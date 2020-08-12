Présentation PeH avec Rotary Club Ile de Cayenne

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lundi 27 juillet 2020 Pour le Rotary Club LE RENFORCEMENT DU POUVOIR D’AGIR PAR
POURQUOI AVOIR CREE PEUPL’EN HARMONIE ?
MON ENFANCE ET MES ETUDES Guyane Métropole
MES EXPERIENCES DANS LE VOLONTARIAT Sénégal Pays de Galles
MES EXPERIENCES ET CONNAISSANCES DU TOURISME COMMUNAUTAIRE / VILLAGEOIS Costa-Rica Malaisie Australie
LES DEBUTS DE PEUPL’EN HARMONIE
Contribuer au développement durable et harmonieux de la Guyane en se basant sur la valorisation des savoir-faire et compét...
 Accompagnement de l’association Walyku sur toutes les étapes : • Vérification de la faisabilité • Mise en place d’une éq...
Visite du village Repas & dégustation
Fabrication artisanale de chocolat Achat d’artisanat local
Fabrication de jus de Wassaï Tressage de feuilles Fabrication de colliers en graines et perles Pêche et maniement de la pa...
Tir à l’arc Gravure sur calebasse
Découverte du fleuve et baignade Découverte de la forêt
 Création d’emplois  Valorisation des savoir-faire et de la culture  Valorisation des compétences locales (en particuli...
QU’EST-CE QUE L’ASSOCIATION PEUPL’EN HARMONIE AUJOURD’HUI ?
Peupl’en Harmonie : Le renforcement du pouvoir d’agir ! Projets ESS locaux Solidarité & développement Tourisme villageois ...
POUR RENFORCER LE POUVOIR D’AGIR : NOS 4 DISPOSITIFS DANS LES VILLAGES POUR LES JEUNES
LE DIPOSITIF DLTV
ACTIONS DU DIPOSITIF DLTV • Mise en place du projet touristique communautaire de Favard • Regroupement de porteurs de proj...
Economie intégréeAutonomie de gestion Emplois locaux Avenir pour les jeunes
L’AGENCE TOURISTIQUE
LE DIPOSITIF VESI
Martinique Guadeloupe France et Internationale Pérou (2) Suriname (2) Brésil Grèce (2) Portugal (2) Espagne Belgique Eston...
COMMUNICATION ET INFORMATION SUR LA MOBILITE EUROPEENNE ET INTERNATIONALE
PREPARATION AU DEPART, ACCOMPAGNEMENT DES JEUNES
ENVOI ET ACCUEIL DANS LE CADRE D’ECHANGES DE JEUNES
ENVOI DE JEUNES GUYANAIS EN VOLONTARIAT EUROPEEN OU INTERNATIONAL 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 2017 2018 2019 2020Internationaux Gu...
ACCUEIL DE JEUNES VOLONTAIRES EUROPEENS AU SEIN DE PEUPL’EN HARMONIE
L’INTERET DE LA MOBILITE EUROPEENNE/INTERNATIONALE • Découverte d’autres pays, procédés, cultures, outils, domaines… • For...
LE DIPOSITIF SEIG
ECHANGES INTERCULTURELS
CHANTIERS DE SOLIDARITE
LE VOLONTARIAT EN GUYANE : projet rural, formation et intermédiation
L’INTERET DE L’ENGAGEMENT ET DES ECHANGES INTERCULTURELS LOCAUX • Forme d’éducation (dite informelle) : acquisition de com...
PARCE QUE NOUS SOMMES CONVAINCUS QUE LE RENFORCEMENT DU POUVOIR D’AGIR EST UN FORMIDABLE OUTIL DE CONSTRUCTION D’UNE SOCIE...
  1. 1. Lundi 27 juillet 2020 Pour le Rotary Club LE RENFORCEMENT DU POUVOIR D’AGIR PAR
  2. 2. POURQUOI AVOIR CREE PEUPL’EN HARMONIE ?
