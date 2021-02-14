History of the ancient world (lyceum) vii.1.1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VII.1.1: Ο Διοκλητιανός και η αναδιοργάνωση της αυτοκρατορίας
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Ο Διοκλητιανός έγινε αυτοκράτορας το 284 μ.Χ. και προχώρησε στις εξής τολμηρές αλλαγές ως την οικειοθελή παραίτησή του από το θρόνο το 305 μ.Χ.:
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές  Διαίρεσε τη διοίκηση σε 4 μέρη: •2 Αυγούστους (στο ρόλο του αυτοκράτορα) •2 Καίσαρες (στο ρόλο το...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Διακυβέρνηση Τετραρχίας Στην Ανατολή: Ia. Αύγουστος: Διοκλητιανός (έδρα η Νικομήδεια) Ib. Καίσαρας:...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Διακυβέρνηση Τετραρχίας Στη Δύση: IΙa. Αύγουστος: Μαξιμιανός (έδρα το Μεδιόλανο) IΙb. Καίσαρας: Κων...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αιτίες των διοικητικών αλλαγών Η μεταρρυθμίσεις που εισήγαγαν την Τετραρχία προέκυψαν από τις ρεαλιστικές ανάγκες της εποχής:
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αιτίες των διοικητικών αλλαγών o Επιδρομές πολλών διαφορετικών εχθρών που καθιστούσαν αναγκαία ανά ...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αιτίες των διοικητικών αλλαγών o Αποτελεσματικότερος έλεγχος της αχανούς αυτοκρατορίας μετά από μια...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αποτελέσματα των διοικητικών αλλαγών Ι. Το σύστημα της Τετραρχίας πέτυχε, για κάποιες δεκαετίες να ...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αποτελέσματα των διοικητικών αλλαγών ΙΙ. Οι 2 Αύγουστοι και οι Καίσαρές τους πέτυχαν να αποκρούσουν...
Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αποτελέσματα των διοικητικών αλλαγών ΙΙΙ. Οι έδρες των Αυγούστων και Καισάρων έγιναν de facto πρωτε...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Domi...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Domi...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Domi...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Domi...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Domi...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Στη νέα μορφή του πολιτεύματος (Dominatus), η αυτοκρατορία:  χωρίστηκε σε 100 περίπου...
Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Στη νέα μορφή του πολιτεύματος (Dominatus), η αυτοκρατορία:  οι μικρές επαρχίες συνέθ...
  1. 1. Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VII.1.1: Ο Διοκλητιανός και η αναδιοργάνωση της αυτοκρατορίας
  2. 2. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές
  3. 3. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Ο Διοκλητιανός έγινε αυτοκράτορας το 284 μ.Χ. και προχώρησε στις εξής τολμηρές αλλαγές ως την οικειοθελή παραίτησή του από το θρόνο το 305 μ.Χ.:
  4. 4. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές  Διαίρεσε τη διοίκηση σε 4 μέρη: •2 Αυγούστους (στο ρόλο του αυτοκράτορα) •2 Καίσαρες (στο ρόλο του βοηθού-συνάρχοντα) Ένα ζεύγος Αυγούστου και Καίσαρα συνδιοικούσε την Ανατολή και ένα συνδιοικούσε τη Δύση με έδρες 4 διαφορετικές πόλεις. Το σύστημα αυτό ονομάστηκε Τετραρχία.
  5. 5. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Διακυβέρνηση Τετραρχίας Στην Ανατολή: Ia. Αύγουστος: Διοκλητιανός (έδρα η Νικομήδεια) Ib. Καίσαρας: Γαλέριος (έδρα το Σίρμιο)
  6. 6. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Διακυβέρνηση Τετραρχίας Στη Δύση: IΙa. Αύγουστος: Μαξιμιανός (έδρα το Μεδιόλανο) IΙb. Καίσαρας: Κωνστάντιος ο Χλωρός (έδρα οι Τρεβήροι)
  7. 7. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αιτίες των διοικητικών αλλαγών Η μεταρρυθμίσεις που εισήγαγαν την Τετραρχία προέκυψαν από τις ρεαλιστικές ανάγκες της εποχής:
  8. 8. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αιτίες των διοικητικών αλλαγών o Επιδρομές πολλών διαφορετικών εχθρών που καθιστούσαν αναγκαία ανά πάσα στιγμή την ταχεία επέμβαση του στρατού και του αυτοκράτορα σε Ανατολή και Δύση.
