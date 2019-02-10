Successfully reported this slideshow.
Making Sense of Concepts How do our ideas hit the mark? Shinning a light on sensibility. 1 E.R.O.S. The Quadranym Wor...
The Quadranym Sensibility Model (Q): The Q proposal is a method to research and represent word level concepts, commonsen...
What’s in a word? 3 Making Sense of Concepts The task is to collect commonsense knowledge. How much informaFon about ...
“I know nothing in the world that has as much power as a word. SomeFmes I write one, and I look at it, unFl it begins to...
5 Making Sense of Concepts Q: Why can’t computers use language like people do? A: People experience the world, comput...
InteracFng with the world produces instances of coherent sense, some of which are apparent in the words we use....
There is a disFncFon to be made between a coherent sense of a word and the potenFal condiFons it may aim at in the world....
Coherent Sense CondiFonal Sense •  A desire to eat points to hungry as being a coherent sense of eat. •  What fo...
CondiFonal Sense Denote EAT Denote BIRD The verb Eat and the noun Bird together form a complete unit of thought, ...
MoFvaFon: “Eat bird.” Object: food CondiFon-PotenFal Judgment: “Eat bird.” Standpoint: hungry Coherent-Actual 10 ...
Every word in every language is deﬁned relaFve to a frame. ― Charles Fillmore 11 Making Sense of Concepts
Actual (self-sense) PotenFal (world-sense) Word (that-sense) EAT mode=sate state=hungry state=food mode=star...
“When one encounters a new situaFon (or makes a substanFal change in one's view of the present problem) ...
14 Making Sense of Concepts The ObjecFve Field (DeliberaFve Framework) Meta hungry Include: Selector Deliberate...
“Framing is the most ordinary thing we do. A frame is a coherent structure of related concepts so to help make sense of t...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
“By their very nature, heurisFc shortcuts will produce biases, and that is true for both humans and arFﬁcial intelligence...
ObjecFve State: condiFon-potenFal Food AcFon & Measure Modes SubjecFve State: coherent-actual META Hungr...
“Your frame of reference is what you see.” ― Jacque Fresco 19 Making Sense of Concepts
nutri,on SubjecFve hungry EAT Food ObjecFve ingest Bird Poultry S = funcFon O = structure O = exclusive S = in...
21 Making Sense of Concepts The key idea of The Quadranym Word-Sensibility Model is that the environment drives the a...
22 Making Sense of Concepts Unit(One Clock): [Nutrient(hungry) à Maser(Energy)] Flux: a sense driven by the environmen...
23 Making Sense of Concepts The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ≥ potenFal Mode: potenFal ≥ actual A State ...
24 Making Sense of Concepts The Drawbridge The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ⊇ potenFal Mode: potenFal ⊇ actual...
25 Making Sense of Concepts Analogy ConFnued... The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ⊇ potenFal Mode: potenFal ⊇ a...
Prior to any associaFon a word holds at least two subjects (states) and two predicates (modes). Words are Not Atomic ...
Expansive sate, ac,ve ObjecFve food, maIer SubjecFve hungry, mo,on ReducFve starve, passive Topic eat à energy...
“We are storytelling creatures, and as children we acquire language to tell those stories that we have inside us.” ― Jer...
I want chocolate mousse! I understand… but you’re telling me this, why? In our model, once moFvated, the listener’s inte...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
“Thinking is an acFve verb, think-ing. It means you are doing something. One thing you are doing is criFcizing your thou...
ConFnuous Singularity E: acFve- potenFal Discrete MulFplicity R: passive-actual Thinking is the acFve side ...
33 Making Sense of Concepts “'Facts, facts, facts,' cries the scienFst if he wants to emphasize the necessity of a ﬁrm...
PotenFal A STATE Of A STAR It is Phosphorus NOT Hesperus for all to see No more experience is necessary So now let’s...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
37 Making Sense of Concepts “The meaning or value of a thing consists of what it aﬀords.” ― James J. Gibson
TABLE Bench scaffold chair roof … e = raise r = flat o = top s = surface ? Aﬀordance Flux pre-reﬂecFve reﬂecFve 38 Flu...
table subjecFve oﬀPut object objecFve onSet surface A Remember-ing Unit of Opportunity subjecFve objecFve obje...
40 Making Sense of Concepts
QuanFfying SpaFality: Door is conﬁgured such that, Barrier B is the condiFonal category of the coherent cat...
42 Making Sense of Concepts
“To exist as an individual means not simply to be numerically disFnct from other things but to be a self-pole in a dynami...
By _space: [SubjecFve = void ⊇ ObjecFve = door] Subjective Space Open SubjecFve State: passage y x subjecFve sta...
A real-world locked door means the subjecFvity of the concept is denied leaving one faced with only the objecFvity of th...
Empty is coherently having space. Between is the condiFon transiFoning space. ObjecFve Network CondiFonal Roles ...
•  SubjecFve: The enFty void is ubiquitous to the topic of space by virtue of void’s singular principle in every condiFo...
“I asked myself about the present: how wide it was, how deep it was, how much was mine to keep.” ― Kurt Vonnegut 48 M...
49 Making Sense of Concepts
The Doors of Time… like we transition space, we transition time… and rarely the other way around. Everyone does it, we go ...
ObjecFve State Networks CondiFonal Roles Time Modes SubjecFve State Coherent Role present future swim water ...
The everyday sense of Fme comes when Now becomes objecFﬁed. 52 Making Sense of Concepts
What Now are we talking about? 53 Making Sense of Concepts •  SubjecFve: The enFty present is ubiquitous to the...
Let D be denota,on. (x) ⦂ D(x) ⟹ Ppa’(Saa’)⊇ Pap’(Spp’)(x) 54 Quadranym Subject and Predicate Forms Ma...
“Each part of the brain knows a lisle bit about what’s happening in some other [parts], but there’s no single place that...
Diﬀerent ways of Thinking 56 Making Sense of Concepts
Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Time future past event present Door open close barrier pas...
Expansive: novel, general. ReducFve: familiar, speciﬁc. ObjecFve: condiFonal noFon. SubjecFve: coherent noFon. Gene...
Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage p...
Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage p...
Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage p...
spaFal expansive open large reducFve close small Roles content Dimensions Domain potenFal potenFal actual ac...
categorical expansive general inclusive reducFve speciﬁc exclusive Dimensions Domain potenFal potenFal actual ...
mental expansive novel unknown reducFve familiar known Dimensions Domain potenFal potenFal actual actual Rol...
