Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Best Power Tools, Hand Tools Dealers and Supplier in Mumbai

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
To View Website Please Scan QR Code www.perfectpipesandsafety.in info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 022-23451344 Wholesaler ...
Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 2 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in ABOUT US Perfect Pipes & Safety in Mumbai is one of the leadi...
Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 3 info@perfectpipes.com Over the course of its journey, this business has established a ﬁrm ...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Corporate Profile Risalat Consultants International
JeanGordon8
Podcast 144 How Does learning Happen.pdf
PrajkataJoshi
North Park Offices - Old Sastech building.ppt
DakaloNdou5
Risks in an S4HANA Migration Project.pdf
KTern.AI
Sew In Style.ppt
SewinStyle1
21UGECO19.pptx
MuhammedRashid57
2023 DIGITAL GOVERNMENT DIGITAL FLAGSHIPS BY DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT.pptx
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
When is there a need for an operational change.pdf
KTern.AI
1 of 56 Ad

Best Power Tools, Hand Tools Dealers and Supplier in Mumbai

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Perfect Pipes & Safety in Mumbai is one of the leading businesses in the Power Tool Dealers.

Also known for Safety Equipment, Power Tool, Hand Tools, Safety Shoes, Tools, Drilling Machines, Fire Safety Equipments, Measuring Instruments, Cutting Tool Dealers and many more.

Established in the year 1996, Perfect Pipes & Safety is a top player in the category Power Tool Dealers in the Mumbai. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Mumbai.
Visit Our Website :- https://perfectpipesandsafety.in/

Perfect Pipes & Safety in Mumbai is one of the leading businesses in the Power Tool Dealers.

Also known for Safety Equipment, Power Tool, Hand Tools, Safety Shoes, Tools, Drilling Machines, Fire Safety Equipments, Measuring Instruments, Cutting Tool Dealers and many more.

Established in the year 1996, Perfect Pipes & Safety is a top player in the category Power Tool Dealers in the Mumbai. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Mumbai.
Visit Our Website :- https://perfectpipesandsafety.in/

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
13.9k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305.8k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.5k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.8k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.8k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.2k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Corporate Profile Risalat Consultants International
JeanGordon8
0 views
Podcast 144 How Does learning Happen.pdf
PrajkataJoshi
0 views
North Park Offices - Old Sastech building.ppt
DakaloNdou5
0 views
Risks in an S4HANA Migration Project.pdf
KTern.AI
0 views
Sew In Style.ppt
SewinStyle1
0 views
21UGECO19.pptx
MuhammedRashid57
0 views
2023 DIGITAL GOVERNMENT DIGITAL FLAGSHIPS BY DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT.pptx
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
0 views
When is there a need for an operational change.pdf
KTern.AI
0 views
canow_companies.pdf
careerfly
0 views
2023 DIGITAL GOVERNMENT PLATFORMS BY DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT.pptx
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
0 views
levyandexemptionsundercustomsduty12-200121053653.pptx
RAJI585568
0 views
2023 DIGITAL CORPORATE IN GOVERNANCE BY DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT.pptx
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
0 views
Lecture 2_The Importance & Factors.pptx
AszDahlan1
0 views
Find led tape light | led fixture lights supplier in China
Copin lighting
0 views
The Hazards of Welding.pdf
WeldConnect
0 views
2023 DIGITAL GOVERNANCE IN PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE BY DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. ...
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
0 views
BOYLESLAW[1].pptx
JavedIqbal135435
0 views
2023 DIGITAL FLAGSHIPS PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE BY MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT.pptx
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
0 views
How to Respond to What Is This In Regards To
SalesScripter
0 views
2023 DIGITAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE BY DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT.pptx
DOCTORATE MAIDA LYNN N. JAGUIT
0 views
Corporate Profile Risalat Consultants International
JeanGordon8
0 views
12 slides
Podcast 144 How Does learning Happen.pdf
PrajkataJoshi
0 views
9 slides
North Park Offices - Old Sastech building.ppt
DakaloNdou5
0 views
1 slide
Risks in an S4HANA Migration Project.pdf
KTern.AI
0 views
7 slides
Sew In Style.ppt
SewinStyle1
0 views
5 slides
21UGECO19.pptx
MuhammedRashid57
0 views
13 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.2k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.6k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.3k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.3k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.2k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.6k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Best Power Tools, Hand Tools Dealers and Supplier in Mumbai

  1. 1. To View Website Please Scan QR Code www.perfectpipesandsafety.in info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 022-23451344 Wholesaler of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Authorised Dealer
  2. 2. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 2 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in ABOUT US Perfect Pipes & Safety in Mumbai is one of the leading businesses in the Power Tool Dealers. Also known for Safety Equipment, Power Tool, Safety Shoes, Tools, Drilling Machines, Fire Safety Equipments, Measuring Instruments, Cutting Tool Dealers and many more. Established in the year 1996, Perfect Pipes & Safety is a top player in the category Power Tool Dealers in the Mumbai. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Mumbai.
