TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦY LỢI BỘ MÔN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ QUẢN LÝ XÂY DỰNG LÊ VĂN HÙNG LÊ THÁI BÌNH QUẢN TRỊ KỸ THUẬT TẬP 2 CHỨC NĂNG QU...
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình XÂY DỰNG KỸ NĂNG QUẢN LÝ KỸ THUẬT VÀ KHOA HỌC THÀNH CÔNG VỚI VAI ...
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Môn học Quản trị kỹ thuật đƣợc coi là một môn học trọ...
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình MỤC LỤC LỜI NÓI ĐẦU ................................................
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 9.4.4 Các dòng sản phẩm.............................................
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 11.3.1 Các quyết định theo chƣơng trình.............................
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 12.6.13 Hệ thống phải phản ánh đƣợc trách nhiệm cá nhân và kết qu...
Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình Hình 8.1 Các yếu tố tốt nhất giúp xác định dự án bị đình chỉ .......
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 1 PHẦN 4 CHỨC NĂNG TỔ CHỨC
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 2 GIÁM ĐỐC CẦN BIẾT CÁC NGUYÊN TẮC CƠ B...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 3 Với vai trò một giám đốc, nhiệm vụ củ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 4 cơ bản giữa các vị trí và các cá nhân...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 5 3. Xác định mối quan hệ quyền hạn vói...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 6 chức. Mặc dù cấp quản lý cao nhất thƣ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 7 7.4 CÁC LOẠI HÌNH CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC Bản ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 8 khỏi cơ cấu chính thức. Nhân viên của...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 9 3. Vai trò lãnh đạo Quyền hạn và trác...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 10 7.5 NHỮNG ĐIỀU CẦN BIẾT VỀ SƠ ĐỒ TỔ ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 11 Một ví dụ về biểu đồ tổ chức đƣợc th...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 12 5. Khuôn khổ ngân sách và nguồn lực ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 13 2. Thứ hai, sơ đồ chỉ là minh hoạ bằ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 14 trong tất cả các lĩnh vực, và do đó ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 15 7.6 NHỮNG NGUYÊN LÝ CƠ BẢN CỦA CƠ CẤ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 16 Hình 7.2 Những nguyên tắc cơ bản của...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 17 3. Nó ngăn chặn việc san bằng trách ...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 18 3. Việc sử dụng hình phạt hoặc các h...
Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 19 giản là nó hạn chế tác dụng của thẩm...
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Quản trị kỹ thuật
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quản trị kỹ thuật

9 views

Published on

Chuyển đổi từ kỹ thuật thành một quản lý

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quản trị kỹ thuật

  1. 1. TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THỦY LỢI BỘ MÔN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ QUẢN LÝ XÂY DỰNG LÊ VĂN HÙNG LÊ THÁI BÌNH QUẢN TRỊ KỸ THUẬT TẬP 2 CHỨC NĂNG QUẢN LÝ KỸ THUẬT TÀI LIỆU PHỤC VỤ ĐÀO TẠO CAO HỌC CHUYÊN NGÀNH QUẢN LÝ XÂY DỰNG (Lƣu hành nội bộ) HÀ NỘI, NĂM 2017
  2. 2. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình
  3. 3. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình XÂY DỰNG KỸ NĂNG QUẢN LÝ KỸ THUẬT VÀ KHOA HỌC THÀNH CÔNG VỚI VAI TRÕ GIÁM ĐỐC
  4. 4. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Môn học Quản trị kỹ thuật đƣợc coi là một môn học trọng tâm của chƣơng trình đào tạo cao học chuyên ngành Quản lý xây dựng tại Trƣờng Đại học Thuỷ lợi. Môn học giúp học viên hiểu rõ thêm về hệ thống đào tạo Master và vai trò của quản lý trong lĩnh vực kỹ thuật cũng nhƣ nghiên cứu triển khai (R&D). Nhƣ chúng ta đã biết, hiện nay tại Mỹ và các nƣớc phát triển, phổ biến nhất là đào tạo chƣơng trình MBA (Quản trị kinh doanh - Master of Business Administration), chƣơng trình MEM (Quản lý kỹ thuật - Master in Engineering Management), chƣơng trình MOT (Quản trị công nghệ - Master in Management of Technology). MEM có rất nhiều tên gọi tuỳ theo lĩnh vực quản lý. Các viện nghiên cứu sử dụng rất nhiều tên gọi khác nhau cho hình thức mới này. Một số ví dụ nhƣ: Quản lý công nghiệp, Kỹ thuật hệ thống, Kỹ thuật công nghiệp, Quản trị công nghệ, Quản lý xây dựng, Quản lý kỹ thuật, Quản lý sản phẩm và sản xuất… mặc dù có ít nhất 16 tên gọi khác nhau nhƣng tên gọi Quản lý kỹ thuật là phổ biến nhất cho chƣơng trình này. Tài liệu này trả lời cho chúng ta câu hỏi Nghiệp quản lý có đào tạo đƣợc không và cần phải làm gì. Quan điểm của tài liệu này là rất rõ ràng: quản lý là một kỹ năng. Điều đó có nghĩa nó có thể học đƣợc. Ba thành phần cơ bản cấu thành năng lực quản lý: kiến thức, kỹ năng và thái độ. Ba kỹ năng cần thiết cũng đã đƣợc xác định: kỹ thuật, hành chính và giao tiếp. Tuy nhiên bạn nên nhớ rằng 3 nhân tố của năng lực quản lý không dễ học nhƣ nhau trong khuôn viên của các trƣờng đại học hay phòng học. Cũng nhƣ 3 kỹ năng không phát triển nhƣ nhau trong các điều kiện tƣơng tự. nói ngắn gọn, kiến thức là dễ học nhất so với kỹ năng và thái độ; kỹ năng kỹ thuật và hành chính dễ phát triển hơn kỹ năng giao tiếp trong môi trƣờng lớp học. Nói cách khác, tất cả những gì các trƣờng đại học quản lý hay đại học kỹ thuật có thể đào tạo trong lớp học chính là đào tạo về quản lý mà không thể đào tạo trực tiếp quản lý. Việc đào tạo sinh viên làm thế nào để quản lý giống nhƣ việc đào tạo ai đó học bay mà chƣa hề bƣớc chân lên máy bay. Kinh nghiệm cho thấy việc này thực sự là một thách thức và nỗi thất vọng lớn lao đối với cả giáo viên và sinh viên. Xin trích dẫn quan điểm của tác giả tài liệu sử dụng trong môn học này Michael K. Badawy: ―Thăng tiến trong quản lý là một việc, còn thành công thực sự lại là chuyện khác. Lý do chính giải thích điều này là có rất ít ngƣời trong chúng ta có thể định nghĩa đƣợc công việc thực sự nó nhƣ thế nào. Với cách nhìn này thì không có định nghĩa nào khả dĩ đƣợc chấp nhận bởi vì chúng ta không phải là đồng nhất, chúng ta là các cá nhân riêng biệt. Do đó những gì làm nên thành công cho bạn có thể không thích hợp với ngƣời khác. Tuy nhiên vấn đề tồn tại vẫn là: để thành công trong quản lý bạn phải thực hiện một số năng lực dựa trên các kiến thức vững chắc, các kỹ năng sắc bén và hành vi phù hợp. Đây chính là những khía cạnh mà cuốn sách này có thể giúp ích cho các bạn. Cuốn sách này dựa trên năm mệnh đề chính: các giám đốc đƣợc đào tạo mà thành; không có kỹ sƣ hay nhà khoa học tồi mà chỉ có ngƣời quản lý tồi; quản lý vừa là môn khoa học ứng dụng vừa là một nghệ thuật; cách thức duy nhất để học là thực hành và cuối cùng vấn đề chính đối với quản lý kỹ thuật và R&D lại không phải là kỹ thuật mà là nhân tố con ngƣời‖. Tài liệu tham khảo chính của tài liệu này là: ―Developing Managerial Skills in Engineers and Scientists Succeeding‖ by Michael K. Badawy April 7, 1995 do PGS. TS. Lê Văn Hùng và ThS. Lê Thái Bình – Bộ môn Công nghệ và Quản lý xây dựng biên dịch và soạn thảo. Nội dung chính của tài liệu gồm 7 phần trong 14 chƣơng. Bản dịch này được biên tập sau các lần trước vào năm 2012 và 2014. Năm 2017, để thuận lợi cho người đọc, cuốn sách này được biên tập thành 2 tập: Tập 1 gồm các Phần 1, 2 và 3, trình bày trong 6 chương 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6; Tập 2 gồm các Phần 4, 5, 6 và 7, trình bày trong 8 chương 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14. Hà Nội, 6/2017 PGS. TS. Lê Văn Hùng
  5. 5. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình MỤC LỤC LỜI NÓI ĐẦU ........................................................................................................................................................ 3 MỤC LỤC .............................................................................................................................................................. 4 DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH ẢNH ............................................................................................................................. 7 DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU .................................................................................................................................... 8 PHẦN 4................................................................................................................................................................... 1 CHỨC NĂNG TỔ CHỨC ...................................................................................................................................... 1 GIÁM ĐỐC CẦN BIẾT CÁC NGUYÊN TẮC CƠ BẢN................................................... 2CHƢƠNG 7 7.1 Ý NGHĨA VÀ QUÁ TRÌNH THỰC HIỆN QUẢN LÝ........................................................................ 2 7.2 TẦM QUAN TRỌNG CỦA CÔNG TÁC TỔ CHỨC.......................................................................... 4 7.3 TRÁCH NHIỆM TỔ CHỨC................................................................................................................. 5 7.4 CÁC LOẠI HÌNH CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC............................................................................................... 7 7.4.1 Bản chất của tổ chức chính thức và khôngchính thức................................................................... 7 7.4.2 Một số đặc điểm của tổ chức chính thức và không chính thức ..................................................... 8 7.5 NHỮNG ĐIỀU CẦN BIẾT VỀ SƠ ĐỒ TỔ CHỨC ........................................................................... 10 7.5.1 Nội dung của sơ đồ tổ chức ........................................................................................................ 10 7.5.2 Những gì sơ đồ không thể cho bạn biết ...................................................................................... 10 7.6 NHỮNG NGUYÊN LÝ CƠ BẢN CỦA CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC........................................................... 14 7.6.1 Bản chất của những nguyên tắc tổ chức...................................................................................... 14 7.6.2 Nguyên tắc phân chia lao động................................................................................................... 23 7.6.3 Nguyên tắc hợp tác và giao tiếp.................................................................................................. 36 7.7 KẾT LUẬN ......................................................................................................................................... 38 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO..................................................................................................................................... 39 CASE STUDY 7.1: QUA MẶT ÔNG CHỦ......................................................................................................... 41 CASE STUDY 7.2: GIẢI THÍCH Ý NGHĨA CHÍNH SÁCH CỦA CÔNG TY.................................................. 42 BÀI TẬP PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG.................................................................................................................... 43 Exercise 7.1: Bạn có phải là ngƣời theo hƣớng quan liêu? ................................................................................... 43 QUẢN LÝ KHI KHÔNG CÓ THỰC QUYỀN – CÁC NHÓM DỰ ÁN VÀ CÁC NHÓMCHƢƠNG 8 CHỨC NĂNG CHÉO........................................................................................................................................... 45 8.1 BẢN CHẤT CỦA QUẢN LÝ DỰ ÁN............................................................................................... 45 8.2 HOẠT ĐỘNG QUẢN LÝ DỰ ÁN..................................................................................................... 46 8.3 VÕNG ĐỜI DỰ ÁN - CÁC BƢỚC VÀ CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC DỰ ÁN ............................................. 47 8.4 VAI TRÕ VÀ TRÁCH NHIỆM CỦA GIÁM ĐỐC DỰ ÁN.............................................................. 48 8.5 QUAN HỆ GIỮA GIÁM ĐỐC DỰ ÁN VỚI GIÁM ĐỐC CHỨC NĂNG........................................ 49 8.6 THẨM QUYỀN, SỨC MẠNH VÀ ẢNH HƢỞNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ DỰ ÁN - CÁCH THỨC GIÁM ĐỐC THỰC HIỆN............................................................................................................................... 50 8.7 CÁC QUY ĐỊNH QUẢN LÝ ĐỘI DỰ ÁN VÀ TỔ THỰC HIỆN .................................................... 