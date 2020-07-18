Build intuithome

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EROS Word-Sensibility ModelIntersubjectivity, Micro-Topics & The Coherent BiasEROS 1 Preview
  2. 2. {…) = a dimensional cluster of related terms. •The source condition represents the superset. •The target variable represents the subset. ∀(x) eat1(x) → Sate{…)(hungry{…}) ⊇ Starve{…}(food{…})x ∀(x) eat2(x) → Available{…)(consume{…}) ⊇ Deplete{…}(resource{…})x 2 Sate(hungry) Starve(food) = x Available(consume) Deplete(resource) = x source target eat1 eat2 Word-Sensibility & Quadranyms EROS Word-Sensibility centers around ways to anchor the responsiveness of words in a system. That is, the ability to act quickly and positively to situations in the world. In our model, we represent responsiveness in micro-topics. Micro-Topics (or word-topics) help organize, characterize or summarize lexical information. They’re pre-textual micro-unit renderings of context used to anchor focus given to a sentence and to contextual development. The model represents micro-topics in four dimensions. We refer to these micro-topic dimensions as quadranyms. Consider the word eat for example: eat1 and eat2 represent two different orientations of responsiveness. Each, a quadranym micro-topic of the word eat. eat1 source: the subject hungry is predicated on Sate. eat1 target: the subject food is predicated on Starve. eat2 source: the subject consume is predicated on Available. eat2 target: the subject resource is predicated on Deplete. Any target variable becomes from what the source is being.
  3. 3. 3 Intersubjectivity & Intimating Mental States EROS A source condition takes a target variable. In this example, the target variable is chocolate mousse. When the source condition is shared it is called a coherent bias. What is required here is the most basic topic and its source condition, a condition that the agent and the patient can share. Any other knowing requirements involves nesting more micro-topics. (∀x) eat(x) ⟹ [Sate(hungry) ⊇ Starve(food)x] • Predicates (modes) provide measure • Subjects (states) provide arguments • hungry (coherent bias) anchors orientation • food (conditional) is the target variable In the model, once motivated, the listener’s intention is to find cues in the content so to sync with oscillating coherent and conditional factors.
  4. 4. Find Mousse Find Mousse Micro-Topics & The Coherent Bias EROS 4 Topic Name: Eat(x) Weights (∀x) eat1(x) ⟹ [Sate(hungry) ⊇ Starve(food)x] 1.0 (∀x) eat3(x) ⟹ [Swallow(mouth) ⊇ Chew(food)x] 0.7 (∀x) eat4(x) ⟹ [Intact(chew) ⊇ Fragment(substance)x] 0.6 (∀x) eat2(x) ⟹ [Available(consume) ⊇ Deplete(resource)x] 0.5 (∀x) eat5(x) ⟹ [Stable(corrode) ⊇ Disintegrate(material)x] 0.1 Micro-topics are virtual orientations shared between people. Just like there are different word senses, there are different orientations of micro-topics. Consider the different orientations for the topic eat below. Coherent Bias (subject state) = {hungry, mouth, chew, consume, corrode} Consider the assertion; “My car eats up gas.” The orientation eat1 implies the car is hungry. The orientational process must identify any false path that may be educed from the coherent bias. Sensing that the car must be hungry is a mistake that a child can make. Consider how inhibitors, taboo and humor might function as part of this process.
  5. 5. 5 Utility = Sate Weight Crave = Sate 1.0 Nutrition = Sate 0.6 Growth = Sate 0.5 Life = Sate 0.4 starve x food = craving variance 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 To vary any eat1 utility, sate is dependent on starve. In this situation, starve rates low (20%) and sate utility crave rates high (8.1). Hungry is your body telling you it's time to eat. Starvation is when you burn more energy than you take in. In this micro-topic, hungry for something anchors the sense of measure between sate and starve. If Marie is diabetic or in someway needing what she craves, then starve increases as a general reference of need. If another utility is dependent, say nutrition, then the output changes according to the situation. Any variability for craving is dependent on the polarity between eat1 predicate modes i.e., all eat1 = all sate non-discrete. Being hungry in eat1 means sate is dependent on starve to bring discreteness when targeting food. hungry + starve = crave 90% 70% 50% 30% 10% Contextual Inference Utility more starve Less starve The coherent bias = hungry sate y Independent & Dependent Variables EROS less crave more crave “I want chocolate mousse!” Craving dessert is a measurable situation in this micro-topic eat1. Utility is potential measure of the dependent variable. In this Quadranym, sate is the dependent variable able to infer several potential measures (or utilities). Starve acts as the independent variable providing actual measure for potential meanings relating to eating food. (∀x) eat1(x) ⟹ [Sate(hungry) ⊇ Starve(food)x]
  6. 6. 6 Thank You J EROS More Information: About - Contact - Home We appreciate your Interest and welcome any feedback.

