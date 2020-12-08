LTC 20201208 - The Future of Learning Platforms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What’s Next for Learning Platforms? A view of postsecondary and K-12 markets of the future December 8, 2020 Slides: http:/...
Source: https://philonedtech.com/us-higher-ed-set-to-go-fully-online-in-just-four-weeks-due-to-covid-19/
Source: https://philonedtech.com/revised-outlook-for-higher-eds-online-response-to-covid-19/
Source: https://philonedtech.com/the-covid-fueled-hybridization-of-higher-ed/
We are at an inflection point in higher education driven by mainstream adoption, different platform designs, moving beyond...
Learning Platforms: Four categories 10 LMS or VLE Digital Courseware Video Conferencing Auxiliary
LMS: The Big Four
LMS: Secondary Players Long-term 13 Medium-term New(ish) or not-an-LMS
Digital Courseware: Publishing futures 14
Video Conferencing: It’s real 15
Source: https://tophat.com/blog/adrift-in-a-pandemic-survey-infographic/
What Changes Are Going to Stick? Lasting changes • New ‘normal’ will have more online / hybrid elements • Video conferenci...
We are at an inflection point in education driven by mainstream adoption, different platform designs, moving beyond the di...
phil@mindwires.com @PhilOnEdTech philonedtech.com mindwires.com
Slides for Phil Hill presentation at the Learning and Training Conference on 8 Dec 2020

Published in: Education
  1. 1. What’s Next for Learning Platforms? A view of postsecondary and K-12 markets of the future December 8, 2020 Slides: http://bit.ly/ltchill20 Images: https://mindwires.com/free-resources/ Phil Hill (@PhilOnEdTech)
  2. 2. For more depth on LMS
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. Source: https://philonedtech.com/us-higher-ed-set-to-go-fully-online-in-just-four-weeks-due-to-covid-19/
  5. 5. Source: https://philonedtech.com/revised-outlook-for-higher-eds-online-response-to-covid-19/
  6. 6. Source: https://philonedtech.com/the-covid-fueled-hybridization-of-higher-ed/
  7. 7. We are at an inflection point in higher education driven by mainstream adoption, different platform designs, moving beyond the digitization of traditional classroom, and (unfortunately) Covid-19. The key driver of trends in learning platforms is adoption, not technology or pure innovation. The net effect is leading to increased importance of intuitive design, scalability & reliability, and ability to enable revised academic models. 9
  8. 8. Learning Platforms: Four categories 10 LMS or VLE Digital Courseware Video Conferencing Auxiliary
  9. 9. LMS: The Big Four
  10. 10. LMS: Secondary Players Long-term 13 Medium-term New(ish) or not-an-LMS
  11. 11. Digital Courseware: Publishing futures 14
  12. 12. Video Conferencing: It’s real 15
  13. 13. Source: https://tophat.com/blog/adrift-in-a-pandemic-survey-infographic/
  14. 14. What Changes Are Going to Stick? Lasting changes • New ‘normal’ will have more online / hybrid elements • Video conferencing will remain important • LMS is not going away • Learning activities often tied to content (i.e. courseware) Temporary changes • Many instructors will revert back to F2F status quo, particularly in K-12 • All-synchronous remote designs will moderate to a mix with asynchronous • Student / parent willingness to accept “remote” quality 18
  15. 15. We are at an inflection point in education driven by mainstream adoption, different platform designs, moving beyond the digitization of traditional classroom, and (unfortunately) Covid- 19. The key driver of trends in learning platforms is adoption, not technology or pure innovation. The net effect is leading to increased importance of intuitive design, scalability & reliability, and ability to enable revised academic models. 19
  16. 16. phil@mindwires.com @PhilOnEdTech philonedtech.com mindwires.com

