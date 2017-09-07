‫اوج‬ ‫کتاب‬ ‫خالصه‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫زاده‬ ‫مقبل‬ ‫پژمان‬
‫گیری‬ ‫اوج‬ •‫سطح‬ ‫یا‬ ‫رتبه‬ ‫به‬ ‫یافتن‬ ‫ترقی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫معنای‬ ‫به‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫اوج‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫فکری‬‫است‬ •‫گر...
‫استراتژی‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫ده‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫های‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫ردیف‬‫چالش‬‫ها‬ ‫سازمان‬ ‫درصد‬ 1‫زمان‬96 2 ‫تعهد‬(‫افراد‬ ‫میان‬ ‫...
‫ست‬ ُ‫گ‬ ‫چارچوب‬ ‫یکی‬‫از‬‫اصلی‬‫ترین‬ ‫چالش‬‫هایی‬‫که‬‫در‬‫خصوص‬ ‫استراتژی‬‫وجود‬،‫دارد‬ ‫ناواضح‬‫بودن‬‫چیستی‬ ‫استراتژ...
‫استراتژی‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫تعریفی‬‫کامل‬‫از‬‫استراتژی‬‫می‬‫تواند‬‫به‬‫این‬‫صورت‬ ‫باشد‬:‫تخصیص‬‫هوشمندانه‬‫ی‬‫منابع‬،‫محدود‬‫از‬‫...
‫فکرکردن‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫قرارند‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫ای‬ ‫پایه‬ ‫ی‬ ‫گانه‬ ‫سه‬: •‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫کلیدی‬ ‫های‬ ‫...
‫اتحاد‬ ، ‫اول‬ ‫قاعده‬‫بخشیدن‬ ،‫بینش‬‫ترکیب‬‫دو‬‫یا‬‫چند‬‫تکه‬‫اطالعات‬‫یا‬،‫داده‬‫به‬‫طریقی‬‫منحصر‬ ‫به‬‫فرد‬‫است‬‫که‬‫...
‫استراتژی‬ ‫در‬ ‫الگوها‬ «‫الگو‬‫نمونه‬‫ای‬‫قابل‬‫اطمینان‬‫از‬‫ویژگی‬،‫ها‬،‫اعمال‬‫گرایشات‬‫یا‬ ‫سایر‬‫مشخصات‬‫قابل‬‫مشاهد...
‫یاب‬ ‫الگو‬ ‫الگو‬ ‫ردیاب‬ ‫شرکت‬‫بازار‬ ‫بر‬ ،‫سال‬ ‫چهارم‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫تخفیفات‬ ‫می‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫سال‬ ‫کل‬ ‫در‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬...
‫ها‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫تصویر‬ ‫دیدن‬ ‫به‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫استراتژیستی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫درک‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫بلکه‬ ،‫است‬ ‫آن‬ ‫عناص...
‫ها‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫است‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫فناوری‬ ،‫خدمت‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫از‬ ‫متشکل‬ ‫زیرساختی‬ ،‫پلتفرم‬ ‫گردند‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫بستر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫د...
‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫مقدس‬ ‫جام‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫شما‬ ‫که‬ ‫بیابید‬ ‫را‬ ‫کاری‬...
‫سودآور‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ،‫استراتژیک‬ ‫مسیر‬ ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بینش‬ ‫بخشیدن‬ ‫اتحاد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫است‬ ‫سودآور‬. ‫های‬ ‫انتخا...
‫سودآور‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫برای‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫راه‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫و‬ ‫جست‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫دیگری‬ ‫ابزار‬ ‫است‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫ماتریس‬...
‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫است‬ ‫بینش‬ ،‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫مشترک‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫بینش‬...
‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫چهار‬ ،‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫آغاز‬ ‫را‬ ‫نوآوری‬ ‫های‬ ‫تالش‬ ‫رهبر‬ ‫که‬ ‫هنگامی‬ ‫است‬ ‫پذیر‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫با...
‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬‫نوآوری‬ ‫مقدار‬ ،‫بودند‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫که‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫سه‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی...
‫دوم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫قاعده‬‫رقابت‬ ،‫کردن‬ ‫واژه‬‫ی‬‫رقابت‬‫کردن‬(‫کامپیت‬‫به‬‫انگلیسی‬)‫از‬‫واژه‬‫ی‬ ‫التین‬‫ره‬‫ت‬‫کومپ‬‫به‬‫معنای...