“To imagine a language is to imagine a form of life.” ― Ludwig Wisgenstein 65 Making Sense of Concepts
-------------------------------------------------------------- ①  [S = NegaFve à O = PosiFve]: bias (self conscious - em...
-------------------------------------------------------------- Closing the loop algorithms: urge and resolve cycles. Con...
“We think in generaliFes, but we live in detail.” ― Alfred North Whitehead 68 Making Sense of Concepts
Making Sense of Concepts Q Code Tags: qt, qe, qr, qo, qs (qe) expansive (qo) objecFve (qs) subjecFve (qr) reducF...
70 Role: Expansive Role: ReducFve Role: SubjecFve Role: ObjecFve PosiFve NegaFve Pull Push We present an comm...
Making Sense of Concepts All Qs are tested and cerFﬁed by humans. To assist in this process a simple sorF...
Making Sense of Concepts qt = mood, qe = beMer, qr = worse, qo = happy, qs = sad It is correct to be (beMer) instead of...
73 Expression frame interface example. Making Sense of Concepts
74 Making Sense of Concepts The Polynym Thesaurus A collecFon of topical dimensions of any number.
AcquisiFon Interface example: basic (cf., html, Java, python) 75 Making Sense of Concepts We present an interdisc...
76 polynym: a theoreFcal construct that is best described using an array of subordinate terms id ego superego Psyche...
77 id ego superego Psyche (Freud) P=3 A=psychology topic (source) P=denominator A=area/discipline subordinates...
78 id ego superego Psyche (Freud) P=3 A=psychology topic (source) P=denominator A=area/discipline subordinates...
79 Goal • collect synsets of theory subordinates • build a network of interdisciplinary theories • enable development by ...
80 Synonym sets (synsets) are essenFal for story understanding and language translaFon. However, meaning can change in c...
81 A network of interdisciplinary theories and accompanying synsets can be built communally. Specialists in diﬀerent ﬁel...
82 Related theories can be retrieved together, even if originaFng from diﬀerent domains. theology metaphysics man (Sh...
Commonsense Knowledge Acquisition & Ontology The Quadranym Sensibility Model (Q): The Q proposal is a method to research ...
E=premise O=evidence S=claim R=conclusion argument Argument •  SubjecFve: The enFty claim is ubiquitous to the t...
1.  Bruner, J. (1984) Actual minds possible world, MIT Press. 2.  Jon Barwise and John Perry, Situa,ons and Artudes, 1983...
Dane Scalise – Researcher Scosy Vercoe – MIT Media Lab Making Sense of Concepts The Quadranym Sensibility Model (ERO...
  1. 1. Making Sense of Concepts How do our ideas hit the mark? Shinning a light on sensibility. 1 E.R.O.S. The Quadranym Word-Sensibility Model Illustrating the ordinariness of the experiential mythic sense. ︎
  2. 2. The Quadranym Sensibility Model (Q): The Q proposal is a method to research and represent word level concepts, commonsense knowledge and the intersects that dispense a human-like sensibility. 2 Making Sense of Concepts The prime Q is an exemplary quadranym derived from the Q axiom. It is idenFﬁed by the acronym EROS: Expansive, ReducFve, ObjecFve, SubjecFve . (p. 21 - 27) The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ≥ poten,al Mode: poten,al ≥ actual This presentaFon is a quick look at a variety of Q concepts. (See Q Theory IntroducFon for more details)
  3. 3. What’s in a word? 3 Making Sense of Concepts The task is to collect commonsense knowledge. How much informaFon about the world is contained in a single word? Commonsense Knowing (Acquisition & Ontology)
  4. 4. “I know nothing in the world that has as much power as a word. SomeFmes I write one, and I look at it, unFl it begins to shine.” –– Emily Dickinson 4 Making Sense of Concepts
  5. 5. 5 Making Sense of Concepts Q: Why can’t computers use language like people do? A: People experience the world, computers don’t.
  6. 6. InteracFng with the world produces instances of coherent sense, some of which are apparent in the words we use. The Premise 6 Making Sense of Concepts
  7. 7. There is a disFncFon to be made between a coherent sense of a word and the potenFal condiFons it may aim at in the world. Coherent Sense CondiFonal Sense 7 Making Sense of Concepts
  8. 8. Coherent Sense CondiFonal Sense •  A desire to eat points to hungry as being a coherent sense of eat. •  What food you’ll have to eat becomes a condiFonal factor of eat. Corpus: eat I prepared a nice bird! What are we having to eat? Corpus: eat 8 Making Sense of Concepts Non-declaraFve: hungry DeclaraFve: food Word: EAT
  9. 9. CondiFonal Sense Denote EAT Denote BIRD The verb Eat and the noun Bird together form a complete unit of thought, “Eat bird.” That much is clear, what isn’t clear is how they are categorized as objects of experience. Let’s say Robin funcFons like a prototype to provide one with an actual sense of the word, Bird. Hungry is able to do a similar task for the word, Eat. Each sense-word acts as a coherent core for their perspecFve denotaFons. The sense of "bird" (“robin”) converges with the sense of "eat" ("hungry") to produce birds that experience indicates as likely menu opFons. robin hungry PotenFal Foods PotenFal Birds Find Meaning Find Meaning potenFal potenFal actual actual Coherent Sense 9 Making Sense of Concepts
  10. 10. MoFvaFon: “Eat bird.” Object: food CondiFon-PotenFal Judgment: “Eat bird.” Standpoint: hungry Coherent-Actual 10 Making Sense of Concepts Coherent-CondiFonal Units Occur and Reoccur
  11. 11. Every word in every language is deﬁned relaFve to a frame. ― Charles Fillmore 11 Making Sense of Concepts
  12. 12. Actual (self-sense) PotenFal (world-sense) Word (that-sense) EAT mode=sate state=hungry state=food mode=starve Q-Unit: Quadranym 12 Dynamic Framework for Speciﬁed Terms An opFmal generalizaFon model of the process of concept speciﬁcaFon. Making Sense of Concepts States: actual = hungry ≥ potenFal = food Modes: poten,al = sate ≥ actual = starve Level pertaining to rules of grammar Level pertaining to interacFng with the world Level pertaining to instances of experience Conceptualizing States: FROM actual-being TO potenFal-becoming Conceptualizing Modes: FROM potenFal-acFon TO actual-measure
  13. 13. “When one encounters a new situaFon (or makes a substanFal change in one's view of the present problem) one selects from memory a structure called a Frame. This is a remembered framework to be adapted to ﬁt reality by changing details as necessary.” ― Marvin Minsky 13 Making Sense of Concepts
  14. 14. 14 Making Sense of Concepts The ObjecFve Field (DeliberaFve Framework) Meta hungry Include: Selector Deliberate food Exclude: CriFc •  Input •  Rerun •  Value •  Output •  Return •  Expense actual potenFal potenFal actual robin bird Q-Unit & Network Circuits Closing The Loop (Q-Unit: HeurisFc-Framework)
  15. 15. “Framing is the most ordinary thing we do. A frame is a coherent structure of related concepts so to help make sense of things. ” ― George Lakoﬀ 15 Making Sense of Concepts
