Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 18

The Savings eBook by Phil S.

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

Discover multiple ways to save hundreds to thousands monthly on your everyday items. Save money on homes, save money on groceries, save money on travel expenses, save money on college tuitions, save up to 95% off vehicles. Download your Free eBook and our Quick Savings List.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free

The Savings eBook by Phil S.

  1. 1. Saving money can be hard. Whether you have a tight budget or not, it's always a good idea to have an emergency fund on hand for emergencies. Becoming financially independent is going to be easier than ever with the help of the Savings eBook. It's going to teach you how to save money, what you should do with those saved funds, and why this is the perfect gift for a friend or family member who needs to learn how to manage their finances. Furthermore this eBook is just a small introduction to saving. We HIGHLY RECOMMEND everyone to CLICK HERE to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS page
  2. 2.                                
  3. 3. The Savings eBook Table of Contents: Introduction.............................................................................................................................................................Page 6 6 Ways to Save Money - Tips for Achieving Your Financial Goals.........................................................................Page 6 Planning Ahead......................................................................................................................................................Page 7 Cutting Out Expenses............................................................................................................................................Page 8 Getting Rid Of Subscriptions..................................................................................................................................Page 9 Meal Prepping on Sundays....................................................................................................................................Page 9 Driving an Older Car Rather Than Buying New.....................................................................................................Page 10 Getting Cash Back at Grocery Stores and many others........................................................................................Page 11 Comparing Prices When Shopping Online............................................................................................................Page 11 What To Do With The Extra Money You Save.......................................................................................................Page 12 Why You Should Start Saving More Money Right Now.........................................................................................Page 12 The Reason Why You Should Start Saving More Money......................................................................................Page 13 What Is a Savings Goal?......................................................................................................................................Page 13 How Much Do You Need to Save?.......................................................................................................................Page 14 How to Build Your Emergency Fund.....................................................................................................................Page 14 How to Build Your Retirement Fund......................................................................................................................Page 14 Take Care of Yourself Before You Take Care of Others - Important Ways to Save Money...................................Page 15 When It's Time to Stop Saving and Spend............................................................................................................Page 15 Conclusion.............................................................................................................................................................Page 16 Click here to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS PAGE to save with over 220 savings tips
  4. 4.                 The Author has strived to be as accurate and complete as possible in the creation of this eBook, notwithstanding the fact that he does not warrant or represent at any time that the contents within are fully accurate due to the rapidly changing nature of the world economy. While all attempts have been made to verify information provided in this publication, the Publisher assumes no responsibility for errors, omissions, or contrary interpretation of the subject Matter herein. Any perceived slights of specific persons, peoples, or organizations are unintentional. In practical advice books, like anything else in life, there are no guarantees of income made. Readers are cautioned to reply on their own judgment about their individual circumstances to act accordingly. This book is not intended for use as a source of legal, business, accounting or financial advice. All readers are advised to seek services of competent professionals in legal, business, accounting and finance fields. You are encouraged to print this book for easy reading. Enjoy
  5. 5.     THE SAVINGS EBOOK THE SAVINGS EBOOK           Click here to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS PAGE to save with over 220 savings tips Click here to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS PAGE to save with over 220 savings tips
  6. 6.       6 Ways to Save Money - Tips for Achieving Your Financial Goals and Part 2, Why You Should Start Saving More Money Right Now - The Proven Benefits.   PLEASE NOTE:  This is just a tiny introduction for whats really in it for you To find out how you can really save big then     CLICK HERE and fill out the short form to grab The BIGGEST  Savings eBook Ever   To Start SAVING hundreds to thousands of dollars on Vehicles, Homes, College and University Tutions and so much more with over 200 ways to save
  7. 7.     Personal finance can be tricky and complicated. But, with some careful planning and a little know-how, you can save money and achieve your financial goals. Planning ahead is the best way to save money, as it keeps you from making impulse purchases or expensive mistakes. Here are some tips for saving money:     1) Automate your finances by setting up automatic payments for recurring bills like your phone bill or rent.     2) Get rid of Netflix or Hulu to avoid monthly fees. Do this Instead and cancel your cable, movie, and sports subscriptions. It won't cost you anything.
  8. 8.   3) Start meal prepping on Sundays to cut down on food costs throughout the week.  FREE RECIPES Find more than 135000 free recipes here.     4) Drive an older car rather than buy a new one, so you don’t have to pay insurance every year.     5) Get cash back at grocery stores through Ebates or Ibotta to get more bang for your buck when shopping for groceries or clothes. 6) Make sure you are always comparing prices when shopping online so that you can find the best deals on products that interest you.   Planning Ahead Can Save You Money     1. Automate Your Finances