‫رهبر‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫دست‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫رهبری‬ ‫که‬ ‫خدمتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫محصول‬ ،‫شرکت‬ ‫جستجوی‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫کارش‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫...
‫گر‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫شرکتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫واردی‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫گر‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫است‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫را‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫یا‬ ...
‫چالشگر‬ ‫استراتژی‬
‫گر‬ ‫نظاره‬ ‫واکنش‬ ‫رقبا‬ ‫های‬ ‫حرکت‬ ‫به‬ ‫فکری‬ ‫بی‬ ‫با‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گرها‬ ‫نظاره‬ ‫این‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫و‬ ‫اند‬ ‫نشست...
‫رقابتی‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫است‬ ‫قطعی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫یک‬:‫ندارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫رایجی‬ ‫کاالی‬ ‫هیچ‬–‫از‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫یا‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫متما...
‫سبک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ناحیه‬‫سنگین‬ ‫است‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫سنگین‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫استراتژی‬:‫یک‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫سایر‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و...
‫رقابتها‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫رقابت‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫رقبای‬‫عبارتند‬ ‫سودها‬‫از‬:‫تأمین‬ ،‫مشتریان‬ ‫ها‬ ‫جانشین‬ ‫تولیدکنندگا...
‫پشتیبانی‬ ،‫سوم‬ ‫قاعده‬‫کردن‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫از‬ ‫اثربخش‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫را‬ ‫بیکاری‬ ‫...
‫از‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫با‬ ‫متناسب‬ ،‫یابد‬ ‫می‬ ‫افزایش‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫رهبری‬ ‫های‬ ‫مسئولیت‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می...
‫زمان‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫های‬ ‫تکنیک‬ •‫بخش‬‫دهید‬ ‫اختصاص‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫کاری‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫از‬ ‫توجهی‬ ‫قابل‬. •‫کنید‬ ‫ارسا...
‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫تعهد‬ ‫بر‬ ‫تأثیرگذاری‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫بود‬ ‫کداک‬ ‫شکست‬ ‫قلب‬ ،‫استراتژی‬ ‫خود‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫تأثیرگذاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫نا...
‫گیری‬ ‫نتیجه‬ ‫به‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫موقعیتی‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫فهرست‬ ،‫زیر‬ ‫در‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ارائه‬ ،‫شود...
‫سوزی‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫است‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫سه‬ ،‫حریق‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫در‬: •‫کنترل‬:‫دهید‬ ‫تخصیص‬ ...
‫تاکتیکی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫پتانسیل‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫عواملی‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫ها‬ ‫تاکتیک‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫حصول‬ ‫بدون‬...
‫پایان‬
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Elevate

15 views

Published on

Elevate

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Elevate

  1. 1. ‫اوج‬ ‫کتاب‬ ‫خالصه‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫زاده‬ ‫مقبل‬ ‫پژمان‬
