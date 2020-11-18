Successfully reported this slideshow.
The top 5 benefits of taking magnesium l threonate supplement

Magnesium L-Threonate is useful in managing brain disorders. The drug increases the concentration of magnesium in brain cells.

Psychonauts buy Magnesium L-Threonate for its nootropic benefits. It boosts episodic memory, learning, and enhancing concentration. The supplement is a prescription dose to patients suffering from age-related memory loss, ADHD, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease.


https://www.phcoker.com/magnesium-l-threonate/
  What is Magnesium L-Threonate? Magnesium L-Threonate powder is a composite of Magnesium and L-Threonate molecules. The substance doubles as a nootropic and neuroprotective drug. Its existence dates back to 2010 when Guosong Liu and fellow neuroscientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered an efficient supplement that boosted cognition in rats. Before this discovery, researchers could not figure out how to load magnesium into the brain since the mineral is blocked at the blood-brain barrier. Magnesium L-Threonate supplements are synthetic. However, it is more bioavailable than any other Magnesium compound. Besides, it readily crosses the blood-brain barrier, hence, the ultimate substitute for Magnesium deficiency in the brain. The compound boosts the magnesium levels in the brain by 15%.
  Magnesium L-Threonate benefits the brain by enhancing neuroplasticity. Besides, it also works to increase the brain-derived neurotrophic factors, which are significant in the formation of neuronal cells. Magnesium L-Threonate benefits as nootropics supplement Enhancing Cognitive Functions Magnesium readily crosses the blood-brain barrier due to the Threonate element. This molecule is responsible for an increase in the synaptic density and neuronal transfers. Taking Magnesium L-Threonate enhances mental performance, concentration, and working memory. According to a published clinical trial, the study subjects who took this supplement reported an improvement in episodic memory, executive function, and attention. Reverses Brain Aging Using Magnesium L-Threonate reverses the brain age of the elderly. Researchers confirm that the medication may make the brain functions appear nine years younger.
  Aging makes the brain synapses to shrink, leading to mental decline. However, Magnesium L-Threonate supplements work by preventing the loss of these synapses and enhancing neuroplasticity. Besides, it maintains the brain levels of magnesium to optimum levels. Anxiolytic Properties Magnesium L-Threonate ADHD supplement lowers anxiety and stress levels. The drug brightens your mood, leaving you with high mental clarity. It works by enhancing the GABA neurotransmitters and also inhibiting the activation of stress chemicals. At the blood-brain barrier, Magnesium L-Threonate supplements block stress hormones from getting into the brain. Besides, it keeps you from fearful memories, real threats, and traumatic experiences that induce anxiety. Hypnotic Properties If you are insomniac, you can buy Magnesium L-Threonate for fixing your insomnia. The supplement relaxes the muscles by learing calcium from them. It also reduces cortisol and some other stress hormones, which inhibit melatonin and the ability to have a nap.
  Management of Neurodegenerative Diseases The potentiality of Magnesium L-Threonate ADHD medication in treating neurodegenerative diseases banks on the fact that these conditions link to low Magnesium levels. Neuroscientists associate Magnesium deficiency in the brain with ADHD, dementia, and Alzheimer's. What's more, taking Magnesium L-Threonate capsules will prevent mental decline and memory loss, which are neurological effects common to dementia or Alzheimer's. References 1. Shen, Y., et al. (2019). Treatment of Magnesium-L-Threonate Elevates the Magnesium Level in The Cerebrospinal Fluid and Attenuates Motor Deficits and Dopamine Neuron Loss in a Mouse Model of Parkinson's Disease. Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment. 2. Slutsky, I., et al. (2010). Enhancement of Learning and Memory by Elevating Brain Magnesium. Volume 65, Issue 2, p143-290.
  3. Mickely, A.G., et al. (2013). Chronic Dietary Magnesium-L-Threonate Speeds Extinction and Reduces Spontaneous Recovery of a Conditioned Taste Aversion. Pharmacology, Biochemistry, and Behavior, Volume 6, p16-26. 4. Wei, Li et al. (2014). Elevation of Brain Magnesium Prevents Synaptic Loss and Reverses Cognitive Deficits in Alzheimer's Disease Mouse Model. Molecular Brain. 5. Zarate, Carlos et al. (2013). New Paradigms for Treatment-Resistant Depression. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. 6. Wroolie, T.E., et al. (2017). Open-Label Trial of Magnesium L-Threonate in Patients with Dementia. Innovation in Aging, Volume 1.

