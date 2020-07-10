Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODERM Medical and Pharmaceutical Marketing “It is only by loving a thing that you can make it yours” George MacDonald
Moderm? What is Moderm? • Agency specialized in medical and pharmaceutical marketing, only one of its kind in the country ...
Mission • Our mission is to help you reach the full potential of your brand, product or service
Vision • Complete professionalization of the medical and pharmaceutical marketing in the country
Values • Let’s grow together • We carefully choose clients to work with • For us, the client is not always right - that’s ...
What do we offer? To whom? • Pharmacies • Medical and pharmaceutical wholesalers • Laboratories • Medical offices and cabi...
Traditional Marketing Graphic Design • Banners • Branded materials – pens / bags etc. • Brochures • Business cards • Ready...
Digital Marketing Social Media • Facebook pages • Instagram profiles • LinkedIn pages • Google business profiles • Twitter...
Event Organizing • Event videography and digital editing of video materials • Event photography and digital editing of pho...
Business Consulting • Stock and sales analyses • Competition and market analyses • Analyses of sales terms and conditions ...
http://moderm.mk/ info@moderm.mk moderm.mk moderm.marketing modermmarketing
