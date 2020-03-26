Digital printing australia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We’re a preferred digital printing partner for many big names in Australia supplying them with high quality creative business cards, flyers, brochures, booklets, etc.

Published in: Design
  1. 1. Digital Printing www.bigbanner.com.au
  2. 2. At Big Banner Australia we offer a Super One Stop Shop service for all business and non-business customers who want and need a complete solution for ALL their promotional, advertising, custom stationery and printing, signage and full events, exhibition, expo requirements. Our website address, bigbanner.com.au provides easy access to our one-stop online super store where you can buy promotional products, display products, large format prints, light boxes, business signage, flags & banner displays, LED illuminated shop front signs, poster frames & holders, exhibition display systems, advertising literature, stationery, brochures & leaflets, flyers, posters, business cards, menus, sticker & labels and much more. Visit us at : https://www.bigbanner.com.au/ Big Banner
  3. 3. Digital Printing Digital printing refers to methods of printing from a digital-based image directly to a variety of media. It usually refers to professional printing where small-run jobs from desktop publishing and other digital sources are printed using large-format and/or high-volume laser or inkjet printers. Digital printing has a higher cost per page than more traditional offset printing methods, but this price is usually offset by avoiding the cost of all the technical steps required to make printing plates. Visit us at : https://www.bigbanner.com.au/
  4. 4. Applications of Digital Printing  Desktop publishing  Variable data printing  Fine art  Print on Demand  Advertising  Photos  Architectural Design Visit us at : https://www.bigbanner.com.au/ Applications of Digital Printing
  5. 5. 1. Desktop Publishing: Inexpensive home & office printing is only possible because of digital processes that bypass the need for printing plates. 2. Variable Data Printing: This uses database-driven print files for the mass personalization of printed materials. 3. Fine Art: Archival digital printing methods include real photo paper exposure prints & giclée prints on watercolor paper using pigment based inks. 4. Print on Demand: Digital printing is used for personalized printing like children's books customized with a child's name, photo books or any other short run books of varying page quantities & binding techniques. 5. Advertising: Often used for outdoor banner advertising & event signage, in trade shows, in the retail sector at point of sale or point of purchase, & in personalized direct mail campaigns. 6. Photos: Digital printing has revolutionized photo printing in terms of the ability to retouch & color correct a photograph before printing. 7. Architectural Design: New media that conforms to a variety of surfaces has enabled interior & exterior spaces to be transformed using digitally printed wall murals & floor graphics. Applications of Digital Printing
  6. 6. Benefits of Digital Printing  It is a Full color of Design & Print.  It enables Quick delivery.  Color matching time is reduced.  It is a Low cost of Printing.  It is simple as that it does not require knowledge of prepress or blending ink.  Small volume production  High added value.  It is a Environmentally friendly. Visit us at : https://www.bigbanner.com.au/ Benefits of Digital Printing
  7. 7. Any Information & Query for the Creative Banner. Contact now!! https://www.bigbanner.com.au/ Ph: +61-1300550168 sales@bigbanner.com.au 71 Strzelecki Ave Sunshine West Victoria 3020 Australia Contact Us