  16. 16. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SubjecFve-Actual State-hungry Mode-starve ObjecFve-PotenFal State-food Mode-sate System 1: a.  HeurisFc[2] b.  Contextual Trace[4] c.  Q-Unit: Quadranym[4] d.  Meta-Dimensional Roles[4] System 2: a.  DeliberaFve[2] b.  ObjecFve Field[4] c.  SemanFc Networks[3] d.  Directed Edges[3] EAT Two Frame Systems[1] Two Systems of Thinking[2] Eat Eat ovensatisfy hunger roast cook kitchen savory BIRD Eat survive Eat follow recipe Eat swallow MFvtedByGoal Desires HasProperty UsedFor UsedFor AltLocaFon CapableOf HasPrerequisite UsedFor IsA LocaFonOf 16 2. Two system of thinking: Thinking Fast and Slow (Kahnerman12) UsedFor person food domesticate CeatedBy poultry UsedFor Making Sense of Concepts 3. SemanFc network common sense representaFon : hsp://www.kurzweilai.net/meme/frame.html See Also, Open Mind Common Sense (Singh, P. [42])) Liminal Point: HeurisFc Dynamic Prototype: robin 1. Mental Framing: Metaphors We Live By (Lakoﬀ, Johnson[28]) 4.Q Theory IntroducFon go to menu buildintuit.com
  17. 17. “By their very nature, heurisFc shortcuts will produce biases, and that is true for both humans and arFﬁcial intelligence, but the heurisFcs of AI are not necessarily the human ones.” ― Daniel Kahneman 17 Making Sense of Concepts
  18. 18. ObjecFve State: condiFon-potenFal Food AcFon & Measure Modes SubjecFve State: coherent-actual META Hungry E=sate Poultry is Food R=starve Robin not Poultry Any Q-Unit can produce what could be called a HeurisFc Bias. Q-Unit: Coherent Bias Working Memory, HeurisFc Bias, Predictability & PredicFve Errors Eat: •  The probable conclusion is drawn from the statement, “Eat bird”. •  Robin is not bird in eat frame of system 1. •  Eat frame is now in discord with bird frame of system 1. Poultry is Bird Robin not Bird Selector: potenFal CriFc: actual DeliberaFve Analysis Categorical ResoluFon Network System2 18 Making Sense of Concepts
  19. 19. “Your frame of reference is what you see.” ― Jacque Fresco 19 Making Sense of Concepts
  20. 20. nutri,on SubjecFve hungry EAT Food ObjecFve ingest Bird Poultry S = funcFon O = structure O = exclusive S = inclusive survive Coherent à CondiFonal Coherent à CondiFonal ⊇ potenFal actual Nested States: Coherent-CondiFonal Roles actual actual potenFal potenFal actual potenFal actual potenFal actual potenFal 20 Making Sense of Concepts Input: selector..... by _actual:[S _eat à O _bird] Output: criFc...by _potenFal:[S _food à O _poultry] Self Is Here Meta S = hungry Inclusive E = bird Deliberated O = food Exclusive R = poultry actual Q-Unit: Generalized Frame of Nested States potenFal Q-Unit: Hierarchical State Systems Generalize: Q-Unit
  21. 21. 21 Making Sense of Concepts The key idea of The Quadranym Word-Sensibility Model is that the environment drives the actual-subjecFve-sense, while remembering guides the potenFal-objecFve-sense. To be clear, in this system, there is no real diﬀerence between subjecFve reality and objecFve reality except for how it pertains to context, otherwise there is theoreFcally only a single empirical reality made experienFally discrete by contextual and categorical processes. EssenFally, the objecFve sense pertains to the ability to make useful predicFons about the world as it applies in context with the subjecFve sense. Unit:[Bird(hungry) ≥ Poultry(food)] [Poultry(food)] à [Bird(hungry)] Environmental-ing CondiFonal-Sense Remember-ing Coherent-Sense Causal Flux Remember-ing Loop Forms Units Q-Unit: Processing What Kind Of Bird SubjecFve: Coherent-Sense à à ObjecFve: CondiFonal-Sense ObjecFve SubjecFve
  22. 22. 22 Making Sense of Concepts Unit(One Clock): [Nutrient(hungry) à Maser(Energy)] Flux: a sense driven by the environment. Unit: remembering how that sense has been driven before. Flux:[Actual(potenFal)] → [PotenFal(actual)] Unit:[PotenFal(actual) → Actual(potenFal)] Flux is a double bracket: [y] → [x] Unit is a single bracket: [x → y] Each bracket represents a clock to track Fme like circadian oscillator Flux (Two Clocks):[Maser(energy)] à [Nutrient(hungry)] Remember-ing Environmental-ing Flux & Units: Q Scripts Form By Linking Units Together by Instances of Intervening Causal Flux. (See Q Scripts in menu) SubjecFve x ObjecFve y SubjecFve x ObjecFve y For instance… The causal ﬂux relaFonship to Q-units is represented as Follows:
  23. 23. 23 Making Sense of Concepts The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ≥ potenFal Mode: potenFal ≥ actual A State is an actual being. An actual being has a becoming; it is always a potenFal becoming. A Mode is potenFal acFon. A potenFal acFon has a diﬀerence; it is always an actual diﬀerence. Contextual mappings form in the Q system. The Q-unit represents the fundamental unit of context in the system. As we have been demonstraFng, the Q-unit is based on the Q categorical axiom. actual potenFal potenFal actual State Mode AcFve Passive These dimensions exist in Fme and are only deﬁned or acFve when they are encountered. Fme The encounter pertains to unasended sense (habits or sFmulus) and asended sense (focus or viewpoints). When unasended sense becomes asended sense this is an aﬀect we call, The OrientaFon Of InteracFvity. (At this point this parFcular idea is sFll a speculaFve aspect of the model. For more details go to Posts: Post 6)
  24. 24. 24 Making Sense of Concepts The Drawbridge The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ⊇ potenFal Mode: potenFal ⊇ actual The states of a drawbridge determines one's crossing ability. To come upon a drawbridge one encounters its actual state as either a crossing state or a non-crossing state. In the case of a drawbridge, any actual state has a predictable potenFal in Fme. The modes of a drawbridge refers to its acFons. To refer to a drawbridge is to refer to its potenFal modes indicaFng the up or the down acFon. In the case of an acFve drawbridge, any potenFal mode has an actual diﬀerence to be idenFﬁed. A simple way to think about the dynamics of the Q categorical axiom is to consider… The World Is Full Of Easy PredicFons
  25. 25. 25 Making Sense of Concepts Analogy ConFnued... The Q Categorical Axiom: State: actual ⊇ potenFal Mode: potenFal ⊇ actual The actual state is always the superset where cross-ability and non-cross-ability both exist. The potenFal state is the subset where only one of those states exists. The potenFal mode is always the superset where the up-ness and down-ness are both acFve measures. The actual mode is the subset where the passive diﬀerence is idenFﬁed. According to the Q axiom, a mode is always a potenFal acFon or measure, such that, any acFon or measure is a potenFal response that automaFcally idenFﬁes its related actual diﬀerence. For instance, if the mode is up, it has an actual diﬀerence down. The acFve- potenFal mode is idenFﬁed only ayer the passive-actual mode is determined. This suggests a frame of reference (e.g., is the train your on moving or the one next to you?). These are two points of measure that need not be complimentary terms. A state does not funcFon in this way, a state’s becoming can be any number of possible condiFons, for instance, up can become sky, good mood or awake. Occurrent interacFons with the world will drive remembered responses toward predicFng likely potenFal condiFons.
