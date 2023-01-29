Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Hospital Training Presentation Bpharmacy

Jan. 29, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

CH 4.pptx
Obsa2
stereopsis .pptx
NomanAsmat
DAY-11 UNIT-2 THE PROFESSION OF SOCIAL WORK.pptx
PrakashProshitOli
Mini project.pptx
VINAYAKCODM
Examination of Nose & Throat Aditi G.pptx
SoumyajitJana7
lecture 5.pptx
Kanishka478113
DAY-20 SOCIAL WORK IN INDIA.pptx
PrakashProshitOli
Motion and Time Study Presentation Mayra Calderon.ppt
karthik210002
1 of 15 Ad

Hospital Training Presentation Bpharmacy

Jan. 29, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Hospital Training Presentation of B pharmacy 7th semester
It is useful for pharmacy students for completion of their project and making presentation about their hospital training .Students will must be benifitted by this presentation any one who needs this can use for their further studies

Hospital Training Presentation of B pharmacy 7th semester
It is useful for pharmacy students for completion of their project and making presentation about their hospital training .Students will must be benifitted by this presentation any one who needs this can use for their further studies

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
15.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.1k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.7k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.1k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.1k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

CH 4.pptx
Obsa2
0 views
stereopsis .pptx
NomanAsmat
0 views
DAY-11 UNIT-2 THE PROFESSION OF SOCIAL WORK.pptx
PrakashProshitOli
0 views
Mini project.pptx
VINAYAKCODM
0 views
Examination of Nose & Throat Aditi G.pptx
SoumyajitJana7
0 views
lecture 5.pptx
Kanishka478113
0 views
DAY-20 SOCIAL WORK IN INDIA.pptx
PrakashProshitOli
0 views
Motion and Time Study Presentation Mayra Calderon.ppt
karthik210002
0 views
Binder1.pdf
ManhQuyenNguyen
0 views
Switching methods.pptx
Muskankhan259017
0 views
Intensifier.pptx
nency28
0 views
ANALYSIS OF RAW MATERIALS, FINISHED PRODUCTS, PACKAGING MATERIALS, IPQC, CPCS...
Khadeeja6
0 views
All tenses.pdf
ssuser18ee5f
0 views
FOCUS GROUP DISCUSSION.pptx
MbulamayeIvan
0 views
Unit-3-CSS-BWT.pptx
Tanu524249
0 views
Colorectal cancer
Sumreen4
0 views
Mathematics - Computer Science - Natural Sciences.pdf
ManhQuyenNguyen
0 views
LDR PROJECT
RohitPhadatare3
0 views
P3 L14-15 Cardiac glycosides Flavonoids.ppt
Sahar Abdelaziz
0 views
CHAPTER 1 BASIC sql STATEMENTS.pptx
MuhammadSheraz836877
0 views
CH 4.pptx
Obsa2
0 views
37 slides
stereopsis .pptx
NomanAsmat
0 views
25 slides
DAY-11 UNIT-2 THE PROFESSION OF SOCIAL WORK.pptx
PrakashProshitOli
0 views
4 slides
Mini project.pptx
VINAYAKCODM
0 views
5 slides
Examination of Nose & Throat Aditi G.pptx
SoumyajitJana7
0 views
61 slides
lecture 5.pptx
Kanishka478113
0 views
22 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.4k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Hospital Training Presentation Bpharmacy