  9. 9. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αιτίες των διοικητικών αλλαγών o Αποτελεσματικότερος έλεγχος της αχανούς αυτοκρατορίας μετά από μια 50ετία αναρχίας, οικονομικής ύφεσης και κοινωνικής αποσάθρωσης.
  10. 10. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αποτελέσματα των διοικητικών αλλαγών Ι. Το σύστημα της Τετραρχίας πέτυχε, για κάποιες δεκαετίες να διατηρήσει την ενότητα της αυτοκρατορίας με έδρα (θεωρητικά) τη Ρώμη και να αποτρέψει τη διάσπαση σε ανεξάρτητα κράτη.
  11. 11. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αποτελέσματα των διοικητικών αλλαγών ΙΙ. Οι 2 Αύγουστοι και οι Καίσαρές τους πέτυχαν να αποκρούσουν τις εισβολές γερμανικών φύλων στη Δύση και τους Σασσανίδες Πέρσες στην Ανατολή εξασφαλίζοντας την ειρήνη για αρκετά χρόνια.
  12. 12. Οι διοικητικές αλλαγές Αποτελέσματα των διοικητικών αλλαγών ΙΙΙ. Οι έδρες των Αυγούστων και Καισάρων έγιναν de facto πρωτεύουσες και αναπτύχθηκαν πολύ (π.χ. η Θεσσαλονίκη έγινε έδρα του Γαλέριου αντί για το Σίρμιο και εξελίχθηκε σε μεγάλη πόλη).
  13. 13. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος
  14. 14. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Dominatus, δηλαδή ο αυτοκράτορας:  έγινε απολυταρχικός ηγεμόνας αντικαθιστώντας το υβριδικό σύστημα διακυβέρνησης (αυτοκράτορας-σύγκλητος- στρατός) που υπήρχε στο Principatus.
  15. 15. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Dominatus, δηλαδή ο αυτοκράτορας:  φορούσε στέμμα και πορφύρα και υιοθέτησε συνήθειες των βασιλέων της Ανατολής.
  16. 16. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Dominatus, δηλαδή ο αυτοκράτορας:  επέβαλε την προσκύνηση από τους υπηκόους του.
  17. 17. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Dominatus, δηλαδή ο αυτοκράτορας:  απαίτησε να λατρεύεται ως θεός και να προσφωνείται «Ζευς».
  18. 18. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Ο Διοκλητιανός μετέβαλε το χαρακτήρα της μοναρχίας. Το Principatus μετατράπηκε σε Dominatus, δηλαδή ο αυτοκράτορας: επέβαλε το consistorium, ένα συμβούλιο από έμπιστους ανθρώπους της αυλής, και καθιέρωσε τα αξιώματα των μαγίστρων (magister) που λειτουργούσαν περίπου ως «υπουργοί», επιλεγμένοι από τον αυτοκράτορα.
  19. 19. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Στη νέα μορφή του πολιτεύματος (Dominatus), η αυτοκρατορία:  χωρίστηκε σε 100 περίπου μικρές Επαρχίες με διαφορετικό στρατιωτικό και πολιτικό διοικητή.
  20. 20. Η αλλαγή στη μορφή του πολιτεύματος Στη νέα μορφή του πολιτεύματος (Dominatus), η αυτοκρατορία:  οι μικρές επαρχίες συνέθεταν, κατά ομάδες, 12 μεγάλες Διοικήσεις.