  26. 26. Prior to any associaFon a word holds at least two subjects (states) and two predicates (modes). Words are Not Atomic Words are Topics correlate measure Energy:(∀x) energy(x) ⟹ [AcFve(moFon)⊇ Passive(maser)](x) MoFon Maser Passive AcFve 0 ENERGY 26 Making Sense of Concepts Q-units represent both word-topics and theme-topics. Each will form discrete hierarchies, realms and domains. MulF-OrganizaFonal Dynamics
  27. 27. Expansive sate, ac,ve ObjecFve food, maIer SubjecFve hungry, mo,on ReducFve starve, passive Topic eat à energy Quadranym Square (Prime Dimensions) 0 27 Making Sense of Concepts Units will organize and nest together for any given topic. The prime Q is an exemplary quadranym derived from the Q axiom.
  28. 28. “We are storytelling creatures, and as children we acquire language to tell those stories that we have inside us.” ― Jerome Bruner 28 Making Sense of Concepts
  29. 29. I want chocolate mousse! I understand… but you’re telling me this, why? In our model, once moFvated, the listener’s intenFon is to ﬁnd cues in the content so to sync with oscillaFng coherent and condiFonal factors. InFmaFng Mental States Pierre Marie 29 Making Sense of Concepts
  30. 30. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For Pierre, the oscillaFon between coherent and condiFonal factors are categorically in sync, so he can then reply, “I understand”. [Object(Belief)] à [Subject(Desire)] 30 Environmental-ing: CondiFonal Sense Remember-ing: Coherent Sense Causal Flux Remember-ing Loop Forms Units Marie: agent (cf., semanFc role) [S _self à O _desire] [S _desire à O _proposiFon] [S _proposiFon à O _denote] [S _denote à O _user] [S _user à O _proposiFon] [S _proposiFon à O _other] (transcending from intra-subjecFve to inter-subjecFve) Pierre: pa,ent (cf., semanFc role) [S _other à O _hear] [S _hear à O _ProposiFon] [S _proposiFon à O _cause] [S _cause à O _intenFon] [S _intenFon à O _proposiFon] [S _proposiFon àO _denote] [S _denote à O _instanFate] [S _instanFate à O _That ProposiFon][1] Units Form (States) Scripts Flux: [O] à [S] Unit:[S à O] To form scripts, the ﬂux changes a condiFonal-sense (reference role) to a coherent-sense (sense role), for instance, the reference role O _ desire ﬂuxes to the sense role S _desire. S _desire can now reference its own object O _x to either intend a denotaFon or create a new sense. Making Sense of Concepts 1, Illustra,ng ﬂuxing FROM reference TO sense using In,ma,ng process of uIered signs in a Q script. (Husserl, E., [23])
  31. 31. “Thinking is an acFve verb, think-ing. It means you are doing something. One thing you are doing is criFcizing your thoughts, seeing whether they cohere. And if they don’t, you begin to change them and experiment with others. You get new intuiFons, new insights.” ― David Bohm 31 Making Sense of Concepts
  32. 32. ConFnuous Singularity E: acFve- potenFal Discrete MulFplicity R: passive-actual Thinking is the acFve side of thoughts. 32 Making Sense of Concepts acFve-actual passive-potenFal Coherent-knower CondiFonal-known Selector: perceiving CriFc: percept A Unit of Remember-ing Cupcake? sigh* * = When one is moFvated, categorical potenFals become acFve potenFals. Adding modes to a coherent-condiFonal state unit suggests a frame of reference for that unit. AcFve Sameness Passive Diﬀerence That would be great (See Q-Units in menu)
  33. 33. 33 Making Sense of Concepts “'Facts, facts, facts,' cries the scienFst if he wants to emphasize the necessity of a ﬁrm foundaFon for science. What is a fact? A fact is a thought that is true. But the scienFst will surely not recognize something which depends on men's varying states of mind to be the ﬁrm foundaFon of science.” – Goslob Frege
  34. 34. PotenFal A STATE Of A STAR It is Phosphorus NOT Hesperus for all to see No more experience is necessary So now let’s go have our morning tea The same for you is the same for me Making Sense of Concepts That Star:(∀x) star(x) ⟹ [Above(earth)⊇ Below(light)](x) Actual The Sense & Reference of a DenotaFon[1]: 1.  Sense and reference are idenFcal to themselves a=a. 2.  Diﬀerent senses can reference same denotaFon a=b. Sense of Reference That Star Same: The Sense Phosphorus = That Star Phosphorus[1] InteracFve Level of Sense & Reference ExperienFal Level of Sense & Reference Sense of Reference A simple sense-making reference frame for the topic, That Star.[2] ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Sense and Reference (Frege G, [13]) 2. Sense and reference play parFcular ontological roles and provide relaFonal descripFons between Q-Unit dimensions. 34
  35. 35. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- That Star:[Phosphorus à morning] That Star:[Hesperus à evening] •  IdenFcal reference to one object (a=a): no more experience necessary (Sense & Reference = passive diﬀerence). •  NonidenFcal reference to one object (a=b): more experience necessary (Sense & Reference = acFve sameness). General Topic: PosiFon:[Coherent-actual = Appearanceà CondiFon-potenFal = ,me and space] That Planet:[Venus ⊇ Phosphorus and Hesperus] passive passive acFve 35 books, publicaFons and general references 1. (Sense and Reference(Frege G, [13]) 2. ‘Twin Earth’ "'meanings' just ain't in the head.”(Putnam H,[*]) Making Sense of Concepts No No, that’s not true The same for me is a diﬀerence for you Phosphorus and Hesperus are both Venus all the way She disappears and reappears at diﬀerent Fmes of day But remember… water is the same for all to see Except on twin earth where it’s XYZ "'meanings' just ain't in the head.”[2] It’s all around us in the world insteadJ Diﬀerence: The Sense Phosphorus and The Sense Hesperus = That Planet Venus[1]
