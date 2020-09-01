Virus2020-9-Crucial-Skills-Needed-To-Survive-Economic-Collapse

Successfully reported this slideshow.
9-Crucial Skills Needed To Survive Economic Collapse Updated on March 28, 2020
Are You Ready An Economic Collapse Publisher's Note . The content of this book is for informational purposes only and is n...
Negotiating and Bartering Skills . At the time of economic collapse, a large part of economic turnover can turn into a bar...
Securing your money . The ideal situation is that, when preparing for the crisis, we have the amount of money needed to co...
can be removed or changed to cheaper counterparts. In this way, we can see how much money we spend on unnecessary products...
Preparing for the crisis, both physically, mentally and buying the necessary products is extremely important for our comfo...
LEARN HOW TO SURVIVE IN THIS ECONOMIC AND HEALTH CRISIS
Are You Prepared for Virus Outbreak?
Cholera killed 10,000,000 people. 1.2 million have died from Malaria in AMERICA. Small Pox & Polio killed over 200,000,000 and… In the year 2000 alone Measles, yes measles, killed 770,000 people out of 400,000,000 cases Worldwide. Recently, HIV,
  1. 1. 9-Crucial Skills Needed To Survive Economic Collapse Updated on March 28, 2020 peterdelroy​ more Contact Author
  2. 2. Are You Ready An Economic Collapse Publisher's Note . The content of this book is for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. You understand that this book is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed practitioner. Please consult with your own physician or healthcare specialist regarding the suggestions and recommendations made in this book. The use of this book implies your acceptance of this disclaimer. The publisher and the author make no guarantees concerning the level of success you may experience by following the advice and strategies contained in this book, and you accept the risk that results will differ for each individual. The testimonials and examples provided in this book show exceptional results, which may not apply to the average reader. They are not intended to represent or guarantee that you will achieve the same or similar results. Neither the author nor the publisher shall be liable or responsible for any loss or damage allegedly based from any information or suggestion in this book. Admission . In this short ebook we would like to highlight some of the most important issues that you should pay attention to when preparing for the crisis. This is a general discussion of these issues, which, however, allows you to pay attention to very important issues when it comes to preparing for a possible upcoming economic collapse. Acquiring the right skills to prepare for the crisis may take some time, although we hope that this ebook will shorten at least some time to gain theoretical knowledge that precedes practice.
  3. 3. Negotiating and Bartering Skills . At the time of economic collapse, a large part of economic turnover can turn into a barter exchange of goods. This is usually caused by hyperinflation, when paper money loses significantly. Due to mass unemployment, many people may lose money to pay for their basic life needs. The shortage of some goods on the market may cause that some inconspicuous products may acquire a completely different value than in times of prosperity. One of the skills that can be extremely important in the case of barter is the ability to negotiate. In the art of negotiation it is extremely important to be assertive, self-confident and also empathic, as well as the acquire ability to exclude emotions for the sake of calculation. It is also worth remembering that it is worth to have an approach that we have something valuable to offer to the other person. We must remember that during the barter exchange we should not indicate that we are in need, because this weakens our negotiating position. On the other hand, you should also remember about the moral approach to exchanging goods and not use your advantage in a dishonest way. Fair exchange will always pay off in the end. Focusing on short-term profit instead of long-term benefits is never a good strategy. Specific skills . One of the most important things we should consider is the acquisition of specific skills that can be extremely needed during a crisis. We can easily exchange our skills for goods we need to survive. Such skills include: ● welding ● mechanical repairs ● sewing ● hairdressing ● learning self-defense ● electrician ● electronics ● cooking .
  4. 4. Securing your money . The ideal situation is that, when preparing for the crisis, we have the amount of money needed to cover basic life needs for about 3 months, preferably 6 or even 12 months, and eliminate any debts that unfortunately have to be paid during economic collapse. If you keep cash in a bank, it is good to keep it on accounts in several different banks to spread the possible risk of losing funds on some account. And if you keep money at home, find a suitable, hard-to-find place for it and secure your home by equipping the front door with appropriate quality doors, locks, alarms, anti-burglary systems, etc. In the context of securing your assets, we must remember that there is a risk of hyperinflation (especially if you live in a country with weak economy), which is a drastic decline in the value of money. In this case, it is worth considering what other resource (for