  3. 3. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 3 info@perfectpipes.com Over the course of its journey, this business has established a ﬁrm foothold in its industry. Customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services have helped to grow their business. This business employs individuals that are dedicated towards their respective roles and put in a lot of effort to achieve the common vision and larger goals of the company. Why to Choose Us In the near future, this business aims to expand its line of products and services and cater to a larger client base. In Mumbai, this establishment occupies a prominent location in Nagdevi. It is an effortless task in commuting to this establishment as there are various modes of transport readily available. It is at Nagdevi Street, Next to Dena Bank, which makes it easy for ﬁrst-time visitors in locating this establishment. Professional Experienced Vibrant Personality Energy Honesty Experts Quality 8850058716
  4. 4. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page No. 06-39 56 PRODUCTS BOSCH POWER TOOLS PRODUCTS STANLEY PRODUCTS EIBENSTOCK VIDEO GALLERY PRODUCT & APPLICATION CONTACT CONTACT WITH US Page - 4 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in 40-43 44-52 53-55
  5. 5. Perfect Pipes & Safety OUR PRODUCTS CORDLESS DRILLING MACHINES POWER TOOLS MEASURING TOOLS VACCUM CLEANER POWER TOOLS MAGNETIC DRILL MACHINE PRESSURE WASHER Page - 5 info@perfectpipes.com HAND TOOLS 8850058716
  6. 6. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 6 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in CORDLESS DRILLING MACHINES GBH 180 Li Cordless Rotary Hammer Advantages Cordless hammer as powerful as corded now made affordable Bosch quality at an affordable price High performance: as fast as corded. Same impact energy, same drilling capacity and same speed as GBH 2-20 Interchangeable carbon brush gives high serviceability Func ons What’s Included in this Package 1 base 2 x battery GBA 18V 3.0Ah : 1 600 Z00 037 1 x AL 1820 CV charger Technical Data Battery voltage* Impact rate at rated speed Drilling range Max. drilling diameter in metal 18 V Max. impact energy* 1.7 J 0 – 4.550 bpm Rated speed 0 – 1.800 rpm Drilling dia. in concrete with hammer drill bits* 4 – 20 mm 13 mm Max. drilling diameter in wood 30 mm
  7. 7. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 7 info@perfectpipes.com GDS 18 VLi – HT Impact Wrench Advantages The most powerful 18 volt cordless impact wrench Highest torque (650 Nm) in its class for the toughest screwdriving applications in metal (M 12 – M 20) and concrete Extremely robust and tough due to all-metal gearbox and metal housing Func ons Technical Data Battery voltage* No-load speed Tool holder Total vibration values (Tightening screws and nuts of maximum permitted size) 18 V Torque, max.* 650 Nm 0-1.900 rpm Impact rate 0-2.100 bpm Screw diameter* Vibration emission value ah 12.5 m/s² At 3.0 kg, it is one of the lightest High-Torque impact wrenches 1/2” external square M 12 – M 20 Uncertainty K 3.4 m/s² 8850058716
  8. 8. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 8 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in CORDLESS DRILLING MACHINES GDS 250 Li Cordless Drilling Machine Advantages The affordable impact wrench with innovative ABR software to increase your working eﬃciency Three times higher working eﬃciency than manual tool Long usage time Low total cost of ownership Technical Data Battery voltage* Torque, max.* Impact rate Torque adjustment range, min. /max. 18 V Weight excl. battery 1.6 kg 250 Nm No-load speed 0-2.400 rpm Tool holder 1/2” external square – 250 Nm Screw diameter Tighten the bolt easily Func ons 0-3.300 bpm Screw diameter* M 10 – M 18
  9. 9. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 9 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Battery voltage* Torque, max.* Impact rate 18 V Weight excl. battery 1.4 kg 185 Nm No-load speed 0-3, 200 rpm 0-3, 200 bpm GDX 18 V-EC Professional Advantages The only impact wrench on the market with a dual bit holder (compatible with 1/2" and 1/4" bits). High torque and control for the toughest applications. LED light Power control (3 settings) Brushless motor Func ons Tool holder 1/4" internal hexagon and 1/2" external square Screw diameter* M 6 – M 16 Uncertainty K Vibration emission value ah 13 m/s² 1.5 m/s² 8850058716 Product Application Video
  10. 10. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 10 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GSB 120Li Cordless Drilling Machine Advantages Use your drill driver more ﬂexibly – drive screws and drill in wood, steel and masonry! Flexibility in applications due to impact mechanism with single-sleeve keyless chuck for easy accessory changes and long runtime per battery charge for continuous operation Func ons What’s Included in this Package Carrying case Charger GAL 1210 CV Professional 1 x 1.5 Ah Li-ion battery Technical Data Battery voltage* No-load speed (1st gear / 2nd gear) Chuck capacity, min./max. Tool holder 12 V Torque (soft/hard/max.)* 11/28/- Nm 0 – 400 / 0 – 1.300 rpm Max. impact rate 18, 750 bpm Torque settings 20 Three-jaw chuck Drilling diameter 100 pcs accessory set 0,3 / 10 mm Max. drilling diameter in wood Max. drilling diameter in masonry* Max. drilling diameter in steel 6 mm 8 mm 19 mm CORDLESS DRILLING MACHINES
