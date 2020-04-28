Build intuit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Psyche & EROS Word-Sensibility Components Preview 1
Word-Sensibility Components Preview Micro-Topics (or word-topics); help organize, characterize or summarize lexical inform...
The basic idea is for machines to have the ability to learn to abstract the human experience of contextual expectation, bu...
What is a Quadranym? We define Quadranym as a four-part conceptual construct using a dual-axis Mode- State model. It opera...
E = expand: open O = object: barrier N = Topic Name: door S = subject: passage R = reduce: close A responsiveness for door...
The Quadranym Square 6 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
The hemispheres provide the general templates and are represented as follows: •Right Side (Superset): E = Active_Potential...
As a public interface, quadranyms are best represented on y mode and x state axes. mode expansive reductive state subjecti...
In this representation, infinite void is dependent on finite to configure a situation for space. Between is the target var...
Text: ”Close the door because it’s cold outside." 10 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
Topic Name Expansion Reduction Objective Subjective space infinite finite between void door open close barrier passage dis...
Because door is a subset of the spatial domain it is nested in spatial dimensions. This is illustrated in the matrix table...
Consider the assertion, “Science makes predictions.” Several topics come together to form a Polynym. The terms in each of ...
14 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
15 Word-Sensibility Components Preview Micro-topics are shared between people, e.g., eat. Find Mousse Find Mousse
16 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
Theoretically, a conservation of order is virtually provided by micro-topics. In other words, a conflict between coherent ...
18 Word-Sensibility Components Preview •Representing environmental resources is a flux. •Representing motivated-dynamical ...
19 State Scripts Word-Sensibility Components Preview
20 Hierarchical layers represent Contextual Timelines. Some layers cycle more generally and others more specifically. The ...
21 Upper scripts constrain lower scripts. Unattended & Attended Layers → Goal: General Layer:[Urge(survive) → Resolve(nutr...
22 The primary advantage of layers is the ability to create various hierarchical orders. In this way, an act can be constr...
To conclude, our aim is to bring some understanding of word-sensibility theories and components. The full idea involves un...
  1. 1. Psyche & EROS Word-Sensibility Components Preview 1
  2. 2. Word-Sensibility Components Preview Micro-Topics (or word-topics); help organize, characterize or summarize lexical information. They’re pre-textual micro-unit-renderings of context used to anchor focus given to a sentence and to contextual development. 2
  3. 3. The basic idea is for machines to have the ability to learn to abstract the human experience of contextual expectation, building that abstraction up from the word-level, and in this way machines can make better sense of the things that people typically know. Word-Sensibility Components Preview 3
  4. 4. What is a Quadranym? We define Quadranym as a four-part conceptual construct using a dual-axis Mode- State model. It operates as a virtual unit of orientation and constraint. • Expansion-Reduction (ER-mode) and Objective-Subjective (OS-state). 4 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  5. 5. E = expand: open O = object: barrier N = Topic Name: door S = subject: passage R = reduce: close A responsiveness for door is rendered, a dynamic framework for specified terms; a constraining unit specifying a virtual motivated-dynamical-context. Quadranym Example 5 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  6. 6. The Quadranym Square 6 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  7. 7. The hemispheres provide the general templates and are represented as follows: •Right Side (Superset): E = Active_Potential(S = active_actual) •Left Side (Subset): R = Passive_Actual(O = passive_potential). •The superset is the source condition. •The subset is the target variable. space(x) → Infinite{…)(void{…}) ⊇ Finite{…}(between{…})x door(x) → Open{…)(passage{…}) ⊇ Close{…}(barrier{…})x 7 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  8. 8. As a public interface, quadranyms are best represented on y mode and x state axes. mode expansive reductive state subjective Objective y x 8 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  9. 9. In this representation, infinite void is dependent on finite to configure a situation for space. Between is the target variable. Void is the zero-point. Quadranym notation begins generally and adjusts to specific conditions. Independent & Dependent Variables. 9 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  10. 10. Text: ”Close the door because it’s cold outside." 10 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  11. 11. Topic Name Expansion Reduction Objective Subjective space infinite finite between void door open close barrier passage distance far near relation position direction there here to from container out in full empty Below is a matrix. It represents a Polynym. Each topic name represents one of its dimensions (ranks). Polynyms have any number of dimensions. 11 Word-Sensibility Components Preview 5 parts × Relations of Locations = [space, door, distance, direction, container]