  2. 2. ‫گیری‬ ‫اوج‬ •‫سطح‬ ‫یا‬ ‫رتبه‬ ‫به‬ ‫یافتن‬ ‫ترقی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫معنای‬ ‫به‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫اوج‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫فکری‬‫است‬ •‫گرفتن‬ ‫اوج‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدف‬‫چیست‬ ‫ها‬ ‫سازمان‬ ‫در‬ ‫واستراتژی‬: •‫تاکتیکی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫تفکرشان‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫باید‬ ‫مدیران‬ ‫دهند‬ ‫ارتقاء‬ ‫باالتری‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫به‬ ‫روزمره‬ ‫عملیات‬ •‫علت‬ ،‫استراتژی‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫در‬ ‫تصمیمات‬70%‫زمان‬ ‫طول‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شکست‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫توضیح‬ ‫را‬. •70%‫خود‬ ‫درآمدی‬ ‫افت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫تجربه‬ ‫حال‬ ‫در‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫های‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫شان‬ ‫سهام‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫از‬ ‫نیمی‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اندازه‬ ‫تا‬
  3. 3. ‫استراتژی‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫ده‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫های‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫ردیف‬‫چالش‬‫ها‬ ‫سازمان‬ ‫درصد‬ 1‫زمان‬96 2 ‫تعهد‬(‫افراد‬ ‫میان‬ ‫در‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫داشتن‬ ‫خریدار‬ ‫سازمان‬) 72 3‫ها‬ ‫اولویت‬ ‫فقدان‬60 4‫موجود‬ ‫وضع‬56 5‫استراتژی‬ ‫چیستی‬ ‫درک‬ ‫عدم‬48 6 ‫تفکر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫ابزارهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ 48 7‫سویی‬ ‫هم‬ ‫فقدان‬48 8 ‫نشانی‬ ‫آتش‬(‫مسئله‬ ‫هر‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫واکنش‬ ‫ای‬) 44 9‫موقع‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫داده‬ ‫فقدان‬36
  4. 4. ‫ست‬ ُ‫گ‬ ‫چارچوب‬ ‫یکی‬‫از‬‫اصلی‬‫ترین‬ ‫چالش‬‫هایی‬‫که‬‫در‬‫خصوص‬ ‫استراتژی‬‫وجود‬،‫دارد‬ ‫ناواضح‬‫بودن‬‫چیستی‬ ‫استراتژی‬‫و‬‫تفاوت‬‫آن‬ ‫با‬‫برخی‬‫کلیدواژگان‬ ‫برنامه‬‫ریزی‬‫کسب‬‫وکار‬ ‫است‬. ‫اگر‬‫پلی‬(‫استراتژی‬) ‫برای‬‫عبور‬‫وجود‬ ‫نداشته‬،‫باشد‬‫داشتن‬ ‫خودرویی‬‫با‬‫عملکرد‬
  5. 5. ‫استراتژی‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫تعریفی‬‫کامل‬‫از‬‫استراتژی‬‫می‬‫تواند‬‫به‬‫این‬‫صورت‬ ‫باشد‬:‫تخصیص‬‫هوشمندانه‬‫ی‬‫منابع‬،‫محدود‬‫از‬‫طریق‬ ‫سیستم‬‫منحصر‬‫به‬‫فردی‬‫از‬‫فعالیت‬‫ها‬‫به‬‫منظور‬‫دستیابی‬ ‫به‬‫عملکرد‬‫برتر‬‫در‬‫مقایسه‬‫با‬‫رقبا‬‫در‬‫خدمت‬‫رسانی‬‫به‬ ‫مشتریان‬.‫منابع‬‫شامل‬،‫زمان‬‫استعداد‬‫و‬‫سرمایه‬‫می‬ ‫شوند‬.
  6. 6. ‫فکرکردن‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫قرارند‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫ای‬ ‫پایه‬ ‫ی‬ ‫گانه‬ ‫سه‬: •‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫کلیدی‬ ‫های‬ ‫بینش‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ،‫ت‬ َ‫راس‬‫ف‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫را‬. •‫می‬ ‫متمرکز‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫سنگین‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫که‬ ،‫تخصیص‬ ‫نماید‬. •‫اهداف‬ ‫به‬ ‫دستیابی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫که‬ ،‫اقدام‬ ‫طلبد‬ ‫می‬ ‫بلندمدت‬. ‫قواعد‬‫پیشرفته‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫ی‬ ‫گانه‬ ‫سه‬: •‫بخشیدن‬ ‫اتحاد‬:‫خلق‬ ‫برای‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بینش‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫متحد‬ ‫نوآورانه‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫یک‬. •‫کردن‬ ‫رقابت‬:‫به‬ ‫دستیابی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫از‬ ‫سیستمی‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫رقابتی‬ ‫مزیت‬. •‫کردن‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬:‫استراتژیک‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫برای‬ ‫دیگران‬ ‫رهبری‬
  7. 7. ‫اتحاد‬ ، ‫اول‬ ‫قاعده‬‫بخشیدن‬ ،‫بینش‬‫ترکیب‬‫دو‬‫یا‬‫چند‬‫تکه‬‫اطالعات‬‫یا‬،‫داده‬‫به‬‫طریقی‬‫منحصر‬ ‫به‬‫فرد‬‫است‬‫که‬‫منجر‬‫به‬‫خلق‬‫ارزش‬‫جدید‬‫می‬‫شود‬. ‫تفکر‬،‫استراتژیک‬‫توانایی‬‫خلق‬‫بینش‬‫هایی‬‫است‬‫که‬‫به‬‫مزیت‬ ‫رقابتی‬‫می‬‫انجامد‬ ‫مهارت‬‫استیو‬‫جابز‬‫برای‬‫اتحاد‬‫بخشیدن‬‫به‬‫بینش‬‫هایی‬‫از‬‫صنایع‬ ،‫کامپیوتر‬‫موسیقی‬‫و‬‫مخابرات‬‫بود‬‫که‬‫باعث‬‫شد‬‫تا‬،‫پل‬ َ‫ا‬‫چیزی‬ ‫بیشتر‬‫از‬‫محصولی‬‫منفرد‬‫باشد‬.
