Sir Peter Birkett Education, Health and Care Plans EXPLAINED
Education, health and care plans, often referred to simply as EHC plans, are a type of legal document describing special educational, health and social care needs for children in relation to the extra help and support they may require. EHC plans are issued to children who have needs greater than those addressed by regular provision of special educational needs support, whether a mainstream school or an SEN school.

  2. 2. 2 | Sir Peter Birkett Education, Health and Care Plans Explained Education, health and care plans, of- ten referred to simply as EHC plans, are a type of legal document describ- ing special educational, health and so- cial care needs for children in relation to the extra help and support they may require. EHC plans are issued to children who have needs greater than those addressed by regular provision of special educational needs support, whether a mainstream school or an SEN school. Education The primary aim of an EHC plan is to ensure that the child or young per- son gets the support they require regarding their access to education. While EHC plans often also contain information about support for health and social care needs, a plan will not be issued if these needs do not relate to their education. EHC plans may be issued to any child or young person from birth up to the age of 25 if nec- essary. Needs Assessment Local authorities can carry out needs assessments on children with spe- cial educational needs to determine whether they need an EHC plan. The school, the parents, or the child themselves once they reach the age of 16 have the right to request a local authority to perform a needs assess- ment and draw up an EHC plan. “ Local authorities can carry out needs assessments on children with special educational needs to determine whether they need an EHC plan.