53 8.8 NGUYÊN NHÂN THẤT BẠI CỦA DỰ ÁN ..................................................................................... 56 8.9 NHÂN TỐ GIÖP THÀNH CÔNG CỦA DỰ ÁN............................................................................... 57 8.10 TẠM DỪNG DỰ ÁN ..................................................................................................................... 58 8.11 ĐÁNH GIÁ VỀ CÔNG TY DỰ ÁN............................................................................................... 63 8.12 CÔNG TY HỖN HỢP..................................................................................................................... 65 8.12.1 Bản chất của công ty hỗn hợp................................................................................................. 65 8.12.2 Cách thức hoạt động của công ty hỗn hợp.............................................................................. 66 8.13 QUẢN LÝ HỖN HỢP SO VỚI CÁC HÌNH THỨC TỔ CHỨC KHÁC ....................................... 67 8.14 CÔNG TY HỖN HỢP - CÁCH THỨC ĐỂ PHÁT HUY TÁC DỤNG.......................................... 69 8.15 KẾT LUẬN..................................................................................................................................... 71 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO..................................................................................................................................... 71 CASE STUDY 8.1: CÔNG TY SẢN XUẤT WHITE.......................................................................................... 74 PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TY ........................................................ 76CHƢƠNG 9 9.1 MỘT SỐ LƢU Ý VỀ TỔ CHỨC HOẠT ĐỘNG KỸ THUẬT VÀ R&D .......................................... 76 9.2 CÁC LOẠI HÌNH CÔNG TY KỸ THUẬT VÀ R&D ....................................................................... 77 9.2.1 Công ty chức năng ...................................................................................................................... 78 9.2.2 Công ty sản xuất theo sản phẩm ................................................................................................. 79 9.3 CÁC HÌNH THỨC TỔ CHỨC KHÁC ............................................................................................... 81 9.4 CÁCH THỨC CHỌN LOẠI HÌNH TỔ CHỨC PHÙ HỢP................................................................ 81 9.4.1 Bản chất và đặc trƣng của các chuyên gia kỹ thuật .................................................................... 82 9.4.2 Mục tiêu của công ty................................................................................................................... 82 9.4.3 Các đặc trƣng của nhiệm vụ........................................................................................................ 83
  6. 6. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 9.4.4 Các dòng sản phẩm..................................................................................................................... 83 9.4.5 Trình độ công nghệ..................................................................................................................... 84 9.4.6 Chức năng kết nối ....................................................................................................................... 85 9.4.7 Thiết lập hệ thống thƣởng phạt cân bằng.................................................................................... 86 9.4.8 Môi trƣờng hoạt động của công ty.............................................................................................. 87 9.5 THỦ THUẬT THỰC HÀNH PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG QUẢN LÝ................................................ 88 9.5.1 Hai mƣơi nguyên nhân dễ dẫn đến thất bại đối với giám đốc..................................................... 89 9.5.2 Cách thức phát triển kỹ năng xây dựng công ty và thành công .................................................. 90 9.5.3 Học cách thành công với tƣ cách là ngƣời quản lý hàng đầu...................................................... 91 9.6 KẾT LUẬN ......................................................................................................................................... 92 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO..................................................................................................................................... 92 CASE STUDY 9.1: GIỚI THIỆU MA TRẬN QUẢN LÝ................................................................................... 94 CASE STUDY 9.2: THỜI HẠN CHÓT ............................................................................................................... 95 PHẦN 5................................................................................................................................................................. 96 CHỨC NĂNG LẬP KẾ HOẠCH......................................................................................................................... 96 VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH......................................................................................................................................... 96 KẾ HOẠCH VÀ CHIẾN LƢỢC ....................................................................................... 97CHƢƠNG 10 10.1 BẢN CHẤT VÀ TẦM QUAN TRỌNG CỦA KẾ HOẠCH .......................................................... 97 10.2 AI VÀ KHI NÀO LẬP KẾ HOẠCH .............................................................................................. 99 10.3 CÁC LOẠI VÀ NỘI DUNG CỦA KẾ HOẠCH............................................................................ 99 10.3.1 Phân kế hoạch loại theo thời gian........................................................................................... 99 10.3.2 Phân loại kế hoạch theo chức năng....................................................................................... 100 10.3.3 Phân loại kế hoạch theo phạm vi.......................................................................................... 100 10.4 CÁCH LẬP KẾ HOẠCH: MÔ HÌNH KẾ HOẠCH – HÀNH ĐỘNG......................................... 102 10.4.1 Các mục tiêu......................................................................................................................... 103 10.4.2 Các nhiệm vụ cụ thể ............................................................................................................. 103 10.4.3 Nguồn nhân lực .................................................................................................................... 103 10.4.4 Cơ sở hạ tầng, máy móc thiết bị và các nguồn lực khác....................................................... 104 10.4.5 Các quy trình thực hiện ........................................................................................................ 104 10.4.6 Dự trù kinh phí ..................................................................................................................... 104 10.4.7 Tiến độ.................................................................................................................................. 105 10.4.8 Theo dõi và kiểm tra lại........................................................................................................ 105 10.5 CÁC RÀO CẢN ĐỐI VỚI LẬP KẾ HOẠCH VÀ NHỮNG VIỆC CẦN LÀM .......................... 105 10.5.1 Sự đánh giá thấp việc lập kế hoạch ...................................................................................... 106 10.5.2 Cái tôi và thái độ trong quản lý ............................................................................................ 106 10.5.3 Thời gian và chi phí.............................................................................................................. 106 10.5.4 Các hoạt động trí óc.............................................................................................................. 107 10.5.5 Làm rõ các mục tiêu ............................................................................................................. 107 10.5.6 Thông tin không đầy đủ........................................................................................................ 107 10.5.7 Triết lý quản lý và các yếu tố bên ngoài khác ...................................................................... 108 10.6 LẬP KẾ HOẠCH TRONG THỰC TẾ ......................................................................................... 108 10.7 TƢ DUY CHIẾN LƢỢC .............................................................................................................. 109 10.8 LẬP KẾ HOẠCH CHIẾN LƢỢC................................................................................................. 110 10.9 LẬP KẾ HOẠCH CHIẾN LƢỢC KHÁC VỚI LẬP KẾ HOẠCH THỰC HIỆN........................ 110 10.10 ĐÁNH GIÁ KẾ HOẠCH CHIẾN LƢỢC: MỘT SỰ CHỈ TRÍCH............................................... 111 10.11 CÁC KỊCH BẢN DỰ BÁO CÔNG NGHỆ.................................................................................. 112 10.12 MỘT SỐ HƢỚNG DẪN PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG LẬP KẾ HOẠCH ..................................... 115 10.12.1 Hiểu đƣợc sức mạnh của kinh nghiệm của bạn trong việc điều chính những đánh giá nhận định 115 10.12.2 Học nghệ thuật tƣ duy chiến lƣợc......................................................................................... 116 10.12.3 Nhận biết các nguyên nhân gây ra thất bại trong quản lý..................................................... 117 10.12.4 Làm theo 10 nguyên tắc để lập kế hoạch có hiệu quả .......................................................... 118 10.12.5 Xây dựng một kế hoạch liên tục........................................................................................... 119 10.13 KẾT LUẬN................................................................................................................................... 120 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................................................... 120 CASE STUDY 10: LẬP KẾ HOẠCH CHO VIỆC QUÁ HẠN ......................................................................... 122 KỸ NĂNG RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH VÀ GIẢI QUYẾT VẤN ĐỀ ......................................... 124CHƢƠNG 11 11.1 BẢN CHẤT VÀ TẦM QUAN TRỌNG CỦA VIỆC RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH ................................... 124 11.2 RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH VỚI TƢ CÁCH LÀ MỘT NHIỆM VỤ QUẢN LÝ...................................... 125 11.3 CÁC TÌNH HUỐNG RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH..................................................................................... 127
  7. 7. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 11.3.1 Các quyết định theo chƣơng trình......................................................................................... 127 11.3.2 Các quyết định không theo chƣơng trình.............................................................................. 128 11.4 CẤP RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH............................................................................................................... 128 11.5 QUÁ TRÌNH RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH................................................................................................. 129 11.6 CÁC BƢỚC TRONG QUÁ TRÌNH RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH............................................................. 130 11.6.1 Xác định mục tiêu................................................................................................................. 130 11.6.2 Phân tích vấn đề (problem)................................................................................................... 132 11.6.3 Xác định các phƣơng án thay thế ......................................................................................... 136 11.6.4 Đánh giá mỗi phƣơng án ...................................................................................................... 138 11.6.5 Chọn một phƣơng án và thực thi quyết định ........................................................................ 140 11.6.6 Theo dõi và đánh giá quyết định .......................................................................................... 142 11.7 CÁC GIÁM ĐỐC RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH THẾ NÀO TRONG THỰC TẾ....................................... 145 11.7.1 Các giám đốc có thực sự đƣa ra các quyết định hợp lý không?............................................ 145 11.7.2 Các quyết định quản lý đƣợc đƣa ra trong thực tế nhƣ thế nào? .......................................... 145 11.8 CÁC GỢI Ý GIÖP PHÂN TÍCH VÀ KỸ THUẬT ĐỂ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH ................................ 