ORGAN BATH -introduction, instrumentation, procedure and application

this article will help you to get easy and concise but completed information about the organ bath,

  1. 1. PHARMACY ACADEMY BY DR. MADEHA ORGAN BATH INTRODUCTION: [Student organ bath or simply organ bath is an apparatus widely used in pharmacology laboratory and various educational Institutes, research and development sector. An organ chamber, organ bath, or isolated tissue bath is a chamber in which isolated organs or tissues can be administered with drugs, or stimulated electrically, in order to measure their function. ] INSTRUMENTATION: [Organ bath is not a single apparatus but it is a combination of many small units which include- 1. Bath chamber 2. Organ tube 3. Glass coil 4. PSS reservoir 5. Heater 6. Thermostat 7. Stirrer or mixer 8. Oxygen tube 9. Aerator 10. Leaver
  2. 2. PHARMACY ACADEMY BY DR. MADEHA 11. Load 12. Sherrington rotating drum (Kymograph Drum) 13. Kymograph Paper PROCEDURE: Once organ is isolated it should be immediately transferred into physiological salt solution (PSS). Organ bath is having several important component and assembly as mentioned above; all are equally important and have individualized functions. Once organ is placed into PSS other arrangement are made. These include- 1. Cleaning the organ bath assembly 2. Attaching or arranging all small hooks, clamp and water pipes. 3. Fixing the lever and stick the kymograph paper on rotating drum. 4. Kymograph paper should be either smoked or have to use color ink at the end of lever. 5. Fill the water into 2/3 portion of organ bath or up to suitable length depending upon the unit of organ bath. 6. Switch on the mains and heater 7. Wash the organ tube with PSS once 8. Fill the PSS into organ bath and hold it. 9. Start providing oxygen by aerator machine
  3. 3. PHARMACY ACADEMY BY DR. MADEHA 10. Attach the aeration tube into the organ bath 11. Now tie the tissue of isolated organ which you have to study (This process may be modified) 12. Tie the other end of thread into writing lever 13. Attach the lever with rotating drum and wait till resting or constant line appears 14. Inject the drug into organ bath and carefully examine the changes in muscle strength by observing kymograph paper. 15. Release the clamp of organ bath to let the PSS flow outside the organ tube if you want to reduce the strength of dose, if you want to increase the dose, no need to change the PSS. (It is for same drug) 16. For every new drug injection the old PSS must be change. 17. Ensure the temperature of water bath; it should not increase than optimum temperature. APPLICATION: Student organ bath or simply organ bath is an apparatus widely used in pharmacology laboratory and various educational Institutes, research and development sector. When we have to perform the in vitro studies of any given drug, we need to isolate the organ from suitable experimental animal.] 2
  4. 4. PHARMACY ACADEMY BY DR. MADEHA [The versatility of this system has allowed scientists across the world to characterize receptors and receptor signal transduction, with this knowledge forming the basis of therapies that have treated millions of individuals with diseases or disorders such as hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, gastrointestinal disease, bladder dysfunction, asthma, and swallowing disorders, to name just a few. To this day, the isolated tissue bath remains an important facet of drug development and basic research, as it allows the tissue to function as a tissue. The primary advantage of this technique is that the tissue is living and functions as a whole tissue, with a physiological outcome (contraction or relaxation) that is relevant to the body. It is a synthesis of steps (drug-receptor interaction, signal transduction, second messenger generation, change in smooth muscle excitability, and change in tissue function). While other techniques allow study of each of these steps (e.g. radio ligand binding for drug affinity, measurement of second messengers), the isolated tissue bath technique allows for integration of all these steps. Another advantage is that retaining tissue function permits calculation of important pharmacological variables that are more meaningful in a tissue vs. a cellular setting; it comes closer to how the drugs examined would work in the body as a whole.]3