  11. 11. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 11 info@perfectpipes.com GSB 180-li Cordless Drilling Machine Advantages More Power. More Robust. Affordable: Bosch Quality at affordable price! Func ons What’s Included in this Package 2 x 1.5 Ah Li-ion battery AL 1814 CV charger Carrying case Technical Data Battery voltage* No-load speed (1st gear / 2nd gear) Torque settings Max. drilling diameter in wood 18 V Torque (soft/hard/max.)* 21/54/- Nm 0 – 450 / 0 – 1.700 rpm Battery type Lithium-ion Drilling diameter 35 mm Max. drilling diameter in steel 20+2 Max. drilling diameter in masonry* 8 mm Highly Serviceable: Motor has changeable carbon brushes for easy maintenance and serviceability! Durable: Designed with Robust Housing and Battery Cell Protection! 10 mm 8850058716
  12. 12. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 12 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GSR 120Li Cordless Drilling Machine Suitable For Technical Data Battery voltage* No-load speed (1st gear / 2nd gear) Torque settings Max. drilling diameter in wood 12 V Torque (soft/hard/max.)* 13/30/- Nm 0 – 380 / 0 – 1.300 rpm Battery type Lithium-ion Drilling diameter 20 mm Max. drilling diameter in steel 20+1 Furniture makers Automobile Electrical panel ﬁxing Why This Affordable: Bosch quality at affordable price! Durable: Designed with robust housing and battery cell protection Highly Serviceable: Motor has changeable carbon brushes for easy maintenance and lower TCO What’s Included in this Package 2 x 12 V 1.5 Ah Li-ion battery 1 x GAL 1210 CV Charger Carrying case 8 mm CORDLESS DRILLING MACHINES
  13. 13. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 13 info@perfectpipes.com GSR-180Li Cordless Drilling Machine Advantages Technical Data Battery voltage* No-load speed (1st gear / 2nd gear) Torque settings Max. drilling diameter in wood 18 V Torque (soft/hard/max.)* 21/54/- Nm 0 – 450 / 0 – 1.700 rpm Battery type Lithium-ion Drilling diameter 35 mm Max. drilling diameter in steel 20+1 More Power. More Robust. Affordable: Bosch Quality at affordable price! Durable: Designed with Robust Housing and Battery Cell Protection! 10 mm Highly Serviceable: Motor has changeable carbon brushes for easy maintenance and serviceability Func ons 8850058716
  14. 14. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 14 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GBH 2-26 DRE Hammer Drill Machine POWER TOOLS Advantages Faster than a speeding bullet – The all-rounder for daily use Superior drilling rate in the 2 kg hammer class Rotation stop for chiselling Impact stop for drilling in wood and steel Func ons What’s Included in this Package Auxiliary handle: 2 602 025 141 Carrying case: 2 605 438 098 Depth stop 210 mm: 1 613 001 010 Product Application Video
  15. 15. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 15 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Weight Tool dimensions (length) 800 W Impact energy* 2,7 J 0 – 4.000 bpm Rated speed 0 – 900 rpm Tool dimensions (width) 83 mm 377 mm Tool dimensions (height) 2.8 kg Tool holder SDS plus 210 mm Drilling dia. concrete, hammer drill bits* Max. drilling diameter masonry, core cutters Max. drilling diameter in wood Vibration emission value ah 4 – 26 mm Opt. appl. range concrete, hammer drill bits 8 – 16 mm 68 mm Max. drilling diameter in metal 13 mm Total vibration values (Hammer drilling in concrete) 17.5 m/s² Uncertainty K 30 mm Total vibration values (Chiselling) 1.5 m/s² Drilling range Uncertainty K 1.5 m/s² Vibration emission value ah 9.5 m/s² 8850058716
  16. 16. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 16 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GBH 2-28 DV Hammer Drill Machine Advantages Powerful Bosch hammer with Vibration Control Powerful 850 W motor for enhanced performance Active Vibration Control for comfortable and fatigue-free use Robust metal-covered gearbox for reliability and durability Func ons What’s Included in this Package Depth gauge: 1 613 001 009 Auxiliary handle Carrying case POWER TOOLS
  17. 17. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 17 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Weight Tool dimensions (height) 850 W Impact energy* 3, 2 J 0 – 5.100 bpm Rated speed 0 – 1.300 rpm Tool dimensions (length) 379 mm 216 mm Tool holder 2.9 kg SDS plus Drilling dia. concrete, hammer drill bits* Max. drilling diameter masonry, core cutters Opt. appl. range concrete, hammer drill bits Total vibration values (Hammer drilling in concrete) 4 – 28 mm 68 mm Max. drilling diameter in metal 13 mm Max. drilling diameter in wood Vibration emission value ah 8 – 16 mm Uncertainty K 11 m/s² Drilling range Vibration emission value ah 11 m/s² Total vibration values (Chiselling) Drilling diameter in concrete with core cutters 68 mm 30 mm 1.5 m/s² Uncertainty K 1.5 m/s² 8850058716
  18. 18. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 18 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in POWER TOOLS GBH 200 Professional Hammer Drill Machine Advantages The most compact and lightweight hammer in its class Extremely compact design and low weight of only 2 kg, ideal for working overhead High-torque motor and powerful hammer mechanism are optimised for ﬁxing holes up to 10 mm Func ons Reverse operation for removing screws
