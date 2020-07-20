Sk jogo tonggo 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 / 9 /V /2020 T E N T A N G PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19 DEN...
3. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 60 Tahun 2014 tentang Dana Desa yang Bersumber dari Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (...
f. Memberikan pelayanan kesehatan: pemeriksaan suhu badan , pengecekan gejala covid-19, pengecekan tempat cucui tangan; g....
KELIMA : Keputusan ini berlaku sejak tanggal ditetapkan dengan ketentuan apabila terdapat kekeliruan dalam penetapan akan ...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 01 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Bangun Sutarmo Ketua Ketua RW 2...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 02 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Ibnu Al Makhdi Ketua Ketua RW 2...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 03 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Suparno Ketua Ketua RW 2. Hadiy...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO 04 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Saimin Ketua Ketua RW 2. Tusmin Wa...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 05 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Suparto Ketua Ketua RW 2. Novia...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 06 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Abu Nangim Ketua Ketua RW 2. Ah...
SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 07, 08, 09 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Tohar Ketua Ketua RW 2....
  1. 1. KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 / 9 /V /2020 T E N T A N G PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19 DENGAN RAHMAT TUHAN YANG MAHA ESA KEPALA DESA SEBORO, Menimbang : a. bahwa Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) yang menjadi pandemi global telah berdampak serius terhadap sendi-sendi ekonomi dan kesehatan masyarakat; b. bahwa untuk melaksanakan instruksi Plt. Bupati Kudus terkait pencegahan dan peningkatan kewaspadaan terhadap resiko infeksi penularan Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19); c. bahwa berdasarkan Musyawarah Desa Terbatas Desa Seboro Kecamatan Gebog Kabupaten Kudus tentang pencegahan dan peningkatan kewaspadaan terhadap resiko infeksi penularan Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19); d. bahwa untuk mencegah resiko penularan Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) dan melindungi segenap warga masyarakat di Desa Seboro Kecamatan Gebog Kabupaten Kudus; e. bahwa berdasarkan pertimbangan sebagaimana dimaksud pada huruf a, b, c, dan d, maka perlu menetapkan Keputusan Kepala Desa Seboro tentang Pembentukan SATGAS Jogo Tonggo Desa Seboro Pencegahan Covid-19. Mengingat : 1. Undang-Undang Nomor 6 Tahun 2014 tentang Desa (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2014 Nomor 7, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5495); 2. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 43 Tahun 2014 tentang Peraturan Pelaksanaan Undang-Undang Nomor 6 Tahun 2014 tentang Desa (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2014 Nomor 123, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5539) sebagaimana telah beberapa kali diubah, terakhir dengan Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 11 Tahun 2019 tentang Perubahan Kedua atas Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 43 Tahun 2014 tentang Peraturan Pelaksanaan Undang-Undang Nomor 6 Tahun 2014 tentang Desa (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2014 Nomor 123, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5539);