  3. 3. MON ENFANCE ET MES ETUDES Guyane Métropole
  4. 4. MES EXPERIENCES DANS LE VOLONTARIAT Sénégal Pays de Galles
  5. 5. MES EXPERIENCES ET CONNAISSANCES DU TOURISME COMMUNAUTAIRE / VILLAGEOIS Costa-Rica Malaisie Australie
  6. 6. LES DEBUTS DE PEUPL’EN HARMONIE
  7. 7. Contribuer au développement durable et harmonieux de la Guyane en se basant sur la valorisation des savoir-faire et compétences locales, sur l’engagement solidaire, sur la cohésion sociale et interculturelle et sur son ouverture et ses échanges avec le reste du Monde. Le 1er mars 2009 : création de Peupl’en Harmonie Autonomie
  8. 8.  Accompagnement de l’association Walyku sur toutes les étapes : • Vérification de la faisabilité • Mise en place d’une équipe et d’une organisation interne • Création et test d’animations et de circuits touristiques • Formation des futurs employés • Calcul des coûts de fonctionnement et des prix de vente • Mise en règle de l’association • Création d’outils de communication et commercialisation 2013-2015, la 1ere action de Peupl’en Harmonie : Co-construction d’une offre touristique communautaire à Favard
  9. 9. Visite du village Repas & dégustation
  10. 10. Fabrication artisanale de chocolat Achat d’artisanat local
  11. 11. Fabrication de jus de Wassaï Tressage de feuilles Fabrication de colliers en graines et perles Pêche et maniement de la pagaie
  12. 12. Tir à l’arc Gravure sur calebasse
  13. 13. Découverte du fleuve et baignade Découverte de la forêt
  14. 14.  Création d’emplois  Valorisation des savoir-faire et de la culture  Valorisation des compétences locales (en particulier des jeunes et des femmes)  Ouverture du village vers l’extérieur  Valorisation de l’identité  Meilleure connaissance du village par l’extérieur  Moyens financiers pour des projets communautaires  Développement durable respectueux de l’environnement  Dynamisation du village L’intérêt d’une activité touristique dans un village
  15. 15. QU’EST-CE QUE L’ASSOCIATION PEUPL’EN HARMONIE AUJOURD’HUI ?
  16. 16. Peupl’en Harmonie : Le renforcement du pouvoir d’agir ! Projets ESS locaux Solidarité & développement Tourisme villageois Coopération Mobilité internationale Jeunes Echanges interculturels Tourisme Equitable Solidaire Villages Développement durable Engagement local
  17. 17. POUR RENFORCER LE POUVOIR D’AGIR : NOS 4 DISPOSITIFS DANS LES VILLAGES POUR LES JEUNES
  18. 18. LE DIPOSITIF DLTV
  19. 19. ACTIONS DU DIPOSITIF DLTV • Mise en place du projet touristique communautaire de Favard • Regroupement de porteurs de projets touristiques villageois • Initiation et formations aux métiers du tourisme • Evaluation des potentialités de développement du tourisme dans les villages • Montage d’un projet d’Insertion par l’Activité Economique (IAE) à Ste Rose de Lima sur l’aménagement paysager et la construction en bois
  20. 20. Economie intégréeAutonomie de gestion Emplois locaux Avenir pour les jeunes
  21. 21. L’AGENCE TOURISTIQUE
  22. 22. LE DIPOSITIF VESI
  23. 23. Martinique Guadeloupe France et Internationale Pérou (2) Suriname (2) Brésil Grèce (2) Portugal (2) Espagne Belgique Estonie Slovénie Finlande Pays-Bas Ukraine MISE EN PLACE DE PARTENAIRES EUROPENS ET INTERNATIONAUX
  24. 24. COMMUNICATION ET INFORMATION SUR LA MOBILITE EUROPEENNE ET INTERNATIONALE
  25. 25. PREPARATION AU DEPART, ACCOMPAGNEMENT DES JEUNES
  26. 26. ENVOI ET ACCUEIL DANS LE CADRE D’ECHANGES DE JEUNES
  27. 27. ENVOI DE JEUNES GUYANAIS EN VOLONTARIAT EUROPEEN OU INTERNATIONAL 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 2017 2018 2019 2020Internationaux Guyanais
  28. 28. ACCUEIL DE JEUNES VOLONTAIRES EUROPEENS AU SEIN DE PEUPL’EN HARMONIE
  29. 29. L’INTERET DE LA MOBILITE EUROPEENNE/INTERNATIONALE • Découverte d’autres pays, procédés, cultures, outils, domaines… • Forme d’éducation (dite informelle) : acquisition de compétences, savoir-faire et savoir-être • Valeurs : solidarité, tolérance, ouverture d’esprit… • Renforcement de la capacité d’adaptation • Découverte de soi, de sa place, de son rôle, de son « pouvoir d’agir » • Renforcement de l’employabilité des jeunes pour une meilleure insertion socio-pro • Renforcement du pouvoir d’agir et de la prise d’initiative
  30. 30. LE DIPOSITIF SEIG
  31. 31. ECHANGES INTERCULTURELS
  32. 32. CHANTIERS DE SOLIDARITE
  33. 33. LE VOLONTARIAT EN GUYANE : projet rural, formation et intermédiation
  34. 34. L’INTERET DE L’ENGAGEMENT ET DES ECHANGES INTERCULTURELS LOCAUX • Forme d’éducation (dite informelle) : acquisition de compétences, savoir-faire et savoir-être • Valeurs : solidarité, tolérance, interculturalité, ouverture d’esprit… • Renforcement de la capacité d’adaptation • Découverte de soi, de sa place, de son rôle, de son « pouvoir d’agir » • Meilleure connaissance de son territoire et des cultures de Guyane • Renforcement du pouvoir d’agir et de la prise d’initiative
  35. 35. PARCE QUE NOUS SOMMES CONVAINCUS QUE LE RENFORCEMENT DU POUVOIR D’AGIR EST UN FORMIDABLE OUTIL DE CONSTRUCTION D’UNE SOCIETE DYNAMIQUE ET INNOVANTE !

