Project Leadership

LEADERSHIP Pejman Moghbelzadeh
WHAT IS LEADERSHIP? Leadership • The ability to influence a group toward the achievement of goals • Leadership promotes ad...
LEADERSHIP THEORY Leadership theories help us to identify and categorize different leadership styles adopted by leaders in...
GREAT PERSON’ THEORY Theory assumes that leaders are born, not made.
TRAIT THEORIES • A set of traits or inner qualities that can define a leader • Theories that consider personality, social,...
BEHAVIORAL THEORIES • This develops the trait theories from some inherent qualities of leadership into considering what le...
BEHAVIORAL THEORIES MODEL German-American psychologist Kurt Lewin and colleagues (1939) identified three different leaders...
BEHAVIORAL THEORIES MODEL Michigan University Model aimed to determine the methods and principles of leadership that lead...
BEHAVIORAL THEORIES MODEL Managerial Grid. • Developed by Robert Blake and Jane Mouton. • Managerial Grid based upon two ...
MANAGERIAL MODEL Country club – high people / low production: • people feel secure and comfortable in their roles, assumin...
SITUATIONAL THEORIES • Specific leadership style is determined by the external environment or specific situation. • The si...
SITUATIONAL THEORIES THE LEAST PREFERRED CO-WORKER MODEL • No best style of leadership. Instead, a leader's effectiveness ...
SITUATIONAL THEORIES THE PATH–GOAL MODEL • Adapt their behavior according to the challenges and opportunities of each situ...
SITUATIONAL THEORIES PATH–GOAL LEADERSHIP STYLES Leadership Style Workplace Characteristics Follower Characteristics Direc...
SITUATIONAL THEORIES HERSEY AND BLANCHARD’S MODEL • This model explores the relationship between leader and follower • The...
SITUATIONAL THEORIES TANNENBAUM AND SCHMIDT LEADERSHIP CONTINUUM • In the belief that situations change continually and, h...
ACTION-CENTRED LEADERSHIP (ACL). • Based upon the principle that a leader achieves a task through individuals working toge...
FIVE PRACTICES OF EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP • Model the way: set an example by demonstrating shared values. Achieve small succe...
RELATIONSHIP THEORY • leaders who are primarily motivated by, and concerned with, the interaction they have with their fol...
TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP • People will follow a person who creates an attractive vision • Five transformational styles ...
TRANSACTIONAL THEORIES • Transactional theories are applicable to a managerial approach to leadership • They offer a simpl...
Executives who can effectively focus on others emerge as natural leaders regardless of organizational or social rank.
QUESTIONS?
  1. 1. LEADERSHIP Pejman Moghbelzadeh
  2. 2. WHAT IS LEADERSHIP? Leadership • The ability to influence a group toward the achievement of goals • Leadership promotes adaptive or useful changes. Management • Use of authority inherent in designated formal rank to obtain compliance from organizational members • Management promotes stability or enables the organization to run smoothly. Persons in managerial positions may be involved with both management and leadership. Both management and leadership are needed for organizational success.
  3. 3. LEADERSHIP THEORY Leadership theories help us to identify and categorize different leadership styles adopted by leaders in different situations. A GOOD MAGICIAN is a good theorist Leadership style is found to be reliant upon a number of issues: • The personality of the leader. • The maturity of followers. • The current situation. • The wider needs of the environment.
  4. 4. GREAT PERSON’ THEORY Theory assumes that leaders are born, not made.
  5. 5. TRAIT THEORIES • A set of traits or inner qualities that can define a leader • Theories that consider personality, social, physical, or intellectual traits to differentiate leaders from non leaders • Some leaders will be born with effective traits, others can learn them through exposure or study • By identifying these traits it was believed that people having them could be identified, recruited and placed in positions of authority
  6. 6. BEHAVIORAL THEORIES • This develops the trait theories from some inherent qualities of leadership into considering what leaders do • Our behaviors are driven by our values. • Behavior of leaders (what they do) being more important than their physical, emotional or mental traits.
  7. 7. BEHAVIORAL THEORIES MODEL German-American psychologist Kurt Lewin and colleagues (1939) identified three different leadership styles: Autocratic: • Leader takes decisions without any consultation • Speedy decisions are required • Greatest level of discontent amongst team members. • I want both of you to. . . Democratic: • Team input, to a greater or lesser extent, in the decision-making process • Difficult to manage when there is a wide range of opinions. • Let's work together to solve this. . . Laissez-faire: • To take a back step and allow people a high degree of decision- making. • No requirement for central co-ordination of resources • Adoption of the laissez-faire approach is a conscious decision by the leader, rather than an excuse from one who is lazy or otherwise occupied. • You two take care of the problem while I go. .
  8. 8. BEHAVIORAL THEORIES MODEL Michigan University Model aimed to determine the methods and principles of leadership that lead to higher levels of satisfaction and productivity in staff • Employee-centered supervisors. • Place strong emphasis on subordinate’s welfare. • Production-centered supervisors. • Place strong emphasis on getting the work done. Employee-centered supervisors have more productive work groups than production-centered supervisors.
  9. 9. BEHAVIORAL THEORIES MODEL Managerial Grid. • Developed by Robert Blake and Jane Mouton. • Managerial Grid based upon two behavioral approaches: • concern for people: • concern for production/result
  10. 10. MANAGERIAL MODEL Country club – high people / low production: • people feel secure and comfortable in their roles, assuming that as long as they are happy they will work harder. • But one where production suffers due to lack of direction. Task management – high production / low people: • similar to autocratic leadership style, • employees are only a means by which tasks are completed. • Rules, procedures and punishment to pressurize their people to achieve goals. Impoverished – low people / low production: • ineffective as their main concern is to avoid being held responsible for any problems • Yet problems will occur in an environment where disorganization, dissatisfaction and disharmony prevail. Middle-of-the-road – medium people / medium production: • Neither the people’s potential nor that of productivity are realized. • Leaders adopting this style are ready to accept average performance Team management – high people / high production: • Employees understand what the organization is trying to achieve and willingly accept their importance in meeting agreed goals.