  19. 19. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 19 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Weight Tool dimensions (length) 550 W Impact energy* 1, 7 J 0 – 3.960 bpm Rated speed 450 – 1.550 rpm Tool dimensions (width) 70 mm 316 mm Tool dimensions (height) 2 kg 191 mm Drilling range Opt. appl. range concrete, hammer drill bits Max. drilling diameter in wood Uncertainty K 4 – 10 mm Max. drilling diameter in metal 13 mm Vibration emission value ah 30 mm Tool holder Total vibration values (Hammer drilling in concrete) 15 m/s² SDS plus Drilling dia. concrete, hammer drill bits* 4 – 20 mm 1.5 m/s² 8850058716
  20. 20. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 20 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GBH 3-28 DRE Hammer Drill Machine Advantages Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Weight Drilling range 800 W Impact energy* 0 – 3, 5 J 0 – 4.000 bpm Rated speed 0 – 900 rpm Tool holder Drilling dia. concrete, hammer drill bits* 3.5 kg Top performance with 10% less vibration High drilling rate and 20% higher chiselling power than other rotary hammers in its class 4 – 28 mm Func ons 10% less vibration than other hammers in its class for more comfortable working due to Bosch Vibration Control Balanced weight distribution due to L-shaped design for more comfortable working SDS plus Max. drilling diameter masonry, core cutters 82 mm Max. drilling diameter in metal 13 mm POWER TOOLS
  21. 21. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 21 info@perfectpipes.com GSH 11E Demoli on Hammer Advantages The specialist tool for breakthroughs and demolition work Func ons What’s Included in this Package Auxiliary handle: 2 602 025 076 Carrying case: 2 605 438 297 Grease tube: (spare part number 1 615 430 010) Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Tool dimensions (length) Tool holder 1, 500 W Impact energy* 16, 8 J 900 – 1.890 bpm Weight* 10.1 kg Tool dimensions (height) 270 mm SDS max Total vibration values (Chiselling) 1 x ﬂat chisel, SDS max, RTec Sharp, 400 mm: 2 608 690 124 570 mm Vibration emission value ah Uncertainty K 2 m/s² 18.5 m/s² Extreme impact force of 16.8 joules for high material removal rate Low-vibration in operation and no-load Low feed pressure, for fatigue-free working 8850058716
  22. 22. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 22 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GSH 5 Professional Demoli on Hammer Advantages Longest lifetime in class with power that impresses Func ons What’s Included in this Package Pointed chisel: 1 618 600 029 Carrying case: 1 619 P07 831 Cleaning cloth: 1 619 200 413 Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Weight* Tool dimensions (length) 1,100 W Impact energy* 7, 5 J 2.850 bpm Rated speed 2.850 rpm Tool dimensions (width) 110 mm 465 mm Tool dimensions (height) Grease tube: (spare part number 1 615 430 010) 5.6 kg Tool holder Total vibration values (Chiselling) SDS max Reduced contact pressure & long hammer tube for good and balanced performance 15% higher impact force ensure high material removal rate Strengthen impact housing for longest lifetime in the class Straight handle: 1 619 P07 778 240 mm Vibration emission value ah 14 m/s² Uncertainty K 1.5 m/s² POWER TOOLS
  23. 23. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 23 info@perfectpipes.com GSH 500 Professional Demoli on Hammer Advantages The fast and effective chipping specialist Func ons Technical Data Rated input power* Impact rate at rated speed Tool dimensions (width) Tool dimensions (height) 1, 025 W Impact energy* 6, 8 J 2.750 bpm Tool dimensions (length) 450 mm 102 mm Tool holder 240 mm Dust proof construction: Thoroughly dust protected and built to survive the harshest of jobs 17 mm HEX High power output: High impact force ensures good chiseling performance Low pushing pressure: Increases impact force, while reducing vibration Descrip on Demolition hammers are drills that are generally used for the demolishing of concrete pavement, roads, and rocks. Demolition hammers are also extensively used in the mining industry, excavation works, and construction projects. Weight* 5.5 kg 8850058716
  24. 24. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 24 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in MEASURING TOOLS GCL 25 Measuring Tools Advantages The easy solution for all levelling and transfer jobs over short distances Extremely versatile: cross line laser and ﬁve-point laser in one Func ons What’s Included in this Package Laser target plate L-BOXX inlay for tool Protective Bag Easy to operate using intuitive user interface Compact and ergonomic design 4 x 1.5 V LR6 battery (AA)
  25. 25. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 25 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Laser diode Operating temperature, up to Storage temperature, from Storage temperature 635 nm, < 1 mW Operating temperature, from -10 °C 50 °C Operating temperature -10 – 50°C Storage temperature, up to 70 °C -20 – 70°C Laser class -20 °C Self-levelling range* ± 4° 2 Dust and splash protection* Operating time (max.) Weight, approx. IP 54 Power supply 4 x 1.5 V LR6 (AA) 30 h Tripod thread* 1/4”, 5/8” Projection 0.6 kg Levelling time 4 s 2 lines / 5 points 8850058716
