DESIGN STATION

CHỦ ĐỀ : YÊU CẦU TỔNG QUAN THIẾT KẾ VỀ NHÀ GA METRO NGẦM NHÓM 6 Phan văn Thuận Nguyễn Hữu Tiến Thắng Lê Việt Tiến Nguyễn T...
Phần 1: Giới thiệu Về Tàu Điện Ngầm Và Nhà ga Ngầm Phần 2:Thiết kế nhà ga Metro Ngầm 2.1 Kết Cấu Nhà Ga 2.2 Tải Trọng Tác ...
PHẦN 1: GIỚI THIỆU TÀU ĐIỆN NGẦM • Tàu điện ngầm là phương tiện giao thông ngầm đô thị rất cần thiết và hiệu quả, hầu hết ...
Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh là một trong những thành phố có số dân và mật độ dân cư cao của cả nước.Việc đáp ứng nhu cầu đi lại ...
PHẦN 1: GIỚI THIỆU VỀ TÀU ĐIỆN NGẦM VÀ GA NGẦM • Hình thức bố trí sân chờ trên ga: + Ga dạng đảo: có sân ga nằm ở giữa còn...
2 .Ga dạng bến: có hai sân ga ở hai phía, hai đường tàu bố trí ở giữa. • Ưu điểm: • Nếu trong khu gian có hai hướng chạy c...
PHẦN 2 THIẾT KẾ NHÀ GA NGẦM 2.1 Kết cấu ga ngầm Hình 2.1 Mặt cắt ngang tại vị trí hầm • Đỉnh vòm dv = (1.6 0.08) fkp, ta c...
H ình2.2.4. Mặt cắt ngang tại vị trí cầu thang tầng 1 xuống tầng 2
Hình 2.3 Mặt cắt ngang tại vị trí cầu thang từ tầng 2 xuống tầng 3 • Bản nóc : dày 1,2 m • Tường bên : dày 1,5 m • Sàn: +T...
Hình 2.2.10. Bố trí cầu thang cuốn trong nhà ga
Bố trí mặt bằng của các tầng trong nhà ga như sau: Hình 2.3.1. Mặt bằng bố trí tầng 1
Hình 2.3.2. Mặt bằng bố trí tầng 2
HÌnh 2.3.3. Mặt bằng bố trí tầng 3
2200 6300 8000 500 Hình 2.2.5. mặt cắt ngang dọc tại vị trí các cột
2.2 Tải trọng tác dụng lên Ga ngầm
Phần 3: Thi công Nhà Ga Ngầm • ĐIỀU KIỆN THI CÔNG VÀ CÁC BIỆN PHÁP THI CÔNG • Kết cấu nhà ga là kết cấu đặt sâu, các phươn...
• 1.1.1. Phương pháp đào mở • - Phương pháp thi công dùng hố móng có các ưu điểm nổi bật: • + Có khả năng cơ giới hoá cao ...
• 3.2Phương pháp đào từ trên xuống (top-down) • - Phương pháp đào từ trên xuống dưới sẽ sử dụng các tường và sàn vĩnh cửu ...
• - Sử dụng vữa sét để gia cường thành hào, không cần xây dựng hệ thống thoát nước hoặc hạ mực nước ngầm nhân tạo, giảm kh...
• Video Công Nghệ Top- Down
• Video Thi công tường Vây
• VIDEO THI CONG GA METRO
• 1.2.1. Các biện pháp làm khô nền đào • + Sử dụng các thiết bị bơm hút tiến hành hạ mực nước ngầm xuống thấp hơn cao độ đ...
1.2.1.2. Phương pháp đông cứng đất nhân tạo: Nguyên lý: đông cứng hoá đất xung quanh khu vực nền đào tạo thành lớp ngăn nư...
Biện pháp không muối hoá: + Làm lạnh nhờ sự bốc hơi trực tiếp của các khí đốt trong các lỗ khoan mà không cần chất làm lạn...
XIN CẢM ƠN THẦY VÀ CÁC BẠN ĐÃ XEM
DESIGN STATION

DESIGN STATION

  1. 1. CHỦ ĐỀ : YÊU CẦU TỔNG QUAN THIẾT KẾ VỀ NHÀ GA METRO NGẦM NHÓM 6 Phan văn Thuận Nguyễn Hữu Tiến Thắng Lê Việt Tiến Nguyễn Thị Hoài Thương Đồng Minh Trí
  2. 2. Phần 1: Giới thiệu Về Tàu Điện Ngầm Và Nhà ga Ngầm Phần 2:Thiết kế nhà ga Metro Ngầm 2.1 Kết Cấu Nhà Ga 2.2 Tải Trọng Tác dụng lên nhà ga 2.3 Thiết bị khai Thác nhà Ga Phần 3:Cách biên pháp Thi Công Nhà Ga 3.1 Phương pháp Đào hở 3.2 Top- Down
  3. 3. PHẦN 1: GIỚI THIỆU TÀU ĐIỆN NGẦM • Tàu điện ngầm là phương tiện giao thông ngầm đô thị rất cần thiết và hiệu quả, hầu hết các nước trên tiên tiến trên thế giới đã có hệ thống công trình tàu điện ngầm hiện đại.
