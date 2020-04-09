Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Overview of budget and forecast model for aviation by Vivantek LLC
SUMMARY This document content short description of the budgeting and forecasting solution, developed by Vivantek LLC for a...
An automatic allocation mechanism has been developed for all costs not directly related to the ﬂight, based on drivers suc...
• Flexible rights setting options will allow you to share routes, agents, budget items between assigned employees; • At ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Budgeting and forecasting solution for aviation

14 views

Published on

Overview of budgeting and forecasting model based on IBM Cognos TM1 (Planning Analytics)

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Budgeting and forecasting solution for aviation

  1. 1. Overview of budget and forecast model for aviation by Vivantek LLC
  2. 2. SUMMARY This document content short description of the budgeting and forecasting solution, developed by Vivantek LLC for airlines an aviation business. COMPANY Since 2009 we are helping our clients to transform they data into solutions and opportunities. Most of our customers are large corporate companies from different industries such as: aviation, insurance, retail, FMCG, banking and ﬁnancial services. Projects locations - Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, USA, Russia, Ukraine. Vivantek is IBM Silver Partner since 2013, ﬁnd description on IBM PartnerWorld site http://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/wps/bplocator/details? id=d75beb40-3fdb-11e3-ae75-020031000011 SOLUTION OVERVIEW Budgeting and forecasting model based on the IBM Cognos TM1 product (IBM Planning Analytics). This model allows you to collect a budget for more than 250 budget items of income and expenses by ﬂights. There are 30+ logical blocks to organize the collection of consumables: • Fuel • Navigation including En-route Navigation and Terminal Navigation • Airport Charges • Aircraft Handling • Lease including “Engine Lease”, “Aircraft Lease” • Maintenance, Spares & Repairs • Catering • Passenger Handling • Booking and Reservation Expenses • Sales commissions • Cabin and Cockpit Crew • Others For budgeting and forecasting of the revenue it is possible to enter information not only on the Flown date, but also on Sale, both by segment level (ﬂight logic) and for the entire route, OND (Origin and Destination) by passenger type, sales channel and POS (Point of Sale).
  3. 3. An automatic allocation mechanism has been developed for all costs not directly related to the ﬂight, based on drivers such as Departures, Block Hours, Flight Hours, Pax, Revenue etc. If necessary, allocation can be fulﬁlled based on 15 built-in manual methods The model requires analytics of route network grouping according to the following principles • Type of business: Charter, Cargo, Schedule, Blocks, Code Share; • Type of route - International, Domestic; • By haul type - Short-Haul, Middle-Haul, Long-Haul; • Flight geography Area, Region, Country, City. System futures requires a functional for on-line modeling and forecasting, creating an unlimited number of scenarios and comparing them with each other. The model is conﬁgured to integrate with more than 20 systems for loading actual information, including schedules, market share information, an accounting system, with “Drill-Down” option see a source, and also export data to transfer information from the model to external systems for expense control or dashboards creation. The system comes with over 50 pre-conﬁgured reports such as • Routes proﬁtability. • OND proﬁtability • Aircraft proﬁtability • Punctuality • Utilization • ACMI Costs • Key Performance Indicators • Revenue Report • Cash Flow • Management Account Report • Ancillary Report Advantages and features of the solution: • The model is based one on the best solution for budgeting on the market - IBM Planning Analytics with the constant support; • User can pick one of 3 interfaces (Excel, Architect, Web browser);
  4. 4. • Flexible rights setting options will allow you to share routes, agents, budget items between assigned employees; • At the stage of approval of plans, it is possible to coordinate the budget with all interested participants (Work Flow Process) and collect and store the history of comments; • The “WHAT-IF mechanism in real time can calculate P&L version by changing various rates, type of aircraft, frequency of ﬂights etc.; • Built-in "ETL" tool for processing and loading information into the model on demand or according to schedule, allows you to easily conﬁgure integration even with non standard sources; • Graphical visualization of tabular data in the form of a variety of graphs and metrics (KPI); • Easy adaptation of model settings to the client’s business processes. By default, the model was created for the classic network carrier but can easily be adapted for the “Low-Cost or" Charter carriers.

×