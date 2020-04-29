An Overview of Right-Sided Heart Failure

Peter Gregor, MD, resides in Rancho Mirage, California, and serves as a physician at Desert Oasis Healthcare in Palm Springs. Peter Gregor, MD, is a board-certified cardiologist with expertise in the areas of congenital heart disease and systolic, diastolic, and right-sided heart failure.



Also referred to as pulmonary heart disease, right-sided heart failure occurs due to other health complications including failure of the left side of the heart. Right-sided heart failure may result when the heart’s left ventricle is unable to sufficiently pump blood through the body, which subsequently causes fluid accumulation in the lungs. When the pressure increases in the lungs, the right side of the heart is forced to pump excessively.



Other conditions that can promote right-sided heart failure include obesity, alcoholism, diabetes, and coronary artery disease. Typical risk factors for right-sided heart disease include congenital heart defects, being of African-American descent, heart arrhythmia, and taking certain medications used for treating cancer and diabetes.



Common symptoms of right-sided heart failure include excessive weight loss or weight gain, sleep apnea, chronic fatigue, dizziness, weakness, chest pain, and frequent urination. Right-sided heart failure is typically treated by addressing the underlying condition causing it. Medications, surgical intervention, and in extreme cases undergoing a heart transplant procedure are also potential treatment options for the condition.