  4. 4. Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh là một trong những thành phố có số dân và mật độ dân cư cao của cả nước.Việc đáp ứng nhu cầu đi lại và vận chuyển hành khách và hàng hóa là rất quan trọng. Hướng phát triển giao thông để giải quyết những bức xúc về giao thông ở mà Thành Phố phải đối mặt hàng Ngày là Xây Dựng những Tàu điện ngầm
  5. 5. PHẦN 1: GIỚI THIỆU VỀ TÀU ĐIỆN NGẦM VÀ GA NGẦM • Hình thức bố trí sân chờ trên ga: + Ga dạng đảo: có sân ga nằm ở giữa còn hai hướng đường tàu nằm ở hai phía của sân ga. • Ưu điểm: • Cấu tạo đơn giản, dễ bố trí đường lên xuống do đường lên xuống tiếp cận thuận lợi với sân ga ở cùng một cao độ. • Dễ tạo dáng kiến trúc, vì sân ga rộng rãi được bố trí ở giữa ga. • Không cần cầu vượt qua đường tàu chạy. • Nhược điểm: • Nếu trong khu gian có hai hướng chạy chung trong một đường hầm thì khi ra vào ga, các đường hầm cần phải tách ra, do đó việc bố trí tuyến phức tạp hơn. • Tồn tại dòng hành khách ngược chiều nhau trong giới hạn s
  6. 6. 2 .Ga dạng bến: có hai sân ga ở hai phía, hai đường tàu bố trí ở giữa. • Ưu điểm: • Nếu trong khu gian có hai hướng chạy chung trong một đường hầm thì khi ra vào ga các đường hầm không cần phải tách ra, việc bố trí tuyến đơn giản hơn. • Không tồn tại dòng hành khách ngược chiều trong giới hạn sàn. • Nhược điểm: Phải xây dựng cầu vượt từ sàn này sang sàn kia. • Phạm vi áp dụng: Hầm đặt nông, thi công theo phương pháp đào mở.
  7. 7. PHẦN 2 THIẾT KẾ NHÀ GA NGẦM 2.1 Kết cấu ga ngầm Hình 2.1 Mặt cắt ngang tại vị trí hầm • Đỉnh vòm dv = (1.6 0.08) fkp, ta chọn: dv = 0.6m • + Chân vòm dcv = (1 1.5)dv, ta chọn: dcv = 0.8m • + Thân tường dt = (1 1.6)dcv, ta chọn: dt = 0.8m • + Chân tường dct = (1 1.8)dt, ta chọn: dct = 1.4m
  8. 8. H ình2.2.4. Mặt cắt ngang tại vị trí cầu thang tầng 1 xuống tầng 2
  9. 9. Hình 2.3 Mặt cắt ngang tại vị trí cầu thang từ tầng 2 xuống tầng 3 • Bản nóc : dày 1,2 m • Tường bên : dày 1,5 m • Sàn: +Tầng 1: dày 0,35m +Tầng 2: dày 0,35m + Giữa hai đường tầu chạy: dày 2m • Móng: dày 2m • Sân ke : dày 0,2m • Cột : mặt cắt ngang cột 0,8x2 m
  10. 10. Hình 2.2.10. Bố trí cầu thang cuốn trong nhà ga
  11. 11. Bố trí mặt bằng của các tầng trong nhà ga như sau: Hình 2.3.1. Mặt bằng bố trí tầng 1
  12. 12. Hình 2.3.2. Mặt bằng bố trí tầng 2
  13. 13. HÌnh 2.3.3. Mặt bằng bố trí tầng 3
  14. 14. 2200 6300 8000 500 Hình 2.2.5. mặt cắt ngang dọc tại vị trí các cột
  15. 15. 2.2 Tải trọng tác dụng lên Ga ngầm
  16. 16. Phần 3: Thi công Nhà Ga Ngầm • ĐIỀU KIỆN THI CÔNG VÀ CÁC BIỆN PHÁP THI CÔNG • Kết cấu nhà ga là kết cấu đặt sâu, các phương pháp thi công sẽ có sự đa dạng. Đối với công tác đào các kết cấu đào mở phụ thuộc vào một số yếu tố như: • + Kích thước và độ sâu đào. • + Trắc dọc mặt đất. • + Sự hiện diện của mực nước ngầm. • + Khả năng chịu lực tại đáy phần đào. • + Các chuyển vị bên và các độ lún cho phép. • + Các hạn chế với các công việc của TBM.
