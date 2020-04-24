Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA PREHISTORIA DIEGO STEFANO FLORES GONZALEZ 3° B INFORMATICA
COMO SE DIVIDE LA PREHISTORIA ETAPA 1: EL PALEOLITICO ETAPA 2: EL NEOLITICO ETAPA 3: LA ERA DE LOS METALES
ETAPA 1 EL PALEOLITICO COMIENZA HACE 2 MILLONES DE AÑOS, CON LA APARICION DE LOS PRIMEROS HOMINIDOS. EN ESTA ETAPA SE DES...
ETAPA 2: EL NEOLITICO  Es el período de la historia humana en el que apareció y se generalizó la agricultura y el pastore...
ETAPA 3: LA ERA DE LOS METALES  Edad de los Metales Período prehistórico, posterior a la Edad de Piedra y anterior a la E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tarea informatica semana 3

3 views

Published on

Ejemplo

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tarea informatica semana 3

  1. 1. LA PREHISTORIA DIEGO STEFANO FLORES GONZALEZ 3° B INFORMATICA
  2. 2. COMO SE DIVIDE LA PREHISTORIA ETAPA 1: EL PALEOLITICO ETAPA 2: EL NEOLITICO ETAPA 3: LA ERA DE LOS METALES
  3. 3. ETAPA 1 EL PALEOLITICO COMIENZA HACE 2 MILLONES DE AÑOS, CON LA APARICION DE LOS PRIMEROS HOMINIDOS. EN ESTA ETAPA SE DESCUBRE EL FUEGO.
  4. 4. ETAPA 2: EL NEOLITICO  Es el período de la historia humana en el que apareció y se generalizó la agricultura y el pastoreo de animales (ganado), dando origen a las sociedades agrarias. Generalmente, pero no necesariamente, fue acompañado por el trabajo de alfarería. En el Neolítico aparecen los primeros poblados y asentamientos sedentarios humanos. El período Neolítico fue seguido, según las regiones, por la Edad de los Metales o directamente por la Edad Antigua, en la que surgieron la escritura y las civilizaciones.
  5. 5. ETAPA 3: LA ERA DE LOS METALES  Edad de los Metales Período prehistórico, posterior a la Edad de Piedra y anterior a la Edad Antigua, que comprende tres grandes períodos: la Edad del Cobre, la Edad del Bronce y la Edad del Hierro, y se caracteriza por la utilización del metal en utensilios y armas.

×