  26. 26. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 26 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in MEASURING TOOLS GLL 3-80 Professional (Line Laser) Advantages 3 x 360° for visibility on a new level Func ons What’s Included in this Package Carrying case with 4 x battery (AA), laser target plate 4 x 1.5 V LR6 battery (AA) High visual clarity is provided by high-powered diodes 3 x 360° lines allow for simultaneous horizontal and vertical levelling applications for highly eﬃcient work Intuitive user interface offers easy operation Laser target plate Pouch Carrying case Product Applica on Video
  27. 27. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 27 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Working range* Laser diode Storage temperature Working range without receiver up to 30 m Working range with receiver* up to 120 m Line: 630 - 650 nm, < 10mW Operating temperature -10 – 40 °C Laser class 2 up to 30 m Self-levelling range -20 – 70 °C ± 4° Power supply Dust and splash protection IP 54 Tripod thread Colour of laser line 4 x 1.5 V LR6 (AA) Projection red Levelling time Compatible laser receivers Operating time (max.) 4 h in 3-line mode 1/4", 5/8" 3 x 360° line 4 s Weight, approx. 0.82 kg LR 6 + 7 8850058716 Accuracy* +/- 0.3 mm/m*/** (*for the four horizontal intersection points ; **plus use-dependent deviation)
  28. 28. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 28 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in VACCUM CLEANER GAS 35 L SFC+ Vaccum Cleaner Advantages The mobile wet/dry dust extractor with most convenient semi-automatic ﬁlter cleaning Func ons What’s Included in this Package 1 x cellulose ﬂat-pleated ﬁlter: 2 607 432 033 Crevice nozzle: 2 607 000 165 L-BOXX can be clicked onto it to provide a practical transport and storage solution for mobile use The most convenient semi-automatic ﬁlter cleaning system (SFC+) which is operated with only one hand movement to enable rapid work progress Best extraction results due to powerful 1200 watt suction turbine with very high vacuum pressure of up to 254 mbar Disposal bag: 2 607 432 043 Elbow: 2 608 000 573 Floor nozzle set: 1 609 390 478 SFC+ module Voltage 240 V 3 m hose, 35 mm diameter, with power tool adapter: 2 608 000 569 3 x 0.35 m chrome-plated suction tube, 35 mm diameter: 2 608 000 575
  29. 29. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 29 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Max. input power* Container volume, net* Rated input power Container volume, net, water 1, 380 W Weight* 11.6 kg 23 l Dust class of wet/dry extractor L Container volume, gross 35 l 19.2 l Dust class 1, 200 W L Tool dimensions (width) Tool dimensions (height) Max. airﬂow rate (turbine) 450 mm Max. vacuum pressure (turbine) 74 l/sec Tool dimensions (length) 515 mm 575 mm 254 mbar Filter surface area 6, 150 cm² 8850058716
  30. 30. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 30 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GAS 55 M AFC Vaccum Cleaner Advantages The versatile wet/dry dust extractor with automatic ﬁlter cleaning and large tank volume Func ons What’s Included in this Package Crevice nozzle: 2 607 000 165 Elbow: 2 608 000 573 Space-saving ﬂat-pleated ﬁlter for optimum utilisation of the 55 litre tank – ideal for large amounts of dust 1 x PES ﬂat-pleated ﬁlter: 2 607 432 034 Voltage: 240 V Disposal bag: 2 607 432 043 Floor nozzle set: 1 609 390 478 3 x 0.35 m chrome-plated suction tube, 35 mm diameter: 2 608 000 575 VACCUM CLEANER Sustained suction power for continuous work progress due to automatic ﬁlter cleaning (AFC) Certiﬁed safety dust extractor that meets dust class M in accordance with the EU standard, covering the majority of types of dust to provide a high level of user protection 5 m hose, 35 mm diameter, antistatic, with power tool adapter: 2 608 000 566
  31. 31. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 31 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Max. input power* Container volume, net* Rated input power Container volume, net, water 1, 380 W Weight* 16.2 kg 43 l Dust class of wet/dry extractor M Container volume, gross 55 l 40 l Dust class 1, 200 W M Tool dimensions (width) Tool dimensions (height) Max. airﬂow rate (turbine) 450 mm Max. vacuum pressure (turbine) 74 l/sec Tool dimensions (length) 570 mm 865 mm 254 mbar Filter surface area 6, 150 cm² 8850058716
  32. 32. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 32 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GAS12-25 Professional Vaccum Cleaner Advantages First model with patented self-clean technology Superior suction power with innovative self-cleaning technology. What’s Included in this Package 3 m hose, 35 mm diameter, antistatic: 1 619 PA7 322 Antistatic pipe: 1 619 PA7 324 Consistent & powerful suction Patented ”self-cleaning” technology cleans ﬁlter automatically offer consistent & strong suction. Dust-free work space 99.95% of ﬁne dust (>0.3 micron) are ﬁltered while vacuuming with H13 HEPA ﬁlter Reduced cost of ownership Pre-ﬁlter technology extends main ﬁlter lifespan X3 times VACCUM CLEANER GAS 12-25 preﬁlter: (1619PB3283) GAS 12-25 PL HEPA ﬁlter: (1619PB3282) Func ons
  33. 33. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 33 info@perfectpipes.com Technical Data Max. input power* Container volume, net* Rated input power Container volume, net, water 1, 350 W Weight* 9 kg 21 l Dust class of wet/dry extractor L Container volume, gross 25 l 16 l Dust bag volume, net 1, 250 W 20 l Tool dimensions (width) Tool dimensions (height) Max. airﬂow rate (turbine) 380 mm Max. vacuum pressure (turbine) 65 l/sec Tool dimensions (length) 483 mm 453 mm 200 mbar Filter surface area 2, 300 cm² 8850058716