  12. 12. Because door is a subset of the spatial domain it is nested in spatial dimensions. This is illustrated in the matrix table of nested topics. The point being, the variability in climate is dependent on the division of spatial modes, all_out & some_in. All space is out temperature non-discrete. In the door realm, any variance is dependent on barrier, i.e., close_in is the independent variable that influences open_out temperature. All Quadranyms can conform in this way in some manner. 12 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  13. 13. Consider the assertion, “Science makes predictions.” Several topics come together to form a Polynym. The terms in each of the (EROS) columns tend to fill in a tantamounting or pervading sense. 13 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  14. 14. 14 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  15. 15. 15 Word-Sensibility Components Preview Micro-topics are shared between people, e.g., eat. Find Mousse Find Mousse
  16. 16. 16 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  17. 17. Theoretically, a conservation of order is virtually provided by micro-topics. In other words, a conflict between coherent and conditional factors will virtually generate new micro-topics. In a response to new input, the motivation is to produce like minded objectives in a reciprocal relationship with others to influence outcomes in the world. In this same way, we consider intra-subjective units as having similar dynamical relationships. 17 Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  18. 18. 18 Word-Sensibility Components Preview •Representing environmental resources is a flux. •Representing motivated-dynamical context is a unit. 1.flux is double brackets: [b] → [a] 2.unit is single brackets: [a → b] •flux: a dynamic sense driven by the environment. •unit: how that sense has been driven before.
  19. 19. 19 State Scripts Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  20. 20. 20 Hierarchical layers represent Contextual Timelines. Some layers cycle more generally and others more specifically. The more new units appear in a layer the more specific it is to a task. Strategies may supplement, replace layers or rearrange hierarchical orders. Procedural layers are mixed and matched to optimally describe an agents condition of responsiveness given the occurrent situation. Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  21. 21. 21 Upper scripts constrain lower scripts. Unattended & Attended Layers → Goal: General Layer:[Urge(survive) → Resolve(nutrition)] General Layer:[Urge(nutrition) → Resolve(hunger)] General Layer:[Urge(hunger)] → Resolve(food)] Specific Layer: [Urge(food) → Resolve(water)] Specific Layer: [Urge(water) → Resolve(fish)] Scripts can run linearly or can be broken into layers and run simultaneously. Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  22. 22. 22 The primary advantage of layers is the ability to create various hierarchical orders. In this way, an act can be constrained by different motivations. Consider for instance a chimpanzee who smashes small stones with a big rock. Maybe the act continues just for the dynamic sense of it, the impact, stones fractured into fragments. Now consider the act repurposed to crack nuts. A new motivation, a new system of responsiveness is organized. Word-Sensibility Components Preview
  23. 23. To conclude, our aim is to bring some understanding of word-sensibility theories and components. The full idea involves unpacking a multi-organizational dynamic system. The model is a method for commonsense representation that introduces the idea of motivated dynamical-contexts anchoring word-level concepts, we refer to it as Word-Sensibility. Any word in the system can be considered a motivated dynamical-context. Central to this process is the idea that there is the immanent and what necessarily must transcend the immanent, by which this implicates the skills, volition and resources that one has to cope in the world. Word-sensibility is proposed as a hypothetical construct pertaining to affective and conative components. It’s about social instincts, habits, emotions and volition reinforced by the environment. 23 Word-Sensibility Components Preview Check out About Page and System Page for more information. Contact us. We look forward to any questions and suggestions. Thank You