example, a different, stronger currency) we can place the value of our property so as to be able to protect ourselves against such a situation. Water . Preparing for the lack of water supply is extremely important. We should consider that water is an essential resource for survival. So if we have access to clean water, in case of its shortage, it may prove to be a key resource not only for our survival, but also for many people around. We can also exchange water for other items we need. It is worth getting good quality water filters that will allow us to filter large amounts of water in the absence of it. Food . Food next to clean water is the second most important basic resource that we must ensure. It is worth preparing food supplies that will last a few months before the crisis occurs. It is worth having supplies that will help the whole family to stay for about half a year and more. It is worth thinking about making supplies from food that does not spoil for a very long time. We can include mainly dry food in this category. It is also worth considering the caloric and nutritional value of food. We must remember that it is important that we stay in the best shape during the crisis and that proper nutrition is needed. The perfect preparation for times of crisis is also the preparation of various types of preserves from available fruits and vegetables, as well as the preparation of naturally pickled vegetables. In this way, we can prepare food supplies that are useful for consumption for many years after they have been prepared. Ability to manage a small amount of resources . At the time of crisis, survival is the most important thing. It's worth letting us learn how to manage a small budget. For this purpose, we can write down our all monthly expenses and see which of them
  5. 5. can be removed or changed to cheaper counterparts. In this way, we can see how much money we spend on unnecessary products. Excel table can be very helpful in that. The ability to manage limited resources of cash or other items such as water, food or other resources is absolutely crucial. Let's note how much water we waste during the day. We often spend long hours in the shower. It is worth learning a short bath that uses much less water. Self-sufficiency . It is worth thinking in which areas we can ensure self-sufficiency. The most important resource in which we can be self-sufficient is to provide ourselves with a source of clean water (for example, by building a rainwater collection system). It is also worth learning what kind of food we are able to grow ourselves in our housing conditions. If we live in a house with a garden, it is worth using this resource that will allow us to live many months without external supply, especially if we live in a country with a warm climate. Maintaining a healthy body​ ​. It is extremely important to maintain a healthy body. Healthy body also affects a healthy mind and clarity of thinking. On the other hand, a healthy mind affects body health. It is worth keeping your body in the best shape through regular physical exercises, especially those that affect the overall fitness of the body, tendon and muscle flexibility, and endurance. It is worth preparing for the possibility of exercising at home. You can do a lot of physical exercises only using your own weight or using simple elements such as a pull-up bar or dumbbell. Learning how to deal with stress.​( Get ​Virus Pandemic Preparedness Guide Learning to deal with stress is extremely important, because stress deprives logical thinking skills and reduces the quality of decisions. The highest quality of decisions is extremely important in times of deep crisis. In addition, there are a lot of stressed people around us during the crisis, which can affect our well-being. One of the basic methods of getting to know your psyche and dealing with stress can be regular, daily meditation. Meditation is a proven method for centuries to improve your mind and calm your nerves. In addition, it is worth considering that preparing for a crisis, including mental crisis, coming to terms with the worst but expecting the best, will in itself positively affect our emotions. Summary ​.
  6. 6. Preparing for the crisis, both physically, mentally and buying the necessary products is extremely important for our comfort. Let's hope that the events we prepare for will never happen. In our opinion, however, the uncertain times in which we live speak for the fact that this is a reasonable behavior, because it is better to prepare yourself in advance for the possibility of economic collapse than to wake up in the middle of a crisis without proper knowledge and skills. SEE MORE GET THE GUIDE AND PROTECT YOUR FAMILY TODAY! This is a VERY thorough guide. We released this guide to our members first and today we want to open it up to the public. Inside this information dense guide you’ll discover… Our Pandemic Survival Guide will teach you: ● Food: How to find, store and cook ● Water: We will help you find, purify and store it ● Health: Tips on how to stay healthly and avoid infection ● ​Energy: How to reduce usage, store and harness natural resources
  LEARN HOW TO SURVIVE IN THIS ECONOMIC AND HEALTH CRISIS

Are You Prepared for Virus Outbreak?

Cholera killed 10,000,000 people. 1.2 million have died from Malaria in AMERICA. Small Pox & Polio killed over 200,000,000 and… In the year 2000 alone Measles, yes measles, killed 770,000 people out of 400,000,000 cases Worldwide. Recently, HIV,

