Get Paid presentation_20190123

GET PAID! Plugins, Gateways, BitCoin, oh my! Contact Info: Peter Walker https://WalkerTechArts.com/blog WalkerTechArts Pet...
Course - Ecommerce Project Management (1999-2001) Yahoo! Store to Miva Merchant 1. Select a business name, secure Domain N...
Ecommerce Project Management 1. Select a business name; secure Domain Name(s); Social media handles. State of Texas - http...
Ecommerce Project Management 1a. Select a business name; secure Domain Name(s); Social media handles. State of Texas - htt...
Ecommerce Project Management 2. Choosing a legal entity: sole proprietorship, partnership, L.L.C., corporation; register w...
Ecommerce Project Management 2. Choosing a legal entity: obtain Employer Identiﬁcation Number (E.I.N.) https://www.irs.gov...
Ecommerce Project Management 3. Taxation: Texas Internet Sales Tax https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/texas-internet-...
Ecommerce Project Management 4. Ofﬁce Expenses: How to Estimate the Cost of Starting a Business from Scratch https://www.s...
Ecommerce Project Management 5. Merchant Account: Best E-Commerce Merchant Account Providers https://www.cardpaymentoption...
Ecommerce Project Management 6. Distributors and Vendors (goods): Building an online marketplace has never been easier htt...
Ecommerce Project Management 7. Web Hosting with SSL: Reasons for SSL Certiﬁcate Why - 1. Using e-commerce on your website...
Ecommerce Project Management 7. Web Hosting for SEO: How to get FREE SSL Certiﬁcate for Website (HTTPS) https://geekﬂare.c...
Ecommerce Project Management 7. Web Hosting with ecommerce SSL: SSL Certiﬁcate Reviews https://digital.com/ssl-certiﬁcates/
How Online E-commerce Works   <> Customer ﬁlls out a form on your web page or activates an electronic wallet that holds hi...
How Online E-commerce Works     <> Once the transaction is authorized, the issuing bank sends the merchant's processor the...
Hosted vs Integrated Payment Gateways https://www.kasareviews.com/best-woocommerce-payment-gateways-comparison/ Hosted Pay...
A survey performed by YouGov, a UK-based international Internet market research ﬁrm, found that 50% of those who regularly...
How does this gateway enhance my checkout user experience (UX)? http://www.hufﬁngtonpost.com/allen-burt/your-ultimate-paym...
Does this gateway integrate with my current platform? http://www.hufﬁngtonpost.com/allen-burt/your-ultimate-payment-gat_b_...
How does this gateway promise to grow with my business? http://www.hufﬁngtonpost.com/allen-burt/your-ultimate-payment-gat_...
Payments - PayPal, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Venmo, Coinbase (bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin) and all traditional credit an...
Payments - All traditional credit and debit card payments, AliPay, BitCoin. No contract,Terms of Service & Privacy Policy ...
Payments - All traditional credit and debit card payments. Month-to-month option; Reseller contract; QuickBooks sync. Proc...
Payments - All traditional credit and debit card payments, PayPal & PayPal credit. No Contract; PayPal User Agreement Proc...
Payments - Any traditional credit card that is saved on Amazon. Customer has the secure feeling if they regularly buy from...
Payments - Any traditional credit, debit, corporate, prepaid and rewards card. Apple Pay,Android Pay, BitCoin No contract,...
Alternative Primary
End of Business setup Part 2:Woocommerce install setup at http://woocommerce.walkertecharts.com
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Start
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Page Setup
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Store Location Setup
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Shipping
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Payments
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Ready screen diagnostics
WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Ready screen 2
WooCommerce Dashboard
End of Woocommerce Install Bonus: Crypto Currency Mining Rig
What is Hash Rate? Hash Rate - A hash is the output of a hash function and, as it relates to Bitcoin, the Hash Rate is the...
Deﬁning A Hash Rate In simple terms, a hash rate can be deﬁned as the speed at which a given mining machine operates. Cryp...
