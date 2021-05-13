Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

Start Your Own Food Delivery App With UberEats Clone App

Want to develop a food delivery app like UberEats? If yes, then in this PDF discover everything about the features to cost of developing an UberEats clone app.

  1. 1. Start Your Own Food Delivery App With UberEats Clone App UberEats clone app is the most sought-after app in the food delivery app development market. It is a known fact that the online food ordering and delivery business gain huge attention among individuals all over the world. This became possible only after the advent of mobile applications like UberEats, Zomato, Swiggy, etc. Without a doubt, UberEats upholds a huge contribution to the advancement of the food industry. After getting huge success in the taxi industry, the next field Uber choose was online food ordering and delivery app development. A Statista states that more than 60% of the people in the US order food once a week from their favourite restaurants. Why Food Delivery App? In this fast-moving technological world, people are not interested to stand in a long queue and waiting for their time to get their food. It is obvious that they might feel hunger anytime and hence, it will be an ideal option to get desired meal at the doorstep. Everyone enjoys hassle-free services and that’s why food delivery apps like UberEats come into the service. In addition, this kind of app is highly beneficial for the working people who don’t have time to prepare food, so that they could order food anytime and anywhere. What is UberEats? UberEats is an online food ordering and delivery app in which people can orders food or schedule food from their favorite restaurant At their
  2. 2. convenience. To order your meal, you just want to select your favourite food and make orders and then the food will be delivered to your doorstep. Moreover, customers can also track their food in the real-time and estimated time of arrival (ETA). Already there are many UberEats clone apps are in the market. If you are planning to develop an app like UberEats and stay ahead of your competitors, you must include the latest and advanced features that will make your app stand out and people will love to use your application. How Does UberEats Clone AppWork?  Easy registration: Customers can register themselves in the application with their email id or mobile number or can directly log in through their social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.  Search restaurants: After successful login, customers can discover their favourite restaurants with the help of an advanced search feature.  Add to cart: After selecting their favourite food, customers can effortlessly add to the cart and proceed to checkout.  Multiple payment options: Customers have many options to pay such as credit/debit cards, in-app wallet, COD, etc.  Order confirmation: After selecting their preferred payment options, customers can confirm their order and get it received at their doorsteps.  Order delivered: The delivery boy will pick the order from the restaurant and deliver it to the customer’s location. In the meantime, customers can see the live location of the delivery boy and ETA. Essential Features toInclude inUberEats Clone App Customer App Features:  Social media login  Search or browse restaurants  Search by categories  Add to cart  Order or schedule food  Multiple payment integration  Push notifications  Live tracking  Order history  Offers and discounts  In-app chat or call  Rating and reviews
  3. 3. Restaurant Panel Features:  Profile management  Menu management  Order management  Order alerts  Accept or reject orders  Track delivery  Payment management  Inventory management  Order history  Offers and discounts Delivery Boy App Features:  Easy registration  Create profile  Order alerts  Multiple delivery requests  Accept or reject requests  Earning report  In-app chat  Push notifications  Route optimization Admin Panel Features:  Powerful dashboard  Restaurant management  Customer management  Delivery boy management  Commission management  Track delivery  Analytics report  Manage reviews How much does it cost todevelopan app like UberEats? The cost depends on various factors such as the size of your project, the complexity of your app, features and functionality you want to include, the app development company you hire, etc. Generally, the cost of developing an UberEats clone app ranges between $8,000 - $15,000 and might go higher depending upon your requirements.
  4. 4. Wrapping up Though there is severe competition in the food delivery market, still food delivery apps like UberEats, Swiggy, Zomato, etc. shines popular and profitable. Well, the demand for food will never decrease and so the demand for this food delivery app development will never lessen. This is the major reason for the success of these sorts of applications. If you have a unique food ordering app idea and want to develop an app like UberEats, you just have to find a reliable on demand app development company that will turn your app ideas into reality.

