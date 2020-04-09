Ethnographic research for individual project 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
- Educated Collegiate black women - Live in Hofstra Dorms - Ages 18-21 - Attend Hofstra in order to stay within the chapte...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Review necessary materials for the following week - Work together to s...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Consistent meeting place - Good Communication Platform - More consiste...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - A mobile platform to keep track of meeting times , key points, summari...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Work + Automatic = Workomatic Naming of the application
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Ideation Session
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Ideation Session - Interest Rubric - People organizer: age, major, email...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Privacy and Digital Footprint - All information is exclusive to the appl...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Concerns - Recordings could be misused - Application could continue reco...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: GoTomeeting With GoTomeeting you can join and host meeting...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: NotesLite With NotesLite you can organize, store, and voic...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: Fiverr With Fiverr you can stay organized as an entreprene...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: imeetify With imeetify you have a personal organizer and p...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Logo Inspiration
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Logo Sketches + Drafts
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Logo + Logotype
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Home Screen - Ask which meetings you’d like to add to the calendar - Ask...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Notes Screen - Recording in order to be interpreted for notes - Notes be...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Video or audio conference call meetings - Constant contact in group ch...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Modify profile - Set your schedule - Tutorial - About the application ...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas User Scenario - Student is struggling to keep up with his online class
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas User Scenario - He is struggling to keep up with teachers words as he do...
Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas User Scenario - The student pulls out Workomatic to use it’s recording a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ethnographic research for individual project 2

145 views

Published on

App project

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ethnographic research for individual project 2

  1. 1. - Educated Collegiate black women - Live in Hofstra Dorms - Ages 18-21 - Attend Hofstra in order to stay within the chapter - Meet every Thursday in the student center Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Cohort: The Nu Tau chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Characteristics:
  2. 2. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas
  3. 3. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas
  4. 4. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Review necessary materials for the following week - Work together to solve conﬂicts - They split it into equal parts to accurately tackle it - Review each other’s work - Review necessary materials for the week - They are working together to look over and review the document Observational Study
  5. 5. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Consistent meeting place - Good Communication Platform - More consistency Unmet Needs
  6. 6. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - A mobile platform to keep track of meeting times , key points, summarize previous meetings, and key concepts from meetings for general members involved Application Concept
  7. 7. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Work + Automatic = Workomatic Naming of the application
  8. 8. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Ideation Session
  9. 9. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Ideation Session - Interest Rubric - People organizer: age, major, email - Clothes Finder - Agenda Cambiner
  10. 10. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Privacy and Digital Footprint - All information is exclusive to the application - The application will not require cookies or other internet monitoring systems - It will use location services mainly for recording and accuracy purposes - The location services will be controlled by the user
  11. 11. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Concerns - Recordings could be misused - Application could continue recording past the application usage - Application could use location services with unintended purposes
  12. 12. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: GoTomeeting With GoTomeeting you can join and host meetings with ease. The first tab in GoTomeeting allows you to keep track of meetings by syncing your calendar to the app, as well as, siri if you have iphone The second tab in GoTomeeting allows you to conduct video or audio conferencing meetings with up to 6 people. The last tab in GoTomeeting allows you to set reminders before an expected meeting and manage your personal information
  13. 13. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: NotesLite With NotesLite you can organize, store, and voice record notes The side tab in NotesLite allows you to manage attachments such as photos, voice recordings, notes, and reminders The main tab in NotesLite allows you to take notes and add in attachments while voice recording the meeting
  14. 14. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: Fiverr With Fiverr you can stay organized as an entrepreneur The first tab in Fiverr allows you to find services necessary to your entreneurship needs such as logo design, marketing and featured gigs The second tab in Fiverr allows you to maintain email The third tab in Fiverr allows you can search for services necessary to you entreneurship needs such as logo design, marketing and featured gigs The fourth tab in Fiverr allows you to maintain notifications The fifth tab in Fiverr allows you to maintain your profile, manage orders, keep track of your online status, and invite friends
  15. 15. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas App Research: imeetify With imeetify you have a personal organizer and planner The first tab in imeetify, new meetings, allows you to set and share meeting times The second tab in imeetify allows you to quickly set up meetings with previously established information The third tab in imeetify allows you to set and organize your calendar
  16. 16. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Logo Inspiration
  17. 17. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Logo Sketches + Drafts
  18. 18. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Logo + Logotype
  19. 19. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Home Screen - Ask which meetings you’d like to add to the calendar - Ask what is the nature of your meeting: school related, club related, work related, other - Set reminders for upcoming meeting and assignments due for those upcoming meetings
  20. 20. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas Notes Screen - Recording in order to be interpreted for notes - Notes being put into deadlines on the calendar - Taking a dated agendas for meetings - Folders to organize notes and agendas
  21. 21. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Video or audio conference call meetings - Constant contact in group chats - Access to on screen presentations - Screen sharing Meeting Screen
  22. 22. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas - Modify profile - Set your schedule - Tutorial - About the application - Permissions & Privacy policy Settings Screen
  23. 23. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas User Scenario - Student is struggling to keep up with his online class
  24. 24. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas User Scenario - He is struggling to keep up with teachers words as he doesn’t slides to teach
  25. 25. Design For Smartphones and iPads | Phaedra Thomas User Scenario - The student pulls out Workomatic to use it’s recording and taking notes feature

×