A true Southern Ocean circumnavigation, around the great capes, fills the imagination of every serious sailor, and many others. In 2005, Frank Blair built a 63-foot wooden schooner in Nova Scotia and set off with friends on her two-year maiden voyage around the world. Many sailing books gush about racing, or talk of seventy days in a life raft, or being dismasted off Cape Horn. This book is about a great success: breakdowns with recoveries, lovely ports and 4000 miles of blue water passages. A marvelously dedicated crew and a few jerks. Epic meals and running out of chocolate. The sublime pleasure of a clear night watch and other days with fresh gales. Come along! Thoroughly illustrated in color with photographs, charts and illustrations by Yuta Onota.