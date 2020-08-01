Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Safety Performance Indicators (SPIs) for Self-Driving Cars June 2020 Prof. Philip Koopman @PhilKoopman
2© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPIs: Key Performance Indicators  Quantify performance  Important, but not enough for safety  ...
3© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPI:  Quantifiable measurement  Used to gauge statistical performance  KPI examples:  Percent...
4© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPIs help with quality  Are all functions working?  Is the functionality improving?  Is the fa...
5© 2020 Philip Koopman  Functionality (KPIs):  Are all the features implemented?  Does each feature work as intended? ...
6© 2020 Philip Koopman  SPI:  Quantifiable measurement  Used to gauge safety  Typically: arrival rate of adverse event...
7© 2020 Philip Koopman  System Level Leading SPIs:  Road test incidents caught by safety driver  Simulator (SIL/HIL) in...
8© 2020 Philip Koopman  System is safe because …  Explanation of why  Evidence supporting explanation  Assumptions  E...
9© 2020 Philip Koopman  SPIs also measure safety case assumptions  ODD matches the Operational Domain  Validation predi...
10© 2020 Philip Koopman  Distance to object:  KPI: average and 95th percentile clearance  SPI: how often SDC violates s...
11© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPIs can predict if your SDC will “work”  SOTIF analysis resolves many outliers  SPIs can pred...
12© 2020 Philip Koopman  SPIs predict and monitor system safety  KPIs: “how well do we drive”  SPIs: “how often are we ...
13© 2019 Philip Koopman WE DELIVER THE PROMISE OF AUTONOMY EDGE CASE RESEARCH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Safety Performance Indicators (SPIs) for Self Driving Cars

36 views

Published on

Safety Performance Indicators (SPIs) for Self Driving Cars

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Safety Performance Indicators (SPIs) for Self Driving Cars

  1. 1. Safety Performance Indicators (SPIs) for Self-Driving Cars June 2020 Prof. Philip Koopman @PhilKoopman
  2. 2. 2© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPIs: Key Performance Indicators  Quantify performance  Important, but not enough for safety  SPIs: Safety Performance Indicators  Quantify safety  Leading vs. Lagging SPIs  Safety case validity SPIs Overview https://on.gei.co/2r2rjzg
  3. 3. 3© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPI:  Quantifiable measurement  Used to gauge statistical performance  KPI examples:  Percent correctly identified pedestrians  Miles between SDC self-disengagements  Miles between uncomfortable braking  KPIs can measure SDC progress  Metrics should improve over time  But – KPIs are wrong approach for safety Key Performance Indicator (KPI) https://bit.ly/2ZQcIYC
  4. 4. 4© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPIs help with quality  Are all functions working?  Is the functionality improving?  Is the fault rate decreasing?  Good KPIs are only the start  Six Sigma Quality: 99.99966% (five nines) – A good start; not enough for life critical functions  Fatal Crash Avoidance: 99.9999999996% (eleven nines) – Safety is 1 million times more demanding!  8.34 sigma » (example: 1000 opportunities/mile, 250M miles/fatal crash, 1.5σ shift) Six Sigma Isn’t Enough for Safety
  5. 5. 5© 2020 Philip Koopman  Functionality (KPIs):  Are all the features implemented?  Does each feature work as intended?  Are all scenarios accounted for?  Does the product do what it is supposed to?  Safety:  Are there dangerous mis-behaviors?  Are there dangerous gaps in the Operational Design Domain?  Are there dangerous gaps in fault responses?  Are there dangerous defects in requirements, design, repair, etc.? Functionality vs. Safety https://bit.ly/2MaLkfY
  6. 6. 6© 2020 Philip Koopman  SPI:  Quantifiable measurement  Used to gauge safety  Typically: arrival rate of adverse events compared to a risk budget  Lagging SPI metrics: (per hour is implied)  Loss events (crashes) per hour  Incidents (could have been a loss event) – Example: running a red light, driving wrong direction for lane Safety Performance Indicator (SPI) https://bit.ly/2MaLkfY
  7. 7. 7© 2020 Philip Koopman  System Level Leading SPIs:  Road test incidents caught by safety driver  Simulator (SIL/HIL) incidents  Subsystem Leading SPIs:  Vehicle Controls: compromised vehicle stability  Path Planning: insufficient clearance to object  Perception: false negative (non-detection)  Prediction: unexpected object behavior  Lifecycle SPIs:  Maintenance errors  Invalid configuration installed Leading SPIs
  8. 8. 8© 2020 Philip Koopman  System is safe because …  Explanation of why  Evidence supporting explanation  Assumptions  Ex.: SDC misses pedestrians because…  Pedestrians are detected with 3 sensor types  Pedestrian intent is predicted accurately  Path planning leaves buffer zone around them  SPIs help detect violations of the safety case Safety Case
  9. 9. 9© 2020 Philip Koopman  SPIs also measure safety case assumptions  ODD matches the Operational Domain  Validation predicts operational performance  Maintenance performed as required  Correct configuration installed in vehicle  Example Safety Case-related SPIs:  Appearance of assumed rare objects and events  Correlated diverse sensor detection faults  Safety related maintenance error SPIs and the Safety Case https://bit.ly/3gHWiYu
  10. 10. 10© 2020 Philip Koopman  Distance to object:  KPI: average and 95th percentile clearance  SPI: how often SDC violates safe clearance limit  Sensor effectiveness:  KPI: detection rate, SNR per sensor  SPI: concurrent multi-sensor detection failure  SPI: loss of calibration  Pedestrian perception:  KPI: accuracy, precision, recall  SPI: false negative for more than <k> consecutive frames  SPI: previously unknown type of pedestrian encountered KPI vs. SPI Contrast
  11. 11. 11© 2020 Philip Koopman  KPIs can predict if your SDC will “work”  SOTIF analysis resolves many outliers  SPIs can predict if it will work safely  System level SPIs from simulation & testing – At system level, an outlier could be fatal  Subsystem SPIs – Control, planning, prediction, perception performance SPIs – Ability of system to detect and respond to exiting ODD  Safety case SPIs – Arrival rate of “surprises” / unknown unknowns during testing – Arrival rate of gaps in safety case being discovered SPIs and the Deployment Decision
  12. 12. 12© 2020 Philip Koopman  SPIs predict and monitor system safety  KPIs: “how well do we drive”  SPIs: “how often are we potentially unsafe”  Different flavors of SPIs  Lagging (e.g., crash rates)  Leading (e.g., simulator collisions, testing incidents)  Safety case SPIs (how often is safety case invalid)  Do you have SPI coverage for your system?  Extend SOTIF analysis beyond KPIs to include SPIs  See ANSI/UL 4600 Chapter 16 on SPIs Conclusions
  13. 13. 13© 2019 Philip Koopman WE DELIVER THE PROMISE OF AUTONOMY EDGE CASE RESEARCH

×