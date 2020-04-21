Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Actividad 2 1. Un saludocordial a todos UstedesJóvenesestudiantes del 5º. porparticipar eneste clasevirtual. 2. Después de...
Qué es medir Según su definición, es un procedimiento de la ciencia que se dá al realizar la comparación de un modelo sele...
Se conoce como física (magnitud física) a la propiedad o cualidad de un objeto o sistema físico al que pueden ser asignado...
Medición indirecta Una medición indirecta es aquella en la que el valor de una dimensión se obtiene a partir de lecturas d...
 Regla: Instrumento rectangular y de muy poco espesor que puede estar elaborado de diferentes tiposde materiales, pero mu...
Instrumentos de medición eléctrica Este tipo de instrumentos son utilizados para poner en práctica algún método que permit...
con el pasar del tiempo. Facilitan la visualización de eventos poco usuales y transitorios, así como las ondas de circuito...
También conocido como sistema CGS, está formado por las unidades de centímetro, segundo y gramo, de allí se deriva su nomb...
Qué es medición de temperatura Medición de la temperatura se basa en cualquier propiedad física de una sustancia que prese...
Escala de medición estadística En estadística, se estudian los datos. Los datos son la representación de los atributos o v...
ERROR ACCIDENTAL: Son aquellas originadas voluntariamente por el observador o por el aparato o instrumento que se va ha ut...
Medida =Vm +⁻ ΔE (M +E ; M-E) PRACTICAMOS Trabaja en tu domicilio y realice mediciones utilizando una cinta métrica, regla...
¿Cuál es tu opinión frente a la practica realizada?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medicion

10 views

Published on

medicioi

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medicion

  1. 1. Actividad 2 1. Un saludocordial a todos UstedesJóvenesestudiantes del 5º. porparticipar eneste clasevirtual. 2. Después de haber revisado la información , leído , resumido y observado el video,te propongoquehagasunorganizadordeaprendizaje, conloscriterios queUd.Conocecreativamente. 3. Realice una práctica de medición con el instrumento que desea, teniendo en cuentaloserroresycálculosdemedición(observarel videoyrealiza lapractica queestaen parteinferior dela información medición) 4. Envié su trabajo a la delegada hasta el día viernes 17 de abril( para tener evidencias, que estas servirán para las calificaciones e informar a la dirección) Nota:Esta actividaddebedeestar enel cuadernocomoevidencia comoparte teórica , lapráctica seráenviadaala delegadaparasurevisión yarchivadaen unportafolio deC Y T. ¿Qué es medición? La medición, en líneas generales, es comparar la medida de una cosa con la medida de otra. Para esto, se deben asignar distintos valores numéricos o dimensiones a uno o varios objetos utilizando diferentes procedimientos. La medición, entonces, es un proceso básico que consiste en comparar un patrón elegido con otro objeto o fenómeno que tenga una magnitud física igual a éste para poder así calcular cuántas veces el patrón está contenido en esa magnitud en especial. Sin embargo, esta acción que parece tan simple de calcular, se dificulta cuando lo que se desea medir y expresar numéricamente es un poco más intangible o incluso evanescente.
  2. 2. Qué es medir Según su definición, es un procedimiento de la ciencia que se dá al realizar la comparación de un modelo seleccionado con un fenómeno u objeto cuya magnitud física se pretende medir para saber cuántas veces ese patrón está contenido en dicha magnitud. Además de lo anterior, se puede decir que medir es asignar símbolos, números o valores a las propiedades de objetos o eventos de acuerdo con las reglas establecidas. Qué es medir en física En física medir es la comparación de la magnitud de tiene aquello que se mide, llamado mensurando, con la unidad, es decir, si una mesa tiene la cantidad de longitud tres veces mayor que la regla que se toma en ese momento como unidad, se dice que la medida de la mesa es 3 unidades, o también que la mesa mide tres reglas. Tipos de medición Existen distintos tipos de medición y los desarrollaremos a continuación:  Medición directa: Podemos obtener este tipo de medida al utilizar un instrumento de medición que sea capaz de comparar la variable que se va a medir con un determinado patrón. En este tipo de medición se deben comparar dos objetos que posean la misma característica. Es decir, si utilizamos un calibrador, se calculará la longitud de un objeto en comparación a la longitud establecida en el mismo. Otro claro ejemplo de esto es si medimos la frecuencia de un objeto con la frecuencia de un estroboscopio.  Medición indirecta: No siempre se pueden calcular las medidas entre variables de manera directa, ya sea por su tamaño, naturaleza o por otros posibles obstáculos. Es por esta razón que la medición indirecta ocurre cuando se calcula la medición deseada calculando una o más magnitudes diferentes para luego poder calcular la magnitud deseada al calcular la magnitud o magnitudes calculadas de manera directa.