148 11.9 MỘT SỐ HƢỚNG DẪN CÁCH THỨC PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG GIẢI QUYẾT VẤN ĐỀ.... 148 11.9.1 Hiểu đƣợc các quy tắc làm việc để giải quyết vấn đề hiệu quả ............................................ 148 11.9.2 Lƣu ý các ―định luật‖ quản lý để giải quyết vấn đề hiệu quả ............................................... 149 11.9.3 Thực hiện theo 10 điều lệnh để giải quyết vấn đề có hiệu quả 25 .......................................... 151 11.10 MỘT SỐ HƢỚNG DẪN CÁCH THỨC PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH ........... 152 11.10.1 Áp dụng phong cách ra quyết định phù hợp với hoàn cảnh.................................................. 152 11.10.2 Nhận thức đƣợc nền tảng của việc ra quyết định.................................................................. 153 11.10.3 Hiểu đƣợc các rào cản ảnh hƣởng đến quá trình ra quyết định hiệu quả .............................. 153 11.10.4 Phân tích những quyết định bất cập của bản thân và đối phó với chúng.............................. 154 11.10.5 Học cách kiểm soát các quyết định sai lầm .......................................................................... 155 11.10.6 Không bao giờ ra quyết định nếu bạn không bị buộc phải làm thế ...................................... 155 11.10.7 Ra quyết định một cách khôn ngoan đúng thời điểm ........................................................... 156 11.10.8 Trốn tránh cái bẫy ra quyết định........................................................................................... 157 11.10.9 Khi không có biện pháp nào có tác dụng.............................................................................. 159 11.11 KẾT LUẬN................................................................................................................................... 159 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................................................... 160 PHẦN 6............................................................................................................................................................... 163 CHỨC NĂNG KIỂM SOÁT VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ................................................................................................... 163 PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG KIỂM SOÁT VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ.............................................. 164CHƢƠNG 12 12.1 BẢN CHẤT CỦA ĐO LƢỜNG, ĐÁNH GIÁ VÀ KIỂM SOÁT................................................. 164 12.2 TẦM QUAN TRỌNG CỦA KIỂM SOÁT TRONG QUẢN LÝ ................................................. 167 12.3 CÁC LOẠI HÌNH HỆ THỐNG KIỂM SOÁT ............................................................................. 170 12.4 TRÁCH NHIỆM KIỂM SOÁT VÀ SỬ DỤNG THÔNG TIN KIỂM SOÁT .............................. 173 12.5 CÁC NGUYÊN TẮC CƠ BẢN CỦA KIỂM SOÁT .................................................................... 174 12.5.1 Nguyên tắc Điểm kiểm soát chiến lƣợc................................................................................ 174 12.5.2 Nguyên tắc kiểm soát Hỏng-An toàn.................................................................................... 175 12.5.3 Nguyên tắc mẫu ngẫu nhiên ................................................................................................. 175 12.5.4 Nguyên tắc về tâm lý giáo dục của cấp dƣới........................................................................ 176 12.5.5 Nguyên tắc lựa chọn kiểm soát............................................................................................. 176 12.5.6 Nguyên tắc trách nhiệm trong kiểm soát .............................................................................. 176 12.5.7 Định luật Gresham về kiểm soát........................................................................................... 177 12.5.8 Nguyên tắc chính xác và kịp thời ......................................................................................... 177 12.6 CÁC ĐẶC TRƢNG CỦA KIỂM SOÁT CÓ HIỆU QUẢ............................................................ 177 12.6.1 Kiểm soát phải theo sát nhu cầu và bản chất của các hoạt động........................................... 178 12.6.2 Hệ thống phải là hiện tại....................................................................................................... 178 12.6.3 Hệ thống phải phát triển trên tất cả các mục tiêu.................................................................. 178 12.6.4 Kiểm soát phải xác định đƣợc độ lệch một cách kịp thời..................................................... 178 12.6.5 Hệ thống phải thông báo các sai lệch trực tiếp đến các nhân viên có trách nhiệm............... 179 12.6.6 Kiểm soát phải hƣớng đến tƣơng lai..................................................................................... 179 12.6.7 Kiểm soát phải xác định đƣợc các ngoại lệ quan trọng tại những điểm kiểm soát ............... 179 12.6.8 Kiểm soát phải đáng tin cậy ................................................................................................. 180 12.6.9 Kiểm soát phải hợp lệ........................................................................................................... 181 12.6.10 Kiểm soát phải linh hoạt....................................................................................................... 181 12.6.11 Kiểm soát phải dễ hiểu ......................................................................................................... 181 12.6.12 Kiểm soát phải xác định đƣợc hành động điều chỉnh........................................................... 182
  8. 8. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 12.6.13 Hệ thống phải phản ánh đƣợc trách nhiệm cá nhân và kết quả chung.................................. 182 12.6.14 Kiếm soát phải kinh tế.......................................................................................................... 182 12.7 LÀM SAO ĐỂ THIẾT KẾ MỘT HỆ THỐNG KIỂM SOÁT CÓ HIỆU QUẢ............................ 183 12.7.1 Cái gì nên đƣợc kiểm soát? .................................................................................................. 183 12.7.2 Kiểm soát nên tập trung ở đâu? ............................................................................................ 185 12.7.3 Tiến hành kiểm soát nhƣ thế nào? Các bƣớc kiểm soát là gì?.............................................. 185 12.7.4 Công cụ và kỹ thuật chính để kiểm soát là gì? ..................................................................... 191 12.8 VẤN ĐỀ HÀNH VI KIỂM SOÁT................................................................................................ 191 12.8.1 Phản kháng tự nhiên với sự kiểm soát.................................................................................. 192 12.8.2 Không chấp nhận mục tiêu của công ty................................................................................ 192 12.8.3 Cảm giác các tiêu chuẩn là quá cao, không thể đạt đƣợc hoặc không rõ ràng...................... 192 12.8.4 Kiểm soát quá mức và máy móc .......................................................................................... 193 12.8.5 Các dữ liệu chủ quan và không chính xác cho quá trình kiểm soát ...................................... 193 12.8.6 Thái độ quản lý..................................................................................................................... 193 12.8.7 Kiểm soát không cân bằng ................................................................................................... 193 12.8.8 Chi phí.................................................................................................................................. 193 12.9 KẾT LUẬN................................................................................................................................... 194 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................................................... 194 CASE STUDY 12.1:AI LÀ NGƢỜI KIỂM SOÁT CHI PHÍ? ........................................................................... 195 CASE STUDY 12.2: KIỂM SOÁT CÔNG VIỆC CỦA NHÂN VIÊN.............................................................. 196 ĐO LƢỜNG VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ HOẠT ĐỘNG KỸ THUẬT VÀ R&D ........................... 198CHƢƠNG 13 13.1 CÁC VẤN ĐỀ VỀ ĐO LƢỜNG HIỆU QUẢ LÀM VIỆC CỦA NHÂN VIÊN KỸ THUẬT..... 198 13.2 CÁC PHÉP ĐO BÊN TRONG VÀ BÊN NGOÀI CÔNG TY ..................................................... 199 13.3 ĐO LƢỜNG HOẠT ĐỘNG KỸ THUẬT VÀ R&D TRONG THỰC TẾ ................................... 200 13.3.1 Các cá nhân .......................................................................................................................... 200 13.3.2 Theo nhóm............................................................................................................................ 203 13.3.3 Theo dự án............................................................................................................................ 205 13.3.4 Phân tích giá trị và kỹ thuật giá trị........................................................................................ 205 13.3.5 Phân tích sơ đồ mạng lƣới .................................................................................................... 207 13.3.6 Theo sản phẩm...................................................................................................................... 208 13.3.7 Bộ phận kỹ thuật hay R&D .................................................................................................. 209 13.3.8 Quản lý chức năng kỹ thuật và R&D.................................................................................... 210 13.4 HƢỚNG DẪN PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG KIỂM SOÁT VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ.................................. 214 13.4.1 Hiểu đƣợc nguyên nhân thất bại về đo lƣờng và kiểm soát trong quản lý............................ 214 13.4.2 Học tập và áp dụng các đặc trƣng của hệ thống kiểm soát có hiệu quả................................ 215 13.4.3 Tránh kiểm soát quá mức ..................................................................................................... 215 13.4.4 Kiểm soát ―bằng ngoại lệ‖.................................................................................................... 215 13.4.5 Hiểu biết khía cạnh con ngƣời trong kiểm soát quản lý ....................................................... 215 13.4.6 Học cách ứng phó với việc chống lại sự thay đổi................................................................. 216 13.4.7 Áp dụng các hƣớng dẫn hiệu quả để làm chủ hệ thống kiểm soát........................................ 216 13.4.8 Thiết kế hệ thống kiểm soát chuyên nghiệp ......................................................................... 216 13.4.9 Sử dụng các kỹ thuật đã đƣợc kiểm tra để đánh giá hoạt động của nhóm............................ 217 13.4.10 Năm nguyên tắc vàng để kiểm soát phát huy tác dụng......................................................... 218 13.5 KẾT LUẬN................................................................................................................................... 219 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................................................... 219 CASE STUDY 13.1: ĐÁNH GIÁ CÔNG VIỆC................................................................................................ 221 PHẦN 7............................................................................................................................................................... 224 KẾ HOẠCH CHO TƢƠNG LAI........................................................................................................................ 224 GIÁM ĐỐC PHẢI COI TRỌNG QUẢN LÝ CHẤT LƢỢNG ....................................... 225CHƢƠNG 14 14.1 YÊU CẦU VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG.................................................................................................... 225 14.2 QUẢN LÝ CHẤT LƢỢNG TOÀN DIỆN (TQM)....................................................................... 226 14.3 MỘT VÀI LỜI KẾT VỀ PHÁT TRIỂN KỸ NĂNG QUẢN LÝ ................................................. 230 14.4 KẾT LUẬN................................................................................................................................... 233 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................................................... 233 DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 7.1 Ví dụ cơ cấu tổ chức của Tập đoàn Rockwell........................................................................................ 11 Hình 7.2 Những nguyên tắc cơ bản của cơ cấu tổ chức ........................................................................................ 15
