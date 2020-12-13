Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Microeconomics vs Macroeconomics Alina-Andreea Onita Homework #4 - PowerPoint
A Basic Intro to Economics Micro vs Macro 1 Microeconomics 2 Macroeconomics 3 Realization of the Economical quirks 2 The u...
Realization Ladder (Importance of Economy) 3 Phase 1 No awareness of economics Phase 2 Gaining awareness Phase 3 Gaining k...
Graphical outlook 4
Resources are limited • Natural (raw materials supplied by nature) • Human (people who can provide goods and services) • C...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Economics

2 views

Published on

assignment

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Economics

  1. 1. Microeconomics vs Macroeconomics Alina-Andreea Onita Homework #4 - PowerPoint
  2. 2. A Basic Intro to Economics Micro vs Macro 1 Microeconomics 2 Macroeconomics 3 Realization of the Economical quirks 2 The ultimate goal is to try to best understand how individuals and organizations prioritize the things they want. It focuses on the economy as a whole, adding up the economic activity of all households and all businesses in all markets to get the overall demand and supply in the economy. The more you understand, the better you’re expected to perform in life.
  3. 3. Realization Ladder (Importance of Economy) 3 Phase 1 No awareness of economics Phase 2 Gaining awareness Phase 3 Gaining knowledge Phase 4 Using the knowledge Phase 5 Sharing the knowledge
  4. 4. Graphical outlook 4
  5. 5. Resources are limited • Natural (raw materials supplied by nature) • Human (people who can provide goods and services) • Capital (Money, products,supplies used in the production of good/service) Desires are unlimited In economics, a ‘want’ is something that is desired. It is said that every person has unlimited wants, but limited resources (economics is based on the assumption that only limited resources are available to us). Thus, people cannot have everything they want and must look for the most affordable alternatives. • Every single human on this planet is an economic creature, naturally programmed to make economic decisions. • We make the decisions without thinking, i.e., instinctively. • Macroeconomics (examines the whole economy and how certain factors such as interest rates affect it) • Microeconomics (studies how households, individuals, and businesses within an economy allocate limited resources) Fitting the pieces together 5 1. Economics 2. People 3. Resources 4. Desires

×