  9. 9.   Automating payments to your bills and credit cards using some of the most popular apps like Zapier can save you money on recurring expenses. For example, if you have a cell phone plan that requires monthly fees, you can use Zapier to set up a payment schedule and automatically pay those fees every month. In the same way, you can automate payments to your cable company. For example, if your cable company charges $20 per month for service that lasts 30 days, you could set up a payment schedule where they would charge you $10 per month for service for 30 days or less. Automation also makes it easy to combine multiple services so that you don't have to check in with multiple people about different bill concerns. This can save time, money, and effort for both of you!   Cutting Out Expenses   One of the best ways to save money is to find a way to make your expenses go further.   You don't have to spend so much time managing your finances that you forget what you're really spending on. You can try some of these methods and save even more money!   1) Refinance loans or pay cash for any item that you need but are afraid to purchase. 2) Invest in stocks, bonds, or real estate so that you can earn interest on your assets. 3) Loan against assets like stocks and real estate instead of borrowing money from banks. 4) Buy clothes that don't add to your closet size instead of buying new clothes because they won't wear out as quickly as new clothes do.   Click here to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS PAGE to save with over 220 savings tips
  10. 10.   Getting Rid of Netflix or Hulu   These services are a bit too complicated for the average person to use. Netflix is a streaming site that offers movies and TV shows from different networks, such as HBO and Cinemax. Hulu is similar to Netflix, but it also includes television series like "The Simpsons" and "South Park." On top of the monthly fees for these streaming services, you also have to pay additional fees every month. For example, if you want to watch recorded shows from HBO or Cinemax, you'll have to pay $15 each month for an HBO Go subscription or $7 each month for a Hulu Plus subscription.   If you're someone who doesn't want to spend that much money on your entertainment—or doesn't have access to lots of different channels available online—you can try out what's called a cord-cutting solution. This can be done through apps and websites like Sling TV or DirecTV Now. Sling TV allows you to watch several different channels at once, including ESPN and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), while DirecTV Now allows you to watch live sports and shows with just one provider: DirecTV. For even more savings click here.     Meal Prepping on Sundays   Meal prepping is becoming more and more popular as a way to save money on groceries and get healthier food options. It's also an easy way for you to make your own homemade meals rather than buying pre-made meals from the store. The best part about meal prepping? You don't need to buy anything at the grocery store or cook any food, so you can really save money. Click here to access OVER 135000 FREE recipes.   Click here to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS PAGE to save with over 220 savings tips Click here to access our BIGGEST Savings eBook Ever and QUICK SAVINGS PAGE to save with over 220 savings tips
  11. 11. One of the best ways to meal prep is by cooking ahead of time and storing it in an airtight container. You can also do it in slow cooker mode with chicken broth instead of water. I prefer to make my own chicken broth because it's much cheaper than buying it already made at the store, and it has a lot more flavor than purchased broth.   You can use almost any type of meat when meal prepping, but I like to use chicken because of its versatility (it can be cooked in so many different ways) and because it cooks faster than beef since it doesn't take as long for beef to cook compared to chicken. Other types of meat that are good choices include fish, potatoes, pasta, eggs, beans, or rice depending on what you're going to eat for dinner that night.     Driving an Older Car Rather Than Buying New   One of the most common reasons why people buy new cars is because they don't like how expensive it costs to maintain them. Why do you think that's the case?   It's not just the price. It's also because driving a new car can be risky. A breakdown in the field, an accident, and even death are all issues that can happen when you're driving a new car. If you drive an older car, chances are you could save money by replacing it instead of buying a new one every year or two. You can:  -- Drive on roads with more worn out asphalt  -- Use safety features like antilock brakes (ABS) and traction control to avoid accidents  
  12. 12.   Getting Cash Back at Grocery Stores  and many others   Ebates is a cashback rewards program where you earn cashback on the money you spend at grocery stores. You can activate your Ebates account on the website and then use it to automatically deduct money from your checking or savings accounts. You can sign up for a new Ebates account when you register with your bank and make a deposit into your checking or savings account. Then, each time you shop online (which is automatic), Ebates will automatically deduct your debit card payment before taking out any cashback.   Once you've paid off all of your bills, Ebates will give you a check for $10 per transaction, which means that if you do $100 in purchases online per month, you'll receive $100 every two months! For more cashback selection see here.   Comparing Prices When Shopping Online   Your online shopping experience should be seamless and fast. This means that you need to compare prices when shopping online. When you're comparing prices, look for the best deals by:   1) Paying attention to product specifics like free shipping or free returns. 2) Looking at product reviews to see if people have positive experiences with a particular product. 3) Reading ratings and comments on other sites where you shop.
  13. 13. 4) Starting your search before you go into the store so that you don't end up buying something you don't really want because of impulse shopping.   What To Do With The Extra Money You Save !!!! In this post, we'll go over some of the best ways to save more money and maximize your savings. Keep reading to get the basics on how to save money!     Planning ahead and making smart choices can save you money. When you’re saving money, you’re more likely to be able to save it for a rainy day, which is a great thing for your future financial goals. And even if you don’t have the money to pay down all those bills right now, don’t feel bad. Your financial goals will come together in time and your financial goals will be met by that time; then you can plan on what you’ll do with the money each month to help you reach them. Would you like to save even more?   Click here to find out how you can begin saving on almost any product or service available   from our BIGGEST SAVINGS EBOOK EVER   Why You Should Start Saving More Money Right Now - The Proven Benefits.   We all know we should be saving more money. But how do we find the time and the motivation to start? The truth is, it's not always easy. It can feel like you're always broke and living paycheck to paycheck, and that there isn't any room in your budget for savings. The good news is that saving for retirement or an emergency fund doesn't have to take more of your income than what
