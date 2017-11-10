Erik Stålberg Uppsala, Sweden
MYOPATHY heredity biochem clincial biopsy geneticsimaging
Fibre diam variation
Myopathy
myopathy
Myositis
Duchenne
A B C D E MU Electrodes
Conc EMG signals from 2-15 muscle fibres
CNEMGCNEMG • At rest denervation and spec spontaneous activity (myotonia, CRD, neuromyotonia) • MUP number of fibres in re...
Spontaneous activitySpontaneous activity from thefrom the musclemuscle FINDING • fibrillation potentials, psw • myotonic d...
SpoSpontaneous activityntaneous activity from thefrom the nervenerve FINDING • neuromyotonic discharges • myokymic dischar...
Fibrillation potentials Positive waves Myotonic discharges Complex repetitive discharge 5 ms 5 ms 5 ms 5 ms 500 ms 50 ms 1...
Fib, PSW ? Myotonic Disch. ? CRD ? Spontaneous activity in myopathySpontaneous activity in myopathy Yes No No Courtesy R.L...
Fib, PSW ? Myotonic Disch. ? CRD ? Spontaneous activity in myopathySpontaneous activity in myopathy Yes No Yes
Fib, PSW ? Myotonic Disch. ? CRD ? Spontaneous activity in myopathySpontaneous activity in myopathy Yes Yes Yes
Fib, PSW ? Myotonic Disch. ? CRD ? Spontaneous activity in myopathySpontaneous activity in myopathy Yes No Yes
Fib, PSW ? Myotonic Disch. ? CRD ? Spontaneous activity in myopathySpontaneous activity in myopathy Yes No No
Myotonic discharge Avi
Myotonic discharge wma
Myotonia; warm up after 1 minute of activity wma
Myotonia; warm up after 1 minute of activity avi
CNEMGCNEMG • At rest denervation and spec spontaneous activity (myotonia, CRD, neuromyotonia) • MUP number of fibres in re...
MUP, normal TA
MUP, myopathy TA
Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy, X-linked type 1 (EDMD; emerinopathy) Mild to moderate dystrophic changes: Fiber size va...
CNEMGCNEMG • At rest denervation and spec spontaneous activity (myotonia, CRD, neuromyotonia) • MUP number of fibres in re...
EMG - interference patternEMG - interference pattern MyopathyMyopathy NormalNormal NeuropathyNeuropathy
Interference pattern analysis in normal, neuropathic and myopathic conditions
Myopathy Tib ant 18446 IP MUP
CRD in Pompe´s disease (CN rec)CRD in Pompe´s disease (CN rec) avi
CRD in Pompe´s disease (CN rec)CRD in Pompe´s disease (CN rec) wma
Complex repetitive discharge, CRD pacemaker
Complex repetitive discharge, CRD co-pacemaker 12 3 4
Myopathy, EDB 3741
Hereditary distal myopathyHereditary distal myopathy (CN rec)(CN rec) Lat vastus m
normal hypertrophy atrophy splitting hypercontraction (artefact?) Muscle fibres in myopathy Stålberg
normal hypertrophy atrophy splitting Muscle fibres in myopathy Stålberg Recording from 2 or more still synchronous AP.s fr...
SFEMG signal from 1 muscle fibre
1 Stålberg Neuromuscular JitterNeuromuscular Jitter
FDFD REINNERVATIONREINNERVATION NORMALNORMAL Stålberg
A B C D E focal lesion splitting neurogenic lesion local hyperexitability ephaptic transmission degeneration (satellite ce...
M83-10 HE x20
myopathy
Split muscle fibersSplit muscle fibers
Intramuscular el stimulationIntramuscular el stimulation Vogt, Fritz; Neurol Sci 2006 end-plate zone rec stim
Intramuscular el stimulationIntramuscular el stimulation Vogt, Fritz; Neurol Sci 2006 normal myopathy SMA
EMG and MU organisationEMG and MU organisation • MUP ampl • FD • Macro ampl Normal Reinn Myopathy n nn n nn n n Stålberg
Scanning EMGScanning EMG
Normal MNDMND TA muscle 2 ms Scanning EMGScanning EMG Stålberg
00 1 mV1 mV NormalNormal Scanning EMGScanning EMG Muscular dystrMuscular dystr
Scanning EMG
Scanning EMGScanning EMG tibial anterior muscle Dioszeghy, Stålberg 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 mm # dia...
Sensitivity/specificitySensitivity/specificity of EMG in Myopathiesof EMG in Myopathies •Sensitivity (abnormal vs normal):...
EMGEMG combined with other findings gives a cluecombined with other findings gives a clue •Myopathy +Neuropathy; •think of...
•Weakness/fatigueWeakness/fatigue •central •motor neurone •peripheral nerve; pnp, focal •muscle (nm-j, myopathy, periodic ...
•Weakness/fatigueWeakness/fatigue •central •motor neurone •peripheral nerve; pnp, focal •muscle (nm-j, myopathy, periodic ...
×