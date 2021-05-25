Successfully reported this slideshow.
Know how to overcome QuickBooks Company File in Use easily

QuickBooks Company File in Use issue usually raised where the database server manager got hanged due to some technical flaws. Therefore, To remove the QuickBooks Company File in Use error, you need to attain some appropriate troubleshooting skills. That's why we are urging you to go through the following article where we have added complete solutions and reason, More you can dial 844-932-1139 for further assistance from our Quickbooks experts.

  2. 2. QuickBooks is accounting software that records all the financial data of a company in a company file. The application is user- friendly and safe. However, QuickBooks is prone to error. The most common error you might encounter while using QuickBooks is the company file error or the multi-user error. Not being able to use the QuickBooks company file while it’s open in another workstation is called the multi-user error. The error usually occurs due to issues with the database server manager. You can restart your QuickBooks services on the server to resolve the error. The solutions depend on the cause of the error, so implement the solutions accordingly. The information provided below explains the solutions and the causes of the QuickBooks Company file in use error. Read the complete article to know more.
  3. 3. How to Troubleshoot Company File in Use Error in QuickBooks? Stop Hosting Multi-user access from all Workstation The error can get triggered if a lot of workstations are hosting Multi-user access. You need to stop hosting multi-user access from all the workstations to fix the error. The steps to stop hosting multi-user access are listed below: 1. First, open the QuickBooks application. 2. Select File menu. 3. Choose Utilities.
  4. 4. a. Select Stop hosting Multi-user Access if the option appears on the window and click Yes to save the changes. b. If Host Multi-user Access is listed in the options, don’t make any changes. 4. Then close QuickBooks and repeat the steps mentioned above on all the workstations. 5. At last, check if the error is resolved. Stop your QuickBooks services and Restart again on the Server. If the previous solution didn’t help fix the error, you can stop your QuickBooks services on the server and then restart the services again to resolve the company file in use error. Follow the steps provide below to stop and restart the services:
  5. 5. 1. First, make sure QuickBooks is closed on all the workstations. 2. Next, go to your server computer and open the Windows Start menu. 3. Type Run in the textbox and then press the Enter key. 4. In the run window, type services.msc in the textbox and then click Ok. 5. Choose the QuickBooksDBXX from the name column. Note: XX in the name indicates the version of QuickBooks. For example- a. QuickBooksDB30=QuickBooks 2020 b. QuickBooksDB29=QuickBooks 2019 c. QuickBooksDB28=QuickBooks 2018
  6. 6. 6. Then click Stop. It will block everyone’s access to the company file. 7. After that, click Start. Everyone will have to log in to QuickBooks again to access the company files. 8. Finally, open QuickBooks on your computer and check if the error persists. Conclusion: This article describes the solutions and the causes of the QuickBooks Company file in use error. The solutions explained above are stopping and restarting the QuickBooks services on the server and checking for multiple host computers. If the solutions given above in this article didn’t fix the error, you need to use QuickBooks Tool Hub on the server to fix the error. However, if the error is still not resolved, dial 844-932-1139 and get help from a

