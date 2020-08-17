3. modul 6 project management tools

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Terima kasih
  1. 1. Project Management Tools Gitta Indreswari, S.Si. Pusat Riset Pendidikan Masa Depan Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Kementrian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan 2020
  2. 2. Project Management Tools Dalam mengerjakan sebuah proyek, perencanaan dan pengelolaan proyek yang baik sangat diperlukan untuk menjaga kualitas dari proyek itu sendiri. Project management tools hadir untuk mendampingi peserta dalam mempersiapkan, mengelola dan mengerjakan proyeknya, sehingga tujuan dan target waktu dari proyek dapat tercapai sesuai dengan target, serta proyek yang dihasilkan dapat lebih optimal.
  3. 3. Project Management Tools: Perencanaan WBS (Work Breakdown Structure) Chart WBS chart adalah salah satu alat dari project management tools. WBS chart dapat digunakan untuk membantu peserta membuat perencanaan dengan lebih terperinci. WBS chart membantu peserta untuk memecahkan setiap proses pekerjaan menjadi lebih detail agar peserta dapat mengidentifikasi tugas dan melihat komponen dari proyek dengan lebih baik.
  4. 4. Project Management Tools: Perencanaan Contoh WBS (Work Breakdown Structure) Chart Berikut adalah contoh WBS Chart dalam proyek pembangunan laboratorium.
  5. 5. Project Management Tools: Timeline Gantt Chart Gantt chart adalah salah satu alat dari project management tools. Gantt chart dapat digunakan untuk membantu peserta untuk membuat penjadwalan dan alokasi waktu. Selain itu, gantt chart dapat membantu peserta untuk memastikan seluruh komponen dari proyek telah direncanakan dengan mempertimbangan urutan pengerjaan tugas dan memperhitungkan perkiraan waktu pekerjaan. Melalui gantt chart, peserta juga dapat melihat keseluruhan waktu dari pengerjaan proyek.
  6. 6. Project Management Tools: Timeline Contoh Gantt Chart Berikut adalah contoh Gantt Chart dalam proyek pembangunan laboratorium. 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 Persiapan Proyek Menentukan tujuan Menentukan tim kerja Menentukan pembagian tugas Perencanaan Proyek I. Desain Laboratorium Mengecek lokasi pembangunan Mencari referensi desain ruang laboratorium II. Alat Kebutuhan Laboratorium Mencari referensi kebutuhan laboratorium Mencari referensi supplier alat dan bahan III. Proposal Rencana Kerja Membuat proposal rencana kerja Pengajuan hingga persetujuan proposal Pembangunan Menentukan arsitek untuk merancang laboratorium Pengajuan hingga menentukan rancangan laboratorium Masa pembangunan Memesan alat dan kebutuhan laboratorium Melengkapi isi laboratoium Evaluasi Proyek Mengecek ulang/uji kelayakan Identifikasi & melengkapi kekurangan (jika ada) Pembukaan laboratorium Evaluasi dan pembubaran tim kerja Hal yang perlu dilakukan Agustus September Oktober
  7. 7. Terima kasih