  14. 14. you're already spending on things you want. There are many reasons why you should start saving more money right now. We'll share some of those benefits with you and help show how they can be done on a limited budget.   The Reason Why You Should Start Saving More Money   For over 75 years, the American public has been saving every penny it can get its hands on. This trend is still going strong, and according to the National Savings Association (NSA), "Americans are saving almost $1 trillion annually." With that kind of money floating around, why not save it? You're only going to be able to use a small portion of that total amount if you want to retire early, or if you want to make sure you have enough money left over when your children need financial help after college. But there's no reason why you can't start putting away some of that money now — even if you're not ready for retirement yet.   Here are three reasons why people should start saving more:   # I'm Saving More Money than I'd Like To Saving more isn't always about having enough money set aside in a savings account or adding up all your spending habits. Sometimes, saving simply means making smaller purchases. You don't need a huge emergency fund if you occasionally buy one drink at the bar with your friends instead of eating out each week. And while it may seem like sharing expenses with your significant other would be a good idea, sometimes it's better just to pay cash for items like   What Is a Savings Goal?   A savings goal is simple: It's your intention to save money. When you set a saving goal, you're telling yourself that you'll save more than you spend each month. This can be a significant amount of money, such as $1000 per month or even $2000 per month.
  15. 15. Set a savings goal and it will motivate you to get started with the habit of saving more. Saving for retirement or an emergency fund doesn't have to take up all of your budgets. If you start small, it won't feel like much at first, but over time it will add up!   How Much Do You Need to Save?   Some people say you should start saving for retirement right now. Others suggest you can start with a little bit of money each month, and then gradually increase the amount over time. Whatever the reason, it's always a good idea to have an emergency fund in place. The reason? If something unexpected happens — such as a car accident or an illness — you will be left with nothing to cover your expenses until you make all necessary arrangements.   The same goes for big purchases like a home or car repairs. A few dollars here or there can add up to a significant amount when you need it most. It's better to be prepared than sorry!   How to Build Your Emergency Fund   First of all, it's important to have a solid emergency fund even if you're not working. You're going to need it for emergencies and unexpected expenses. We can't stress enough how important this is if you want to set yourself up for financial success in the future.   No matter what your target is, be sure that you save 10 percent of your income each month so you don't run out of money before retirement. Saving at least 9 percent of your income will ensure peace of mind when it comes time to retire.   How to Build Your Retirement Fund
  16. 16.   The most important thing to remember about saving for retirement is that you don't have to save for it all at once. You should begin building a retirement fund now and make regular contributions.   A TFSA, or tax-free savings account, is an ideal way to start saving early. With a TFSA, you can save up to $5,500 per year without paying any taxes on the money you put in it. It's also easy to open and easy to manage, so it'll be there when you need it in the future — especially if you're single with no children!   Take Care of Yourself Before You Take Care of Others - 10 Important Ways to Save Money   When you start to save money, don't focus on saving for your retirement. Focus instead on taking care of yourself first.   In fact, when you're considering how to save money, you should also think about how it will affect your family. You need to consider the effect that saving for retirement will have on them and their future self-sufficiency.   Saving money is a great way to put health in your family's budget, as well as take care of yourself and your family's financial future. It can also be a great way to ensure that your children have the education they need so they can have better lives than you ever could.   When It's Time to Stop Saving and Spend   When you're trying to save money, it can feel like you have to save a lot of money. But in reality, you don't have to save as much as you think.   For many people, saving 25 percent of their income seems like the magic number. But the truth is that most people spend more than they earn. That's why they need to be careful when they're trying to save money — too much spending
  17. 17. and too little saving can make all the difference in whether or not they can retire on time.   At first glance at your budget, it might seem like you have enough for everything. Don't get fooled by appearances! You'll see that there are some items that are less than necessary, and others that are actually unnecessary expenses. Don't let yourself stop saving because there's a lot of money leftover from previous years' investments or even from a part-time job or side business. When those funds start tumbling out of your bank account faster than you can pull them into savings accounts, that's when it's time for drastic action!   Conclusion   Did you know that it can actually be cheaper to buy something than to save for it? For instance, if you are saving up for a car, the cost of that vehicle is going to be hefty, but if you have saved up enough, you can buy an older model car which will be cheaper to repair. But let’s get back to how to save money.   So, how exactly do you build your emergency fund? The first step is to calculate how much money you will need to save in case of an emergency. This is important because we don’t want to save too much money since we may not be able to use it in the event of an emergency.   The second step is to build a budget and set the amount of money you will need in each category. For instance, if you are saving up for a car, this means that you will need to set aside funds in case you need one in the future.   Next, it is important to have a strategy for your savings goals. The more in-depth your goal is, the better. For instance, if your goal is to save up for a vacation, then clearly define and write down the destination and time frame when the savings will be completed.   Click here to find out how you can begin saving on almost any product or service available
  18. 18.   from our BIGGEST SAVINGS EBOOK EVER     Terms Of Service - Privacy Policy

×