  36. 36. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SubjecFve Ontology (AcFve Hemisphere) E=solar system S=astronomy ObjecFve Ontology (Passive Hemisphere) O=planet R=second Mode Mode Quadranym IntenFonality logic Reference Sense Expansive-SubjecFve a~tude premise context Mode of context representaFon ReducFve-ObjecFve proposiFon conclusion object Mode of object representaFon Use of Concept Truth CondiFon TOPIC: Venus ‘Use of Concept, Language Game, Truth Condi,ons,’ (Wisgenstein[24,25]) context object AcFve Sameness Passive Diﬀerence 36 ‘Modes of Representa,on‘ (Frege [13]) Making Sense of Concepts
  37. 37. 37 Making Sense of Concepts “The meaning or value of a thing consists of what it aﬀords.” ― James J. Gibson
  38. 38. TABLE Bench scaffold chair roof … e = raise r = flat o = top s = surface ? Aﬀordance Flux pre-reﬂecFve reﬂecFve 38 Flux:[ObjecFve(surface)]<ﬁnd>[SubjecFve(surface)] Making Sense of Concepts An Environmental-ing Flux of Opportunity •  The coherent (pre-reﬂecFve) state aﬀords actual quesFons. •  The condiFonal (reﬂecFve) state aﬀords potenFal answers.
  39. 39. table subjecFve oﬀPut object objecFve onSet surface A Remember-ing Unit of Opportunity subjecFve objecFve objecFve subjecFve potenFal actual actual PotenFal actual PotenFal 39 Making Sense of Concepts actual potenFal Urge(desire) Resolve(belief) Unit:[OﬀPut(rest) à OnSet(surface)] rest beer Aﬀordance Unit
  40. 40. 40 Making Sense of Concepts
  41. 41. QuanFfying SpaFality: Door is conﬁgured such that, Barrier B is the condiFonal category of the coherent category Passage P IFF Door D is a condiFonal category of the coherent category Space S. •  Coherent P is all S •  Condi,on B is some S The phrase, by this I mean x, is a subjecFve qualiﬁer term, wrisen as, by _x. •  by _Space: [Coherent = void ⊇ CondiFon = between{door, passage, barrier...}] •  ∀x: Sx → DPBx = coherent: Open(door) •  ∃x: Sx → DPBx = condiFonal: Close(door) 41 The Q Self and a spaFal code toward openness and movement. Making Sense of Concepts
  42. 42. 42 Making Sense of Concepts
  43. 43. “To exist as an individual means not simply to be numerically disFnct from other things but to be a self-pole in a dynamic relaFonship with alterity, with what is other, with the world.” ― Evan Thompson 43 Making Sense of Concepts
  44. 44. By _space: [SubjecFve = void ⊇ ObjecFve = door] Subjective Space Open SubjecFve State: passage y x subjecFve state: barrier ReducFve mode Expansive mode 0 Close 0 SubjecFve State: Void Finite Inﬁnite 44 Making Sense of Concepts The zero-point of any Q-concept is a self idenFﬁcaFon opportunity. pass y X impasse ReducFve mode Expansive mode 0 SubjecFve State: [_solid]<ﬁnd>[_condiFon] 0 y x
  45. 45. A real-world locked door means the subjecFvity of the concept is denied leaving one faced with only the objecFvity of the concept. SFll, as cued, it’s a door, because control of Door is categorically there even if not actually there. S = dooràControl/Actual O = dooràConform/PotenFal Coherent space CondiFonal space Door[passage à barrier] Open SubjecFve State: passage ObjecFve state: barrier ReducFve mode (-) Expansive mode (+) 0 Close By _door: [SubjecFve = passage ⊇ ObjecFve = barrier] ObjecFve Space 45 Making Sense of Concepts
  46. 46. Empty is coherently having space. Between is the condiFon transiFoning space. ObjecFve Network CondiFonal Roles Space Modes SubjecFve State Coherent Role void inﬁnite exit out ﬁnite enter in potenFal potenFal actual actual Note: potenFal/actual arrows below are in relaFon to modes (not states). States: actual à potenFal Modes: potenFal à actual potenFal actual actual actual actual potenFal Space: 46 Making Sense of Concepts
  47. 47. •  SubjecFve: The enFty void is ubiquitous to the topic of space by virtue of void’s singular principle in every condiFon of space. •  ObjecFve: The enFty between is a mulFplicity of principles, such as, enFFes and changing properFes. One Small detail. 47 Making Sense of Concepts
  48. 48. “I asked myself about the present: how wide it was, how deep it was, how much was mine to keep.” ― Kurt Vonnegut 48 Making Sense of Concepts
  49. 49. 49 Making Sense of Concepts
  50. 50. The Doors of Time… like we transition space, we transition time… and rarely the other way around. Everyone does it, we go to the edge of the pool and dip our toe in the water; if the temperature feels warm we enter quickly if cold we hesitate. The reason we hesitate to get into a nice pool on a nice hot day is oyen the change and not necessarily the temperature. Once calibrated to air temps our bodies will resist change because of how sensibility works. The noFce of change is what concerns us. From: If not now when? To: If now then! hsps://www.scienFﬁcamerican.com/arFcle/cold-or-warm-can-we-really-tell/ 50 Making Sense of Concepts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  51. 51. ObjecFve State Networks CondiFonal Roles Time Modes SubjecFve State Coherent Role present future swim water past test temp Present is coherently having Fme. Event is the condiFon transiFoning Fme. potenFal potenFal actual potenFal actual actual potenFal actual Note: potenFal/actual arrows below are in relaFon to modes (not states). States: actual à potenFal Modes: potenFal à actual Time: 51 Making Sense of Concepts
  52. 52. The everyday sense of Fme comes when Now becomes objecFﬁed. 52 Making Sense of Concepts
  53. 53. What Now are we talking about? 53 Making Sense of Concepts •  SubjecFve: The enFty present is ubiquitous to the topic of ,me by virtue of present's singular principle in every condiFon of ,me. •  ObjecFve: The enFty Event is a mulFplicity of principles, such as, enFFes and changing properFes.
