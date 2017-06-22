Energy storage technology is rapidly evolving with various chemistries, technologies and C ratings available, selecting the right battery for the correct application can be complicated.



There are many unique advantages and disadvantages when comparing energy storage technology and chemistry and considering the C rating for the specific application requires an understanding of the functional demands to be placed on the storage system.



This white paper is a guide and uses modular, fully integrated, AC-coupled industrial energy storage system technology as an example to provide a guide across various applications and will detail how C ratings can be applied.