  9. 9. Michael K. Badawy – Biên dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình Hình 8.1 Các yếu tố tốt nhất giúp xác định dự án bị đình chỉ ............................................................................... 60 Hình 8.2 Các câu hỏi để phán đoán việc đình chỉ dự án ....................................................................................... 63 Hình 8.3 Một công ty hỗn hợp cơ bản.................................................................................................................. 68 Hình 8.4 Cơ cấu tổ chức công ty White Manufacturing ....................................................................................... 75 Hình 9.1 Mô hình công ty tập trung theo định hƣớng sản xuất............................................................................. 80 Hình 9.2 Mô hình công ty kỹ thuật và R&D phân hoá theo định hƣớng sản xuất ................................................ 81 Hình 9.3 Các phƣơng án thay thế.......................................................................................................................... 85 Hình 9.4 Sắp xếp cân bằng giữa các rào cản và lợi ích......................................................................................... 87 DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 7.1 Đặc điểm của tổ chức chính thức và không chính thức ........................................................................... 8 Bảng 7.2 Bạn mong đợi nhiều đến mức nào từ sơ đồ tổ chức............................................................................... 10 Bảng 7.3 Các nhân tố xác định kích thƣớc nhịp kiểm soát ................................................................................... 25 Bảng 7.4 Thuận lợi và khó khăn của phân quyền ................................................................................................. 25 Bảng 7.5 Giám đốc chính và giám đốc hỗ trợ nhìn nhau dƣới góc độ đối lập ...................................................... 34 Bảng 8.1 Quá trình quản lý dự án ......................................................................................................................... 48 Bảng 8.2: 10 điều luật để quản lý tổ dự án và công việc....................................................................................... 55 Bảng 8.3 Các nhân tố quan trọng giúp cho dự án thành công............................................................................... 58 Bảng 8.4 Thuận lợi và khó khăn của hình thức tổ chức theo dự án ...................................................................... 63 Bảng 8.5 Các ƣu điểm và nhƣợc điểm của mô hình công ty hỗn hợp................................................................... 68 Bảng 9.1 Ƣu nhƣợc điểm về chức năng và loại sản phẩm của công ty kỹ thuật và R&D..................................... 78 Bảng 9.2 Sự khác biệt giữa hoạt động R&D với các hoạt động khác ................................................................... 83 Bảng 9.3 Cách thức lựa chọn hình thức công ty ................................................................................................... 88 Bảng 11.1 Tổng hợp các bƣớc của quá trình ra quyết định hợp lý...................................................................... 143 Bảng 11.2 Đặc trƣng của ngƣời giám đốc với phong cách thực tế ..................................................................... 146 Bảng 11.3 Các phong cách ra quyết định............................................................................................................ 152 Bảng 12.1 Một số hình thức của hệ thống kiểm soát .......................................................................................... 171 Bảng 12.2 Các câu hỏi quan trọng để đánh giá các đo lƣờng trong kiểm soát.................................................... 188 Bảng 13.1 Đo lƣờng hoạt động nghiên cứu của cá nhân..................................................................................... 201 Bảng 13.2 Một cách phân loại các phép đo lƣờng công việc thực hiện .............................................................. 204 Bảng 13.3 Điều kiện để đánh giá hoạt động của các công ty R&D .................................................................... 210 Bảng 13.4 Các bƣớc tiến hành kiểm toán có hiệu quả ........................................................................................ 212 Bảng 14.1 14 bƣớc quản lý chất lƣợng của Deming ........................................................................................... 226 Bảng 14.2 Các phƣơng thức quản lý tức thời và sáo ngữ.................................................................................... 227
  10. 10. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 1 PHẦN 4 CHỨC NĂNG TỔ CHỨC
  11. 11. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 2 GIÁM ĐỐC CẦN BIẾT CÁC NGUYÊN TẮC CƠ BẢNCHƢƠNG 7 Đến lúc này các bạn thảo luận và phân tích chi tiết về những kỹ năng trong quản lý, các nguyên nhân dẫn đến thất bại và các vấn đề mà các chuyên gia kỹ thuật có thể phải đối mặt trong quá trình trở thành giám đốc. Những gì các chuyên gia kỹ thuật, quản lý và các trung tâm đào tạo có thể làm để giúp quá trình chuyển đổi thêm thuận lợi cũng đã đƣợc tìm hiểu. Khi đã trở thành quản đốc hoặc giám đốc thì bây giờ bạn đã có liên quan. Khi các bạn xem lại những gì đã nói trƣớc đây thì việc kiểm soát có hiệu quả là một trong những trách nhiệm của bạn với vai trò là một giám đốc hay quản đốc cần các kỹ năng: Xây dựng cấu trúc tổ chức phù hợp cho đơn vị hay bộ phận của mình; Giải quyết vấn đề quản lý, lập kế hoạch và ra quyết định; và Kiểm soát, đo lƣờng cũng nhƣ đánh giá công việc của cấp dƣới và của bộ phận mình đảm trách. Cả ba lĩnh vực này đƣợc quan tâm nhƣ nhau trong chƣơng này. Làm thế nào để phát triển kỹ năng tổ chức là đối tƣợng của phần 4 này. Phần này bao gồm ba chƣơng. Chƣơng 7 trình bày các nguyên lý cơ bản mà bạn bắt buộc phải biết vì chúng là các yêu cầu cần thiết để xây dựng cấu trúc tổ chức. Chƣơng 8 chỉ cho bạn cách thức áp dụng các nguyên lý này nhƣ các cơ sở công nghệ để thực thi dự án, ma trận và các đội chức năng hỗn hợp. Cuối cùng Chƣơng 9 cung cấp các cơ chế để phát triển kỹ năng quản lý của bạn trong lĩnh vực này cùng với các hƣớng dẫn để có thể lựa chọn hình thức tổ chức phù hợp nhất với bộ phận hay đơn vị của bạn. Mục đích của chƣơng này là giới thiệu cho các bạn chức năng tổ chức nhƣ một bộ phận không tách rời trong nhiệm vụ quản lý. Nó s cung cấp cho bạn các nguyên lý và hƣớng dẫn giúp bạn xây dựng cấu trúc cho các hoạt động kỹ thuật và R&D. Ở đây chúng ta không thể hiện theo từng bƣớc đơn giản bởi vì cách này không có tác dụng. 7.1 Ý NGHĨA VÀ QUÁ TRÌNH THỰC HIỆN QUẢN LÝ Một nhóm các cá nhân gắn liền với các nhiệm vụ đƣợc định hƣớng đến việc đạt đƣợc những mục tiêu chung s hình thành nên một công ty. Một sơ đồ tổ chức của công ty đơn giản là mô hình cấu trúc tổ chức của nó. Dƣới góc độ rất cơ bản, sơ đồ tổ chức là một tài liệu khả dĩ cho thấy công ty s hoạt động nhƣ thế nào mà không cần thiết phải theo dõi đầy đủ nó thực sự làm việc ra sao trên thực tế. Điều này kéo theo một thực tế là cấu trúc tổ chức của công ty đơn giản là một quy định về các mối quan hệ giữa các vị trí và cấp bậc khác nhau trong công ty. Do vậy, việc thực hiện tổ chức có thể đƣợc định nghĩa là một quá trình chia nhỏ các hoạt động tổng thể thành nhiều nhiệm vụ cụ thể và xác định mối quan hệ giữa những nhiệm vụ này.
  12. 12. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 3 Với vai trò một giám đốc, nhiệm vụ của các bạn khi thực hiện chức năng quản lý cần trả lời một số câu hỏi: 1. Ai s đảm trách công việc gì (chuyên môn)? 2. Ai có trách nhiệm báo cáo với ai (quan hệ về thẩm quyền)? 3. Con ngƣời và các hoạt động có liên quan nhƣ thế nào (vấn đề nhóm)? 4. Mối quan hệ cấp trên, cấp dƣới đƣợc xác định nhƣ thế nào thông qua giao việc và uỷ thác quyền hạn (mối quan hệ giao tiếp và báo cáo chính thức)? Quá trình tổ chức có liên quan đến bốn bƣớc cơ bản: 1. Xác định mục tiêu của công ty cũng nhƣ mục tiêu cụ thể cho từng bộ phận hoặc ban ngành. Cấu trúc tổ chức đơn giản là một phƣơng tiện để đi đến kết quả. Việc xác định rõ ràng (các) mục tiêu là cần thiết trƣớc khi bắt tay vào thiết kế một cấu trúc tổ chức tốt cho công ty. Mỗi ngƣời giám đốc phải chuyển các mục tiêu lớn của công ty thành các mục tiêu cụ thể cho bộ phận hay đơn vị mình. Phát biểu sau đây là tiền đề cho việc thiết kế một tổ chức phù hợp. Đừng bắt đầu với một cấu trúc đã làm sẵn và hãy tự hỏi ―tôi có thể làm gì với nó?‖. Nên bắt đầu với ―mục đích cần đạt đƣợc‖, sau đó là ―làm nhƣ thế nào‖. 2. Xác định các hoạt động cần thiết để đạt đƣợc kết quả cuối cùng cho công ty. Việc này có liên quan đến xác định các hoạt động và nhiệm vụ phù hợp với từng chức năng cần thiết cho hoạt động có hiệu quả. Một hƣớng tiếp cận khả thi là liên hệ kết quả của bộ phận mình phụ trách với mục đích chung của công ty. Lấy ví dụ: trong xƣởng sản xuất thì mục đích chính của các kỹ sƣ là thiết kế và hƣớng dẫn quá trình tạo ra sản phẩm dƣới góc nhìn lợi nhuận. Một khi mục tiêu đã thực sự rõ ràng thì các hoạt động cần thiết để đạt đƣợc nó có thể đƣợc xác định. Kết quả và số lƣợng các hoạt động cũng nên đƣợc trù tính trƣớc. 3. Sắp xếp các hoạt động theo từng nhóm logic. Do các hoạt động đã đƣợc xác định một cách logic nên bƣớc tiếp theo là nhóm các công việc cần làm theo các đơn vị khác nhau. Những đơn vị công việc này chính là thể hiện của việc làm mà các cá nhân có thể đảm nhận. Việc tạo nhóm nên đƣợc thực hiện dựa trên một hệ thống logic. Lấy ví dụ, nhóm công việc nên gồm các hoạt động về cơ bản là giống nhau. Các nhóm nhỏ sau đó có thể đƣợc gộp lại thành nhóm lớn hơn. Điều này s dẫn đến việc thành lập các mức độ khác nhau trong hệ thống cấp bậc của công ty và cấu trúc tổ chức của công ty sau đó s chính thức hình thành. 4. Gắn quyền hạn và trách nhiệm của mỗi nhóm cho một cá nhân xác định để chắc chắn rằng công việc đƣợc tiến hành suôn sẻ. Bƣớc cuối cùng là thiết lập mạng lƣới quyền hạn, trách nhiệm một cách rõ ràng. Việc định nghĩa rõ ràng các mối quan hệ
  13. 13. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 4 cơ bản giữa các vị trí và các cá nhân ở các cấp bậc khác nhau trong công ty hay các đơn vị là cực kỳ quan trọng để chức năng tổ chức vận hành đƣợc suôn sẻ. Điều này cùng với sự phối hợp tổng thể hoạt động của tất cả các nhóm s giảm thiểu cản trở và cho phép phối hợp cùng làm việc với nhau. Tóm lại, kết quả của quá trình tổ chức là một cấu trúc tổ chức hay một hệ thống các mối quan hệ về hoạt động và thẩm quyền. Một cấu trúc tổ chức là một hệ thống chặt ch các hoạt động và các thẩm quyền. Điều này cho thấy rõ tổ chức là một quá trình gồm có 2 phần: Nhóm các hoạt động thành công việc và uỷ thác quyền hạn. 7.2 TẦM QUAN TRỌNG CỦA CÔNG TÁC TỔ CHỨC Khi chúng ta thiết lập mối quan hệ giữa ngƣời với ngƣời, giữa các nguồn lực và công việc, chính là chúng ta đang thực hiện công tác tổ chức. Trách nhiệm của một giám đốc hay một quản đốc là đảm bảo tất cả các mục tiêu của bộ phận đều đạt đƣợc và mỗi một nhân viên có thể hiểu đƣợc mình cần làm gì và tại sao. Khi chúng ta tổ chức một cách hiệu quả các mục tiêu, con ngƣời, công nghệ và các nguồn lực khác theo một trật tự nào đó, khi đó tổ chức s hình thành. Tuy nhiên, chỉ khi nào những hệ thống con này đƣợc sắp xếp trong mối quan hệ tốt nhất và hiệu quả nhất thì hiệu suất và hiệu quả s đƣợc nâng lên.2 Điều này có nghĩa là tổ chức trong bản thân nó là tốt hoặc không tốt. Nó chỉ là một công cụ nếu đƣợc sử dụng hợp lý s giúp chúng ta đạt đƣợc mục tiêu mình mong muốn với hiệu quả và hiệu suất cao hơn. Thảo luận sâu hơn vấn đề này, chúng ta thấy rằng cấu trúc tổ chức không phải là điều kiện đủ để quản lý tốt. Tức là một cơ cấu tổ chức tốt không thể đảm bảo rằng quản lý có hiệu quả. Để quản lý hiệu quả kỹ thuật và các chức năng R&D, tổ chức cần phải sử dụng những ngƣời quản lý giỏi. Nói nhƣ thế có nghĩa là cơ cấu tổ chức chỉ cung cấp một cái khung hoạt động. Điều mà chúng ta nên ghi nhớ là mặc dù có những tổ chức không cần một cơ cấu phức tạp nào, bản thân cơ cấu tổ chức không tạo ra một tổ chức. Tuy nhiên, cơ cấu tổ chức chắc chắn là nền tảng cho tổ chức vì nó đƣợc tạo ra nhằm đạt đƣợc các mục tiêu và thực hiện các công việc lớn và phức tạp mà một cá nhân đơn lẻ không thể thực hiện đƣợc. Cơ cấu tổ chức vì vậy là một nhân tố hỗ trợ đắc lực, nếu đƣợc kết hợp hiệu quả với khả năng quản lý khéo léo thì s làm tăng hiệu quả của tổ chức và giúp đạt đƣợc những mục tiêu đề ra. Do đó, một phần đáng kể trong công việc quản lý chính là tổ chức và xác định mối quan hệ giữa mục tiêu, hoạt động, quá trình và con ngƣời ở các vị trí khác nhau. Nhiệm vụ này là tối quan trọng do những nguyên nhân sau: 1. Giúp phân chia công việc cần thực hiện thành các hoạt động cụ thể. 2. Xác định chức năng và trọng trách của mỗi ngƣời.