  54. 54. Let D be denota,on. (x) ⦂ D(x) ⟹ Ppa’(Saa’)⊇ Pap’(Spp’)(x) 54 Quadranym Subject and Predicate Forms Making Sense of Concepts Expression Units of Space & Time ① (∀x) : space(x) ⟹ Inﬁnite(void)⊇ Finite(between)(x) ② (∀x) : ,me(x) ⟹ Future(present)⊇ Past(event)(x) ③ (∀x) : distance(x) ⟹ Far(posi,on)⊇ Near(rela,on)(x) ④ (∀x) : direc,on(x) ⟹ From(posi,on)⊇ To(rela,on)(x) ⑤ (∀x) : door(x) ⟹ Open(passage)⊇ Close(barrier)(x) ⑥ (∀x) : container(x) ⟹ Out(empty)⊇ In(full))(x) ⑦ (∀x) : energy(x) ⟹ Ac,ve(mo,on)⊇ Passive(maIer)(x) •  Coherent and CondiFonal subject variables: ENTITIES: let Saa’ be actual ac,ve’ Subject (coherent) and let Spp’ be poten,al passive’ Subject (condiFonal). Saa’ ⊇ Spp’ •  General and ParFcular predicate variables: PROPERTIES: let Ppa’ be poten,al ac,ve’ Predicate (general) and let Pap’ be actual passive’ Predicate (paricular). Ppa’ ⊇ Pap’
  55. 55. “Each part of the brain knows a lisle bit about what’s happening in some other [parts], but there’s no single place that knows everything. ... It’s like a big corporaFon. .” ― Marvin Minsky 55 Making Sense of Concepts
  56. 56. Diﬀerent ways of Thinking 56 Making Sense of Concepts
  57. 57. Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Time future past event present Door open close barrier passage percepFon sFmuli select organize interpret logic proposiFon conclusion evidence argument scienFﬁc hypothesis fact law theory science predicFon test analysis hypothesis Q u a d r a n y m Matrix 57 Making Sense of Concepts
  58. 58. Expansive: novel, general. ReducFve: familiar, speciﬁc. ObjecFve: condiFonal noFon. SubjecFve: coherent noFon. General Domains Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage percepFon sFmuli select organize interpret logic proposiFon conclusion evidence argument scienFﬁc hypothesis fact law theory science predicFon test analysis hypothesis 58 Making Sense of Concepts
  59. 59. Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage percepFon sFmuli select organize interpret logic proposiFon conclusion evidence argument scienFﬁc hypothesis fact law theory science predicFon test analysis hypothesis Expansive: novel, general. ReducFve: familiar, speciﬁc. ObjecFve: condiFonal noFon. SubjecFve: coherent noFon. 59 Making Sense of Concepts General Domains
  60. 60. Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage percepFon sFmuli select organize interpret logic proposiFon conclusion evidence argument scienFﬁc hypothesis fact law theory science predicFon test analysis hypothesis Expansive: novel, general. ObjecFve: condiFonal organizaFon. SubjecFve: coherent noFon. ReducFve: familiar, speciﬁc. 60 Making Sense of Concepts General Domains
  61. 61. Topic Expansive ReducFve ObjecFve SubjecFve Fme future past event present door open close barrier passage percepFon sFmuli select organize interpret logic proposiFon conclusion evidence argument scienFﬁc hypothesis fact law theory science predicFon tested analysis hypothesis ReducFve: familiar, speciﬁc. ObjecFve: condiFonal noFon. SubjecFve: coherent interpretaFon. Expansive: novel, general. 61 Making Sense of Concepts General Domains
  62. 62. spaFal expansive open large reducFve close small Roles content Dimensions Domain potenFal potenFal actual actual 62 Making Sense of Concepts Modes Complimentary Roles SpaFal RelaFons of LocaFons
  63. 63. categorical expansive general inclusive reducFve speciﬁc exclusive Dimensions Domain potenFal potenFal actual actual Roles content 63 Making Sense of Concepts Modes Complimentary Roles SpaFal RelaFons of LocaFons
  64. 64. mental expansive novel unknown reducFve familiar known Dimensions Domain potenFal potenFal actual actual Roles content 64 Making Sense of Concepts Modes Complimentary Roles SpaFal RelaFons of LocaFons
  65. 65. “To imagine a language is to imagine a form of life.” ― Ludwig Wisgenstein 65 Making Sense of Concepts
  66. 66. -------------------------------------------------------------- ①  [S = NegaFve à O = PosiFve]: bias (self conscious - emoFons) ②  [S = Urge à O = Resolve]: moEvate (self reﬂecFve - emoFonal thinking) ③  [S = MoFvate à O = Goal]: plan (reﬂecFon on world - thinking) ④  [S = FuncFon à O = Structure]: modify (deliberaFve reacFon - thinking) ⑤  [S = Control à O = Conform]: manipulate (learned - reacFon) ⑥  [S = Be à O = Become]: transform (insFncFve - reacFon) Meta-Dimensional Roles: Polynym Layers The Environmental CAUSE of Concepts •  Each bracket is a feedback loop to move content through scripts. •  Each layer is a Fmeline moving content at its own rate of context. (Six level Model (Minsky35) 66 Making Sense of Concepts Seionym Polynym •  Polynym (Hierarchies): any number of verFcal dimensions = apFtude •  Quadranym (scripts): Q-units in any number of horizontal cycles = aitude
  67. 67. -------------------------------------------------------------- Closing the loop algorithms: urge and resolve cycles. Consider how music feels when you think of these kinds of cycles. Musical composers incorporate noFons of anFcipaFon and resoluFon to keep listeners engaged. [urge _hunger à resolve _food]<ﬁnd> [urge _food à resolve _ﬁsh] <ﬁnd> [urge _ﬁsh à resolve _water] <ﬁnd> [urge _water à resolve _dive] <ﬁnd> [urge _dive à resolve _swim]<ﬁnd> [urge _swim à resolve _catch] <ﬁnd> [urge _catch à resolve _eat] <ﬁnd> [urge _eat à resolve _sate] <stop> MoFvaFonal Roles: Single Layer Looping OscillaFng between Contextual Q-Units FISHING SCRIPT ‘Cogni,on as Agent/Environment Dynamics’ (Chemero 2009) 67 Making Sense of Concepts
  68. 68. “We think in generaliFes, but we live in detail.” ― Alfred North Whitehead 68 Making Sense of Concepts
