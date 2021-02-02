Education, Health and Care Plans Explained

-
Education, health and care plans, often referred to simply as EHC plans, are a type of legal document describing special educational, health and social care needs for children in relation to the extra help and support they may require. EHC plans are issued to children who have needs greater than those addressed by regular provision of special educational needs support, whether a mainstream school or an SEN school.