  8. 8. ‫استراتژی‬ ‫در‬ ‫الگوها‬ «‫الگو‬‫نمونه‬‫ای‬‫قابل‬‫اطمینان‬‫از‬‫ویژگی‬،‫ها‬،‫اعمال‬‫گرایشات‬‫یا‬ ‫سایر‬‫مشخصات‬‫قابل‬‫مشاهده‬‫از‬،‫شخص‬‫گروه‬‫یا‬‫نهاد‬‫است‬»،‫همچنین‬ «‫سیستم‬‫منسجم‬‫محسوسی‬‫بر‬‫اساس‬‫روابط‬‫متقابل‬‫طرح‬‫ریزی‬‫شده‬‫در‬ ‫میان‬‫اجزای‬‫تشکیل‬‫دهنده‬‫می‬‫باشد‬.» ‫استراتژی‬‫به‬‫عنوان‬«...‫الگویی‬‫از‬‫تصمیمات‬‫در‬‫شرکت‬‫که‬ ،‫اهداف‬‫نیات‬‫و‬‫مقاصد‬‫آن‬‫شرکت‬‫را‬‫تعیین‬‫می‬‫کند‬‫و‬‫آشکار‬‫می‬ ‫سازد‬...» ‫این‬‫الگو‬‫مستقیما‬‫بر‬‫توزیع‬‫یا‬‫توزیع‬‫مجدد‬‫منابع‬‫کنترل‬‫دارد‬ ‫تا‬‫این‬‫تصمیمات‬‫به‬‫نحوی‬‫اثر‬‫بخش‬‫اتخاذ‬‫گردند‬. ‫ردیابی‬‫الگو‬: ‫یکی‬‫از‬‫روش‬‫ها‬‫برای‬‫ردیابی‬‫الگو‬‫این‬‫است‬‫که‬‫موقیعت‬‫های‬‫کسب‬‫و‬ ‫کار‬‫را‬‫در‬‫زمان‬‫های‬‫مختلف‬‫بررسی‬‫نمایید‬‫تا‬‫ترکیباتی‬‫از‬
  9. 9. ‫یاب‬ ‫الگو‬ ‫الگو‬ ‫ردیاب‬ ‫شرکت‬‫بازار‬ ‫بر‬ ،‫سال‬ ‫چهارم‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫تخفیفات‬ ‫می‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫سال‬ ‫کل‬ ‫در‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫باعث‬ ‫و‬ ‫گذارد‬ ‫تا‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫سفارشات‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫نگه‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫آن‬. ‫باعث‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫تأمین‬ ‫اتحاد‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫ما‬ ‫سودهای‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫کند‬ ‫پیدا‬. ‫رقبا‬‫مشتریان‬ ،‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫رقبا‬ ،‫خودکارسازی‬ ‫و‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫تأمین‬ ‫از‬ ‫بخشی‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫جایگاه‬ ‫که‬ ‫نمایند‬ ‫می‬ ‫مستحکم‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫کم‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫خواهان‬ ‫مشتریانش‬ ‫می‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫رقبا‬ ‫های‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫در‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫به‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫شود‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫از‬ ‫باالتری‬ ‫سطوح‬ ‫باشند‬. ‫ردیاب‬،‫الگو‬‫اتاق‬‫بحثی‬‫را‬‫فراهم‬‫می‬‫سازد‬‫تا‬‫بینش‬‫های‬ ‫کسب‬‫و‬‫کار‬‫که‬‫در‬‫خالل‬‫زمان‬‫جمع‬‫آوری‬‫شده‬،‫اند‬‫به‬ ‫الگوهای‬‫پرمعناتری‬‫تبدیل‬‫شوند‬.