  69. 69. Making Sense of Concepts Q Code Tags: qt, qe, qr, qo, qs (qe) expansive (qo) objecFve (qs) subjecFve (qr) reducFve (qt) = topic THE QUADRANT GRAPH HELPS TO ILLUSTRATE DIMENSIONAL RELATIONSHIPS, DIAGONAL, TOP & BOTTOM, LEFT & RIGHT 69 Framing a Topic Using The Quadranym Square
  70. 70. 70 Role: Expansive Role: ReducFve Role: SubjecFve Role: ObjecFve PosiFve NegaFve Pull Push We present an common sense knowledge acquisiFon eﬀort to collect quadranym Polyordinate theoreFcal constructs, such as, in the examples given below. We use the term quadranym (literally, ‘four-words’) to mean four dimensional subordinate elements that deﬁnes a superordinate axiom. Making Sense of Concepts
  71. 71. Making Sense of Concepts All Qs are tested and cerFﬁed by humans. To assist in this process a simple sorFng program (e.g., madlib) is used to read back quadranym constructs through an array of natural language scripts called expression- frames. Expression-frames are tailored to ﬁt a speciﬁc domain. For example, the Valence Domain. (qt) = topic, (qe) = expansive, (qr) = reducEve, (qo) = objecEve (qs)= subjecEve. It is correct to be (qe) instead of (qr) when the situa,on is (qo) but could have been (qs) when regarding (qt). Expression Frame Prime Quadranym 71
  72. 72. Making Sense of Concepts qt = mood, qe = beMer, qr = worse, qo = happy, qs = sad It is correct to be (beMer) instead of (worse) when the situa,on is (happy) but could have been (sad) when regarding (mood). It is correct to be (worse) instead of (beMer) when the situa,on is (sad) but could have been (happy) when regarding (mood). People can quickly see if their Quadranym makes sense to them. qt = sensiEvity, qe = soothed, qr = irritated, qo = comfort, qs = discomfort It is correct to be (soothed) instead of (irritated) when the situa,on is (comfort) but could have been (discomfort) when regarding (sensiEvity). 72
  73. 73. 73 Expression frame interface example. Making Sense of Concepts
  74. 74. 74 Making Sense of Concepts The Polynym Thesaurus A collecFon of topical dimensions of any number.
  75. 75. AcquisiFon Interface example: basic (cf., html, Java, python) 75 Making Sense of Concepts We present an interdisciplinary knowledge acquisiFon eﬀort to collect superordinate theoreFcal constructs, such as, in the current examples. We use the term polynym (literally, ‘many-word’) to mean an array of subordinate elements that deﬁnes a superordinate axiom.
  76. 76. 76 polynym: a theoreFcal construct that is best described using an array of subordinate terms id ego superego Psyche (Freud) P=3 A=psychology topic (source) P=denominator A=area/discipline subordinates } } Making Sense of Concepts Introducing
  77. 77. 77 id ego superego Psyche (Freud) P=3 A=psychology topic (source) P=denominator A=area/discipline subordinates } } Superordinate The theoretical construct = {Freud, Psyche} Subordinates The theory’s divisions = {id, ego, superego} Making Sense of Concepts
  78. 78. 78 id ego superego Psyche (Freud) P=3 A=psychology topic (source) P=denominator A=area/discipline subordinates } } Numerator The theory topic = {psyche} Denominator The number of subordinates = {3} Making Sense of Concepts
  79. 79. 79 Goal • collect synsets of theory subordinates • build a network of interdisciplinary theories • enable development by web community Uses • machine learning • mapping between disciplines • story understanding • knowledge base inferencing • interdisciplinary research • language translation id ego superego earth metal wood ﬁre water Psyche, Personality (Freud) P=3 A=psychology chi (Wu Xing) P=5 A=philosophy reasoning P=2 A=cog-sci inducFve deducFve innate insFnct impulse reﬂex want desire me self raFonal reason resolve decide ideal moral conscience self-reﬂecFon restraint disapproval synsets topic (source) P=denominator A=area/discipline subordinates } } } { { Making Sense of Concepts
  80. 80. 80 Synonym sets (synsets) are essenFal for story understanding and language translaFon. However, meaning can change in context of a speciﬁc theory… ≠ ego personality (Freud) P=3 A=psychology self raFonal reason resolve decide ego English (WordNet) conceit narcissism pride vanity self-esteem Like a thesaurus, synonym sets in a lexical database like WordNet[#] are highly aligned in meaning. In the context of a superordinate construct, synonym sets may be more abstract. CreaFng super/subordinate synonym sets is a unique way to deﬁne and compare axioms. Making Sense of Concepts
  81. 81. 81 A network of interdisciplinary theories and accompanying synsets can be built communally. Specialists in diﬀerent ﬁelds collect and compare ideas in one locaFon. Expert 1 Expert 2 personality (Freud) P=3 A=psychology energy (chakra) P=7 A=philosophy mood (Ekman) P=6 A=psychology intelligence (Gardner) P=7 A=psychology chi (Wu Xing) P=5 A=philosophy truth (Buddha) P=4 A=philosophy Making Sense of Concepts
  82. 82. 82 Related theories can be retrieved together, even if originaFng from diﬀerent domains. theology metaphysics man (Shultze) P=3 A=theology man (Hsing) P=5 A=metaphysics Search: humaniFes natural spritual carnal common worthy superior called sage Making Sense of Concepts
  83. 83. Commonsense Knowledge Acquisition & Ontology The Quadranym Sensibility Model (Q): The Q proposal is a method to research and represent word level concepts, commonsense knowledge and the intersects that dispense a human like sensibility. It’s easier for computers to perform accurate quantum calculations than to derive a clear moral message from a simple children’s story. 83 Making Sense of Concepts SupplemenFng semanFc networks with Q-unit representaFon improves tractability and helps to establish a natural contextual ﬂow of events. SemanFc networks rely on directed edges, Q meta-frame relies on roles. Other CS projects (The Cyc project: ‘Common Sense knowledge Base’ (Lenat, Guha, 1990)) (Open Mind Common Sense (Singh, P. 2002)) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  84. 84. E=premise O=evidence S=claim R=conclusion argument Argument •  SubjecFve: The enFty claim is ubiquitous to the topic argument by virtue of claim’s singular principle of every condiFon of argument. •  ObjecFve: The enFty evidence is a mulFplicity of principles, such as, enFFes and changing properFes. •  AlternaFve Mode Set: E=Agree - R=Disagree In conclusion, what we are proposing is a Quadranym Argument. 84 Making Sense of Concepts
