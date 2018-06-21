Structures

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Beam 5/A-B ( GB15 )4 4 14 9234 13 4 3 6 19 3 4 4 3 Ground Floor Slab Load Distribution Plan Scale 1:100 1 A B C D E F 1 2 3 4 5 6 3b 4a 3a A1 B1 Determine one way or two way slab : Slab A-B/4-5 Ly/Lx = 4/4 = 1 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab A-B/5-6 Ly/Lx = 4/3 = 1.3 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab self-weight = Slab thickness x Concrete density = 0.15m x 24 kN/m³ = 3.6 kN/m² Dead Load 1. Concrete beam self-weight = Density x Beam size = 24 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 0.30m ) = 1.08 kN/m 2. Brick wall load = Wall density x (thickness x height) = 19 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 3.0m ) = 8.55 kN/m 3. Load from slab A-B/4-5 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 4/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 4.8 kN/m 4. Load from slab A-B/5-6 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m = 5.4 kN/m Total dead load on beam 5/A-B = ( 1.08 + 8.55 + 4.8 + 5.4 ) kN/m = 19.83 kN/m A B 1.08 kN/m 8.55 kN/m 4.8 kN/m 5.4 kN/m 19.83 kN/m 4m
  2. 2. Live Load 1. Live load from slab A-B/4-5 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 1.5 kN/m² x ( 4/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m 2. Live load from slab A-B/5-6 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) = 2.0 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m = 3.0 kN/m Total live load = ( 2.0 + 3.0 )kN/m = 5.0 kN/m Ultimate Load Load factor that needs to be applied : 1.4 for dead load ; 1.6 for live load • Ultimate load on beam 5/A-B = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 19.83 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 5.0 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 27.76 kN/m + 8.0 kN/m = 35.76 kN/m Reaction Force 1. Beam 5/A-B UDL to point load = 35.76 kN/m x 4m = 143.04 kN ∑Mʙ = 0 ( Ra x 4 ) – ( 143.04 x 2 ) = 0 Ra = ( 143.04 x 2 ) / 4 Ra = 71.52 kN ∑Fy = 0 Rʙ + 71.52 – 143.04 = 0 Rʙ = 71.52 kN A B 2.0 kN/m 3.0 kN/m 5.0 kN/m 4m 35.76 kN/m 143.04 kN 2m 2m RʙRa (+) (-) 71.52 -71.52 Shear force diagram Bending moment diagram Positive area = Negative area = ½ x 71.52 x 2 = 71.52m² Total area = 71.52 x 2 = 143.04m² 71.52 35.76 kN Rʙ=71.52kNRa=71.52kN
  3. 3. Beam A/4-6 ( GB2 )4 4 14 9234 13 4 3 6 19 3 4 4 3 Ground Floor Slab Load Distribution Plan Scale 1:100 1 A B C D E F 1 2 3 4 5 6 3b 4a 3a A1 B1 Determine one way or two way slab : Slab A-B/4-5 Ly/Lx = 4/4 = 1 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab A-B/5-6 Ly/Lx = 4/3 = 1.3 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab self-weight = Slab thickness x Concrete density = 0.15m x 24 kN/m³ = 3.6 kN/m² Dead Load 1. Concrete beam self-weight = Density x Beam size = 24 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 0.30m ) = 1.08 kN/m 2. Brick wall load = Wall density x (thickness x height) = 19 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 3.0m ) = 8.55 kN/m 3. Load from slab A-B/4-5 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 4/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 4.8 kN/m 4. Load from slab A-B/5-6 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m Total dead load on beam 5/A-B For beam A/4-5, = ( 1.08 + 8.55 + 4.8 ) kN/m = 14.43 kN/m For beam A/5-6, = ( 1.08 + 8.55 + 3.6 ) kN/m = 13.23 kN/m 4 5 1.08 kN/m 8.55 kN/m 4.8 kN/m 3.6 kN/m 14.43 kN/m 4m 6 13.23 kN/m 3m