  14. 14. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 5 3. Xác định mối quan hệ quyền hạn vói trách nhiệm một cách chính thức. 4. Thúc đẩy hợp tác và phối hợp cùng làm việc. 5. Thúc đẩy hiệu quả công tác do tránh đƣợc sự trùng lặp trong các hoạt động. 6. Liên kết các kế hoạch và thực hiện các khía cạnh của quá trình quản lý. 7. Nó là nền tảng vững chắc cho chức năng quản lý định hƣớng và kiểm soát. 8. Nó tập trung vào mục tiêu và chiến lƣợc của công ty, sử dụng cấu trúc tổ chức nhƣ một phƣơng tiện để thực hiện. Rõ ràng tổ chức là một chức năng quản lý quan trọng. Khi hiểu về chức năng này cũng tƣơng tự nhƣ việc hiểu một ngƣời kiến trúc sƣ đã thiết kế một ngôi nhà nhƣ thế nào. Anh ta cũng phải xác định rõ các mục tiêu, các giới hạn nguồn lực trƣớc khi bắt tay vào thiết kế. Chúng ta phải có chiến lực tổ chức và cơ cấu tổ chức s đƣợc liên hệ chặt ch với một hệ thống các mối quan hệ con ngƣời, giữa các tài sản vật chất, tiền vốn, máy móc, quản lý và các phƣơng pháp để đạt đƣợc mục tiêu.4 7.3 TRÁCH NHIỆM TỔ CHỨC Có bốn điểm quan trọng cần ghi nhớ khi nghiên cứu trách nhiệm tổ chức: 1. Thứ nhất, tổ chức là trách nhiệm của bất kì một giám đốc quản lý nào. Vì công việc tổ chức là nền tảng cho mọi tổ chức và quá trình này phải đƣợc thực hiện bởi các giám đốc các cấp. Mức độ và quy mô trách nhiệm tất nhiên s khác nhau giữa các cấp lãnh đạo. Trong khi những kế hoạch thay đổi, tái cơ cấu tổ chức thƣờng do các lãnh đạo cấp cao nhất vạch ra, các giám đốc cấp trung và cấp thấp nhất thƣờng có trách nhiệm thực thi các kế hoạch đó tại các bộ phận. 2. Thứ hai, không một ngƣời quản lý nào ở bất kì cấp nào đƣợc tự do tổ chức mọi việc thuộc thẩm quyền theo cách của riêng mình. Tức là bạn không đƣợc tự do để thiết kế cơ cấu của đơn vị theo mọi cách bạn muốn. Trong thực tế, không ai có khả năng làm đƣợc nhƣ vậy. Một tổ chức hoạt động với một loạt các hạn chế về nguồn lực bên ngoài và bên trong nhƣ hạn chế về ngân sách, công nghệ, năng lực kỹ thuật, cơ sở vật chất, những yếu kém, những quy định kiểm soát, kiểm tra và các quy trình, các mục tiêu quản lý, triết lý kinh doanh, các ƣu tiên của tổ chức, các nguồn lực kinh tế thị trƣờng, luật và các quy định của chính phủ, v.v. Những nguồn lực này tạo ra các nhu cầu và buộc tổ chức hoạt động hiệu quả trong các giới hạn đó. Không một ngƣời quản lý nào, ở cấp nào cũng vậy, có thể bỏ qua tầm ảnh hƣớng của các nguồn lực này trong tổ chức. Hay nói cách khác, chúng ta không thể phớt lờ những thƣớc đo đƣợc áp lên tổ chức bởi các yếu tố bên ngoài và bên trong tổ
  15. 15. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 6 chức. Mặc dù cấp quản lý cao nhất thƣờng có khả năng tạo ra hoặc thậm chí kiểm soát các yếu tố bên trong tổ chức một cách thận trọng, họ hoàn toàn rất ít hoặc không có khả năng kiểm soát các yếu tố bên ngoài, các yếu tố thƣờng đƣợc cho là ‗sẵn có‘. Tổ chức, nhƣ chúng ta thấy, thực tế là một hệ thống vận hành trong một môi trƣờng không ngừng thay đổi. Một ý quan trọng nữa trong phần này là các nhà quản lý ở cấp thấp nhất và thậm chí cấp trung thƣờng không có ảnh hƣởng gì đến việc tổ chức đƣợc cơ cấu nhƣ thế nào. Bên cạnh đó, trong khi việc thay đổi cơ cấu tổ chức hiện tại của một tổ chức là công việc của các nhà quản lý cấp cao, những kế hoạch đó không thể đƣợc thực thi nếu không đƣợc phê duyệt bởi ban giám đốc và các chủ sở hữu. Đây là ràng buộc lớn nhất. Mức độ thận trọng trong việc tổ chức các hoạt động trong phòng ban, bộ phận phụ thuộc nhiều vào hoàn cảnh cụ thể, bao gồm phạm vi quyền lực chúng ta có, phong cách và triết lý lãnh đạo của sếp, bản chất công việc của các cấp dƣới quyền và trình độ năng lực, học vấn của họ, các chính sách và cơ chế quản lý chung. Rõ ràng là không có nhà quản lý nào đƣợc hoàn toàn tự do tổ chức theo cách của mình và đó cũng giúp lý giải tại sao những sách giáo khoa không tƣởng về cơ cấu tố chức lại quá mang tính học thuật và không hiệu quả. 3. Thứ ba, sản phẩm cuối cùng của tổ chức là tạo ra các vị trí nhân sự hay các công việc. Mục tiêu cuối cùng của tổ chức là cơ cấu tổ chức với các cấp quản lý, các phòng ban, các mối quan hệ kèm theo một hệ thống các trách nhiệm và quyền lực. Sản phẩm cốt lõi của việc tổ chức là nhóm các hoạt động trong một lĩnh vực nào đó và do đó tạo ra các vị trí công việc cho các thành viên tƣơng lai của tổ chức. 4. Thứ tƣ, tổ chức không phải là việc làm một lần rồi xong, nó là một quá trình không ngừng bởi vì cấu trúc tổ chức là các công cụ để thực thi các kế hoạch nhằm đạt đƣợc các mục tiêu cụ thể. Bởi vì cơ cấu tổ chức đƣợc xác định bởi các mục tiêu của tổ chức, vì vậy nó luôn thay đổi để đáp ứng với những thay đổi của môi trƣờng bên trong và bên ngoài tổ chức nhƣ đã đề cập ở trên, vì vậy tổ chức là một quá trình không ngừng.5 Điều này đặc biệt quan trọng khi chúng ta thấy rằng cơ cấu tổ chức ở các cấp khác nhau thƣờng đƣợc kế thừa. Bạn hiếm có cơ hội để phát triển và xây dựng một cơ cấu tổ chức hoàn toàn mới. Điều này có nghĩa là thay đổi hoặc điều chỉnh một cơ cấu tổ chức đƣợc kế thừa lại là một công việc vô cùng khó khăn. Tuy nhiên, tổ chức và tổ chức lại là những hoạt động bạn phải chuẩn bị tâm thế để thƣờng xuyên thực hiện nó nhƣ một công cụ thực hiện các trách nhiệm quản trị của mình nhằm đạt đến mục tiêu.
  16. 16. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 7 7.4 CÁC LOẠI HÌNH CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC Bản chất của tất cả các tổ chức là sự tồn tại của hai loại hình tổ chức: Chính thức và không chính thức. Cơ cấu tổ chức chính thức là một mạng lƣới, bộ khung của các mối quan hệ đƣợc thiết lập chính thức giữa các phòng ban (theo hƣớng ngang) và các cấp quản lý (theo hƣớng dọc). Đây là kết quả trực tiếp của quá trình tổ chức đƣợc thực hiện bởi một ngƣời quản lý và phản ánh rõ rệt trong sơ đồ tổ chức. Cơ cấu tổ chức không chính thức là một mạng lƣới hoàn toàn tự nguyện và không đƣợc vạch sẵn (trái với tính chính thống và đƣợc xây dựng có mục đích), gồm các mối quan hệ giữa ngƣời với ngƣời, các phƣơng pháp, các quy trình đƣợc xây dựng và phát triển giữa các thành viên của tổ chức. Bởi vì bản chất tùy biến của cơ cấu tổ chức không chính thức, nên cơ cấu này không đƣợc thể hiện trong sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức. Các kênh truyền thông và lãnh đạo không chính thức, các buổi trò chuyện giữa giờ hoặc ăn trƣa giữa đồng nghiệp, các tƣơng tác nhóm, tụ tập bè phái, tình bạn, dƣ luận bàn tán và tin đồn là các yếu tố quan trọng của cơ cấu tổ chức không chính thức.6 Khi so với cơ cấu tổ chức chính thức, tổ chức không chính thức đƣợc xây dựng lỏng lẻo và duy trì không có chủ đích cụ thể, nó thƣờng không xuất hiện trong sơ đồ tổ chức đƣợc xây dựng cẩn thận và có bài bản. Về bản chất, tổ chức không chính thức mô tả thật nhất cách thức công việc đƣợc thực hiện trong tổ chức. Do đó, chúng ta không chỉ cần nhận diện sự tồn tại của hai mô hình này mà còn phải hiểu chúng hoạt động nhƣ thế nào. Bây giờ chúng ta bắt đầu thảo luận về bản chất và các đặc tính của hai cơ cấu này. 7.4.1 Bản chất của tổ chức chính thức và khôngchính thức Nhƣ đã nêu ở trên, tổ chức chính thức đƣợc mô tả là cơ chế mà qua đó để đạt đƣợc các mục tiêu của tổ chức. Nó cũng là một cái khung các mối quan hệ giữa các cá nhân, các chức vụ, các cấp quản lý trong đó có các bên của cơ cấu tổ chức không chính thức hoạt động. S là một sai lầm lớn nếu chúng ta bỏ qua cơ cấu tổ chức không chính thức hoặc cố gắng dùng nó để thay thế hoàn toàn cho cơ cấu chính thức. Cả hai mô hình này có thể gây rối loạn. Nói ngắn gọn, bạn cần phải hiểu và làm việc trong cả hai loại hình tổ chức này. Những nguyên tắc của tổ chức chính thức s đƣợc thảo luận sau ở chƣơng này. Tại sao những tổ chức không chính thức lại xuất hiện? Bạn có thể nhìn vào tổ chức của mình, cũng giống nhƣ những nơi khá, nhƣ một hệ thống xã hội các mối quan hệ, các vai trò, các nhóm chính thức và không chính thức. Bởi vì con ngƣời là một sinh vật xã hội và vì vậy nhân viên cần thoả mãn các nhu cầu xã hội và an toàn của họ bằng việc tham gia vào các nhóm và tạo ra những thực thể không chính thức độc lập hoàn toàn