  1. 1. A Presentation on Hospital Training Under Practice School FOR Partial fulfillment of the Degree of Bachelor of Pharmacy Principal Dr. Mohini Chaurasia Associate Professor Mr. Prabhjot Singh Assistant Professor By Aman Tiwari (2019060101008) Under guidance of
  2. 2. • Introduction of Hospital • Objective • Different department of hospital • Role of pharmacist • Hospital pharmacy • ARV (Anti rabies vaccine) • Route of drug administration • Conclusion Content
  3. 3. Hospital is the message of treatment. Peoples are coming of society and walks of life converge here to cure themselves of their diseases. I did my hospital training in District Hospital, Sultanpur Uttar Pradesh 228001.It is a center for all types of medical facilities specially for the poor peoples. INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. OBJECTIVE To study the Drug Distribution System in hospital and their administration in patients. RATIONAL 1. To avoid cross infection between pharmacist and patient. 2. To deliver effective medicine at right time and right place. 3. To maintain a limited distance from the patient.
  5. 5. DIFFERENT DEPARTMENT OF HOSPITAL 1. Hospital Pharmacy 2. TB Ward 3. Injection Room 4. Rabies Vaccine room 5. Tetanus 6. Route of drug administration
  6. 6. ROLE OF PHARMACIST 1. Drug Distribution and Dispensing 2. Patient Safety and Clinical Program Development 3. Communication with Patients, Prescribers and Pharmacists 4. Drug Benefit Design and Business Management
  7. 7. HOSPITAL PHARMACY Hospital pharmacy may be defined as that department of hospital which deals with Procurement ,storage, compounding ,dispensing, testing and distribution of drugs DRUG USED IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY Oral 1. Omeprazole 2. Amoxicillin, Doxycycline 3. Ondansetron 4. Metronidazole 5. Ibuprofen 6. Azithromycin 7. Bromhexine 8. Chloramphenicol 9. Dicyclomine 10. Cetirizine 11. Paracetamol
  8. 8. Parenteral 1. Lignocaine 2. Diclofenac 3. Iron sucrose 4. Iron dextrose 5. Methyl dopamine 6. Gentamycin 7. Dexamethasone 8. Nandrolone 9. Cefixime 10. Ranitidine Nasal Route 1. Salbutamol 2. Ipratropium 3. Monteleukast
  9. 9. ARV (Anti-Rabies Vaccine) The rabies vaccine is a vaccine used to prevent rabies They can be used to prevent rabies before and for a period of a time after exposure to rabies virus which is commonly caused by a dog bite or cat bite. Target – Rabies Vaccine type – inactivated Trade name – RabAvert Rabipur Rabivax etc… Route of administration – Intramuscular Intradermal Storage - +20C to +80C Anti rabies vaccine is discovered by two scientists Louis Pasteur and Emile Roux in 1885.
  10. 10. DOSE DAY Dose 1 01 Day 0 Dose 2 04 Day 3 Dose 3 08 Day 7 Dose 4 15 Day 14 Dose 5 29/30 Day 28 SCHEDULE FOR ARV Through the ID (intradermal route) the dose of ARV is given only 4 shot and after completing the 4 dose gives ARV booster dose. But in the case of IM (intramuscular route) the dose will be changed. May be 5 dose given by the IM Route
  11. 11. TETANUS TOXOID VACCINE Tetanus vaccine also known as tetanus toxoid (TT) is a toxoid vaccine used to prevent tetanus.  Target - Tetanus  Vaccine type - Toxoid  The first vaccine was discovered by a group of German Scientists under the leadership of Emil Von Behring in 1890.  The first inactive tetanus toxoid was discovered and produced in 1924  Tetanus antiserum was developed in 1890.  Tetanus toxoid vaccine was developed in 1924.
  12. 12. ROUTES OF DRUG ADMINISTRATION The routes of drug administration for systemic effect may be divided into two major groups. • Oral (enteral) and parenteral (systemic) Oral Oral administration of medication is a convenient cost effective and most commonly Used medication administration route. The primary site of absorption is usually the small intestine Parenteral route of administration The three primary routes of parental administration 1. IV (Intravenous) 2. IM (Intramuscular) 3. SC (Subcutaneous)
  13. 13. CONCLUSION The training in a hospital gives us a conclusion that the training in the hospital was necessary as it not only help us to see how a hospital operates, but it also helps me to learn basic function of it like., first aid care, how to give injection and dispensing of drugs, etc. The conclusion drown out can be that I have finally learnt as to how important role in a hospital plays in people's lives and that the hospital staff can go to any means to save them since it's their duty since receives only District Hospital 1 rupees per patient, so it can also show as their good deed towards mankind and to their service.
  14. 14. REFERENCE: 1. Textbook of hospital and clinical pharmacy 2nd edition by Prof. Balasubramanium and Narayan 2. Press information bureau Govt. of India. Ministry of Finance and Aayushman Bharat for A new India. 3. http//elmcindia.org 4. www.cebm.net 5. Textbook of Hospital and Clinical Pharmacy 2nd edition by William Hassan.
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×