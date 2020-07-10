Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODERM Медицински и фармацевтски маркетинг “It is only by loving a thing that you can make it yours” George MacDonald
http://moderm.mk/ info@moderm.mk moderm.mk moderm.marketing modermmarketing
Презентација за агенцијата Модерм, специјализирана за медицински & фармацевтски маркетинг и консалтинг.

  1. 1. MODERM Медицински и фармацевтски маркетинг “It is only by loving a thing that you can make it yours” George MacDonald
  2. 2. Модерм? Што е Модерм? • Агенција специјализирана за медицински и фармацевтски маркетинг Кои сме ние? • Неочекуван спој на младост, образование и искуство, а она што нѐ поврзува се • безусловната љубов за она што го работиме и • неодоливиот ентузијазам со кој пристапуваме на работата
  3. 3. Мисија • Нашата мисија е да Ви помогнеме да го развиете целосниот потенцијал на Вашиот бренд, производ или услуга
  4. 4. Визија • Сеопфатна професионализација на фармацевтскиот и медицински маркетинг во државата
  5. 5. Вредности • Ајде да растеме заедно • Ги бираме клиентите со кои соработуваме • Кај нас клиентот не е секогаш во право • Лесно ќе се договориме • Не сме најдобри, ние само го знаеме најдобриот начин • Нема да ја изневериме Вашата доверба • Полесно е да Ви покажеме • Постојано инвестираме во себе и нашата компанија • Секогаш ќе бидете културно третирани и со почит
  6. 6. Кому и што нудиме? Кому? • Аптеки • Веледрогерии • Лаборатории • Ординации • Претставништва • Приватни болници • Професионални здруженија Што? • Ги нудиме буквално сите услуги кои можеби и до сега сте ги добивале, ама од 3, 4 и повеќе различни места
  7. 7. Традиционален маркетинг Графички дизајн • Банери • Брендирани пенкала / кеси и сл. • Брошури • Визит карти • Готови рецепти • Календари • Пултови / штандови и сл. • Реклами за печатени медиуми и билборди • Стикери / воблери / регал стопери и сл. • Флаери Останато • Брендирање и уредување на излози • Дизајн на пакувања за производи • Дизајн на промотивни пакувања (на пр. 1+1) • Наградни игри со give-aways • ПР текстови • Презентации за брендови и производи • Продажни промоции • Реклами на радио • Реклами на ТВ • Таен купувач • Уредување на ентериери
  8. 8. Дигитален маркетинг Социјални медиуми • Facebook страници • Instagram профили • LinkedIn страници • Google Business профили • Twitter профили • Web страници • YouTube канали • Анализа на кампањи за социјални медиуми и изработка на месечни извештаи Останато • Kампањи за социјални медиуми • Kвартални, полугодишни и годишни дигитален маркетинг планови • Дигитално фотографирање на производи и обработка на слики • Изработка на 10 секунди видео реклами • Изработка на дигитални креативи • Изработка на основни web страници • Масовни e-mail кампањи • Viber стикери и заедници • Вебинари, во живо или претходно снимени
  9. 9. Организирање настани • Дигитално снимање на настани и обработка на видео запис • Дигитално фотографирање на настани и обработка на слики • Организирање на team buildings / cycle meetings • Организирање на акредитирани настани • Организирање на екскурзии • Организирање на симпозиуми / конгреси
  10. 10. Бизнис консалтинг • Анализи на лагерот / потрошувачката • Анализи на конкуренцијата / пазарот • Анализи на трговските услови • Изработка на бизнис планови • Изработка на бренд планови • Обуки за поведение на купувачите • Обуки за продажба • Обуки за промоција
  11. 11. http://moderm.mk/ info@moderm.mk moderm.mk moderm.marketing modermmarketing