  17. 17. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 8 khỏi cơ cấu chính thức. Nhân viên của bạn cũng tham gia vào các nhóm khác nhau để thoả mãn nhu cầu về đƣợc nhận diện, nhƣ một biểu hiện của sự phụ thuộc và bảo vệ. Nghiên cứu chỉ ra rằng các nhóm không chính thức thoả mãn các nhu cầu mà thƣờng nhân viên không đƣợc đáp ứng bởi cơ cấu chính thức.7 Nói tóm lại, nhận diện xã hội, an toàn là các yếu tố cần đƣợc thoả mãn thông qua cơ cấu chính thức. Nhân viên cũng có thể s tham gia vào các nhóm không chính thức nhằm bảo vệ các quyền lợi của mình khỏi sự quản lý và kiểm soát. Rõ ràng cơ cấu không chính thức có thể hoặc hỗ trợ hoặc gây cản trở cơ cấu chính thức, phụ thuộc vào mục tiêu của mạng lƣới không chính thức. Một số hƣớng dẫn và kinh nghiệm để hài hoà đƣợc cả hai mô hình này s đƣợc trình bày ở phần tiếp theo của chƣơng này. 7.4.2 Một số đặc điểm của tổ chức chính thức và không chính thức Bảng 7.1 trình bày các đặc điểm cơ bản của tổ chức chính thức và không chính thức. Nhƣ chúng ta thấy, tổ chức chính thức hoàn toàn khác với các tổ chức không chính thức. Sự khác biệt nằm ở một số mặt, bao gồm bản chất của hệ thống, mục tiêu, các quy định mang tính tổ chức, lãnh đạo, quyền lực, quyền kiểm soát, hệ thống khen thƣởng, chức vụ và các biểu trƣng, sự giao tiếp trong tổ chức và kỷ luật. Tôi muốn nhấn mạnh rằng bất cứ khi nào con ngƣời làm việc với nhau thì các nhóm không chính thức s đƣợc thiết lập. Mối quan hệ bạn bè, tin đồn, các nhóm ‗tán gẫu‘ s xuất hiện. Do đó, một mạng lƣới các thể chế không chính thức của tổ chức s đƣợc hình thành. Vì vậy chúng ta hay bất kì ai khác hoàn toàn không thể ngăn cản điều này. Một ngƣời quản lý khôn ngoan s không bao giờ chống lại các cấu trúc không chính thức của tổ chức. Chỉ khi nào cơ chế này đƣợc ngƣời quản lý thừa nhận và hiểu về nó. Anh ta s có các biện pháp để tận dụng các hình thức không chính thức này. Cũng cần nhớ rằng, cấp dƣới của bạn có thể s làm đƣợc nhiều điều tuyệt vời, s hỗ trợ bạn khi bạn thật sự cần, họ có thể s đóng vai ‗đại sứ thiện chí‘ với tất cả các phòng ban và cung cấp nguồn thông tin quý báu cho bạn về những gì đang diễn ra ở đâu đó trong tổ chức. Bảng 7.1 Đặc điểm của tổ chức chính thức và không chính thức Đặc trƣng Tổ chức chính thức Tổ chức không chính thức 1. Bản chất của hệ thống Tĩnh: Của riêng công ty không liên quan đến mọi ngƣời Động: Có liên hệ với hoạt động, với mọi ngƣời 2. Mục tiêu Đạt đƣợc các mục tiêu tổng quát của công ty Có thể kết hợp, ví dụ nhƣ biết điều gì đang diễn ra, biết các sự kiện với ông chủ, kháng lại các thay đổi và bảo vệ các thành viên của nhóm
  18. 18. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 9 3. Vai trò lãnh đạo Quyền hạn và trách nhiệm đƣợc chỉ định hoặc giao cho các giám đốc nhƣ là một chức năng đi kèm chính thức với vị trí của họ Ngƣời đứng đầu nhóm hình thành nhƣ đại diện hoặc phát ngôn viên của nhóm 4. Quyền hạn Dựa trên các nguyên lý cơ bản của công ty bao gồm cả chuyên ngành và phòng nhân sự; Về cơ bản là quan liêu Giao tiếp ngang hàng và tôn trọng là nhân tố quan trọng nhất: ―Nếu bạn muốn biết điều gì đang thực sự diễn ra thì hãy gặp John ấy, anh ta luôn biết‖ hay ―Peter là chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực đó, anh ta sẵn lòng giúp đấy‖ 5. Sức mạnh và vấn đề kiểm soát Trực tiếp liên quan đến vị trí của một cá nhân trong tổ chức và nội dung công việc Chức năng của một cá nhân do sự ảnh hƣởng, liên quan, kết nối và gây ấn tƣợng không chính thức với quản lý cấp trên 6. Hệ thống phần thƣởng Quy định từ trƣớc tuỳ theo mức độ trung thành và đóng góp cho công ty Phản ánh dựa trên nguyên tắc ảnh hƣởng ít hay nhiều trong nhóm làm việc 7. Hình tƣợng Quy định phù hợp với hình ảnh của công ty; Khác nhau chút ít giữa các thành viên ở các cấp độ khác nhau Hành vi và nhận dạng đƣợc củng cố; Uy tín cá nhân đƣợc thừa nhận không chính thức trong nhóm dƣới nhiều hình thức 8. Giao tiếp Hệ thống giao tiếp chính thức đƣợc thiết kế để theo kịp thứ tự truyền lệnh trong công ty ―Hành lang‖ là một nguồn tin mạnh m có thể đúng hoặc không so với thông tin chính thống 9. Chuẩn mực tổ chức Các luật lệ, chính sách chính thức và các tiến trình chuẩn mực điều chỉnh hành vi của các cá nhân và các nhóm: Hệ thống tiêu chuẩn về hành vi và sự mong đợi đƣợc phát triển Mong muốn mạnh m đƣợc chấp nhận trong nhóm, đƣợc hoà nhập và thích nghi, trở thành thành viên; Xu hƣớng mạnh m muốn phù hợp với mong đợi của nhóm 10. Kỷ luật Bắt buộc, dựa trên các chính sách và tiến trình thực hiện chính thức của công ty Áp đặt bởi nhóm vào mỗi cá nhân nếu không phù hợp với tiêu chuẩn của nhóm; Đƣợc nhóm chấp nhận và thoả mãn các nhu cầu xã hội quan trọng hơn phần thƣởng vật chất có đƣợc do bình bầu
  19. 19. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 10 7.5 NHỮNG ĐIỀU CẦN BIẾT VỀ SƠ ĐỒ TỔ CHỨC 7.5.1 Nội dung của sơ đồ tổ chức Quá trình hình thành, sắp xếp tổ chức s tạo ra cơ cấu tổ chức chính thức đƣợc thể hiện trong sơ đồ tổ chức. Sơ đồ này là minh hoạ tổ chức s hoạt động nhƣ thế nào. Sơ đồ này vạch ra một hệ thống quyền lực chính thức, thể hiện rõ trách nhiệm, cách thức giao tiếp và truyền đi mệnh lệnh đƣợc duy trì để duy trì sự tồn tại của tổ chức nhƣ ‗trong sách vở‘. Tuy nhiên, sau đây chúng ta s thấy rõ tổ chức không thể và hoàn toàn không nhƣ vậy. Nó hoạt động theo sơ đồ tổ chức, nhƣng theo các phân tích chỉ ra rằng đó chỉ là tổ chức ‗nên nhƣ vậy‘ thay vì nó ‗thật sự là nhƣ vậy‘. Nó là xƣơng sống của cơ cấu tổ chức. Tại sao biểu đồ tổ chức chính thức của công ty lại cần thiết? Nhƣ trên Bảng 7.2 có một số lý do đáng kể khiến sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức nên có, bao gồm các điểm sau: 1. Nó xác định cấu trúc chính thức của công ty và các phân tầng tổ chức hành chính. 2. Nó thể hiện các mối quan hệ chủ yếu, dòng chảy công việc và lĩnh vực trách nhiệm. 3. Nó xác định các mối quan hệ cơ bản giữa các bộ phận và phòng ban khác nhau cũng nhƣ các cấp độ quyền hạn và thứ tự truyền lệnh xuyên suốt tổ chức. 4. Nó cung cấp một mạng lƣới thuận tiện để lập tiến độ, nguồn vốn và phân bổ nguồn lực. 5. Nó đóng vai trò nhƣ một công cụ cầm tay và cơ sở để hình thành các tiến trình, đƣa ra các chỉ thị và thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý (hệ thống liên lạc chính thức). 6. Nó cung cấp cho các đối tác bên ngoài (khách hàng, nhà thầu, nhà tài trợ, nhà băng và các bên có liên quan) một bản đồ chi tiết chính thức về cấu trúc của công ty.
  20. 20. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 11 Một ví dụ về biểu đồ tổ chức đƣợc thể hiện ở Hình 7.1. 7.5.2 Những gì sơ đồ không thể cho bạn biết Rõ ràng trong khi các sơ đồ tổ chức hành chính thể hiện đƣợc một số chức năng hữu ích cho bạn nhƣng nó lại có một số hạn chế to lớn. Có gì sai với nó chăng, về nguyên lý thì không có gì sai. Tuy nhiên, nhƣ các bạn thấy trong Bảng 7.2 có rất nhiều điều quan trọng mà sơ đồ này không thể cho bạn biết. Bảng 7.2 Bạn mong đợi nhiều đến mức nào từ sơ đồ tổ chức Những gì sơ đồ có thể cho bạn biết Những gì sơ đồ không thể cho bạn biết 1. Cấu trúc chính thức của công ty 1. Bản chất của rất nhiều vai trò quản lý khác nhau và cách chúng liên quan đến những chức năng khác nhau 2. Các bộ phận, phòng ban và thành phần của họ. 2. Công ty thực sự hoạt động nhƣ thế nào 3. Các cấp độ cơ bản và các tầng lớp quản lý cùng với thứ tự truyền lệnh 3. Biến đổi trong quyền hạn của mỗi ngƣời, ảnh hƣởng và trách nhiệm của họ 4. Các mối quan hệ báo cáo chính, bao gồm ai s hƣớng dẫn ai 4. Tuyến giao tiếp không chính thức trong công ty
  21. 21. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 12 5. Khuôn khổ ngân sách và nguồn lực 5. Khác biệt xa giữa khái niệm công ty theo hàng dọc hay theo hội đồng (xem chƣơng trƣớc) 6. Các tiến trình, chỉ thị và các vấn đề có liên quan 6. Cấu trúc không chính thức 7. Bản chất của các hoạt động cần đƣợc thực hiện bởi các đơn vị khác nhau 8. Các cơ sở để nhóm các hoạt động (dựa theo chức năng, theo vùng, theo dự án hay theo sản phẩm) Hình 7.1 Ví dụ cơ cấu tổ chức của Tập đoàn Rockwell Nguồn: Jay Galbraith. Putting human resources as a value adding function: The case of Rockwell International. Human Resource Management Winter 1992, 31(4):287-300. 1. Đầu tiên, mặc dù sơ đồ tổ chức giúp chỉ ra các bộ phận/ phòng ban chính, thể hiện công việc, quyền lực, trách nhiệm và các mối quan hệ, bảng này không xác định đƣợc các chức năng tổ chức và các cá nhân có liên quan đến các chức năng này nhƣ thế nào. Vai trò của các nhà quản lý và các nhóm làm việc trong tổ chức vẫn chƣa đƣợc xác định rõ. Vì vậy bảng này chƣa thể hiện đƣợc tổ chức thực sự hoạt động nhƣ thế nào/.