  2. 2. 3. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 60 Tahun 2014 tentang Dana Desa yang Bersumber dari Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2014 Nomor 168, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5558), sebagaimana telah diubah beberapa kali terakhir dengan Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 8 Tahun 2016 tentang Perubahan Kedua atas Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 60 Tahun 2014 tentang Dana Desa yang Bersumber dari Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2016 Nomor 57, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5864); 4. Keputusan Presiden Nomor 9 Tahun 2020 tentang Gugus Tugas Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19); 5. Keputusan Kepala BNPB nomor 13.A Tahun 2020 tentang Perpanjangan Status Keadaan Tertentu Darurat Bencana Wabah Penyakit Akibat Virus Corona di Indonesia; 6. Surat Edaran Menteri Desa, Pembangunan Daerah Tertinggal, dan Transmigrasi Nomor 4 Tahun 2020 tentang Pembinaan dan Pengendalian Dana Desa Tahun 2020; 7. Surat Edaran Menteri Desa, Pembangunan Daerah Tertinggal, dan Transmigrasi Nomor 8 Tahun 2020 tentang Desa Tanggap COVID-19 dan Penegasan Padat Karya Tunai Desa; 8. Surat Edaran Gubernur Jawa Tengah Nomor 440/0005942 Tanggal 14 Maret 2020 tentang Peningkatan Kewaspadaan Terhadap Risiko Penularan Infeksi Corona Virus Disease-19 (COVID-19) di Jawa Tengah; 9. Surat Edaran Sekretaris Daerah Provinsi Jawa Tengah nomor 000/988 tanggal 23 Maret 2020 tentang Pemanfaatan Bankeu Pemdes dan DD TA. 2020 untuk Penanganan Virus Corona; M E M U T U S K A N Menetapkan : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19 PERTAMA : Pembentukan Pembentukan SATGAS Jogo Tonggo Desa Seboro Pencegahan Covid-19, sebagaimana tercantum dalam lampiran keputusan ini; KEDUA : Tugas SATGAS Jogo Tonggo Desa Seboro Pencegahan Covid-19, adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Satgas Kesehatan: a. Mendata setiap orang yang keluar masuk desa; b.Mencegah penyebaran dan penularan covid 19 dengan membawa orang yang teridentifikasi PDP ke rumah sakit rujukan; c. Memastikan dan meng update data siapa saja yang berstatus OTG, ODP dan PDP; d.Mengupayakan OTG, ODP karantina mandiri 14 hari; e. Memastikan lokasi strategis, tersedia cuci tangan, penyeprotan, disinfektan secara rutin, warga tertib keluar rumah, memakai masker, jaga jarak fisik antar warga 1, 5 sampai 2 meter;
  3. 3. f. Memberikan pelayanan kesehatan: pemeriksaan suhu badan , pengecekan gejala covid-19, pengecekan tempat cucui tangan; g. Mendorong praktek hidup bersih dan sehat, makan minum seimbang, olahraga, mandi teratur, istirahat cukup, lingkungan bersih; h.Berkoordinasi dengan petugas kesehatan untuk memeriksakan lanjut jika ada kondisi darurat; 2. Satgas Ekonomi: a. Mendata kebutuhan dasar masyrakat; b.Mendata warga yang tidak mampu, menyediakan kebutuhan dasar; c. Mengupayakan secara maksmal agar warga bias di bantu; d.Memastikan bantuan tepat sasaran; e. Memastikan kegiatan bertani, berkebun dan berdagang tetap berjalan dengan perhatian protocol kesehatan; f. Melayani kebutuhan sehari-hari warga yang karantina mandiri; g. Mendorong terbangunnya lumbung pangan. 3. Satgas Sosial Keamanan: a. Bersama tim kesehatan melakukan pencatatan orang masuk dan keluar di lingkungan RW; b. Membuat jadwal giliran ronda; c. Menghindarkan kerumunan; d. Memastikan yang berstatus ODP dan OTG untuk tidak keluar rumah; e. Menyiapkan data pilah penerima bantuan agar setiap bantuan tepat sasaran dan tepat guna; f. Memastikan kelompok Lansia, difabel, ibu hamil serta anak-anak mendapatkan perlindungan; g. Memastikan seluruh kegiatan sosial dilakukan secara gotong royong; h. Meredam dan menyelesaikan konflik social secara rembugan/musyawarah; i. Memastikan kesepakatan wagra terkait dengan jam berkunjung/bertamu; j. Meamstikan setiap rumah memiliki alat komunikasi umum , manual (kentongan); k. Memberikan pemahaman bahwa jenazah tidak menularkan covid -19; l. Pengamanan warung-warung sembako. 4. SATGAS HIBURAN a. Untuk mengurangi kejenuhan warga dapat melaksanakan hiburan mandiri, sesuai kearifan local masing-masing; b. KETIGA : Dalam melaksanakan tugasnya, SATGAS JOGO TONGGO Desa Seboro pencegahan Covid-19 sebagaimana dimaksud dalam diktum KESATU bertanggung jawab dan menyampaikan laporan kepada Kepala Desa. KEEMPAT : Semua biaya yang timbul sebagai akibat ditetapkannya Keputusan Kepala Desa ini dibebankan pada Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Desa Tahun Anggaran 2020.
  4. 4. KELIMA : Keputusan ini berlaku sejak tanggal ditetapkan dengan ketentuan apabila terdapat kekeliruan dalam penetapan akan diadakan perbaikan sebagaimana mestinya. DITETAPKAN DI : SEBORO PADA TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 KEPALA DESA SEBORO, ttd ADI SUBARKAH TEMBUSAN Keputusan ini disampaikan kepada : 1. Yth. Camat Sadang; 2. Ketua BPD Seboro; 3. Kepada yang bersangkutan; 4. Arsip.