  34. 34. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 34 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GAS 15 Vaccum Cleaner Advantages Technical Data Weight* Rated input power Container volume, net, water* Max. airﬂow rate (turbine) 6 kg Container volume, net* 10 l 1, 100 W Container volume, gross 15 l Tool dimensions (length & height) Max. vacuum pressure (turbine) 8 l The Hazard-free wet & dry vacuum cleaner Innovative dust bag holding system, both universal house-hold and professional dust bag compatible 270 mbar 2 in 1, freely shifting between vacuuming and blowing 360 mm & 440 mm Semi-automatic ﬁlter cleaning system: For higher performing eﬃciency and longer ﬁlter lifetime What’s Included in this Package Crevice nozzle Elbow 1 x 3 m hose: 2 608 000 570 Tubes (2 pcs ) Plastic Bags Floor nozzle set Func ons 53 l/sec Wheels, number 4 VACCUM CLEANER
  35. 35. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 35 info@perfectpipes.com GHP 5-13 C Professional Advantages Compact and powerful Technical Data Max. pressure* 140 bar Eﬃcient: excellent power-to-weight ratio to complete cleaning jobs quickly Long service life: sturdy and reliable, crankshaft-driven brass pump with ceramic-coated pistons PRESSURE WASHER Adaptable: variable pressure for optimal ﬂexibility Operating pressure* 130 bar Rated input power* 2, 300 W Max. inlet temperature 50 °C Cable length 5 m Hose length Material (hose) Cloth Weight (without accessories) 16.5 kg Max. ﬂow rate 520 l/h Pump system Crankshaft Pistons Ceramic-coated 8 m Motor type Induction Lance Variably adjustable fan spray lance (stainless steel) 8850058716
  36. 36. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 36 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GHP 5-65 Professional Advantages Powerful and versatile: A compact, mobile and powerful high-pressure washer Technical Data Max. pressure* 160 bar Operating pressure* 130 bar Rated input power* 2, 400 W Max. inlet temperature 50 °C Cable length 5 m Hose length Material (hose) Reinforced rubber hose Weight (without accessories) 20.4 kg Max. ﬂow rate 520 l/h Pump system Wobble plate Pistons Steel 8 m Motor type Induction Lance Adjustable 3-in-1 lance (stainless steel) Func ons What’s Included in this Package Bosch gun Adjustable 3-in-1 lance (stainless steel) Roto nozzle Hose coupling Water ﬁlter PRESSURE WASHER
  37. 37. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 37 info@perfectpipes.com GHP 5-75 X Professional Advantages Powerful and versatile: Compact, durable high-pressure washer with brass pump & practical hose reel Technical Data Max. pressure* 185 bar Operating pressure* 140 bar Rated input power* 2, 600 W Max. inlet temperature 50 °C Cable length 5 m Hose length Material (hose) Reinforced rubber hose Weight (without accessories) 26.8 kg Rated ﬂow rate 560 l/h Max. ﬂow rate Pump system Wobble plate 10 m Pistons & Motor type Steel & Induction Lance Adjustable 3-in-1 lance (stainless steel) What’s Included in this Package Bosch gun Adjustable 3-in-1 lance Roto nozzle Hose quick-coupling Water ﬁlter Func ons 570 l/h PRESSURE WASHER 8850058716 Product Application Video
  38. 38. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 38 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in GHP 8-15 XD Professional Advantages Resilient and extremely sturdy Technical Data Max. pressure* 160 bar Operating pressure* 150 bar Rated input power* 4, 000 W Max. inlet temperature 50 °C Cable length 5 m Hose length Material (hose) Rubber with steel jacket Weight (without accessories) 40.6 kg 15 m Lance Variably adjustable fan spray lance (stainless steel) Convenient: easy to transport Professional: sturdy design for stable handling in tough working environments Extraordinary power output: thanks to the effective combination of fast ﬂow rate and high pressure Max. ﬂow rate 800 l/h Pump system Wobble plate Pistons & Motor type Ceramic-coated & Induction Three-phase current 400 V, 3 phases PRESSURE WASHER
  39. 39. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 39 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 GCM 10 MX Professional Advantages Engineered for precise Aluminium Cutting Technical Data Mitre setting* 47° L / 52° R Saw blade diameter* 254 mm Bevel setting* 45° L Cutting capacity, 0° 89 x 89 mm Cutting capacity, 45° mitre 62 x 130 mm Cutting capacity, 45° bevel No-load speed 4, 800 rpm Saw blade bore diameter 25.4 mm 86 x 67 mm High cutting eﬃciency and cutting precision High performance of frequent aluminium cutting Weight 16.08 kg Rated input power 1, 700 w MITRE SAW What’s Included in this Package Hex key Saw blade Wrench Carton box Func ons
  40. 40. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 40 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in KBM 35X Magne c Core Drilling Machine Descrip on This Super compact Magnetic core drill machine delivers 900 Watt power in just 8.3 Kg weight setting a new world benchmark. It can drill from 12mm–35mm diameter holes comfortably in upto 50 mm thick steel plates. Features Line lockout Safety Belt Carrying Case Powerful motor Superb service life Extremly lightweight Powerful electromagnet Internal cable arrangement Epoxy sealed waterproof base Internal spindle cooling system Safety fuse protection for magnet 100% high tensile aline headed screws Compact, Light weight magnetic core drill with superb ease of use vertical and overhead use. Unmistaken arrangement of switch for magnet & drill to ensure safety of operator Core Bits – Optional accessory as per your requirement. Speciﬁca ons Rated Voltage (V) : 220-240 Power Input (W) : 900 Core Cutting Capacity (mm) : 12 to 35 Core Cutting Depth (mm) : 50 Rated Speed (RPM) : 400 Weight (kg) : 10.5 Product Applica on Video MAGNETIC DRILL MACHINE