  22. 22. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 13 2. Thứ hai, sơ đồ chỉ là minh hoạ bằng hình ảnh và giúp cung cấp một cơ chế của các chức năng phòng ban trong tổ chức và các cá nhân trong tổ chức vận hành và hoạt động nhƣ thế nào. Bởi vì sơ đồ này giúp minh họa tổ chức bộ phận, phòng ban chính, sơ đồ thƣờng không cung cấp thông tin về ngƣời nắm giữ các vai trò chính trong tổ chức. Nhƣ vậy, một cách dễ hiểu là sơ đồ này hoàn toàn không gần gũi với đời sống thực. Sơ đồ hoàn toàn là một trạng thái tĩnh. Chỉ khi nào sơ đồ này thể hiện đƣợc những con ngƣời đảm nhiệm các vai trò và vị trí cụ thể, khi đó sơ đồ tổ chức mới thể hiện đƣợc một tổ chức ‗đích thực‘. 3. Thứ ba, sơ đồ không thể hiện những biến đối về mức độ quyền lực, trách nhiệm và ảnh hƣởng của con ngƣời trong tổ chức. Điều ấn tƣợng ở đây chính là 2 cá nhân ở cùng thứ bậc trong công ty có khi không cùng mức độ thẩm quyền và trách nhiệm. Sự thật này không phải chối cãi. Sự khác biệt trong thẩm quyền và ảnh hƣởng tồn tại không chỉ giữa các cá nhân cùng cấp quản lý mà còn tồn tại giữa các cấp khác nhau. Đôi khi ai đó ở cấp quản lý thấp hơn nhƣng lại có ảnh hƣởng đáng kể hơn so với cấp trên. Điều này đƣợc xác định phần lớn là do bản thân các cá nhân, nhu cầu, phong cách, mối quan hệ và sự vận hành của cả hệ thống. Những điều này rõ ràng không thể thấy trong sơ đồ tổ chức của công ty. 4. Thứ tƣ, mặc dù sơ đồ thể hiện rõ thứ tự báo cáo trong công ty nhƣng nó không thể hiện đƣợc các hình thức không chính thức cũng nhƣ những cá biệt vƣợt cấp để tránh một số rắc rối của hệ thống chính tắc. Do bản chất của hệ thống giao tiếp không chính thức nên nó không thể đƣợc thể hiện trong sơ đồ tổ chức. Rõ ràng công việc quản lý là một hoạt động nhóm trong đó nỗ lực của tất cả mọi ngƣời là nhân tố cực kỳ quan trọng quyết định đến thành bại của công ty. 5. Thứ năm, sơ đồ không phân biệt rõ mối quan hệ giữa khối nghiệp vụ/kỹ thuật và khối văn phòng hỗ trợ (kế toán, tài chính, nhân sự…). Về nguyên tắc, các giám đốc/ trƣởng bộ phận kỹ thuật s nhận mệnh lệnh từ cấp trên và truyền xuống cho cấp dƣới của mình. Còn trƣởng bộ phận kế toán, hành chính không thực sự có mối quan hệ mệnh lệnh và họ thƣờng không thật sự tham gia vào chuỗi mệnh lệnh này. Điều này có nghĩa là (phần này s đƣợc thảo luận sâu hơn về sau) trong khi các giám đốc kỹ thuật/ trƣởng bộ phận sản xuất thƣờng phải ra lệnh cho cấp dƣới cần phải làm gì, các cấp quản lý thuộc các bộ phận hỗ trợ chỉ tìm cách truyền đạt lại các ý tƣởng của mình. Tuy nhiên, mặc dù có sự tách biệt ‗rõ ràng và mạch lạc‘ trong mối quan hệ giữa bộ phận chuyên môn, kỹ thuật và khối hỗ trợ, quyền lực của khối hỗ trợ này thƣờng biểu hiện dƣới nhiều hình thức nhƣ: cố vấn, đƣa ra lời khuyên cho các bộ phận chuyên môn (quyền lực đối với các phòng ban bằng phẩm chất, tài năng, kiến thức và chuyên môn của mình trong lĩnh vực nào đó). Cần lƣu ý rằng sơ đồ tổ chức không thể hiện đƣợc các loại quyền lực của bộ phận hỗ trợ này
  23. 23. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 14 trong tất cả các lĩnh vực, và do đó khi nhìn vào sơ đồ tổ chức, không ai có thể biết đƣợc tổ chức ‗thật sự‘ hoạt động nhƣ thế nào. 6. Cuối cùng, bởi vì sơ đồ tổ chức chỉ thể hiện đƣợc cơ cấu tổ chức đã đƣợc ban lãnh đạo đồng thuận, sơ đồ này tất nhiên không thể hiện đƣợc khía cạnh ‗không chính thức‘ của tổ chức. Nhƣ đã trình bày ở trên, tổ chức không chính thức thể hiện công việc thực sự đã đƣợc hoàn thành nhƣ thế nào trong tổ chức, mặc dù có sự tồn tại của cơ cấu tổ chức chính thức. Tuy nhiên, sơ đồ tổ chức không thể hiện đƣợc các mối liên hệ không chính thức, những ngƣời có ảnh hƣởng mềm trong tổ chức, các trung tâm quyền lực thực sự, sự yêu ghét trong tổ chức, các chuẩn mực hành động ‗phù hợp‘ để có thể đƣợc đối xử công bằng và đƣợc thăng tiến trong tổ chức. Thƣờng thì những quy định, chuẩn mực để hiểu ‗tính chất của cuộc chơi‘ thƣờng không đƣợc hƣớng dẫn hay viết ở đâu cả, vì vậy rõ ràng là các nhà quản lý, hay bất kì ai khác, đều gặp khó khăn trong việc tìm hiểu về ‗luật chơi‘ nếu họ không biết cách hội nhập phù hợp và tìm hiểu kỹ về hệ thống không chính thức này. Sự hiểu rõ về hệ thống không chính thức này s giúp chúng ta tìm ra bí quyết để vứt bỏ sự quan liêu, và do đó làm tăng hiệu quả và hiệu suất công việc. Ngƣời quản lý có thể tận dụng điều này nếu họ hiểu rằng sơ đồ tổ chức chính thức không ngừng thay đổi khi có sự luân chuyển, thay đổi nhân sự vì vậy việc thƣờng xuyên cập nhật sơ đồ này là vô cùng cần thiết nếu không nó s nhanh chóng trở nên lỗi thời. Dựa vào những phân tích trên, chúng ta có thể thấy đƣợc ƣu điểm cũng nhƣ những mối hiểm hoạ của việc dựa quá nhiều vào sơ đồ tổ chức chính thức. Sơ đồ này là một tài liệu quý báu và bổ ích nhƣng chƣa đủ để có thể hiểu đƣợc ai đang thực sự điều hành ‗cuộc chơi‘ và tổ chức đang thực sự đƣợc điều hành bởi ai. Điều này đƣợc thể hiện dƣới đây: Sơ đồ tổ chức có rất nhiều kích cỡ, màu sắc và thậm chí là chất liệu khác nhau. Hầu hết đều đƣợc in rõ ràng dƣới dạng ‗giấy trắng mực đen‘. Một số sơ đồ thậm chí còn đƣợc gắn lên tƣờng ở văn phòng và đƣợc làm bằng chất liệu có thể dễ dàng thay đổi đƣợc. Một số sơ đồ cực kì chi tiết trong khi một số lại rất qua loa đại khái. Một số nơi, sơ đồ tổ chức đƣợc đóng dấu ‗tuyệt mật‘ và đƣợc khoá kín trong ngăn kéo làm việc của một số ngƣời quan trọng, ở những nơi khác sơ đồ tổ chức lại đƣợc truyền thông rộng rãi và ai cũng có thể có một bản. Mặc dù có rất nhiều sự khác biệt nhƣ vậy, tất các các sơ đồ tổ chức đều có những điểm chung là: Sơ đồ tổ chức không phải lúc nào cũng cho chúng ta thấy đƣợc cách thức công ty thực sự hoạt động nhƣ thế nào, hay nói cách khác, nó không thể hiện đƣợc đúng hết thực tế về công ty.
  24. 24. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 15 7.6 NHỮNG NGUYÊN LÝ CƠ BẢN CỦA CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC 7.6.1 Bản chất của những nguyên tắc tổ chức Bây giờ chúng ta đều đồng ý là tổ chức có hai kiểu cơ cấu tổ chức: Cơ cấu chính thức thể hiện trong sơ đồ tổ chức và cơ cấu không chính thức thể hiện mối quan hệ giữa những con ngƣời trong tổ chức, sự yêu ghét, những tin đồn, trung tâm quyền lực, ‗chính trị trong tổ chức‘, v.v. Chúng ta cũng biết những đặc điểm cơ bản của mỗi dạng này. Một cách tự nhiên chúng ta s thƣờng có nhiều khả năng kiểm soát tổ chức chính thức hơn là hình thức không chính thức. Điều này đơn giản vì mục tiêu chung của tổ chức (bao gồm mục tiêu của bộ phận/ phòng ban của bạn), loại công nghệ đƣợc sử dụng, tính chất của các công việc đƣợc thực hiện và kiến thức, chuyên môn của các cấp dƣới của bạn là một số yếu tố ảnh hƣởng giúp hình thành nên đặc điểm của cơ cấu tổ chức chính thức. Tuy nhiên, cần nhớ rằng mức độ tham gia của bạn và ảnh hƣởng của bạn đến tính chất và việc hình thành xây dựng cơ cấu tổ chức s phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào việc bạn đang ở cấp quản lý nào. Bạn ở cấp càng cao, quyền lực của bạn càng cao tất nhiên là quyền lực đó nằm trong khuôn khổ các giới hạn đã đƣợc trình bày ở phần trên của chƣơng này. Tập trung phân tích cơ cấu tổ chức chính thức, chúng ta có thể đặt câu hỏi là liệu có nguyên tắc và hƣớng dẫn cho việc hình thành, thiết kế một tổ chức? Mặc dù trong thực tế có một số nguyên tắc cũng nhƣ những hƣớng dẫn hữu ích cho việc này, nhƣng những hƣớng dẫn và nguyên tắc này cần đƣợc áp dụng một cách thận trọng. Thứ nhất, kinh nghiệm chỉ ra rằng mặc dù những nguyên tắc này có thể là giúp hình thành một tổ chức với các chức năng quản lý của nó, nhƣng những nguyên tắc này không nên đƣợc xem là những ‗điều kiện ban đầu‘ sẵn có. Trái với lĩnh vực khoa học kỹ thuật, khoa học quản lý không hề có cái gọi là ‗điều kiện ban đầu sẵn có‘ vì một điều gì đó đều phụ thuộc quá nhiều vào các yếu tố khác nhau. Cách tiếp cận ngẫu nhiên đƣợc trình bày ở các chƣơng trƣớc thể hiện đúng bản chất của công tác quản lý. Một lý do nữa mà bạn không nên chỉ sử dụng các nguyên tắc này vì hiếm có một hệ thống quản lý nào tồn tại mà lại không thỉnh thoảng vi phạm một số nguyên tắc, đôi khi là sự vi phạm này rất chính đáng và có lý do hợp lý. Ở các tổ chức làm việc theo dự án, nguyên tắc ‗hai ông chủ‘ cho các trƣởng bộ phận/ phòng ban chức năng và trách nhiệm của họ thƣờng vƣợt ra khỏi quyền hạn của một giám đốc dự án.
  25. 25. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 16 Hình 7.2 Những nguyên tắc cơ bản của cơ cấu tổ chức 7.6.1.1 Nguyên tắc vô hướng Nguyên lý này xây dựng hƣớng quyền hạn và trách nhiệm trong một tổ chức, bộ máy gồm các mối quan hệ chính thức từ ngƣời quản lý cao nhất đến cấp thấp nhất trong tổ chức. Chuỗi vô hƣớng là một nguyên lý quan trọng vì nó không chỉ thể hiện mối quan hệ trách nhiệm và quyền lực của các cá nhân trong tổ chức, giữa cấp trên và cấp dƣới, mà còn thiết lập đƣờng đi của truyền thông trong tổ chức và việc ra quyết định trong tổ chức. 7.6.1.2 Mệnh lệnh thống nhất Nguyên tắc này thể hiện rằng không có một nhân viên cấp dƣới nào phải báo cáo với hơn một sếp trong tất cả các khía cạnh của công việc. Bản chất của nguyên tắc này là không ai có thể cùng một lúc làm thoả mãn hai vị sếp cùng một lúc một cách tốt nhất, một nhân viên cần nhận đƣợc các yêu cầu công việc và quyền hạn phù hợp và chỉ phải chịu trách nhiệm duy nhất với ngƣời cấp trên của mình. Nguyên tắc này đƣợc hình thành bởi những nguyên nhân sau: 1. Giúp làm giảm sự lặp lại và mâu thuẫn trong việc đƣa ra mệnh lệnh. 2. Làm giảm sự lúng túng và đẩy trách nhiệm cho ngƣời khác vì mỗi ngƣời chỉ phải chịu trách nhiệm giải trình với một cấp trên.