  5. 5. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 01 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Bangun Sutarmo Ketua Ketua RW 2. Suprapto Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Mulyani Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Mulyanto Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Rohmat Arifin Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Suparjo Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Shaeful Mutaqin Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Turyono Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Wasingun Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Riswanto Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Sarjono Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Sutrisno Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Sutanto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. Eddy Susanto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. Budi Prasetyo Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Sudjito Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Saidah Anggota Masyarakat 18. Tahrir Anggota Masyarakat 19. Sutoyo Anggota Warga 20. Napmudin Anggota Warga 21. Amad Sanwarto Anggota Warga 22. Wartoyo Anggota Warga LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V /2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19 Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH
  6. 6. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 02 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Ibnu Al Makhdi Ketua Ketua RW 2. Sutrisno Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Amin Suyitno Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Hidayah Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Amad Fatoni Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Yuliati Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Lilianti Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Tusman Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Suparmin Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Samini Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Ruslani Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Suryanto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Sodikun Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. Imbuh Setiawan Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. Saefudin Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Amad Misun Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Slamet Anggota Masyarakat 18. Drio Sungkowo Anggota Masyarakat 19. Yahroni Anggota Warga 20. Naryono Anggota Warga 21. Torikun Anggota Warga 22. Aang Setiobudi Anggota Warga Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V/2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19
  7. 7. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 03 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Suparno Ketua Ketua RW 2. Hadiyanto Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Titin Supriyatin Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Tarmini Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Mistiyah Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Manisem Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Partinah Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Eddy Haryono Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Imam Saefudin Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Rasito Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Suwaryo Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Suheri Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Sugiyono Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. Ruswandi Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. Sutrisno Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Yasmudi Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Sarjono Anggota Masyarakat 18. Masum Anggota Masyarakat 19. Suyanto Anggota Warga 20. Riswanto Anggota Warga 21. Suhedi Anggota Warga 22. Ade Harsono Anggota Warga Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V/2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19
  8. 8. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO 04 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Saimin Ketua Ketua RW 2. Tusmin Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Tusyanti Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Suswanto Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Marfungah Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Saryono Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Sumiyati Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Madyadi Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Priyadi Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Selamet Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Winarto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Kaslam Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Suryanto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. Sumarno Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. Tusyanto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Marsito Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Oki Prasetyo Anggota Masyarakat 18. Sutarno Anggota Masyarakat 19. Lukman Anggota Warga 20. Arifin Anggota Warga 21. Sarimun Anggota Warga 22. Sarimun Anggota Warga Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V/2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19
  9. 9. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 05 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Suparto Ketua Ketua RW 2. Noviana Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Sudarsono Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Miarto Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Shalikin Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Umaroh Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Wartono Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Ahmad Ghojali Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Alsiyah Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Tri Winarsih Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Ahmad Sahelan Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Mahful Hidayat Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Yudi Prahono Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. Sarno Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. Sunyono Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Sakun Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Guspi Anggota Masyarakat 18. Danang Anggota Masyarakat 19. Rahmawati Anggota Warga 20. Adman Anggota Warga 21. Edi Anggota Warga 22. Joni Anggota Warga Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V/2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19
  10. 10. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 06 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Abu Nangim Ketua Ketua RW 2. Ahmad Jirzis Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Wasis Purbojati Wiranata Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Diyanto Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Rina Yuniarti Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Uswatun Khasanah Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Sri Mulyati Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Sudiarti Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Aris Bahtiar Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Nurohman Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Subono Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Muhyono Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Wahrudin Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. M. Badal Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. tOVIK Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Tulus Riyadi Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Mukhamil Anggota Masyarakat 18. Kasiyah Anggota Masyarakat 19. Muhtasor Anggota Warga 20. Mahfud Mufidun Anggota Warga 21. Susmiyati Anggota Warga 22. Wahyudi Anggota Warga Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V/2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19
  11. 11. SUSUNAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO RW 07, 08, 09 DESA SEBORO PENECEGAHAN COVID-19 NO NAMA JABATAN UNSUR 1. Tohar Ketua Ketua RW 2. Reni Wakil Ketua Seluruh Ketua RT 3. Muslimin Sekretaris Sekret RW 4. Muhyono Bendahara Bendahara RW 5. Pujiono Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 6. Amirudin Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 7. Warito Satgas Kesehatan Anggota RT 8. Edi Irawan Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 9. Sutarno Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 10. Aliman Satgas Ekonomi Anggota RT 11. Abidin Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 12. Muhyanto Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 13. Holidun Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 14. Sutrisno Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 15. Sukarso Satgas Sosial & Keamanan Tokoh Masyarakat 16. Suyadi Satgas Hiburan Masyarakat 17. Taryono Anggota Masyarakat 18. Kasirin Anggota Masyarakat 19. Suhriyanto Anggota Warga 20. Hoeri Anggota Warga 21. Muhdir Anggota Warga 22. Amad Mutoif Anggota Warga Kepala Desa Seboro ttd ADI SUBARKAH LAMPIRAN : KEPUTUSAN KEPALA DESA SEBORO NOMOR : 900 /9/ V/2020 TANGGAL : 18 Mei 2020 TENTANG PEMBENTUKAN SATGAS JOGO TONGGO DESA SEBORO PENCEGAHAN COVID-19