  10. 10. ‫ها‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫تصویر‬ ‫دیدن‬ ‫به‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫استراتژیستی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫درک‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫بلکه‬ ،‫است‬ ‫آن‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫دیدن‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫نه‬ ‫منظور‬ ،‫است‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫شان‬ ‫کارکردهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫با‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫چیزها‬ ‫از‬ ‫است‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ،‫سیستم‬–‫مولکول‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫سلول‬ ،‫افراد‬ ‫غیره‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬–‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫به‬ ‫طریقی‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫را‬ ‫خودشان‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫رفتاری‬ ‫الگوی‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫خالل‬. ‫سیستم‬ ‫یک‬ ‫مثابه‬ ‫به‬ ‫کارتان‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫به‬ ‫نگریستن‬ –‫سهام‬ ‫و‬ ‫رقبا‬ ،‫کنندگان‬ ‫تأمین‬ ،‫مشتریان‬ ،‫کارکنان‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫داران‬–‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫را‬. ‫و‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫درک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫تصویری‬ ‫روشی‬ ،‫فعالیت‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نقشه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ای‬ ‫کلیدی‬ ‫های‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫دخیل‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫موضوعات‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫عالوه‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نقشه‬ ‫میان‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫قوت‬ ‫نقاط‬ ،‫فردی‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫های‬ ‫تاکتیک‬
  11. 11. ‫ها‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫است‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫فناوری‬ ،‫خدمت‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫از‬ ‫متشکل‬ ‫زیرساختی‬ ،‫پلتفرم‬ ‫گردند‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫بستر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫می‬ ‫مکمل‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫سایر‬ ‫که‬. ‫ها‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫به‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫منفرد‬ ‫و‬ ‫مستقل‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫سازند‬ ‫مرتبط‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫تأمین‬. ‫نیست‬ ‫ارزشمند‬ ‫خود‬ ‫خودی‬ ‫به‬ ‫ساخت‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫چالشی‬‫است‬ ‫این‬ ،‫هستند‬ ‫مواجه‬ ‫آن‬ ‫با‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫تأمین‬ ‫که‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫تأمین‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫هم‬ ‫باید‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫که‬ ‫گردد‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫شان‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫تا‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫متعهد‬ ‫را‬ ‫مکمل‬‫پلتفرم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫زنجیره‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫شرکت‬‫مشتری‬‫نیاز‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫اولیه‬ ‫نیازهای‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫الیه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫مکمل‬ ‫ل‬‫اپ‬ ‫انفجار‬ ‫نسل‬ ‫جمعیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫پردازش‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫موبایل‬ ‫مک‬ ‫و‬ ‫پد‬ ‫آی‬ ‫راهنمایی‬ ‫شخصی‬ ‫خرده‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫فروشی‬ ‫آمازون‬ ‫مسافران‬ ‫تجاری‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫آنالین‬ ‫راحت‬ ‫قالب‬‫کیندل‬ ‫کتابخوان‬ ‫ل‬‫تاکوب‬ ‫نوجوانان‬13 ‫تا‬19‫ساله‬ ‫گرسنگی‬ ‫رفع‬‫تاکو‬ ‫منحصر‬ ‫طعم‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫به‬ ‫های‬ ‫ساندویچ‬ ‫ای‬ ‫لقمه‬