Denominations of Hash Rate • 1 KH/s = 1,000 (one thousand) hashes per second • 1 MH/s = 1,000,000 (one million) hashes per...
Motherboard - 3 PCI Express slots - 3 x Radeon HD 7950 with a hash rate of 20 MH/s each - or a total hashing power of 60 M...
Graphics Card - 3 PCI Express slots - 3 x Radeon HD 7950 with a hash rate of 20 MH/s each - or a total hashing power of 60...
Hard Drive - OS and mining software. Small size if Pool Mining (120G); Larger size if Solo Mining (240+). https://www.cryp...
RAM - run OS, mining software and quick calculations. 4G+ is the standard. https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how...
PSU or Power Supply Unit - Seasonic 1200 Watt - Good for running 6 GPUs https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to...
Case - Purchase or build your own case. Run the rig open air if you know what you are doing. https://www.cryptocompare.com...
Once you have installed the operating system there are two ways you can mine: • Solo Mining - Solo mining means its you ag...
An application-speciﬁc integrated circuit (abbreviated as ASIC) is an integrated circuit (IC) customized for a particular ...
August 2018
October 2018
https://www.ethereumminer.eu/product/Antminer/Antminer-S9i/Antminer-S9i-14TH*s-with-PSU.html $2082.95 USD $8.11 USD/day Oc...
https://shop.bitmain.com/product/detail?pid=00020181107200714287V716OMiu0661 January 2019
https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hardware/ October 2018
https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hardware/ Take a look at the projected mining proﬁtability of a single miner:
https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hardware/ Note that is appears proﬁtable even with high electricity costs ($0.1...
https://www.coinbase.com January 24 2019 at 2.46.24 PM
https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/calculator/eth? January 24 2019 at 3.41.54 PM
Cryptojacking replaced ransomware as 2018's highest cybersecurity threat at 35%. — Webroot, 2018 Companies can protect the...
Contact Info: Peter Walker https://WalkerTechArts.com/blog WalkerTechArts PeterMWalker PeterWalkerTexas peter.walker@walkertecharts.com
Contact Info: Peter Walker http://WalkerTechArts.com WalkerTechArts PeterMWalker PeterWalkerTexas peter.walker@walkertecha...
  1. 1. GET PAID! Plugins, Gateways, BitCoin, oh my! Contact Info: Peter Walker https://WalkerTechArts.com/blog WalkerTechArts PeterMWalker PeterWalkerTexas peter.walker@walkertecharts.com
  2. 2. Course - Ecommerce Project Management (1999-2001) Yahoo! Store to Miva Merchant 1. Select a business name, secure Domain Name(s) 2. Choosing a legal entity - sole proprietorship, partnership, L.L.C., corporation; register with County Clerk; obtain Employer Identiﬁcation Number (E.I.N.) 3. Taxation 4. Ofﬁce Expenses 5. Merchant Account 6. Distributors and Vendors (physical goods) 7. Web Hosting with SSL Certiﬁcate BACKGROUND INFORMATION
  3. 3. Ecommerce Project Management 1. Select a business name; secure Domain Name(s); Social media handles. State of Texas - https://www.sos.state.tx.us/corp/formationfaqs.shtml
  4. 4. Ecommerce Project Management 1a. Select a business name; secure Domain Name(s); Social media handles. State of Texas - https://namechk.com
  5. 5. Ecommerce Project Management 2. Choosing a legal entity: sole proprietorship, partnership, L.L.C., corporation; register with County Clerk; https://www.dallascounty.org/government/county-clerk/assumed-names-procedures.php
  6. 6. Ecommerce Project Management 2. Choosing a legal entity: obtain Employer Identiﬁcation Number (E.I.N.) https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/apply-for-an-employer- identiﬁcation-number-ein-online
  7. 7. Ecommerce Project Management 3. Taxation: Texas Internet Sales Tax https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/texas-internet-sales-tax.html