  3. 3. Se conoce como física (magnitud física) a la propiedad o cualidad de un objeto o sistema físico al que pueden ser asignados diferentes valores como resultados de una medición cualitativa. Las magnitudes físicas se cuantifican usando el patrón que tenga esa magnitud muy bien definida, tomando como unidad la cantidad de esa propiedad que posee el objeto o patrón. Tipos de medición Como se ha señalado anteriormente, el concepto de medición es un proceso científico empleado para la comparación de medida de un objeto o fenómeno con otro. Los tipos de medición permiten calcular la cantidad de veces que está contenido el modelo o patrón en una magnitud determinada. Es importante destacar que las mediciones pueden resultar erradas al no utilizar los instrumentos adecuados en dicho proceso. Los tipos son: Medición directa Es la que se realiza utilizando un aparato para medir la magnitud, por ejemplo, para medir una longitud de algún objeto se puede utilizar un calibrador o una cinta métrica. Existen posibilidades que no se pueda realizar una medición directa, porque hay variables que no pueden medirse por comparación directa, es decir, con patrones de la misma naturaleza, porque en comparación el valor a medir es muy grande o muy pequeño y depende de los obstáculos por su naturaleza, etc.
  4. 4. Medición indirecta Una medición indirecta es aquella en la que el valor de una dimensión se obtiene a partir de lecturas directas de otras dimensiones y una expresión matemática que las relaciona. Las medidas indirectas calculan el valor de la medida por medio de una fórmula (expresión matemática), luego de calcular las cantidades involucradas en la fórmula por medio de medidas directas. Las medidas indirectas también resultan del cálculo cuando una cantidad es una función de una o más medidas indirectas. Instrumentos de medición Son aparatos utilizados para medir lasmagnitudes físicas de los diferentes fenómenos como por ejemplo, con un vernier se puede medir el diámetro exterior de una tuerca. Las principales características de un instrumento para realizar mediciones son::  Resolución.  Exactitud y precisión.  Error.  Sensibilidad.  Linealidad.  Gama y escala. Algunos instrumentos de medición de acuerdo a la magnitud que se desea medir, son: Para medir longitud
  5. 5.  Regla: Instrumento rectangular y de muy poco espesor que puede estar elaborado de diferentes tiposde materiales, pero muy rígido, sirve para trazar líneas y realizar medidas de distancia entre dos puntos.  Metro plegable: Es utilizado para medir distancias con la apreciación de 1 mm. En este instrumentoel cerocoincide conel extremo,porloque se debe medirpartiendodesdeallí y su longitud de 1 m o 2 m.  Micrómetro: Instrumento de precisión para medir longitudes con una precisión de centésimas de milímetros 0.01 mm, con la capacidad de realizar estas mediciones ya que posee un tornillo de precisión con una escala graduada. Para medir ángulos  Escuadras.  Goniómetro.  Sextante.  Transportador. Para medir masas  Balanza.  Báscula.  Espectrómetro de masa. Para medir el tiempo  Calendario.  Cronómetro.  Reloj. Para medir la presión  Barómetro.  Manómetro. Para medir el flujo  Caudalímetro ( se utiliza para medir el caudal de flujo)
  6. 6. Instrumentos de medición eléctrica Este tipo de instrumentos son utilizados para poner en práctica algún método que permita calcular las cantidades eléctricas. Estas mediciones se pueden realizar en base a las funciones eléctricas, utilizando propiedades como el flujo, la presión, la temperatura o la fuerza. Existen corrientes eléctricas que pueden ser registradas y medidas, por ésta razón son muchas las ventajas que deben ser aprovechadas de manera correcta para realizar la medición de la electricidad, especialmente en los aparatos diseñados con una corriente alterna pulsante o continua. Algunos instrumentos utilizados para la medición eléctrica son: Amperímetro Este dispositivo se utiliza para medir la fuerza de corriente eléctrica que circula por interior en amperes (A), es decir, qué cantidad de corriente hay en un circuito o cuántos electrones recorren en unidad de tiempo. Multímetro o tester Este instrumento esta conformado por varios en uno, se utiliza para medir magnitudes eléctricas, seleccionandolos a través de una perilla. Sus funciones son, medir tensión o voltaje, intensidad de corriente, resistencia eléctrica, entre otras. Voltímetro Es utilizado para medir el voltaje o tensión eléctrica, su unidad básica es la medición en voltios y sus múltiplos, que son el kilovoltio, megavoltio y los submúltiplos como el microvoltio y el milivoltio. Osciloscopio Este instrumento está en la capacidad de presentar sus resultados a través de representaciones gráficas, en las cuales las señales eléctricas pueden ser modificadas