  85. 85. 1.  Bruner, J. (1984) Actual minds possible world, MIT Press. 2.  Jon Barwise and John Perry, Situa,ons and Artudes, 1983. MIT Press, ISBN 0-262-02189-7 3.  Chalmers, D. J. (2010) The Character of Consciousness, New York and Oxford: Oxford University Press. 4.  Chalmers, D. J. (1996) The Conscious Mind, Oxford: Oxford University Press. 5.  Chemero, A., (2009) Radical Embodied CogniFve Science, Cambridge, MA: MIT Press. 6.  Clark, A., Chalmers, D. J. (1998), reprint, (2010) The Extended Mind. MIT Press. 7.  Clark A. (2015) Surﬁng Uncertainty, Oxford University Press. 8.  Dahlgren, K. (1988) Naïve SemanFcs For Natural Language Understanding, Springer US, copy right holder: Kluwer Academic Publishers. 9.  Dreyfus, H.L. (ed.) (1982) Husserl, IntenFonality and CogniFve Science, Cambridge, Mass.: MIT Press. 10.  Fillmore, C. (1968) "Frame semanFcs”, (1982) In LinguisFcs in the Morning Calm. Seoul, Hanshin Publishing Co., 11.  Fodor, J. A. (1978) “ProposiFonal A~tudes” in RePresentaFons: (1984) Philosophical Essays on the FoundaFons of CogniFve Science, J.A. Fodor, Cambridge, Massachusess: MIT Press, 1981. 12.  Frege, G. (1891) FuncFon and Concept, in Jenaische Gesellschay für Medizin und Naturwissenschay, 13.  Frege, G. (1892) On Sense and Reference, Zeitschriy für Philosophie und philosophische KriFk 14.  Frege, G. (1892) Concept and Object, in Vierteljahresschriy für wissenschayliche Philosophie XVI 15.  Fries, P. (2005). "A mechanism for cogniFve dynamics: neuronal communicaFon through neuronal coherence". 16.  Gallagher S. (2005 )How the body shapes the mind. Oxford University Press. 17.  Gibson, J.J. (1950). The PercepFon of the Visual World. Boston: Houghton Miﬄin. 18.  Gibson, J. J. (1966). The Senses Considered as Perceptual Systems, Boston: Hughton Miﬄin. 19.  Gibson, J.J. (1972). A Theory of Direct Visual PercepFon. In J. Royce, W. Rozenboom (Eds.). The Psychology of Knowing. New York: Gordon & Breach. 20.  Gibson, J.J. (1977). The Theory of Aﬀordances In R. Shaw & J. Bransford (eds.). 21.  Heidegger M. (1927) Being and Time, translated by J. Macquarrie and E. Robinson. Oxford: Basil Blackwell, 1962. 22.  Hoﬀ B. (1982) The Tao of Pooh. Duson 23.  Husserl, E. (1900/1970) Logical InvesFgaFons, (Engl. Transl. by Findlay, J.N.), London: Routledge and Kegan Paul. 24.  Husserl, E. (1913) Ideas Pertaining to a Pure Phenomenology and to a Phenomenological Philosophy. 25.  Kahneman D. (2011). Thinking, Fast and Slow. Macmillan. 26.  Kahneman D. Tversky A.(2000). Choices, Values, and Frames, Cambridge University Press. 27.  Kripke S. (1972) SemanFcs of natural language, Reidel Publishing Company. 28.  Lakeoﬀ G., Johnson M, (1980) Metaphores we live by, University of Chicago Press. 29.  Lenat, D. (2001) Hal's Legacy, 2001's Computer as Dream and Reality. Common Sense and the Mind of HAL". Cycorp, Inc. 30.  Lenat, D. and Guha R. V. (1990). Building Large Knowledge-Based Systems: RepresentaFon and Inference in the Cyc Project. Addison-Wesley. 31.  Matuszek C. (2005) "Searching for Common Sense: PopulaFng Cyc from the Web". TwenFeth NaFonal Conference on ArFﬁcial Intelligence. Pissburgh, Pennsylvania. 32.  Merleau-Ponty M. (1945) Phenomenology of PercepFon, ﬁrst published, EdiFons Gallimard, Paris. 33.  Miller G. A., Beckwith R, Fellbaum C. D., Gross D., Miller K. (1990). WordNet: An online lexical database. Int. J. Lexicograph 34.  Minsky, M. (1986) The Society of Mind. Simon and Schuster. 35.  Minsky, M. (2006). The EmoFon Machine. Simon & Schuster. 36.  Myin E. (2013) Radicalizing EnacFvism: Basic Minds without Content MIT Press. 37.  Plous, S. (1993). The psychology of judgment and decision making. McGraw-Hill. 38.  Prinz, J. (2012) The Conscience Brain, Oxford University Press. 39.  Rosch, E. (1975) “CogniFve RepresentaFons of SemanFc Categories", Journal of Experimental Psychology. 40.  Searle, J. (1983) IntenFonality, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. 41.  Stamenov, N.I., and Gallese, V. (2002) Mirror Neurons and the EvoluFon of Brain and Language. John Benjamins Publishing Co. 42.  Singh, P. (2002) The Open Mind Common Sense Project, MIT Medi a Lab January 1, 2002: KurzweilAI.net. 43.  Velleman, J. D. 1989. PracFcal ReﬂecFon . Princeton: Princeton University Press. "The Guise of the Good” In Velleman 2000. 44.  Whitehead, A. N. (1929), Process and Reality, New York: Macmillan. 45.  Whitehead, A. N. (1933) Adventures of Ideas, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press; New York: Macmillan. 46.  Williams, R.R. (1992). RecogniFon: Fichte and Hegel on the Other. SUNY Press. 47.  Wisgenstein, L. (1953) Philosophical InvesFgaFons , G.E.M. Anscombe and R. Rhees (eds.), G.E.M. Anscombe (trans.), Oxford: Blackwell. 48.  Wisgenstein, L. (1921) Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus (TLP), 1922, C. K. Ogden (trans.), London: Routledge & Kegan Paul. 49.  Mind in Life: Biology, Phenomenology, and the Sciences of Mind 85 Making Sense of Concepts
  86. 86. Dane Scalise – Researcher Scosy Vercoe – MIT Media Lab Making Sense of Concepts The Quadranym Sensibility Model (EROS) Identify the box that you seek to think out of;-) 86 Dedicated to coders and thinkers Buildintuit.com A look at the ordinariness of our mythic sense.

×