  8. 8. Ecommerce Project Management 4. Ofﬁce Expenses: How to Estimate the Cost of Starting a Business from Scratch https://www.sba.gov/blogs/how-estimate-cost-starting-business-scratch
  9. 9. Ecommerce Project Management 5. Merchant Account: Best E-Commerce Merchant Account Providers https://www.cardpaymentoptions.com/credit-card-processing/best-e-commerce-merchant-account-providers/
  10. 10. Ecommerce Project Management 6. Distributors and Vendors (goods): Building an online marketplace has never been easier http://chrislema.com/online-marketplace/
  11. 11. Ecommerce Project Management 7. Web Hosting with SSL: Reasons for SSL Certiﬁcate Why - 1. Using e-commerce on your website; 2. Storing Personal Information; 3. Using a Login to access Account Information (Membership sites); 4. Using Conﬁdential Information; 5. Use Data Uploads/Downloads; 6. Improving SEO for your WordPress Blog
  12. 12. Ecommerce Project Management 7. Web Hosting for SEO: How to get FREE SSL Certiﬁcate for Website (HTTPS) https://geekﬂare.com/free-ssl-tls-certiﬁcate/
  13. 13. Ecommerce Project Management 7. Web Hosting with ecommerce SSL: SSL Certiﬁcate Reviews https://digital.com/ssl-certiﬁcates/
  14. 14. How Online E-commerce Works   <> Customer ﬁlls out a form on your web page or activates an electronic wallet that holds his/her credit card information.   <> This information is transmitted to you in a secure manner and automatically forwarded to the third party credit card processor. Third-party processors are specialists or banks that you have hired to process your credit card transactions.   <> These processors send a secure message to the bank that issued the card to the buyer.   <> The issuing bank veriﬁes that sufﬁcient credit is available on the consumer's card, that the account is active, and tries to detect potential fraudulent use of the card. 
  15. 15. How Online E-commerce Works     <> Once the transaction is authorized, the issuing bank sends the merchant's processor the price of the item.   <> Your merchant credit card processor sends the money to your bank.   <> There is a fee, however, taken for this service. It is often called a "discount fee," and typically around 2.9%.  By negotiating carefully, you may be able to save a lot of money  by  getting the lowest rate possible. These savings can add up to substantial amounts over time.
  16. 16. Hosted vs Integrated Payment Gateways https://www.kasareviews.com/best-woocommerce-payment-gateways-comparison/ Hosted Payment Gateway - Redirects the customer to the payment processor ex. PayPal Standard Integrated Payment Gateway - processor connects to your website with the gateway provided API (Application Programming Interface) ex. PayPal Pro
  17. 17. A survey performed by YouGov, a UK-based international Internet market research ﬁrm, found that 50% of those who regularly shop online would cancel their purchase if their preferred method of payment were not available for use. http://www.retailtechnologyreview.com/articles/2009/05/06/476-survey-ﬁnds-that-merchants-are-losing - consumers need to feel completely comfortable and secure.  - Competition is stiff in the online space - shoppers will take their purchase elsewhere, leaving merchants to potentially miss out on millions of dollars in business. 
  18. 18. How does this gateway enhance my checkout user experience (UX)? http://www.hufﬁngtonpost.com/allen-burt/your-ultimate-payment-gat_b_9329154.html - eliminate steps in checkout to make it easy (ex. PayPal express of Amazon payments ROI - increasing your customer retention rates by just 5% can increases proﬁts up to 95%! (Bain & Co)
  19. 19. Does this gateway integrate with my current platform? http://www.hufﬁngtonpost.com/allen-burt/your-ultimate-payment-gat_b_9329154.html - if no plugin or application, custom development will be needed that will need to be tested across all devices.