  7. 7. con el pasar del tiempo. Facilitan la visualización de eventos poco usuales y transitorios, así como las ondas de circuito eléctrico y electrónico. Diferentes sistemas de medición existentes Se conoce como sistema de medición, al grupo de elementos, cosas o reglas que se relacionan entre sí para cumplir con una función que es medir. Por esta razón este sistema también es conocido como sistema de unidades, considerado un conjunto de unidades de medidas uniformadas y estandarizadas. Entre los principales sistemas de medición se encuentran: El sistema métrico decimal Según su historia fué el primer sistema de medidas propuesto para unificar la manera como se contabilizaban y medían los elementos. Sus unidades básicas con el kilogramo y el metro, además los múltiplos de unidades de un mismo tipo, siempre deben aumentar en una escala decimal, o sea de diez en diez. Este sistema ha evolucionado a través del tiempo, se ha reestructurado y ampliado hasta convertirse en el Sistema Internacional Alfaro, hoy conocido por todos. Sistema internacional de unidades Conocido por sus siglas SI, en la actualidad es el más popular del mundo, fue aceptado y adoptado por todos los países del mundo a excepción de Birmania, Liberia y Estados Unidos. Es un derivado del sistema métrico decimal, por esta razón es conocido como sistema métrico. Sus unidades básicas de medidas fueron establecidas en la XI Conferencia general de pesos y medidas en el año 1960 y estas son: metro (m), segundo (s), kilogramo (kg), amperio (A), candela (cd) y kelvin (K), además del mol para medir compuestos químicos. Este sistema de unidades se basa fundamentalmente en fenómenos físicos, sus unidades son una referencia internacional que son utilizados como base en el desarrollo de instrumentos y herramientas de medidas. Sistema cegesimal
  8. 8. También conocido como sistema CGS, está formado por las unidades de centímetro, segundo y gramo, de allí se deriva su nombre. Creado en el siglo XIX por el físico y matemático alemán Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss con el fin de unificar las unidades utilizadas en los diferentes campos técnicos y científicos. Gracias a este sistema cegesimal algunas fórmulas físicas son más sencillas de expresar, el objetivo planteado por Gauss fue alcanzado al igual que la expanción de ciertos términos físicos y técnicos, fue posible a otras áreas de conocimiento. Sistema natural El sistema natural de unidades o unidades de Planck, nació bajo la propuesta de Max Planck a finales del siglo XIX con la finalidad de simplificar la manera como se expresan o escriben las ecuaciones físicas. En este conjunto de unidades están contemplados la medición de las magnitudes fundamentales como son, la masa, temperatura, longitud, tiempo y carga eléctrica. Existen otros sistemas de mediciones utilizados en diferentes campos de las ciencias como son:  Unidades utilizadas en la Astronomía.  Unidades atómicas.  Unidades de masa.  Unidades de medidas de la energía. Diversas herramientas de medición Las herramientas de medición son instrumentos que permiten la comparación de la magnitudque posee una pieza u objeto, por lo general con un patrón establecido en el sistema nacional de unidades. Algunas de las herramientas de medición más utilizadas son:  Cinta métrica.  Regla graduada.  Calibre.  Reloj comparador  Interferómetro.  Odómetro.
  9. 9. Qué es medición de temperatura Medición de la temperatura se basa en cualquier propiedad física de una sustancia que presente siempre un mismo valor para una temperatura dada y que dentro de un determinado intervalo de temperaturas, varía de forma aproximadamente lineal con la temperatura. Las propiedades de este tipo que son utilizadas en la práctica son: el volumen de un líquido, la presión de un gas cuyo volumen se mantiene constante o la resistividad eléctrica de un metal. Escala de medición La escala de medición de una característica tiene consecuencias en la forma de presentar la información y el resumen. La escala de medición también determina los métodos estadísticosutilizados para analizar los datos. Por lo tanto, es importante definir las características a medir. Escala de medición de temperatura Para poder expresar numéricamente la temperatura de un cuerpo hay que establecer previamente una escala, y para ello lo primero que hay que hacer es elegir dos puntos fijos, es decir, dos situaciones físicas bien conocidas y fácilmente reproducibles a cuyas temperaturas se asignan varios valores numéricos arbitrarios. En la actualidad las escalas que se utilizan para la medición de la temperatura son:  Escala Celsius.  Escala Fahrenheit.  Escala Kelvin.  Escala Rankine.
