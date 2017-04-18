PRESENTED BY PHANI KRISHNA SAI AKHIL BALRAJU MECH-C
 INTRODUCTION  TYPES OF SENSORS  MATERIALS REQUIRED  CIRCUIT DIAGRAM AND MODEL  CONSTRUCTION AND WORKING  SWOT ANALY...
 THIS PROJECT AND IT’S CIRCUIT ARE ONE OF THE MOST BASIC AND POPULAR SENSER MODULE .  IN ELECTRONICS THIS SENSOR ANALOGO...
 IN ROBOTICS, A GROUP OF SUCH MODULES ARE USED SO THAT A ROBOT CAN FOLLOW A LINE PATTERN.  BASICALLY SENSOR IS A DEVICE ...
 A Proximity Sensor Detects An Object When The Object Approaches Within The Detection Range And Boundary Of The Sensor. ...
 CAPACITIVE SENSORS  INDUCTIVE SENSORS  OPTICAL SENSORS  ULTRASONIC SENSORS  IR SENSORS 3/14/2017 6IR SENSOR
 Capacitive Sensor Are Used For Non Contact Detection Of Metallic Object And Non Metallic Object(liquid, Plastic, Wooden ...
 An Inductive proximity sensor is an electronic proximity sensor , which detect metallic object without touching them.  ...
 The Proximity Of The Object Is Detected By The Action Of The Travelling Light Move.  These Sensors Use Light Sensitive ...
 Ultrasonic Sensor Are Some Type Used In Place Of Optical Sensors . Instead Of Using An Light Beam , A High Frequency Sou...
• AN IR SENSOR IS AN ELECRONIC INSTRUMENT WHICH IS USED TO SENSE CIRTAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF IT’S SURROUNDING BY EITHER EMI...
 RESISTORS  VARIABLE RESISTOR  LM358 AMPLIFIER  BATTERY  BUZZER  LED  IR TRANSMITTER AND RECIEVER  PCB OR PREAD BO...
3/14/2017IR SENSOR 13
3/14/2017 14IR SENSOR
STRENGTHS WEAKNESS OPPURTUNITIES THREATENS LOW COST EASILY AFFECTED USED AS DOOR BELLS CARS ETC., CANT DETECT DARK COLOR O...
WEEK WORK DONE BY WHOM WEEK 1 PLANNING SAI AKHIL WEEK2 POWER POINT PRESENTATION PHANI KRISHNA WEEK3 POSTER PRESENTATION BA...
3/14/2017IR SENSOR 17
sensors

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY PHANI KRISHNA SAI AKHIL BALRAJU MECH-C
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  TYPES OF SENSORS  MATERIALS REQUIRED  CIRCUIT DIAGRAM AND MODEL  CONSTRUCTION AND WORKING  SWOT ANALYSIS  GNATT CHART 3/14/2017 2IR SENSOR
  3. 3.  THIS PROJECT AND IT’S CIRCUIT ARE ONE OF THE MOST BASIC AND POPULAR SENSER MODULE .  IN ELECTRONICS THIS SENSOR ANALOGOUS TO HUMAN’S VISIONARY SENSES WHICH CAN BE USED TO DETECT AN OBSTACLE, WHICH IS ONE OF IT’S COMMON APPLICATION. 3/14/2017 3IR SENSOR
  4. 4.  IN ROBOTICS, A GROUP OF SUCH MODULES ARE USED SO THAT A ROBOT CAN FOLLOW A LINE PATTERN.  BASICALLY SENSOR IS A DEVICE THAT COVERT PHYSICAL QUANTITY INTO ELECTRICAL SIGNAL THAT CAN BE READ BY OBSERVER OR AN INSTRUMENT. 3/14/2017 4IR SENSOR
  5. 5.  A Proximity Sensor Detects An Object When The Object Approaches Within The Detection Range And Boundary Of The Sensor.  Proximity Sensor Includes All The Sensor That Perform Non Contact Detection In Comparison To Sensors Such As Limit Switch ,That Detect The Object By Physically Contacting Them. 3/14/2017 5IR SENSOR