  17. 17. • 1.1.1. Phương pháp đào mở • - Phương pháp thi công dùng hố móng có các ưu điểm nổi bật: • + Có khả năng cơ giới hoá cao quá trình thi công, bằng việc sử dụng các máy móc, thiết bị có năng suất cao, cho phép khả năng sử dụng kết cấu công nghiệp (cốp pha tự hành, khung, khối cốt thép sản xuất từ nhà máy…). Do đó, cho phép tăng nhanh tiến độ thi công công trình. • + Có thể làm sát với tường ngoài của công trình hiện hữu, thi công chống thấm cho công trình đơn giản và có chất lượng. • + Tính toán đơn giản, vật liệu thi công dễ kiểm soát chất lượng. • + Giá thành thi công là rẻ.
  18. 18. • 3.2Phương pháp đào từ trên xuống (top-down) • - Phương pháp đào từ trên xuống dưới sẽ sử dụng các tường và sàn vĩnh cửu để duy trì việc ngăn nước ngầm và đất ở xung quanh. • Để tiết kiệm có thể giảm nhu cầu về cột chống mà thay bằng các tấm sàn đúc trước khi đào ở bên dưới chúng • “cột chôn trước hoặc cột đặt chìm” Đầu tiên ở những chỗ sẽ xây dựng tường của công trình ngầm, người ta đào hào và gia cố nó theo từng bước, rộng 0.6 – 1.2m, Tiếp theo, tấm trần đã xây xong được bảo vệ bằng lớp phòng nước, rồi lấp đất trở lại, hoàn trả lại các công trình bên trên (mặt đường, vỉa hè). Tiếp đó tiến hành đào đất trong đường hầm rồi tiến hành thi công tấm đáy và vách ngăn.
  19. 19. • - Sử dụng vữa sét để gia cường thành hào, không cần xây dựng hệ thống thoát nước hoặc hạ mực nước ngầm nhân tạo, giảm khối lượng đào đất, tránh tiếng ồn và rung, giảm nặng nhọc và tăng nhịp độ xây dựng • - Phương pháp tường trong đất thường được áp dụng cho những công trình có chiều sâu hơn 5-6m, chiều dài công trình lớn, vì thế người ta còn gọi phương pháp tường trong đất là phương pháp đào hào.
  20. 20. • Video Công Nghệ Top- Down
  21. 21. • Video Thi công tường Vây
  22. 22. • VIDEO THI CONG GA METRO
  23. 23. • 1.2.1. Các biện pháp làm khô nền đào • + Sử dụng các thiết bị bơm hút tiến hành hạ mực nước ngầm xuống thấp hơn cao độ đáy công trình trong quá trình thi công. Có thể sử dụng biện pháp bơm hút thông thường hoặc sử dụng giếng kim để bơm hút. • Phạm vi áp dụng: • Pháp đào lộ thiên, bằng khiên, phương pháp kích đẩy và khi mở hầm bằng giếng đứng. • Đối với công trình ngầm đặt sâu, phương pháp hạ mực nước ngầm được thực hiện nhờ các giếng khoan có đường kính lớn bố trí xung quanh công trình và các loại máy bơm có công suất lớn.
  24. 24. 1.2.1.2. Phương pháp đông cứng đất nhân tạo: Nguyên lý: đông cứng hoá đất xung quanh khu vực nền đào tạo thành lớp ngăn nước, không cho nước thâm nhập vào nền đào. Có hai biện pháp đông cứng là muối hoá và không muối hoá. Biện pháp muối hóa: • + Sử dụng các lỗ khoan đường kính 120- 150mm cách nhau 0.8 – 1.5m • + Đặt vào lỗ khoan một cọc ống, đường kính 114mm và một ống cấp đường kính 25 - 37mm. • + Đưa muối CaCl2 (hoặc NaCl, LitiClorit, axit Cacbonic…) vào trong ống cấp làm chất dẫn lạnh. • + Quá trình luân chuyển của chất làm lạnh, nước trong lỗ rỗng của đất xung quanh lỗ khoan đông lại và tạo thành trụ băng bán kính 1 – 1.5m. Các trụ băng tiếp xúc với nhau tạo thành các màng lạnh liên tục, hoàn toàn không thấm nước và khá bền giống như rào chắn bảo vệ cho công tác đào hầm.
  25. 25. Biện pháp không muối hoá: + Làm lạnh nhờ sự bốc hơi trực tiếp của các khí đốt trong các lỗ khoan mà không cần chất làm lạnh trung gian. + Chất bốc hơi là nitơ lỏng, amoniăc.. 1.2.1.3. Phương pháp gia cường đất bằng hoá chất. + Nguyên lý: bơm các hoá chất thích hợp vào đất, các hoá chất ấy phản ứng với các thành phần hoá học có trong đất và nước tạo thành khối đông cứng không thoát nước. Gia cường đất bằng hoá chất gồm có hai biện pháp chủ yếu là Silicat hoá và nhựa hoá. Vì đưa các hoá chất voà trong đất nên gây ra ô nhiễm đất và nguồn nước xung quanh khu vực xây dựng công trình ngầm. + Áp dụng: cho đất yếu no nước, đặc biệt phù hợp với các loại đất rời.
  26. 26. XIN CẢM ƠN THẦY VÀ CÁC BẠN ĐÃ XEM