  11. 11. SITUATIONAL THEORIES • Specific leadership style is determined by the external environment or specific situation. • The situational approach to leadership requires leaders to adapt their style according to the situation they face
  12. 12. SITUATIONAL THEORIES THE LEAST PREFERRED CO-WORKER MODEL • No best style of leadership. Instead, a leader's effectiveness is based on the situation. • Two factors – "leadership style" and "situational favorableness” • Leadership style is fixed and there are two style • Task-oriented leaders • relationship-oriented leaders • Situational Favorableness • Leader-Member Relations • Task Structure • Leader's Position Power Leader-Member Relations Task Structure Leader's Position Power Most Effective Leader Good Structured Strong Low LPC Good Structured Weak Low LPC Good Unstructured Strong Low LPC Good Unstructured Weak High LPC Poor Structured Strong High LPC Poor Structured Weak High LPC Poor Unstructured Strong High LPC Poor Unstructured Weak Low LPC
  13. 13. SITUATIONAL THEORIES THE PATH–GOAL MODEL • Adapt their behavior according to the challenges and opportunities of each situation • Increasing or clarifying followers’ personal benefits by striving for and achieving the group’s goal; • Clarifying and clearing a path for the achievement of the group goals. • leadership styles should be influenced by the characteristics of both the followers and their workplace. • Fails to give weight to any emotional bonds
  14. 14. SITUATIONAL THEORIES PATH–GOAL LEADERSHIP STYLES Leadership Style Workplace Characteristics Follower Characteristics Directive – clarifies the goal, gives clear direction and expects followers to follow instructions •Unstructured, interesting tasks •Clear, formal authority •Good team-working •Inexperienced team members •A belief they lack power •Desire to be directed Supportive – demonstrates concern for followers’ welfare and seeks to provide a supportive working environment •Simple, predictable tasks •Unclear or weak authority •Poor team-working •Experienced, confident team members •A belief they have power •Rejection of close control Participative – consults with followers before taking any decisions involving goal-setting •Unstructured, complex tasks •Authority could be clear or unclear •Team-working could be good or poor •Experienced, confident team members •A belief they have power •Preference to have control over their work Achievement-oriented – sets challenging goals and has confidence in followers achieving them •Unstructured, complex or unpredictable tasks •Clear, formal authority •Team-working could be good or poor •Experienced, confident team members •A belief that they have insufficient power •Acceptance and respect for the leader in setting the goals
  15. 15. SITUATIONAL THEORIES HERSEY AND BLANCHARD’S MODEL • This model explores the relationship between leader and follower • The competence, confidence and developmental levels of specific followers should play the greatest influence on determining the most appropriate leadership • the model requires leaders to adapt their approach according to the progression of the followers’ development
  16. 16. SITUATIONAL THEORIES TANNENBAUM AND SCHMIDT LEADERSHIP CONTINUUM • In the belief that situations change continually and, hence, leaders should also be able to change their approach • leadership behavior varies along a continuum from the autocratic extreme to one where followers are heavily involved in decision-making
  17. 17. ACTION-CENTRED LEADERSHIP (ACL). • Based upon the principle that a leader achieves a task through individuals working together in a team • In order to be effective, a leader must meet the needs of the task, the team and the individual • Leadership functions differ according to the level the leader operates at
  18. 18. FIVE PRACTICES OF EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP • Model the way: set an example by demonstrating shared values. Achieve small successes that build confidence, commitment and consistent progress. • Inspire a shared vision: communicate an exciting, motivational and meaningful future. Encourage others to share that vision by appealing to their values, interests and aspirations. • Challenge the process: seek challenging opportunities to change, grow, innovate and develop. Be prepared to experiment and take calculated risks and learn from any mistakes and failures. • Enable others to act: encourage collaboration by promoting shared goals and building trust. Use delegation and empowerment to develop increased competence, whilst offering visible support. • Encourage the heart: recognize and reward individual contributions to group goals. Celebrate team achievements regularly
  19. 19. RELATIONSHIP THEORY • leaders who are primarily motivated by, and concerned with, the interaction they have with their followers • leaders recognize that the key to organizational success lies with the people who work within it. • leaders should find ways to motivate their people, rather than passively applying leadership styles to followers or situations
  20. 20. TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP • People will follow a person who creates an attractive vision • Five transformational styles applied by leaders: • Idealized influence: express their beliefs and values and have a strong sense of purpose. • Inspirational motivation: communicate their optimism regarding the future; have a compelling vision of the future; talk enthusiastically about what needs to be achieved; and express confidence in ability to achieve. • Intellectual stimulation: seek different perspectives to problem-solving; encourage creative thinking; question ideas that have not been questioned before. • Individualized consideration: spend time teaching and coaching individuals; consider individuals’ needs, abilities and strengths; listen to people. • Idealized attributes: build respect; have power and competence; make sacrifices for others; and instil pride in others and energy
  21. 21. TRANSACTIONAL THEORIES • Transactional theories are applicable to a managerial approach to leadership • They offer a simplistic style that is based upon ‘transactions' or instructions between a manager and employee that can be linked to reward for successful completion of work, or, possibly, punishment for perceived failure • Typically refers to those individuals who view their jobs as a series of discrete transactions between themselves and their subordinates • Good administrators in that they operate as problem solvers
  22. 22. Executives who can effectively focus on others emerge as natural leaders regardless of organizational or social rank.
  23. 23. QUESTIONS?