  4. 4. Live Load 1. Live load from slab A-B/4-5 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 1.5 kN/m² x ( 4/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m 2. Live load from slab A-B/5-6 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m Total live load Ultimate Load Load factor that needs to be applied : 1.4 for dead load ; 1.6 for live load • Ultimate load on beam A/4-5 = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 14.43 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 2.0 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 20.2 kN/m + 3.2 kN/m = 23.4 kN/m • Ultimate load on beam A/5-6 = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 13.23 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 2.0 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 18.52 kN/m + 3.2 kN/m = 21.72 kN/m Reaction Force 1. Beam A/4-5 UDL to point load = 23.4 kN/m x 4m = 93.6 kN 2. Beam A/5-6 UDL to point load = 21.72 kN/m x 3m = 65.16 kN ∑M₄ = 0 ( 93.6 x 2 ) + ( 65.16 x 5.5 ) + ( 71.52 x 4 ) – ( R₆ x 7 ) = 0 R₆ = ( 187.2 + 358.38 + 286.08 ) / 7 R₆ = 118.81 kN ∑Fy = 0 R₄ + 118.81 – 71.52 – 93.6 – 65.16 = 0 R₄ = 111.47 kN 4 5 2.0 kN/m 2.0 kN/m 2.0 kN/m 23.4 kN/m 4m 6 21.72 kN/m 3m 2.0 kN/m R₆R₄ 93.6 kN 65.16 kN 2m 1.5m 71.52 kN R₆=118.81kNR₄=111.47kN 93.6 kN 65.16 kN 2m 1.5m 71.52 kN
  5. 5. Shear force diagram Bending moment diagram Positive area = ½ x ( 17.87 + 111.47 ) x 4 = ½ x 129.34 x 4 = 258.68m² Negative area = ½ x ( 53.65 + 118.81 ) x 3 = ½ x 172.46 x 3 = 258.69m² 4 5 4m 6 3m 23.4 kN/m 21.72 kN/m R₆=118.81kNR₄=111.47kN 71.52 kN 111.47 17.87 -53.65 -118.81 258.68 (+) (-)
  6. 6. Beam B/4-6 ( GB17 )4 4 14 9234 13 4 3 6 19 3 4 4 3 Ground Floor Slab Load Distribution Plan Scale 1:100 1 A B C D E F 1 2 3 4 5 6 3b 4a 3a A1 B1 Determine one way or two way slab : Slab A-B/4-5 Ly/Lx = 4/4 = 1 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab A-B/5-6 Ly/Lx = 4/3 = 1.3 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab B-C/4-6 Ly/Lx = 7/5 = 1.4 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab self-weight = Slab thickness x Concrete density = 0.15m x 24 kN/m³ = 3.6 kN/m² Dead Load 1. Concrete beam self-weight = Density x Beam size = 24 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 0.30m ) = 1.08 kN/m 2. Brick wall load = Wall density x (thickness x height) = 19 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 3.0m ) = 8.55 kN/m 3. Load from slab A-B/4-5 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 4/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 4.8 kN/m 4. Load from slab A-B/5-6 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m 4. Load from slab B-C/4-6 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 5/2 )m = 9.0 kN/m Total dead load on beam B/4-6 For beam B/4-5, = ( 1.08 + 4.8 + 9.0 ) kN/m = 14.88 kN/m For beam B/5-6, = ( 1.08 + 8.55 + 3.6 + 9.0 ) kN/m = 22.23 kN/m 4 5 1.08 kN/m 8.55 kN/m 4.8 kN/m 3.6 kN/m 14.88 kN/m 4m 6 22.23 kN/m 3m 9.0 kN/m
  7. 7. Live Load 1. Live load from slab A-B/4-5 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 1.5 kN/m² x ( 4/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m 2. Live load from slab A-B/5-6 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 2.0 kN/m 3. Live load from slab B-C/4-6 = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) = 1.5 kN/m² x ( 5/2 )m = 3.75 kN/m Total live load Ultimate Load Load factor that needs to be applied : 1.4 for dead load ; 1.6 for live load • Ultimate load on beam B/4-5 = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 14.88 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 5.75 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 20.83 kN/m + 9.2 kN/m = 30.03 kN/m • Ultimate load on beam B/5-6 = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 