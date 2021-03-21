-
Be the first to like this
Published on
https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/B077JD61CS A true Southern Ocean circumnavigation, around the great capes, fills the imagination of every serious sailor, and many others. In 2005, Frank Blair built a 63-foot wooden schooner in Nova Scotia and set off with friends on her two-year maiden voyage around the world. Many sailing books gush about racing, or talk of seventy days in a life raft, or being dismasted off Cape Horn. This book is about a great success: breakdowns with recoveries, lovely ports and 4000 miles of blue water passages. A marvelously dedicated crew and a few jerks. Epic meals and running out of chocolate. The sublime pleasure of a clear night watch and other days with fresh gales. Come along! Thoroughly illustrated in color with photographs, charts and illustrations by Yuta Onota.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment