Westmount Corporate Brochure

INTRODUCTION Why should you trust Westmount with your commercial real estate investments? During our 30-year history, West...
1 CONTENTS About Us 2 10Investment Process Overview 6Milestones 12Methodology 17Capabilities 20Our Team 26Contact Us 4Meet...
2 ABOUT US Westmount Realty Capital Mission Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a privately held, commercial real estate comp...
We value our investors, our business partners, and our employees. Relationship building is the key to our success on every...
4 MEET THE FOUNDER Clifford A. Booth CEO & Founder cbooth@westmountrc.com A native of Montreal, Canada, Cliff Booth is the...
8999 Palmer Street, River Grove, IL 60171
6 For over 30 years, Westmount has employed an industry-leading approach to commercial real estate investment that has con...
7 Riverside Commons We acquired Riverside Commons, a 400,000-square-foot, six-building office campus in Las Colinas, TX. C...
8 Westmount at Three Fountains • 7935 Pipers Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
9 Westmount focuses on opportunistic, value-add, and core plus, specializing in three main product types: industrial, mult...
Each team collects real-time market information that is synthesized and incorporated into a comprehensive ﬁnancial analysi...
MARKETING & COMMUNICATION Following the acquisition, we enact a robust property rebranding and marketing strategy to boost...
For over 30 years, Westmount has employed an industry-leading approach to commercial real estate investment that has consistently created value through multiple market cycles.
13 INVESTMENT CRITERIA Westmount specializes in three main asset categories: industrial, multifamily, and office. Through ...
14 MARKET EXPERIENCE Headquarters Regional Offices Markets with currently-owned industrial properties: Atlanta, Chicago, C...
Westmount at Cape Cod • 13030 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX 78216
16 4100 Peavey Road, Chaska, MN 55318
17 Westmount has a distinguished track record of successful investments. Applying our relationship-driven approach, we bri...
18 ACCOUNTING REPORTING Westmount’s professional accounting team provides transparent and timely reporting, compliance, a...
19 ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION Our in-house team of engineers and construction managers is a critical component of our acqui...
20 OUR TEAM Brant Brown COO CFO bbrown@westmountrc.com Brant Brown is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Westmo...
21 Michael Anderson Managing Director Multifamily Acquisitions manderson@westmountrc.com Michael is responsible for multif...
22 OUR TEAM Mike Rochester Senior Director Engineering Construction mrochester@westmountrc.com Mike is responsible for al...
Jason Beckstrom Director Multifamily Acquisitions jbeckstrom@westmountrc.com Jason is responsible for sourcing value-add i...
24 OUR TEAM Dianna Hartwell Director Due Diligence dhartwell@westmountrc.com Dianna oversees the closing process for Westm...
25 Barbara Georgakis Controller Corporate Accounting bgeorgakis@westmountrc.com Barbara oversees and manages all corporate...
26 CONTACT US Cliff Booth CEO Founder cbooth@westmountrc.com Brant Brown COO/CFO bbrown@westmountrc.com Alice Kettle Mana...
23
Published April 2020 700 N. Pearl Street, Suite N1650 Dallas, TX 75201 (214) 944-5454 info@westmountrc.com
Westmount Corporate Brochure
Westmount Corporate Brochure

Updated April 2020

Published in: Real Estate
Westmount Corporate Brochure

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION Why should you trust Westmount with your commercial real estate investments? During our 30-year history, Westmount has been guided by a commitment to integrity and transparency. As we have built the company, we aspire to be known for three attributes: a highly professional team, a satisfied group of investors, and a praise- worthy track record. Throughout all facets of our business, our relationship-driven approach is key to our success. Westmount has built a team of dynamic professionals who are able to consistently identify underserved acquisition opportunities with the potential to evolve into high-performing assets. These capabilities stem from the coordinated, cross- functional approach of all our departments supported by core technology systems. By connecting the unique competencies of all departments and drawing upon their collective expertise, our team crafts creative solutions that yield the highest results. With a competitive and entrepreneurial spirit backed by a team that understands all aspects of our business, we have achieved a distinguished track record. We also foster continuous improvement of our professional capabilities by encouraging team members to expand their scope through education, memberships to professional organizations, and networking. Our investor base has experienced similar growth over the years through our trusted stewardship of their investments. We aim to earn their highest level of confidence and grow our investor network through continued performance. We do so by bringing our investors the best possible cash flow returns, reliable reporting, and personalized treatment they deserve. This time-tested approach to business has expanded our investor base worldwide to include domestic and international individuals, institutions, private equity firms, and family offices from eight countries. Our leadership has been successful at artfully anticipating real estate cycles and trends that enable us to capture top-of-the- market returns for our investors. Following our formula for value creation and cash flow growth, we have built a track record of successful investments within industrial, multifamily, and office assets. Over the life of the company, investments total more than 33 million square feet, with current assets totaling over 15 million square feet. Westmount has earned respect among commercial real estate companies for its proven performance, longevity, growth, and prominence as an insightful, creative, and nimble operating company. Clifford A. Booth CEO & Founder
  2. 2. 1 CONTENTS About Us 2 10Investment Process Overview 6Milestones 12Methodology 17Capabilities 20Our Team 26Contact Us 4Meet The Founder 14Market Experience 9Investment Profiles 13Investment Criteria
  3. 3. 2 ABOUT US Westmount Realty Capital Mission Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a privately held, commercial real estate company headquartered in Dallas, that has achieved exceptional performance and time-tested results for more than 30 years. Westmount is a leading edge, relationship-driven company that is seen as an innovator and is a trusted operating partner to numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active throughout the U.S., specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. To bring value to our assets through insightful real estate investment and development while generating superior returns for our investors.
  4. 4. We value our investors, our business partners, and our employees. Relationship building is the key to our success on every front. - CLIFFORD A. BOOTH “ ”
  5. 5. 4 MEET THE FOUNDER Clifford A. Booth CEO & Founder cbooth@westmountrc.com A native of Montreal, Canada, Cliff Booth is the founder and CEO of Westmount Realty Capital, LLC. He holds a B.A. Honors in Political Science from McGill University in Montreal and an M.Sc. in Economics from The London School of Economics. Cliff first moved to Dallas in 1979 and founded the company shortly afterward. With over 35 years of industry experience, Cliff is recognized as an innovative and leading-edge investor. His relationship-driven approach towards investing has earned the trust of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources, many of which have been investing with Westmount for decades. Among his many notable achievements, he was one of the first to assemble a significant portfolio of flex industrial properties in the United States and also a pioneer investor of office and flex industrial in/around Downtown Dallas in the 1990s. To date, Cliff has led the company to build a portfolio of over 15 million square feet of industrial properties and 4,000 multifamily units with offices in several cities. Cliff chairs the Investment Committee and directly oversees the strategic development and capital initiatives of Westmount. Through his involvement in the Urban Land Institute Board as a governor and Industrial and Office Parks Council (IOPC-Silver), Cliff shares ideas and insights with other leaders in the commercial real estate industry.
  6. 6. 8999 Palmer Street, River Grove, IL 60171
  7. 7. 6 For over 30 years, Westmount has employed an industry-leading approach to commercial real estate investment that has consistently created value through multiple market cycles. In the early years of the company, the mainstay was industrial properties, along with select multifamily investments. The company assembled global investors and acquired millions of square feet of light industrial properties from insolvent banks and the Resolution Trust Corporation. These investments established Westmount as a pioneer in the industrial real estate sector. NOTABLE MILESTONES Pioneers in Downtown Dallas Housing Led by former partner Steve Kanoff, we acquired a vacant 230,000-square-foot historic warehouse in downtown Dallas and redeveloped it into the first loft- style apartment project, Santa Fe Urban Lofts. Converted to the SoCo Loft Condominiums in 2004, all units sold by 2009. 1991 Village on the Parkway We purchased the former Sakowitz Village, a prominent 33-acre retail development in Addison, TX. After extensive renovations, it was rebranded as Village on the Parkway and fully leased, leading to a revitalization of the area. The project sold successfully in 2000. 1995 Bronco Bowl Entertainment Center We purchased the Bronco Bowl, an iconic Oak Cliff entertainment venue, out of bankruptcy. After several enhancements, the venue successfully resumed operations. In 2003, the property was sold to Home Depot, Chase Bank, and Citibank, spurring additional developments that positively impacted the area. 1996 Industrial Repositioning We purchased Winn-Dixie’s former southeast distribution center, a 1.1 million-square-foot cold storage and warehouse facility in Charlotte, NC. We successfully navigated the project through an economic recession, rebranded the property as Logistics Pointe Distribution Center, and converted it to a multi-tenant facility. 2006
  8. 8. 7 Riverside Commons We acquired Riverside Commons, a 400,000-square-foot, six-building office campus in Las Colinas, TX. Capital improvements included adding upscale tenant amenities to improve occupancy and achieving LEED Silver certification. We sold the property in 2009 to Blackberry RIM to become its U.S. headquarters. 2006 Renewed Focus on Multifamily Using the philosophy and principles gained from our value-add industrial experience, we began refocusing on multifamily assets. We have since then acquired over 6,000 units in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Phoenix. 2011 Reputation is Key to Success We secured key institutional partners and began acquiring larger industrial portfolios, establishing our reputation for successful capital raises. To date, industrial acquisitions exceed 27 million square feet of properties nationwide worth more than $965 million. 2012 On the Rise in the Midwest We purchased a third industrial portfolio in the Chicago market, more than doubling our square footage of properties in the area to just over 5 million square feet and bringing the Midwest total to nearly 8 million square feet. 2017
  9. 9. 8 Westmount at Three Fountains • 7935 Pipers Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
  10. 10. 9 Westmount focuses on opportunistic, value-add, and core plus, specializing in three main product types: industrial, multifamily, and office. Value-Add Opportunistic Core Plus Properties are considered value-add when they exhibit management or operational problems, require physical improvement, and/or suffer from capital constraints. Westmount’s value-add strategy aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns by adding value to the assets we purchase through property renovation, lease-up, management, and redevelopment. This high-risk, high-return strategy focuses on properties that require a significant number of enhancements and may also involve investments in development, raw land, and niche property sectors. Opportunistic investments are tactical and can include financial arbitrage strategies or strategies focused on unwinding or working out complex financial structures or large, improperly leveraged portfolios. Westmount’s core plus investment strategy focuses on stabilizing buildings that are currently generating stable income and have the potential for capital appreciation through rental growth, lease-up, and addressing deferred maintenance. This minimum-to-moderate risk strategy targets high-quality assets meeting the functional needs of today’s tenants. INVESTMENT PROFILES
  11. 11. Each team collects real-time market information that is synthesized and incorporated into a comprehensive ﬁnancial analysis of each investment opportunity. Our investment strategies include: ACQUISITIONS Our acquisitions department is comprised of separate teams that specialize in one of three asset types: 01 DUE DILIGENCE The Westmount in-house Due Diligence and Construction Management teams coordinate between the wealth of real estate expertise across the Westmount platform and third-party consultants to validate underwriting assumptions through extensive studies of the property and surrounding areas. • Property • Title • Survey • Zoning Thorough analysis is done on the: • Environmental • Design • Structural • Operational history 02 This team synergy helps identify areas of deﬁciency and value-add potential via on-site inspections and engineering studies, thus reducing the risk of unforeseen costs while reﬁning our business plan. TEAM SYNERGY EFFECTIVELY REDUCES COSTS = CAPITAL STRUCTURE We develop an appropriate capital structure for each asset to provide the optimal risk-adjusted return for our investors. Sources of equity include: We are institutionally scrubbed, relationship-driven, and maintain conservative underwriting assumptions. 03 • Institutional Capital • High Net-Worth (HNW) Investors • Family Offices • Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS 55% TO 65% DEBT 35% TO 45% EQUITY MULTIFAMILY ASSETS 65% TO 75% DEBT 25% TO 35% EQUITY INDUSTRIAL MULTIFAMILY OFFICE VALUE-ADD CORE PLUS OPPORTUNISTIC INVESTMENTS INVESTMENT PROCESS OVERVIEW 10
  12. 12. MARKETING & COMMUNICATION Following the acquisition, we enact a robust property rebranding and marketing strategy to boost brand recognition. In addition to renaming the property, we rollout new: We establish personal, positive relationships with tenants and vendors by arranging on-site visits to introduce our Asset and Property Management teams. This helps: 04 ASSET MANAGEMENT Our Asset Management team collaborates with multiple departments including: • Identify existing issues and concerns • Enhance tenant satisfaction • Foster seamless operations • Build trust 05 RENOVATE & REPOSITION We perform several planned capital improvements, including tenant amenities as well as exterior and interior renovations: • Building and updating clubhouses, pools, mail lockers, fencing, and other amenities • Improving water and electricity consumption • Building envelope deﬁciencies • Updating structure and site work We perform building and tenant improvements for commercial assets such as: • Updating to more efficient lighting • Adding additional parking • Building additional dock doors • Constructing additional office finish 06 To achieve maximum performance in leasing and operations, the team devises and executes a business plan that aligns with the ﬁndings from Due Diligence and the original underwriting. BUSINESS PLAN EXECUTION In conjunction, they are able to: • Determine asset deficiencies • Capitalize on value-add opportunities • Establish a plan for daily operations • Pinpoint leasing needs • Help create marketing packages MULTIFAMILY ASSETS COMMERCIAL ASSETS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION PROPERTY MANAGEMENT MARKETING LOGOS & SIGNAGE WEBSITES & BROCHURES PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS HEALTHY TENANT RELATIONSHIPS IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY = 11
  13. 13. 12 For over 30 years, Westmount has employed an industry-leading approach to commercial real estate investment that has consistently created value through multiple market cycles. Four core disciplines guide our investment methodology. Focused Investment Criteria We only utilize capital for high-potential, well- located real estate where opportunity exists to drive operational improvement. We seek overlooked assets and locations with value-add opportunity. Conservative Underwriting & Structuring We structure our underwriting based on the following principals: • Disciplined property-level rent and expense forecasts • CapEx prefunded through the hold period • Avoid mezzanine equity and debt • Proforma cap rate expansion on exit Active Management We provide full-service asset management. We believe that a hands-on management approach is crucial to preserving value found in the acquisition process, and to adding value and managing risk during the life cycle of an investment. Leverage Technology We invest in current technology to support critical functions of acquisitions, accounting, due diligence, risk management, capital raising, and investor relations. METHODOLOGY
  14. 14. 13 INVESTMENT CRITERIA Westmount specializes in three main asset categories: industrial, multifamily, and office. Through careful analysis and strict due diligence, we have built a reputation of successful investment decisions. Industrial Acquisitions Seeking value-add and core plus investments Typical transaction size: $50 million to $100 million with no upper limit Markets: primary and secondary U.S. markets Targeted leveraged returns: 16-18% for value-add and 11-13% for core plus property level returns Seeking value-add and opportunistic investments Typical transaction size: $10 million to $40 million (200+ units) for a single asset and $50 million+ for portfolios Markets: primary Texas markets and select Southwest U.S. markets Typical investment horizon: 3–5 years depending on objectives Investment goals: attractive cash-on- cash returns with improvements that provide the highest return on cost Westmount is seeking to acquire central business district, suburban, and infill core plus and value-add office properties Typical transaction size: $40 million and up Markets: primary and secondary U.S. markets Targeted leveraged returns: 18-22% for value-add and 13-15% for core plus • Business parks • Single-story • Mid-rise • High-rise • Class: C+ to A- • Location: B to A+ • Capital Improvements: $5,000/unit to $20,000/unit • Leverage: 70% +/- • Project Returns: 15-20% • Vintage: late 1970s to early 2000s Target Assets Target Assets Target Assets • Warehouse/distribution • Light industrial • Freezer/cooler • Manufacturing facilities • Surplus corporate facilities • Sale/lease-backs Multifamily Acquisitions Office Acquisitions
  15. 15. 14 MARKET EXPERIENCE Headquarters Regional Offices Markets with currently-owned industrial properties: Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Florence, Minneapolis, Milwaukee Markets with currently-owned multifamily properties: Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix Previous Markets Current Markets
  16. 16. Westmount at Cape Cod • 13030 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX 78216
  17. 17. 16 4100 Peavey Road, Chaska, MN 55318
  18. 18. 17 Westmount has a distinguished track record of successful investments. Applying our relationship-driven approach, we bring a competitive and entrepreneurial spirit backed by a team that understands all aspects of our business. ACQUISITIONS Westmount integrates a disciplined approach to acquisitions with comprehensive market research, extensive local industry relationships, and regionally focused market specialists to identify potential investments. This approach, coupled with a streamlined due diligence process and swift closing abilities, enables us to capitalize on investment opportunities. Keys to Success Target “under-the-radar” value-add and opportunistic investments Focus on markets with strong current and projected job growth plus secondary markets exhibiting long-term trends for job growth and liquidity Pursue investments indicating immediate or near-term cash flow with strong potential for capital appreciation Identify operational inefficiencies typically stemming from inadequate or absentee management CAPABILITIES • ASSET MANAGEMENT With each new acquisition, the asset management team customizes a strategic business plan for the property. Quarterly reviews are conducted to evaluate performance and maximize asset and market values. Keys to Success • Perform strategic and cost-effective physical improvements to assets in accordance with the business plan and budget • Utilize creative leasing, broker incentives, and events to increase awareness of the property • Conduct regular meetings to review the performance of each asset in the portfolio • Produce monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for investors and lenders • • •
  19. 19. 18 ACCOUNTING REPORTING Westmount’s professional accounting team provides transparent and timely reporting, compliance, and investor services. We utilize industry-leading accounting systems and software to manage and communicate relevant financial information in an accurate and timely manner. Keys to Success • Ongoing collaboration with asset and property management teams to ensure accuracy • Use of MRI and other industry-leading software to generate financial reports for every property • Engage recognized regional and national accounting firms to complete tax returns and perform audits PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Our experienced property management team works directly with tenants, vendors, and lenders to optimize asset performance. This hands-on approach enables us to mitigate risk, quickly respond to property needs, and make improvements that add value. Keys to Success • Achieve high renewal rates by fostering positive tenant and vendor relationships • Prepare annual budgets and CAM reconciliations • Oversee monthly tenant billing and collections • Retain on-site facility managers to ensure quality daily operations • Collaborate closely with accounting and investor relations teams for accurate reporting
  20. 20. 19 ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION Our in-house team of engineers and construction managers is a critical component of our acquisitions and asset management process, leading to maximum value creation for our investors. Their extensive industry knowledge and expertise serve to resolve issues in the most cost-effective manner. Keys to Success • Evaluate potential assets as part of our rigorous, pre-acquisition due diligence process to identify potential risks, defects, and value-add opportunities • Proactively inspect properties to detect and prevent potential problem areas • Develop the appropriate scope of work and manage the competitive bid process post-closing • Provide project oversight and quality assurance throughout the capital improvement process INVESTOR RELATIONS Our investor relations team maintains a personal relationship with our investors through frequent communication via letters, reports, and other correspondence. Through these efforts, we have built a large investor base in multiple countries around the world, many of whom have invested with us for over 20 years. Keys to Success • Deliver timely and accurate information to investors • Respond to all investor inquiries quickly and effectively • Maintain relationships and build trust with investors
  21. 21. 20 OUR TEAM Brant Brown COO CFO bbrown@westmountrc.com Brant Brown is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Westmount. He has considerable experience leading financial operations and working to safeguard investor interests. Areas of specific focus are structured finance and accounting, capital markets, investor relations, information technology, marketing, and corporate governance and planning. Brant is Chair of Westmount’s Operating Committee as well as a member of the Investment Committee. Jim Fant Executive Managing Director Acquisitions jfant@westmountrc.com Jim oversees the acquisitions process and manages Westmount’s acquisition team for both commercial and multifamily investments. He has over 34 years of diverse experience in commercial real estate with a primary focus on value-add acquisition opportunities. Prior to joining Westmount, Jim spent 12 years with Behringer and more than 15 years with Dallas-based MEPC American Properties. Ron Gilbreath Managing Director Asset Property Management rgilbreath@westmountrc.com Ron oversees asset and property management efforts for Westmount’s industrial and office portfolios. He has over 25 years of experience managing value-add commercial real estate assets. Prior to joining Westmount, Ron was Vice President of Property Management at Avison Young, where he managed the newly formed Real Estate Management Services division while leading the firm’s landlord business development efforts.
  22. 22. 21 Michael Anderson Managing Director Multifamily Acquisitions manderson@westmountrc.com Michael is responsible for multifamily acquisitions for Westmount. He worked at Rockwood Real Estate Advisors as an Associate Vice President in their Dallas office, where he was instrumental in the execution of 38 transactions totaling $442 million. He was then a Senior Director and founding member of Vanguard Real Estate Advisors in Dallas and contributed to the marketing and sales of more than $360 million in assets. Brian Scruggs Managing Director Industrial Acquisitions bscruggs@westmountrc.com Brian heads up the firm’s Midwest U.S. industrial acquisitions activities. Brian has served as Vice President of Acquisitions for AMB Property Corp, acquiring over 7.2 million square feet of industrial real estate; was a manager of CBRE’s Financial Consulting Group; and Vice President of Colony Capital, where he oversaw leasing and management of over 6 million square feet of industrial. Derek Schauer Senior Director Office Acquisitions dschauer@westmountrc.com Derek leads Westmount’s office acquisitions efforts. Before joining Westmount, Derek was the Vice President and Principal of Solid Rock Group, managing investment deals ranging from $100 million to $1 billion per transaction. He also served as the Director of Asset Management at Cawley Partners, managing 23 buildings totaling 4 million square feet of office space in seven markets across the U.S.
  23. 23. 22 OUR TEAM Mike Rochester Senior Director Engineering Construction mrochester@westmountrc.com Mike is responsible for all engineering aspects of Westmount’s portfolio. He began his real estate career in the early-1990s with Compass Management Leasing before taking on Senior Engineer roles with JLL, Grubb Ellis, and Behringer Harvard, among others. His experience includes construction management and building systems optimization. Kristie McBee Senior Director Asset Management kmcbee@westmountrc.com Kristie is responsible for the property and asset management groups within Westmount. Kristie began her real estate career in the mid-1990s with Trammell Crow before taking on roles with Cobalt Capital and Greenway Investment Company. Her experience includes management, capital markets activities, and policy/procedure implementation. Linda Simpson Senior Director Industrial Acquisitions lsimpson@westmountrc.com Linda is responsible for the firm’s industrial and office acquisitions in the Southwest and West U.S. markets. Linda has successfully executed over $3 billion in real estate and note transactions throughout her career. Prior to Westmount, she was a Managing Director at NAI Global Capital Markets with responsibility over a variety of investment transactions across the country.
  24. 24. Jason Beckstrom Director Multifamily Acquisitions jbeckstrom@westmountrc.com Jason is responsible for sourcing value-add investment opportunities and directing the underwriting activities of the Westmount multifamily acquisitions team. He has over 15 years of transactional commercial real estate experience, working as an Acquisitions Associate with Free Market Ventures, Office Leasing Associate at Jones Lang LaSalle and Superintendent of Construction at Pulte Homes Corporation before joining Westmount. 23 Laura Collins Director Asset Management lcollins@westmountrc.com Laura is responsible for strategic planning and guidance for Westmount’s commercial assets in Chicago and Milwaukee. She has extensive experience and knowledge of the Midwest U.S. market and works out of Westmount’s regional office in Chicago. Prior to joining Westmount, Laura was the Senior Director of Commercial Brokerage at Cushman Wakefield and Vice President of Leasing and Asset Management at GE Capital Real Estate. Nick Sands Director Industrial Acquisitions nsands@westmountrc.com Nick leads Westmount’s industrial acquisition efforts throughout the Southeast U.S. He has over 15 years of diverse experience in development, acquisitions, leasing and asset management. Prior to joining Westmount, Nick was a regional leasing and acquisitions officer for Exeter Property Group, overseeing a portfolio of over 6M SF throughout major markets in Florida.
  25. 25. 24 OUR TEAM Dianna Hartwell Director Due Diligence dhartwell@westmountrc.com Dianna oversees the closing process for Westmount’s industrial, multifamily and office acquisitions. Dianna has over 20 years of experience in real estate, working as Vice President of Goldman Sachs and as the Closing Manager and Coordinator at Archon Group. During her time working both positions, Dianna oversaw multi-million dollar acquisitions, real estate closings, dispositions, financings and loan originations for a variety of assets. Ginny Goldsmith Director Property Management ggoldsmith@westmountrc.com Ginny leads and provides strategic direction for the company’s property management team, which oversees a portfolio of 11 million square feet of industrial and office space across the U.S. Ginny has over 15 years of industry experience with a focus on property management. Prior to joining Westmount, she worked as a Senior Property Manager at Colony Financial, Inc., Sealy Company and Franks Real Estate, Inc. Julie Butticarlo Director Asset Management jbutticarlo@westmountrc.com Julie oversees and provides strategic guidance for a portfolio of industrial and office assets across Atlanta, Dallas/ Fort Worth, Cincinnati, Columbus, Florence and Minneapolis. She has over 30 years of experience in property and asset management across multiple property types. Prior to joining Westmount, Julie was the Senior Asset Manager at World Class Capital Group and Commercial REO Marketing Manager at Beal Bank.
  26. 26. 25 Barbara Georgakis Controller Corporate Accounting bgeorgakis@westmountrc.com Barbara oversees and manages all corporate financial and accounting functions for the firm. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas and has over 30 years of experience in accounting. Prior to joining Westmount, Barbara served as both an Accounting Manager at JPMorgan Chase Co. and Controller at Harwood International, where she streamlined four accounting divisions into one to increase efficiency and reduce costs by $1.2 million. Chris Burgy Director Capital Projects cburgy@westmountrc.com Chris Burgy provides leadership and strategic direction for capital renovation projects at Westmount’s properties. Chris was the Vice President at J4 Development, where he directed new business development, sales, client relations and project management. He also served as the President of Cross Timber Development Corporation, managing all aspects of company operations; and as the Account Manager at Texas Woodsmith. Shawn M. Riely Director Private Capital SRiely@westmountrc.com Shawn leads new equity capital raising initiatives and individual deal fundraising campaigns for the firm. He has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance and investor relations. Prior to Westmount, he served as Managing Director of a Dallas- based development company and as Director of Investor Relations for Southwest Property Trust, now UDR. Additionally, Shawn is a current board member of the Dallas Chapter of Financial Executives International.
  27. 27. 26 CONTACT US Cliff Booth CEO Founder cbooth@westmountrc.com Brant Brown COO/CFO bbrown@westmountrc.com Alice Kettle Manager - Investor Relations akettle@westmountrc.com 700 N. Pearl Street, Suite N1650 Dallas, TX 75201 (214) 944-5454 info@westmountrc.com
  28. 28. 23
  29. 29. Published April 2020 700 N. Pearl Street, Suite N1650 Dallas, TX 75201 (214) 944-5454 info@westmountrc.com

