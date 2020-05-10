Spring 2020 ECR workshop promotion slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ECR ワークショップ開催のお知らせ 2020年 5月
English Consultation Room (英語学習相談室)  ECR(英語学習相談室)とは?  1対1のカウンセリング形式で英語学習のサポートを行います。  ５月は英語学習全般やテスト対策(TOEFL/TOEIC/英検)に関す...
ワークショップ詳細 １）５／２１日（木）５限目 (16:35-18:05) 英語学習全般& オンライン英語学習 ２）５／２２日（金）５限目 (16:35-18:05) 留学する＆海外で働くための英語力 ３）５／２８日（木）５限目 (16:35-...
ECR Workshops The English Consultation Room (ECR) will be offering 4 online workshops in May! 2020年 5月
English Consultation Room (英語学習相談室)  What is ECR (English Learning Counseling Room)?  We support English learning in a o...
Workshop Details 1) May 21st, Thu, 5th period (16:35-18:05) English study at university/ Online English learning 2) May 22...