  41. 41. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 41 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 Descrip on This machine remains one of our best selling Magnetic core drill machine which is weighing at only 10.5 Kg & capable of drilling 12mm-38 mm in steel upto 50 mm depth. With added Spindle support it remains extremely popular with customers who need to drill large number of holes each day. Features Line lockout Safety Belt Carrying Case Powerful motor Superb service life Extremly lightweight Powerful electromagnet Internal cable arrangement Epoxy sealed waterproof base Internal spindle cooling system Safety fuse protection for magnet 100% high tensile aline headed screws Compact, Light weight magnetic core drill with superb ease of use vertical and overhead use. Unmistaken arrangement of switch for magnet & drill to ensure safety of operator Core Bits – Optional accessory as per your requirement. Speciﬁca ons Core Cutting Depth (mm) : 50 Rated Speed (RPM) : 400 Weight (kg) : 10.5 Rated Voltage (V) : 220-240 Power Input (W) : 900 Core Cutting Capacity (mm) : 12 to 38 KBM 38X Magne c Core Drilling Machine Product Applica on Video MAGNETIC DRILL MACHINE
  42. 42. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 42 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in KBM 42-2 Magne c Drill Machine Descrip on This machine with MK2 spindle gives option to the user to drill with either traditional drills up to 22 mm or to do core cutting from 12mm-42 mm upto 50 mm depth in steel. Features Line lockout Safety Belt Carrying Case Powerful motor Superb service life Extremly lightweight Powerful electromagnet Internal cable arrangement Epoxy sealed waterproof base Internal spindle cooling system Safety fuse protection for magnet 100% high tensile aline headed screws Unmistaken arrangement of switch for magnet & drill to ensure safety of operator Core Bits – Optional accessory as per your requirement. Speciﬁca ons Core Cutting Depth (mm) : 50 Rated Speed (RPM) : 450/250 Weight (kg) : 17.5 Twist Drill Capacity (mm) : 22 Rated Voltage (V) : 220-240 Power Input (W) : 1100 Core Cutting Capacity (mm) : 12 to 42 MAGNETIC DRILL MACHINE
  43. 43. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 43 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 KBM 50 – 2 Magne c Drill Machine Descrip on This machine with integrated 19 mm Weldon spindle can do core cutting from 12mm-42 mm upto 50 mm depth in steel. The weight of the machine is 17kg with a super powerful magnetic Features Line lockout Safety Belt Carrying Case Powerful motor Superb service life Extremly lightweight Powerful electromagnet Internal cable arrangement Epoxy sealed waterproof base Internal spindle cooling system Safety fuse protection for magnet 100% high tensile aline headed screws Unmistaken arrangement of switch for magnet & drill to ensure safety of operator Core Bits – Optional accessory as per your requirement. Speciﬁca ons Core Cutting Depth (mm) : 50 Rated Speed (RPM) : 450/250 Weight (kg) : 17.5 Rated Voltage (V) : 220-240 Power Input (W) : 1100 Core Cutting Capacity (mm) : 12 to 50 MAGNETIC DRILL MACHINE
  44. 44. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 44 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in 5KG HEX CHIPPING HAMMER Features & Beneﬁts Class-leading 1010W motor with 8.5J impact energy for wide range of chipping &amp Chiseling applications 17mm Hex chuck with Superior durability even in demanding applications Anti-Vibration handle Simpliﬁed ON/OFF switch L-shape compact design for increased eﬃciency Speciﬁcations Packaging Kit box Power (W) 1010 Tool Holder Hex Impact Rate 2900 Length (mm) 441 Unit Weight (kg) 6, 1 Max Impact Energy (J) 8, 5 Forward/ Reverse No Height (mm) 238 STANLEY POWER TOOLS
  45. 45. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 45 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 10.8V 1.5 AH HAMMER DRILL Features & Beneﬁts High performance motor delivering 0-400/ 0-1500 RPM for maximum power and durability Powerful torque(26Nm) for effective drilling and screw driving Speciﬁcations Ean & Height 5035048507773 & 200 millimeters 2 Speed gearbox delivering 0-22500IPM for powerful impact drilling in concrete Included Components 1 10.8 Volt drill+2x1.5Ah Batteries Item Weight & Length 1.00 kilograms & 195 millimeters Manufacturer Series Number SCH12S2K Material and Model No Plastic, Metal and SCH12S2K Number of Items and Part Number 3 and SCH12S2K Pattern and Size Drill and 10.8V Style Cordless Drill+2 Battery Voltage 10.8 volts Width 66 millimeters STANLEY POWER TOOLS
  46. 46. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 46 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in 550W 10MM ROTARY DRILL Features & Beneﬁts 550W powerful motor for higher working eﬃciency and longer durability High performance motor delivering 0-2800 RPM for faster work completion Speciﬁcations Ean & Height 5035048485781 & 6.8 centimeters Durable powerful motor for excellent performance and long durability Included Components Package Contents: Main Unit, Warranty Card, Manual and Chuck Key Item Weight & Length 1.80 kilograms & 24.6 centimeters Manufacturer Series Number STDR5510 Material and Model No Plastic, Metal and STDR5510 Number of Items and Part Number 1 and STDR5510-IN Pattern and Voltage Drill and 240 volts Power Source Type Corded Electric Wattage 550 watts Width 26 centimeters Maximum Power 550.0 watts STANLEY POWER TOOLS