  6. 6.  CAPACITIVE SENSORS  INDUCTIVE SENSORS  OPTICAL SENSORS  ULTRASONIC SENSORS  IR SENSORS 3/14/2017 6IR SENSOR
  7. 7.  Capacitive Sensor Are Used For Non Contact Detection Of Metallic Object And Non Metallic Object(liquid, Plastic, Wooden Material Etc.) • Capacitive Proximity Sensors Use The Variation Of Capacitance Between The Sensor And Object Being Detected. 3/14/2017 7IR SENSOR
  8. 8.  An Inductive proximity sensor is an electronic proximity sensor , which detect metallic object without touching them.  Their operating principle is based on a coil and high frequency oscillator that creates a field in the close surrounding of the sensing surface .  The operating distance of the sensor depends on the coil’s size as well as the target ‘s shape, size and material 3/14/2017 8IR SENSOR
  9. 9.  The Proximity Of The Object Is Detected By The Action Of The Travelling Light Move.  These Sensors Use Light Sensitive Elements To Detect Objects And Are Made Up Of An Transmitter (Light Source) And A Receiver  The Object Within The Range Of The Sensor Can Detect The Presence. 3/14/2017 9IR SENSOR
  10. 10.  Ultrasonic Sensor Are Some Type Used In Place Of Optical Sensors . Instead Of Using An Light Beam , A High Frequency Sound Wave Is Used.  This Sound Wave Is Above Normal Hearing Frequencies And Are Called Ultrasonic Frequencies Around 40K Hz Are Common.  The Ultrasonic Sensor Can Measure Distances In Centimeters And Inches. It Provides Good Readings In Sensing Large-sized Objects With Hard Surfaces. 3/14/2017 10IR SENSOR
  11. 11. • AN IR SENSOR IS AN ELECRONIC INSTRUMENT WHICH IS USED TO SENSE CIRTAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF IT’S SURROUNDING BY EITHER EMITTING AND/OR DETECTING IR RADIATION. • INFRARED RADIATION IS THE PORTION OF ELECTROMAGNATIC SPECTRUM HAVING WAVELENGTH LONGER THAN VISIBLE BUT SMALLER THAN MICROWAVE • THE IR REGION IS ROUGHLY FROM 0.75 UM -1000 UM • IR SENSOR WORKS AS A PROXIMITY SENSOR 3/14/2017 11IR SENSOR
  12. 12.  RESISTORS  VARIABLE RESISTOR  LM358 AMPLIFIER  BATTERY  BUZZER  LED  IR TRANSMITTER AND RECIEVER  PCB OR PREAD BOARD 3/14/2017 12IR SENSOR
  13. 13. 3/14/2017IR SENSOR 13
  14. 14. 3/14/2017 14IR SENSOR
  15. 15. STRENGTHS WEAKNESS OPPURTUNITIES THREATENS LOW COST EASILY AFFECTED USED AS DOOR BELLS CARS ETC., CANT DETECT DARK COLOR OBJECTS SIMPLE CIRCUITS SHORT RANGE DIRECTIONAL BEAM EASILY BREAKABLE HIGH NOISE IMMUNITY BLOCKED BY COMMON OBJECTS USED IN MOBILE PHONES CONTINUOUS POWER SUPPLY 3/14/2017 15IR SENSOR
  16. 16. WEEK WORK DONE BY WHOM WEEK 1 PLANNING SAI AKHIL WEEK2 POWER POINT PRESENTATION PHANI KRISHNA WEEK3 POSTER PRESENTATION BALRAJU WEEK4 MODEL PRESENTATION SAI AKHIL WEEK 5 IMPLEMENTATIO N OF PROJECT BY ALL 3/14/2017 16IR SENSOR
  17. 17. 3/14/2017IR SENSOR 17

