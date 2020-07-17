Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lap Chair Race
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!

22 views

Published on

Chair Race in itself is a very funny & exciting game & if it is with a funny twist then it became even more hilarious & amusing.

Pics are telling much more about the FUN.

Pepcus is a process-driven software development company. We are founded with the mission to provide best-in-class software development services to a diverse set of customers. As a partner, we breathe life into our customers’ business and provide a wealth of deep technical and project management knowledge to ensure the success of their project.

At Pepcus, quality is not just a buzzword, it is the prime philosophy that empowers the way we function. We believe in incremental innovation, process-oriented approach and fanatical execution to deliver high-quality solutions.

Why Pepcus is an Awesome Place to Work?

- Flexible Work Timings
- 5 Days a Week Working
- Work From Home facility
- Every Monday & Friday healthy snacks served
- Group Health Insurance
- Open Door Policy
- Awesome Events & outings
- Fun-Loving Team
- No strict policies & procedures

& most important of all...珞 Amazing ‘Work Culture’.

Few Specialties of the Beautiful Workplace:

- 3 floors self-owned office
- Expandable up to 100 people sitting capacity
- Built with a world-class interior
- Feel of nature everywhere using around 100 plants &
- A perfect balance of work & fun areas

In addition to a right blend of experience, expertise, and enthusiasm, Pepcus adds value to your business by honesty, faith and absolute loyalty to ensure highest level customer satisfaction.
So...LET’S GROW TOGETHER...

#companyculture #employeeengagement #hr #leadership #business #teambuilding #humanresources #workculture #culture #employeeexperience #company #employeeappreciation #management #workplaceculture #team #businessgrowth #officeculture #hrmanagement #teamwork #humanresourcesmanagement #corporateculture #funatwork #amazingteam #awesomepeople #funtime #bestteam #loveyourjob #companyculturematters #strategy #workplace #companyvalues #businessgrowthstrategy #employeewellness #organizationalbehavior #organization #organizationchange #organizationalgrowth #organizationstrategy #changetransformation #teamculture #happyemployees #employees #lovewhereyouwork #officelife #corporatecreativity #greatpeople #itcompany #indorejobs #pepcus #pepcussoftware #informationtechnology

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Lap chair race @ Pepcus!!

  1. 1. Lap Chair Race

×