  12. 12. ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫مقدس‬ ‫جام‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫شما‬ ‫که‬ ‫بیابید‬ ‫را‬ ‫کاری‬ ‫و‬ ‫نماید‬ ‫متمایز‬ ‫را‬ ‫مدل‬ ،‫سازمانی‬ ‫هر‬ ‫بنیان‬ ‫است‬ ‫آن‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬. ‫مدل‬‫کسب‬‫توصیفی‬ ،‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ،‫خلق‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نحوه‬ ‫از‬ ‫ساختاری‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارائه‬‫است‬ ‫مرحله‬‫ی‬1:‫خلق‬‫ارزش‬ ‫شایستگی‬‫محوری‬:‫حوزه‬‫ی‬‫اصلی‬‫تخصص‬(‫آن‬‫چه‬‫می‬‫دانید‬) ‫قابلیت‬‫ها‬:‫فعالیت‬‫هایی‬‫که‬‫با‬‫منابع‬‫کلیدی‬‫انجام‬‫گرفته‬ ‫اند‬(‫آن‬‫چه‬‫انجام‬‫می‬‫دهید‬) ‫ارزش‬‫پیشنهادی‬:‫منطق‬‫پیشنهاد‬(،‫مشتری‬‫نیاز‬/،‫کار‬‫رویکرد‬‫و‬ ‫منفعت‬) ‫مرحله‬‫ی‬2:‫ارائه‬‫ی‬‫ارزش‬ ‫زنجیره‬‫ی‬‫ارزش‬:‫پیکربندی‬‫قابلیت‬‫ها‬‫برای‬‫فراهم‬‫سازی‬‫ارزش‬ (‫شما‬‫چگونه‬‫آن‬‫را‬‫انجام‬‫می‬‫دهید‬) ‫کانال‬‫ها‬:‫نقطه‬‫ی‬‫دسترسی‬‫مشتری‬‫به‬‫پیشنهادها‬(‫جایی‬‫که‬ ‫شما‬‫آن‬‫را‬‫پیشنهاد‬‫می‬‫کنید‬) ‫مرحله‬‫ی‬3:‫کسب‬‫ارزش‬ ‫قیمت‬:‫مبلغی‬‫که‬‫مشتریان‬‫در‬‫ازای‬‫پیشنهاد‬‫می‬‫پردازند‬. ‫درآمد‬:‫قیمت‬‫ضربدر‬‫میزان‬‫فروخته‬‫شده‬
  13. 13. ‫سودآور‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ،‫استراتژیک‬ ‫مسیر‬ ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بینش‬ ‫بخشیدن‬ ‫اتحاد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫است‬ ‫سودآور‬. ‫های‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫تا‬ ‫ام‬ ‫داده‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫رهبران‬ ‫به‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫ابزاری‬ ‫است‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫طیف‬ ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ ‫ابزاری‬ ،‫کنند‬ ‫جستجو‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫رشد‬. ‫می‬ ‫تصویر‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫اهرم‬ ‫از‬ ‫کاملی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫حیطه‬ ،‫استراتژی‬ ‫طیف‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫کشد‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫طیف‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫چیزی‬ ‫چه‬‫کسی‬ ‫چه‬‫کجا‬‫وقت‬ ‫چه‬‫چرا‬‫چگونه‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫سرمایه‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫اهل‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫دانشگاه‬‫شب‬‫آموزش‬‫ه‬ ّ‫دک‬ ‫بیمه‬ ‫نوجوانان‬13 ‫تا‬19‫ساله‬ ‫فرودگاه‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫تعطیالت‬ ‫هفته‬ ‫مشورت‬‫کار‬ ‫دفاتر‬ ‫ریزی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫امالک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کارگرها‬ ‫های‬ ‫کانون‬ ‫بازنشستگی‬ ‫از‬ ‫فراغت‬ ‫تحصیل‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫های‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫کاربردی‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫آموزش‬‫ها‬ ‫بازنشسته‬‫ها‬ ‫دبیرستان‬‫ناهار‬‫ثروت‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫های‬ ‫فیلم‬ ‫ویدئویی‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بدهی‬ ‫کاهش‬‫ها‬ ‫بچه‬ ‫های‬ ‫گوشی‬ ‫موبایل‬ ‫کار‬ ‫سر‬‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫رشد‬‫تک‬ ‫به‬ ‫تک‬ ‫نشست‬ ‫مستغالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫امالک‬‫مسافران‬‫بزرگ‬ ‫کلیساهای‬‫تحصیل‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫سرمایه‬ ‫فرصت‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫سمینارهای‬ ‫گروهی‬ ‫ریزی‬ ‫برنامه‬
  14. 14. ‫سودآور‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫برای‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫راه‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫و‬ ‫جست‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫دیگری‬ ‫ابزار‬ ‫است‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫سودآور‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫اقدامات‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬
  15. 15. ‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫است‬ ‫بینش‬ ،‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫مشترک‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫بینش‬:‫دو‬ ‫زدن‬ ‫پیوند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫به‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫به‬ ‫منحصر‬ ‫نحوی‬ ‫به‬ ‫داده‬ ‫یا‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫قطعه‬ ‫چند‬ ‫یا‬ ‫خدمتی‬ ،‫جدید‬ ‫محصولی‬ ،‫جدید‬ ‫رویکردی‬ ‫به‬ ‫یافتن‬ ‫دست‬ ‫برای‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫را‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫که‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫راهکاری‬ ‫یا‬ ‫جدید‬. ‫نیست‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫به‬ ‫چیزها‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫مرتبط‬ ‫جز‬ ‫چیزی‬ ‫خالقیت‬. ،‫استراتژی‬ ‫است؛‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫مدام‬ ‫جستجوی‬ ،‫نوآوری‬ ‫را‬ ‫مان‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫مطلب‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫اطمینان‬ ‫را‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تا‬ ‫ایم‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫پیکربندی‬ ‫ممکن‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫به‬ ‫نماییم‬ ‫ارائه‬.