22.23 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 5.75 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 31.12 kN/m + 9.2 kN/m = 40.32 kN/m Reaction Force 1. Beam B/4-5 UDL to point load = 30.03 kN/m x 4m = 120.12 kN 2. Beam B/5-6 UDL to point load = 40.32 kN/m x 3m = 120.96 kN ∑M₄ = 0 ( 120.12 x 2 ) + ( 71.52 x 4 ) + ( 120.96 x 5.5 ) – ( R₆ x 7 ) = 0 R₆ = ( 240.24 + 286.08 + 665.28 ) / 7 R₆ = 170.23 kN ∑Fy = 0 R₄ + 170.23 – 120.12 – 71.52 – 120.96 = 0 R₄ = 142.37 kN 4 5 2.0 kN/m 2.0 kN/m 30.03 kN/m 4m 6 40.32 kN/m 3m RʙRa 120.12 kN 120.96 kN 2m 1.5m 71.52 kN R₆=170.23kNR₄ 142.37kN 120.12 kN 120.96 kN 2m 1.5m 71.52 kN 5.75 kN/m 5.75 kN/m 3.75 kN/m
  8. 8. Shear force diagram Bending moment diagram Positive area = ½ x ( 142.37 + 22.25 ) x 4 = ½ x 164.62 x 4 = 329.24m² Negative area = ½ x ( 49.27 + 170.23 ) x 3 = ½ x 219.50 x 3 = 329.25m² 4 5 4m 6 3m 30.03 kN/m 40.32 kN/m R₆=170.23kNR₄=142.37kN 71.52 kN 142.37 22.25 -49.27 -170.23 329.24 (+) (-)
  9. 9. Beam 6/A-C ( GB3 )4 4 14 9234 13 4 3 6 19 3 4 4 3 Ground Floor Slab Load Distribution Plan Scale 1:100 1 A B C D E F 1 2 3 4 5 6 3b 4a 3a A1 B1 Determine one way or two way slab : Slab A-B/5-6 Ly/Lx = 4/3 = 1.3 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab B-C/4-6 Ly/Lx = 7/5 = 1.4 < 2 (Two way slab) Slab self-weight = Slab thickness x Concrete density = 0.15m x 24 kN/m³ = 3.6 kN/m² Dead Load 1. Concrete beam self-weight = Density x Beam size = 24 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 0.30m ) = 1.08 kN/m 2. Brick wall load = Wall density x (thickness x height) = 19 kN/m³ x ( 0.15m x 3.0m ) = 8.55 kN/m 3. Load from slab 6/A-B = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m = 5.4 kN/m 4. Load from slab A-B/5-6 = Slab self-weight x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.6 kN/m² x ( 5/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 6.0 kN/m Total dead load on beam 6/A-C For beam 6/A-B, = ( 1.08 + 8.55 + 5.4 ) kN/m = 15.03 kN/m For beam 6/B-C, = ( 1.08 + 8.55 + 6.0 ) kN/m = 15.63 kN/m A B 1.08 kN/m 8.55 kN/m 5.4 kN/m 6.0 kN/m 15.03 kN/m 4m C 15.63 kN/m 5m
  10. 10. Live Load 1. Live load from slab 6/A-B = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) = 2.0 kN/m² x ( 3/2 )m = 3.0 kN/m 2. Live load from slab 6/B-C = Live load intensity x ( Lx/2 ) x ( 2/3 ) = 3.0 kN/m² x ( 5/2 )m x ( 2/3 ) = 2.5 kN/m Total live load Ultimate Load Load factor that needs to be applied : 1.4 for dead load ; 1.6 for live load • Ultimate load on beam 6/A-B = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 15.03 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 3.0 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 21.04 kN/m + 4.8 kN/m = 25.84 kN/m • Ultimate load on beam 6/B-C = Ultimate dead load + Ultimate live load = ( 15.63 kN/m x 1.4 ) + ( 2.5 kN/m x 1.6 ) = 21.88 kN/m + 4.0 kN/m = 25.88 kN/m Reaction Force 1. Beam 6/A-B UDL to point load = 25.84 kN/m x 4m = 103.36 kN 2. Beam 6/B-C UDL to point load = 25.88 kN/m x 5m = 129.4 kN ∑Ma = 0 ( 103.36 x 2 ) + ( 170.23 x 4 ) + ( 129.4 x 6.5 ) – ( Rʙ x 9 ) = 0 Rʙ = ( 206.72 + 680.92 + 841.1 ) / 9 Rʙ = 192.08 kN ∑Fy = 0 103.36 + 170.23 + 129.4 – 192.08 – Ra = 0 Ra = 210.91 kN 3.0 kN/m 2.5 kN/m 2.0 kN/m 25.84 kN/m 25.88 kN/m 2.0 kN/m RʙRa 103.36 kN 129.4 kN 2m 2.5m 170.23 kN Rʙ=192.08kNRa=210.91kN A B 4m C 5m 103.36 kN 129.4 kN 2m 2.5m 170.23 kN
  11. 11. Shear force diagram Bending moment diagram Positive area = ½ x ( 210.91 + 107.55 ) x 4 = ½ x 318.46 x 4 = 636.92m² Negative area = ½ x ( 62.68 + 192.08 ) x 5 = ½ x 254.76 x 5 = 636.90m² 210.91 107.55 -62.68 -192.08 636.92 (+) (-) A B 4m 5m C 25.84 kN/m 25.88 kN/m Rʙ=192.08kNRa=210.91kN 170.23 kN/m

