Polynym explainer

Polynyms.com Open Source Language Project Explainer Video What are Polynyms? 1
A Polynym is a number of related ideas / an idea set / a multi-term system / a heuristic framework / a strategic use of di...
Area: Psychology {P3: psyche|part|Freud} = {id, ego, superego} Area: Psychology{P4: personality|type|Jung} = {thinking, fe...
Polynyms.com is like a thesaurus. There is the headword and its dimensions (e.g., Wordnet: headword & synsets). Basically,...
Intensions and Extensions Intension and extension, in logic, correlative words that indicate the reference of a term or co...
Extensions in Relation to the Topic Means of transportation relates to objects in the world i.e., that plane, train and ca...
Transport geography is a sub-discipline of geography concerned about the mobility of people, freight, and information and ...
poly