  26. 26. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 17 3. Nó ngăn chặn việc san bằng trách nhiệm vì cấp trên là ngƣời chịu trách nhiệm cuối cùng cho công việc đƣợc hoàn thành. 4. Giúp cải thiện truyền thông trong tổ chức và thúc đẩy hiểu biết lẫn nhau giữa cấp trên và cấp dƣới. Tuy nhiên, thật không may là vẫn có nhiều trƣờng hợp các nguyên tắc về mệnh lệnh thống nhất thƣờng xuyên bị vi phạm. Đó là khi trách nhiệm bị đẩy qua đẩy lại giữa các cấp quản lý trung gian theo chiều dọc (lên hoặc xuống). Dù theo hƣớng nào thì điều này ảnh hƣởng đặc biệt nghiêm trọng đến mối quan hệ quyền lực giữa cấp trên và cấp dƣới. Mặc dù việc đẩy trách nhiệm sang bộ phận khác có thể đƣợc thông cảm trong một số trƣờng hợp nhất định (ví dụ: trƣờng hợp cần thông tin khẩn cấp và s mất rất nhiều thời gian nếu đi theo đúng quy trình ra mệnh lệnh), việc này không nên đƣợc khuyến khích vì nó tạo ra sự không hài lòng và lúng túng cho rất nhiều ngƣời. Một ví dụ về sự vi phạm nguyên tắc mệnh lệnh thống nhất là mối quan hệ giữa các trƣởng bộ phận hỗ trợ và trƣởng bộ phận kỹ thuật, bán hàng. Khi quản đốc chất lƣợng ở một phân xƣởng nhận đƣợc chỉ thị từ giám đốc quản lý chất lƣợng của công ty phải thiết lập đƣợc một mức chất lƣợng chấp nhận đƣợc tại phân xƣởng, những hƣớng dẫn này có thể s mâu thuẫn với những tiêu chuẩn đƣợc thiết lập bởi giám đốc nhà máy ngƣời quản lý trực tiếp của anh ta. Khi đó thì vị quản đốc phân xƣởng phải nghe lời ai? Điều này s đƣợc thảo luận sâu thêm ở phần sau, nhƣng những vấn đề nhƣ vậy có thể đƣợc giải quyết bằng việc định nghĩa rất rõ ràng phạm vi quyền hạn và trách nhiệm của các quản lý cấp trung, các cƣơng vị quản lý hỗ trợ (giám đốc tài chính, giám đốc kỹ thuật) có khả năng đƣa ra mệnh lệnh với ai và về lĩnh vực gì, tƣơng tự nhƣ vậy các quản đốc kỹ thuật có quyền hạn nhƣ thế nào. Việc phân rõ quyền hạn và trách nhiệm giúp giảm thiểu sự nhầm lẫn, lúng túng cho cấp dƣới và tăng sự thống nhất của khái niệm ‗mệnh lệnh‘ 7.6.1.3 Quyền lực và trách nhiệm I. Bản chất của quyền lực quản lý Mối quan hệ chính thức giữa cấp trên và cấp dƣới trong một tổ chức là mối quan hệ về quyền lực và trách nhiệm. Quyền lực quản trị có thể đƣợc định nghĩa là quyền hành động hoặc đƣa ra mệnh lệnh cho hành động của cấp dƣới để giúp đạt đƣợc các mục tiêu tổ chức. Xem xét định nghĩa này một cách kỹ lƣỡng, chúng ta có thể nhận thấy ba đặc điểm của quyền lực (hai đặc điểm rất dễ nhận ra và một đặc điểm khó nhận biết) 1. Quyền lực là một quyền; 2. Vì quyền này, bạn đƣợc quyền hành động hoặc trực tiếp bằng hành động của mình hoặc gián tiếp thông qua hành động của cấp dƣới;
  27. 27. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 18 3. Việc sử dụng hình phạt hoặc các hình thức khen thƣởng để điều khiển cấp dƣới thực hiện đƣợc các hành động nhƣ mong muốn cũng đƣợc ẩn trong định nghĩa này. Sức mạnh vẫn rất khó nhận biết vì có quá nhiều biến thể của các loại quyền lực quản trị và mức độ quyền lực mà một ngƣời quản lý có đƣợc tuỳ theo loại quyền lực quản trị (điều này s đƣợc thảo luận sâu thêm vào chƣơng sau). Thực ra có một loại quyền lực là quyền lực của nhóm hỗ trợ (staff authority), loại quyền lực mà về bản chất là việc đƣa ra các lời khuyên, cố vấn cho ngƣời khác. II. Nguồn gốc của quyền lực Quyền lực có thể từ những nguồn gốc mang tính thể chế: 1. Quyền lực quản trị ám chỉ một cách chính thức quyền đƣợc đƣa ra mệnh lệnh hay chỉ thị dựa vào chức vụ của một cá nhân trong cơ cấu tổ chức. Vì vậy, quyền lực quản trị đƣợc ban tặng cho (hoặc đƣợc tƣớc đoạt) khỏi bạn trong môi trƣờng tổ chức. Nói một cách ngắn gọn, nguồn gốc của quyền lực quản trị là một thể chế cụ thể, thể chế này trao quyền lực cho một vị trí công việc trong nấc thang tổ chức. Hiểu một cách rộng hơn quyền lực thật ra bắt nguồn từ những quy định trong môi trƣờng tổ chức. 2. Cấp dưới. Để đảm bảo rằng quyền lực của ngƣời quản lý có hiệu lực, quyền lực này phải đƣợc cấp dƣới chấp nhận. Điều này có nghĩa là các khái niệm về ‗sự chấp nhận của cấp dƣới‘ là rất quan trọng bởi vì theo quan điểm này, nếu cá nhân/các cá nhân là đối tƣợng của quyền lực không chấp nhận mệnh lệnh hay các yêu cầu của cấp trên thì quyền lực s không tồn tại. Do đó, việc cấp dƣới tuân theo mệnh lệnh của cấp trên, chứ không phải luật/những quy định của tổ chức là nguồn gốc của quyền lực. Làm thế nào có thể dung hoà đƣợc hai khái niệm trên? Để tránh nhầm lẫn cần nhớ rằng quyền lực quản trị cùng với các hình thức thƣởng phạt là dùng để khuyến khích sự tuân thủ của cấp dƣới. Ngoài ra, có trƣờng hợp cấp dƣới không nghe theo các chỉ thị của cấp trên, nhƣng việc này thƣờng ít khi diễn ra. Quyền quản lý của bạn là do tổ chức quyết định trên cơ sở thƣởng phạt để khuyến khích kết quả làm việc. Sự bất tuân mệnh lệnh của cấp dƣới không thực sự hủy hoại thẩm quyền do nó vẫn còn hiệu lực, nhƣng nó thể hiện sự quản lý không hiệu quả do ép buộc, rõ ràng đây không phải là hình thức quản lý tốt nhất. Một điều rất quan trọng mà các bạn nên lƣu ý là quyền quản lý không phải là tuyệt đối. Các nhân tố hạn chế tính hiệu quả của nó bao gồm các hạn chế đƣợc áp đặt bởi cấp cao hơn (ví dụ bạn cần phải đƣợc thông qua các khoản chi gia tăng), mâu thuẫn quyền lực do quản lý chồng chéo và sự chấp nhận của cấp dƣới. Điểm cốt yếu ở đây là việc bất tuân mệnh lệnh của cấp dƣới không thể chối bỏ hay huỷ hoại thẩm quyền quản lý, đơn
  28. 28. Kỹ năng quản lý kỹ thuật - Michael K. Badawy – Bản dịch: Lê Văn Hùng, Lê Thái Bình 19 giản là nó hạn chế tác dụng của thẩm quyền mà thôi. III.Tính bình đẳng giữa quyền hạn và trách nhiệm Trách nhiệm có nghĩa là các nhiệm vụ gắn liền với công việc đƣợc giao. Khi bạn uỷ thác phận sự cho cấp dƣới thì phải giao luôn cho họ cả trách nhiệm đi kèm. Khi đó ngƣời nhân viên s thực thi phận sự đƣợc giao với tất cả trách nhiệm một cách hết sức thoải mái. Một khái niệm quan trọng là sự bình đẳng giữa quyền hạn và trách nhiệm. Cội nguồn của nguyên tắc này chính là: Để uỷ thác có hiệu quả thì thẩm quyền giao cho ngƣời thực thi phải ngang bằng với trách nhiệm mà họ thực hiện. Nguyên tắc này ghi nhận nhu cầu phải uỷ thác thẩm quyền và nhấn mạnh rằng việc này nên rõ ràng thì việc bàn giao trách nhiệm mới thực hiện đƣợc. Trong khi lý thuyết về sự bình đẳng giữa quyền hạn và trách nhiệm nghe rất hay nhƣng thực tế khi áp dụng thì thƣờng không đƣợc nhƣ vậy và các nhân viên thƣờng cảm thấy sự bất bình đẳng trong hai khía cạnh này14 . Thật không may cho chúng ta, hầu hết các giám đốc và nhân viên của mình đều phải chịu trách nhiệm to lớn hơn nhiều so với thẩm quyền mà họ thực sự đảm trách do các nguyên nhân sau đây: 1. Trách nhiệm quản lý hiếm khi song hành với thẩm quyền cần thiết để đạt đƣợc kết quả đã đề ra. Lấy ví dụ một nhân viên bán hàng không thể bắt buộc khách hàng phải mua sản phẩm nhƣng lại phải chịu trách nhiệm về doanh số bán hàng. Trong trƣờng hợp này rõ ràng ngƣời nhân viên chẳng có quyền gì trong tay mà vẫn phải thực hiện trách nhiệm bán hàng. 2. Do thẩm quyền không phải là tuyệt đối nhƣ đã nói trƣớc đây, nó thƣờng đƣợc quy định trong chính sách của công ty và các quy trình xác định giới hạn của quyền lực cho từng cấp độ quản lý. Nói ngắn gọn thì thực tế có chuyện ngƣời quản lý có rất ít hoặc thậm chí là không có thẩm quyền gì nhƣng vẫn phải đƣa công việc đi đúng hƣớng. 3. Do nguyên tắc mệnh lệnh thống nhất thƣờng bị vi phạm trong thực tế khi bỏ qua cấp trung gian, điều này có nghĩa là ngƣời quản lý trung gian đã bị tƣớc bỏ thẩm quyền mà chỉ còn lại trách nhiệm phải thực hiện. Việc này rõ ràng là vi phạm tính bình đẳng giữa quyền lực và trách nhiệm. Nhƣ vậy rõ ràng ở đây là nguyên tắc bình đẳng giữa quyền lực và trách nhiệm chỉ là lý thuyết suông. Trong thực tế giới hạn thực sự của bình đẳng hoàn toàn phụ thuộc vào mức độ vận hành của công ty. Nếu đúng thế thì tại sao trong đa số các trƣờng hợp chúng ta đều phải gánh chịu tình cảnh ―quyền rơm vạ đá‖, câu trả lời cho vấn đề này chính là do bản chất con ngƣời.

×