  10. 10. Escala de medición estadística En estadística, se estudian los datos. Los datos son la representación de los atributos o variables que se describen los hechos, cuando se analizan, procesan y se transforman en información. Para hacer esto, es necesario comparar los datos entre sí y con respecto a las referencias. Este proceso de comparación requiere escalas de medición. Para que los datos tengan sentido es necesario compararlos. Y para compararlas se deben usar las escalas de medición. Estas escalas tienen diferentes propiedades dependiendo de las características de los datos a comparar. Las escalas de medición estadísticas más utilizadas son las siguientes:  Escala ordinal.  Escala nominal.  Escala de intervalo.  Escala de razón. Errores de medición Los errores en la medición no solo dependen de los procedimientos que se apliquen, también se pueden presentar porque la derivación calculada no siempre será perfecta. En la medición nunca existe el 100% de exactitud, algunos se presentan por naturales y se vuelven tan persistentes que no se logra establecer la cantidad exacta y jamás se encontrarán las razones. Existen diversos tipos de errores de medición que deben ser tomados en cuenta para lograr restablecer cualquier medición. Tipos de errores de medición En una empresa o industria, mantener un bajo margen de error es un gran desafío. Pero no solo los errores humanos causan un desastre industrial. Ciertos dispositivos pueden ser alterados por condiciones sistémicas o ambientales. Una forma de combatir esta noción es inspeccionar el verdadero modelo de medición centrándose en el componente de error. Los tipos de errores son: ERRORES EN LA MEDICIÓN • LOS ERRORES SISTEMÁTICOS, se dan por una mala calibración en el aparato de medición, defecto del instrumento, o por una mala posición del observador al realizar la lectura, también se le conoce como el nombre de error de paralaje:
  11. 11. ERROR ACCIDENTAL: Son aquellas originadas voluntariamente por el observador o por el aparato o instrumento que se va ha utilizar. ERROR PERSONAL: Este es, en general, difícil de determinar y es debido a las limitaciones de carácter personal. Como, por ejemplo, los errores de paralaje, o los problemas de tipo visual. - ERRORES DE MÉTODO DE MEDIDA, que corresponden a una elección inadecuada del método de medida; lo que incluye tres posibilidades distintas: la inadecuación del aparato de medida, del observador o del método de medida propiamente dicho. CALCULO DE MEDICION Y ERRORES VALOR PROMEDIO ( Xˉ): Son suma de todas las medidas realizadas dividido entre las veces. Leyenda; X ; Valor promedio 𝑋1, 𝑋2, 𝑋3 ; 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑠 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑧𝑎𝑑𝑎𝑠 N ; Nùmero de medidas 𝑋 = 𝑋1+𝑋2+𝑋3 𝑁 + ⋯ 𝑛 ERROR ABSOLUTO(Ea). Es la diferencia del valor real menos el valor medido Ea = Vr – Vm ( para una sola medida) leyenda: Vr; Valor real Vm; Valot medido Ea= |𝑋1−𝑋| +|𝑋2−𝑋|+|𝑋3−𝑋| 𝑁 (varios medidas) ERROR RELATIVO: El error absoluto dividido entre el valor promedio. ER= 𝐸𝑎 𝑥 Leyenda: Ea ; Error absoluta X ; Valor promedio ERROR PORCENTUAL: El producto del error relativo multiplicado por ciento E%= ER . 100 INCERTIDUMBRE 0 ERROR DE MEDICION (Δ E ) : El valor promedio la suma o la diferencia del valor de la incertidumbre(mínima división entre dos) ΔE = X +⁻ E ò ΔE =Vmayor - Vmenor 2 EL VALOR DE LA MEDICIÓN : se halla con un probabilidad o aproximación de un intervalo de medida: como
  12. 12. Medida =Vm +⁻ ΔE (M +E ; M-E) PRACTICAMOS Trabaja en tu domicilio y realice mediciones utilizando una cinta métrica, regla hallaras la longitud ò masa de un cuerpo( en centímetros, kilogramos) Ejemplo el largo de una hoja bong, el largo de una mesa, etc) 1. Cada estudiante debe medir las magnitudes necesariaspara determinar la longitud deun cuerpo. En las mediciones de longitud emplee la cinta métrica y para determinar las masas utilice la balanza. 2. Las mediciones deben ser varias medidas para determinar los datos. 3. Para las mediciones utilice la tabla. TABLA 1 Número de medidas M(kg) Longitud (m) 1 2 3 4 Con los Datos obtenidos de la medición directa. calcule los errores de medición VALOR PROMEDIO 𝑋 = 𝑋1 +𝑋2+𝑋3 𝑁 + ⋯ 𝑛 ERROR ABSOLUTO Ea= |𝑋1−𝑋| +|𝑋2−𝑋|+|𝑋3−𝑋| 𝑁 ERROR RELATIVO ER= 𝐸𝑎 𝑥 ERROR PORCENTUAL E%= ER. 100 INCERTIDUMBRE ΔT = X +⁻ E Realice sus conclusiones a nivel grupo Conclusiones Limitaciones Sugerencias 1. …………………………… ………………………… 2. …………………………… ………………………… 3. … 1. ………………………………………………….…… 2. ………………………………………………………. 3. …
  13. 13. ¿Cuál es tu opinión frente a la practica realizada?

×