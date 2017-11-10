TheThe integratedintegrated EMG-labEMG-lab StålbergStålberg
Server - advantagesServer - advantages • Same program for all users • easy to update • easy backup Stålberg
Server - disadvantageServer - disadvantage • Vulnerable (breakdown, theft…) • Integrity Stålberg
Printers WG-server WG Computer network in the Uppsala labComputer network in the Uppsala lab KP Color printers Secretary/B...
Regional communication
TeleneurophysiologyTeleneurophysiology in the Uppsala region - earlier methodsin the Uppsala region - earlier methods Phys...
TM for EEG and neurography via hospital intranetTM for EEG and neurography via hospital intranet NT server GävleGävle NT s...
VIDEO CONFERENCE SYSTEMVIDEO CONFERENCE SYSTEM DOCUMENT- CAMERA LAN H323/T120 WIN 95/NT VIDEO CONFERENCE SYSTEM Camera 8 M...
Neurophysiology in the Baltic area
Transmission second opinion
Video conference
Collaboration Canada Germany Sweden Hungary Slovenia Turkey Japan Australia Finland
Baltic och Nordic collaboration
One lab always on duty
2b or not 2b? • Exam under remote video-supervision • Signals compressed for telephone • Decentralized analysis and qualit...
Video-guided EMG-investigation Consultant Investigation at a remote hospital 2-way TV and sound
11111N = Same muscle/different investigators NAME StefanPeoLenaErikArne Mean+-2SEAMPMEA 550,0 500,0 450,0 400,0 350,0 300,...
Quality assurance Quality filter
Strategy YouSir 92.7 Ref value (CV) Reporting Ref value (CV) Reporting Interpret (EMG) Interpret (CV) Interpret (EMG) Anat...
Our TM partners Canada Germany Sweden Hungary Slovenia Turkey Japan Australia Finland Norway Baltic countries Russia
Future • TM wll develop – national service, helpdesk • Smaller equipment – net-meeting, messenger, mobile telephon • Home-...
TM consequencesTM consequences PositivePositive • Dayly routine-kamera och biosignaler – Time saving (waiting list, report...
Factors for success of TMFactors for success of TM • Defined idea • Consensus among partners • TM is driven by medical nee...
• security – integrity, sekrecy – Teknical errors (loss or distrosion of data) • Initial cost • Technical back up • Compat...
TackHello, are you there?
×