  47. 47. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 47 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 1320W 125MM TILE CUTTER Features & Beneﬁts Powerful 1320 watts motor for highest working eﬃciency.It has a no-load speed of 13500 rotations per minute Speciﬁcations Ean & Item Weight 5035048479636 & 3.50 kilograms 125mm capacity guard for all job-site applications Material & Model No Plastic, Metal & STSP125 Item Weight & Length 1.80 kilograms & 24.6 centimeters Model Number & Number of Items STSP125 & 1 Part Number STSP125-IN Voltage 240 volts Wattage 1320 watts High capacity gear set for less vibration, lower noise and longer life span Power Source Type Corded Height adjustable shoe allows user to cut at various depths Soft handle grip for long duration easy usage Lock-off switch to prevent accidental action Lock-on button for fatigue-free continuous running STANLEY POWER TOOLS
  48. 48. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 48 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in 710W 100MM SLIDER SAG Features & Beneﬁts 710W powerful motor suitable for medium duty applications Spiral bevel gear set for longer durability Ergonomic design for longer usage of tool Speciﬁcations Packaging Carton Power(W) 600 Disc Capacity(mm) 115 Switch Slide No Load Speed (rpm) Slide Includes Unit Side Handle Unit Weight (kg) 12000 Guard Wrench STANLEY POWER TOOLS
  49. 49. Page - 49 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 VDE DIAGONAL PLIERS 175MM Features & Beneﬁts 1000 volt rated handle, safe live wire working handle tested up to 10000 volts conﬁrm to current norms Speciﬁcations Wire Cutting Length [mm] 180 Height [mm] 22 Width [mm] 40 Volume 0.209 Bi-material grip for comfort Piece Count 1 Finger guard for better control and added user safety Conﬁrm to DIN standard En60900, ICE/CEI VDE 0680 STANLEY HAND TOOLS
  50. 50. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 50 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in STANLEY-SHORT TAPE RULES Features & Beneﬁts Ergonomic Groove Speciﬁcations Concrete Measurement Wood Measurement Strap Holes Intuitive Finger Pause Stanley-short tape rule has a ﬂexible tape to measure short distances. the measuring tape is covered with metal coating. it can be easily carried in toolkit and pockets as well. STANLEY HAND TOOLS
  51. 51. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 51 info@perfectpipes.com 8850058716 CUSHION GRIP PHILLIPS 2 X 250MM Features & Beneﬁts Bi-material(PP+TPR) soft grip handle providing excellent comfort Speciﬁcations Machines Automobiles and Cars Length [mm] 282, 2 Width [mm] 32, 2 Volume 0.209 Chrome vanadium(Cr-V) balde for durability Weight [kg] 0,1333 Magnetic tips for easy pick up and screw locator Three-sided handle allowing more torque with anti-slip and anti-rolling features Cushion grip phillips screwdriver is chrome plated which is corrosion resistant. soft grip handle provides better comfort and its used for fastening nuts and bolts Ergonomic design with ﬁnger point in neck-down area for precise control Built-in-hang hole for easy storage Screw tip identiﬁcation on the handle for faster accessibility STANLEY HAND TOOLS
  52. 52. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 52 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in SLEDGE HAMMER HICKORY HANDLE 5.44 KGS-12 Features & Beneﬁts Propriety shock absorption core-best in class shock absorption Speciﬁcations Drive Nails Fit Parts and Break Objects Length [mm] 905 Height [mm] 231.14 Width [mm] 121.92 Propriety bullet head-more concentrated striking power Weight [kg] 5.44 New soft grip design for better grip, comfort and vibration absorption. Shock absorbing collar-isolates vibration to the head and reduces shock. Sledge hammer is a large tool with metal head which is attached to the lever, which provides better comfort during working. 1st particle dampened handles- vibration dampening particulate handle dampens vibration better than solid core handles. STANLEY HAND TOOLS
  53. 53. Perfect Pipes & Safety Our Product Shwocase Videos Page - 53 info@perfectpipes.com VIDEO GALLERY Product Applica on Videos 8850058716 Power Tool Drill Machine Measuring Tool
  54. 54. Perfect Pipes & Safety OUR PHOTO GALLERY Page - 54 www.perfectpipesandsafety.in Product Applica on Videos OUR PHOTO GALLERY VIDEO GALLERY Measuring Device Handtool Screwdriver Grinder Tool & Mixing Cutting Tool Eibenstock Imageﬁlm Highspeed Cutting Machine
  55. 55. Perfect Pipes & Safety Page - 55 info@perfectpipes.com VIDEO GALLERY Product Applica on Videos Hammer Drill Machine Pressure Washer Toolkits Grinder Warnchi Tape Sel Cutting Blade 8850058716
  56. 56. To View Ecatalogue Please Scan QR Code CONTACT INFO Head Oﬃce Perfect Pipes & Safety, 189, Nagdevi Street, Next to Dena Bank, Mumbai – 400003. info@perfectpipes.com www.perfectpipesandsafety.in Follow Us Wholesaler of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Authorised Dealer 8850058716 022-23451344

×