  16. 16. ‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫چهار‬ ،‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫آغاز‬ ‫را‬ ‫نوآوری‬ ‫های‬ ‫تالش‬ ‫رهبر‬ ‫که‬ ‫هنگامی‬ ‫است‬ ‫پذیر‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫بالقوه‬ ‫پیامد‬: •‫بخشی‬ ‫تمایز‬:‫سود‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫متمایز‬ ‫پیشنهادی‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫انجامد‬ ‫می‬ ‫جدید‬. •‫سازی‬ ‫خنثی‬:‫و‬ ‫رقبا‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسب‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫فاصله‬ ‫بردن‬ ‫بین‬ ‫از‬ ‫عملکردها‬ ‫یا‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫میان‬ ،‫بازار‬ ‫استانداردهای‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬. •‫وری‬ ‫بهره‬:‫به‬ ‫فرآیندها‬ ‫بخشی‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کارایی‬ ‫افزایش‬ ‫ها‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫منظور‬. •‫دورریز‬:‫شوند‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫اول‬ ‫پیامد‬ ‫سه‬ ‫به‬ ‫منجر‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫تالش‬ ‫را‬ ‫معقول‬ ‫ای‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫با‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫فرصت‬ ‫و‬ ‫دهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫دست‬ ‫از‬.
  17. 17. ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬‫نوآوری‬ ‫مقدار‬ ،‫بودند‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫که‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫سه‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫نامتناسبی‬ ‫بودند‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫متمرکز‬ ،‫اند‬ ‫آمده‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫در‬: •‫محصول‬ ‫رهبری‬:‫پیشتاز‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ •‫محوری‬ ‫مشتری‬:‫متناسب‬ ‫راهکارهای‬ •‫عملیاتی‬ ‫تعالی‬:‫و‬ ‫کم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫هزینه‬/‫راحتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫را‬ ‫حیات‬ ‫ی‬ ‫چرخه‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارزش‬14‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫داده‬ ‫تطابق‬ ‫نوآوری‬ ‫نوع‬. ‫به‬ ‫رو‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫زوال‬ ‫بالغ‬ ‫بازار‬‫رشد‬ ‫به‬ ‫رو‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫نوسازی‬ ‫ناحیه‬‫عملیاتی‬ ‫تعالی‬ ‫ناحیه‬‫مشتری‬ ‫ناحیه‬ ‫محوری‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫رهبری‬ ‫ناحیه‬ ‫زا‬ ‫درون‬ ‫مرحله‬ ‫تملک‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫مهندسی‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫یکپارچه‬ ‫فرآیند‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫جایی‬ ‫جابه‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫خط‬ ‫گسترش‬ ‫ارتقاء‬ ‫بازاریابی‬ ‫کاربر‬ ‫ی‬ ‫تجربه‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫کاربرد‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫روند‬ ‫در‬ ‫جهش‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫عادی‬
  18. 18. ‫دوم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫قاعده‬‫رقابت‬ ،‫کردن‬ ‫واژه‬‫ی‬‫رقابت‬‫کردن‬(‫کامپیت‬‫به‬‫انگلیسی‬)‫از‬‫واژه‬‫ی‬ ‫التین‬‫ره‬‫ت‬‫کومپ‬‫به‬‫معنای‬«‫نزاع‬‫با‬‫یکدیگر‬»‫نشأت‬‫گرفته‬ ‫است‬. ‫طیف‬ ‫که‬ ‫آن‬ ‫با‬ ‫کنید؟‬ ‫می‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫را‬ ‫کارتان‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫شرایط‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫را‬ ‫بدبینانه‬ ‫تا‬ ‫بینانه‬ ‫خوش‬ ‫از‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫ها‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫با‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫شرایط‬ ‫اما‬‫های‬: •،‫رهبر‬ •‫چالش‬‫گر‬ •‫یا‬‫نظاره‬‫گر‬‫گردد‬ ‫توصیف‬
  19. 19. ‫رهبر‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫دست‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫رهبری‬ ‫که‬ ‫خدمتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫محصول‬ ،‫شرکت‬ ‫جستجوی‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫کارش‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫از‬ ‫محافظت‬ ‫جایگاه‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫رهبر‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫سودآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫های‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫و‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫بر‬ ‫عالوه‬ ،‫بازار‬ ‫رهبر‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫اول‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫تهاجمی‬«‫اول‬ ‫ی‬ ‫قاعده‬:‫بخشیدن‬ ‫اتحاد‬» ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫دو‬ ‫عموما‬ ،‫شدند‬ ‫بررسی‬:‫حفظ‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫رویگردانی‬ ‫نرخ‬ ‫از‬ ‫کاستن‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬.