  20. 20. How does this gateway promise to grow with my business? http://www.hufﬁngtonpost.com/allen-burt/your-ultimate-payment-gat_b_9329154.html - most social media platforms are being monetized. ex. Twitter with Stripe
  21. 21. Payments - PayPal, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Venmo, Coinbase (bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin) and all traditional credit and debit card payments. No contract, take all your customer data for free Processing Rates: 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee and a $15 chargeback fee. Plugins: WP Braintree - https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-braintree/ Braintree For WooCommerce - https://wordpress.org/plugins/woo-payment- gateway/ WooCommerce Braintree Payment Gateway - https://wordpress.org/plugins/ woocommerce-braintree-payment-gateway/ coinbase: BitCoin, ethereum, and litecoin - https://www.coinbase.com
  22. 22. Payments - All traditional credit and debit card payments, AliPay, BitCoin. No contract,Terms of Service & Privacy Policy Processing Rates: 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee and a $15 chargeback fee. Plugins: Stripe Payments for WordPress – WP Simple Pay - https://wordpress.org/ plugins/stripe/ Stripe Payments - https://wordpress.org/plugins/stripe-payments/ WooCommerce Stripe Payment Gateway - https://wordpress.org/plugins/ woocommerce-gateway-stripe/
  23. 23. Payments - All traditional credit and debit card payments. Month-to-month option; Reseller contract; QuickBooks sync. Processing Rates: 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee, $49 setup fee, $25 monthly gateway fee $25 chargeback fee. Plugins: Authorize.net Payment Gateway For WooCommerce - https:// wordpress.org/plugins/authorizenet-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce/ Authorize.Net Payment Gateway WooCommerce Addon - https://wordpress.org/ plugins/authorizenet-woocommerce-addon/
  24. 24. Payments - All traditional credit and debit card payments, PayPal & PayPal credit. No Contract; PayPal User Agreement Processing Rates: 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee, 3.9% + ﬁxed fee per international transaction. Plugins: WordPress PayPal - https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-paypal/ WP Easy Paypal Payment Accept - https://wordpress.org/plugins/wordpress-easy- paypal-payment-or-donation-accept-plugin/ WordPress Simple Paypal Shopping Cart - https://wordpress.org/plugins/ wordpress-simple-paypal-shopping-cart/
  25. 25. Payments - Any traditional credit card that is saved on Amazon. Customer has the secure feeling if they regularly buy from Amazon (trust). No contract, cancel anytime Processing Rates: 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee and a $20 chargeback fee. Plugins: Amazon Payment Gateway for WooCommerce - Closed September 1, 2018. Now part of WooCommerce - https://wordpress.org/plugins/woocommerce/
  26. 26. Payments - Any traditional credit, debit, corporate, prepaid and rewards card. Apple Pay,Android Pay, BitCoin No contract, cancel anytime Processing Rates: 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee and a $20 chargeback fee. Virtual Terminal: 3.5% + $0.15 USD per transaction. Plugins: Square for WooCommerce - https://woocommerce.com/products/ square/ WooCommerce Square is currently available in the United States, Canada,Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom
  27. 27. Alternative Primary
  28. 28. End of Business setup Part 2:Woocommerce install setup at http://woocommerce.walkertecharts.com
  29. 29. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Start
  30. 30. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Page Setup
  31. 31. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Store Location Setup
  32. 32. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Shipping
  33. 33. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Payments
  34. 34. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Ready screen diagnostics
  35. 35. WooCommerce Setup Wizard - Ready screen 2
  36. 36. WooCommerce Dashboard
  37. 37. End of Woocommerce Install Bonus: Crypto Currency Mining Rig
  38. 38. What is Hash Rate? Hash Rate - A hash is the output of a hash function and, as it relates to Bitcoin, the Hash Rate is the speed at which a compute is completing an operation in the Bitcoin code. A higher hash rate is better when mining as it increases your opportunity of ﬁnding the next block and receiving the reward. https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hash-rate/ https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hash-rate/
  39. 39. Deﬁning A Hash Rate In simple terms, a hash rate can be deﬁned as the speed at which a given mining machine operates. Crypto mining involves ﬁnding blocks through complex computations. The blocks are like mathematical puzzles. The mining machine has to make thousands or even millions of guesses per second to ﬁnd the right answers to solve the block. In January 2015, the hash rate of the network was approximately 300 quadrillion hashes/s or 300 Phash/s. 
