Build intuit

EROS Word-Sensibility Model Theory & Components IntroductionEROS 1
2 Index EROS • General Introduction …………………..3 • Micro-Topics ……………………………….4 • Quadranyms ……………………………….5-9 • Quadranyms & ...
3 Introduction EROS The Quadranym Model of Word-Sensibility (Q): An Ecological Systems Perspective On Word-Level-Concepts ...
Micro-Topics (or word-topics); help organize, characterize or summarize lexical information. They’re pre-textual micro-uni...
E = expand: open O = object: barrier N = Topic Name: door S = subject: passage R = reduce: close 5 Expansion-Reduction (ER...
The Quadranym Square 6 E mode active potential S state active actual O state passive potential R mode passive actual hemis...
Hemisphere relations provide the general template representation: •Left Side: Superset = E_Mode(s_state): E = Active_Poten...
In this Quadranym, the micro-topic configuration to anchor space has infinite dependent on finite, between is the target v...
9 Utility Weight Climate 1.0 Security 0.3 Privacy 0.2 Aesthetic 0.1 close x barrier = climate variance 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0...
Below is a matrix. It represents a Polynym. Each topic name represents one of its dimensions (ranks). Polynyms have any nu...
11 Acquisition & Knowledgebase EROS We introduce a method to acquire commonsense and interdisciplinary knowledge. It is a ...
Consider the assertion, “Science makes predictions.” Several topics come together to form a Polynym. The terms in each of ...
As a public interface, Quadranyms are represented on y mode and x state axes. mode expansive reductive state subjective ob...
14 The Coherent Bias EROS
15 The Coherent Bias EROS The term void functions like a heuristic bias for the topic space. We refer to this as the Coher...
Find Mousse Find Mousse The Coherent Bias EROS 16 Topic Name: Eat(x) Weights (∀x) eat(x) ⟹ Sate(hungry) ⊇ Starve(food)x 1....
Theoretically, a conservation of order is virtually provided by micro-topics. In other words, a conflict between coherent ...
18 •Representing environmental resources is a flux. •Representing motivated-dynamical context is a unit. 1.flux is double ...
19 Hierarchical layers represent Contextual Timelines. Some layers cycle more generally and others more specifically. The ...
20 Units when linked together form scripts. The system generally consists of Units, Scripts and Layers. Ecological Perspec...
21 Upper scripts constrain lower scripts. Unattended & Attended Layers → Goal: General Layer:[Urge(survive) → Resolve(nutr...
To conclude, our aim is to bring some understanding to word-sensibility theories and components. The full idea involves un...