  40. 40. Denominations of Hash Rate • 1 KH/s = 1,000 (one thousand) hashes per second • 1 MH/s = 1,000,000 (one million) hashes per second • 1 GH/s = 1,000,000,000 (one billion) hashes per second • 1 TH/s = 1,000,000,000,000 (one trillion) hashes per second • 1 PH/s = 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) hashes per second • 1 EH/s = 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (one quintillion) hashes per second A Few Common Hash Rate Conversions • 1 MH/s = 1,000 kH/s • 1 GH/s = 1,000 MH/s = 1,000,000 kH/s • 1 TH/s = 1,000 GH/s = 1,000,000 MH/s = 1,000,000,000 kH/s  https://www.hashgains.com/wiki/h/what-is-hash-rate
  41. 41. Motherboard - 3 PCI Express slots - 3 x Radeon HD 7950 with a hash rate of 20 MH/s each - or a total hashing power of 60 MH/s. https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to-build-an-ethereum-mining-rig/
  42. 42. Graphics Card - 3 PCI Express slots - 3 x Radeon HD 7950 with a hash rate of 20 MH/s each - or a total hashing power of 60 MH/s. your milage will vary on the type of card that you choose. https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to-build-an-ethereum-mining-rig/
  43. 43. Hard Drive - OS and mining software. Small size if Pool Mining (120G); Larger size if Solo Mining (240+). https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to-build-an-ethereum-mining-rig/
  44. 44. RAM - run OS, mining software and quick calculations. 4G+ is the standard. https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to-build-an-ethereum-mining-rig/
  45. 45. PSU or Power Supply Unit - Seasonic 1200 Watt - Good for running 6 GPUs https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to-build-an-ethereum-mining-rig/
  46. 46. Case - Purchase or build your own case. Run the rig open air if you know what you are doing. https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/guides/how-to-build-an-ethereum-mining-rig/
  47. 47. Once you have installed the operating system there are two ways you can mine: • Solo Mining - Solo mining means its you against the rest. If your hash is correct you win the block reward. But with a rig of 60 MH/s and a network hashing power of 1.2 GH you aren't going to get ether very often.The other issue is you have to download the blockchain for yourself. • Pool Mining - This is where you team up with other miners to reduce the volatility of your returns. This means whether you get 5 ether every 5 days or 1 ether every day.The advantage of this is you get a continuous stream of ether and you don't have to download the entire blockchain.
  48. 48. An application-speciﬁc integrated circuit (abbreviated as ASIC) is an integrated circuit (IC) customized for a particular use, rather than intended for general-purpose use. In Bitcoin mining hardware, ASICs were the next step of development after CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs.
  49. 49. August 2018
  50. 50. October 2018
  51. 51. https://www.ethereumminer.eu/product/Antminer/Antminer-S9i/Antminer-S9i-14TH*s-with-PSU.html $2082.95 USD $8.11 USD/day October 2018
  52. 52. https://shop.bitmain.com/product/detail?pid=00020181107200714287V716OMiu0661 January 2019
  53. 53. https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hardware/ October 2018
  54. 54. https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hardware/ Take a look at the projected mining proﬁtability of a single miner:
  55. 55. https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/mining/hardware/ Note that is appears proﬁtable even with high electricity costs ($0.12 per KW/h). With $0.03 / KW/h it’s even more proﬁtable:
  56. 56. https://www.coinbase.com January 24 2019 at 2.46.24 PM
  57. 57. https://www.cryptocompare.com/mining/calculator/eth? January 24 2019 at 3.41.54 PM
  58. 58. Cryptojacking replaced ransomware as 2018's highest cybersecurity threat at 35%. — Webroot, 2018 Companies can protect themselves by educating their staff and conducting regular security trainings. — Webroot, 2018
  59. 59. Contact Info: Peter Walker https://WalkerTechArts.com/blog WalkerTechArts PeterMWalker PeterWalkerTexas peter.walker@walkertecharts.com
  Part 2:Woocommerce install setup at http://woocommerce.walkertecharts.com