  20. 20. ‫گر‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫شرکتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫واردی‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫گر‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫است‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫را‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫جاشگاه‬ ،‫مختلف‬ ‫دالیل‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬. ‫را‬ ‫ای‬ ‫بالقوه‬ ‫های‬ ‫راه‬ ،‫عرف‬ ‫از‬ ‫انحراف‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫با‬ ‫تا‬ ‫نماید‬ ‫می‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫گران‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫برای‬ ‫بپردازند‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫واقعی‬ ‫متمایز‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫خلق‬. ‫عرف‬ ‫از‬ ‫انحراف‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫عامل‬‫عرف‬‫راهکار‬ ‫اکتساب‬(‫خرید‬/‫تحویل‬) ‫خودرو‬ ‫ی‬ ‫کرایه‬:‫باید‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫خودرو‬ ‫ی‬ ‫کرایه‬ ‫نمایندگی‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫شده‬ ‫کرایه‬ ‫خودروی‬ ‫و‬ ‫بروند‬ ‫بگیرند‬ ‫تحویل‬ ‫جا‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬. ،‫باشید‬ ‫که‬ ‫جایی‬ ‫هر‬ ‫نت‬‫پرایزر‬ ‫اینتر‬-‫ا‬-‫کار‬ ‫تحویل‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫خودرو‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬. ‫استفاده‬ ‫فیلم‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫های‬ ‫سالن‬:‫حداقل‬ ‫هیچ‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫سرو‬ ‫ممکن‬ ‫غذای‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫سرو‬ ‫ای‬ ‫الکلی‬ ‫نوشیدنی‬ ‫فروخته‬ ‫شماره‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫ها‬ ‫صندلی‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬. ‫بهترین‬ ‫تئاترز‬ ‫پیک‬ ‫آی‬ ‫همراه‬ ‫رستورانی‬ ‫غذاهای‬ ‫الکلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫نوشیدنی‬ ‫با‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫به‬ ‫شبیه‬ ‫فضایی‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫نمود‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫را‬ ‫نشیمن‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫های‬ ‫صندلی‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫رزرو‬ ‫توان‬. ‫خدمات‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫مراکز‬ ‫محور‬ ‫فناوری‬:‫برای‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫با‬ ‫باید‬ ‫خود‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫تعمیر‬ ‫کامپیوتر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تلفن‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫بگیرند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫تعمیراتی‬ ‫مرکز‬ ‫از‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫فاصله‬ ‫وی‬ ‫محل‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬. ‫راه‬ ‫به‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫پل‬ َ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫بار‬ ‫جنیوس‬ ‫اندازی‬ ‫فروشی‬ ‫خرده‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫رو‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫تا‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫اش‬ ‫نماید‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫را‬ ‫رو‬ ‫در‬. ‫و‬ ‫خیس‬ ‫نمدهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫سوئیفر‬
  21. 21. ‫چالشگر‬ ‫استراتژی‬
  22. 22. ‫گر‬ ‫نظاره‬ ‫واکنش‬ ‫رقبا‬ ‫های‬ ‫حرکت‬ ‫به‬ ‫فکری‬ ‫بی‬ ‫با‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گرها‬ ‫نظاره‬ ‫این‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫و‬ ‫اند‬ ‫نشسته‬ ‫منفعالنه‬ ‫یا‬ ،‫دهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تماشا‬ ‫را‬ ‫خودشان‬ ‫ضرر‬ ‫به‬ ‫رقبا‬. ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫رهاسازی‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫دو‬:‫منفعل‬ ‫و‬ ‫فعال‬. •‫رهاسازی‬‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫تخصیص‬ ‫نواحی‬ ‫بررسی‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫فعال‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫پروژه‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫شر‬ ‫از‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫خالص‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماهیانه‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫کارگر‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫تاکتیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫ارزشی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫نمی‬. •‫تا‬ ‫را‬ ‫تغییرات‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫منفعل‬ ‫رهاسازی‬ ‫و‬ ‫بیاندارند‬ ‫تعویق‬ ‫به‬ ‫ریزی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫رسیدن‬ ‫فرا‬ ‫نیستند‬ ‫چشمگیر‬ ‫کافی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اندازه‬ ‫به‬ ‫تغییرات‬ ‫این‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫تفاوتی‬ ‫بتوانند‬ ‫که‬.
  23. 23. ‫رقابتی‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫است‬ ‫قطعی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫یک‬:‫ندارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫رایجی‬ ‫کاالی‬ ‫هیچ‬–‫از‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫یا‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫متمایز‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫خدمتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کاال‬ ‫هر‬ ،‫رقابتی‬ ‫دیدگاه‬ ‫است‬ ‫متمایز‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫معموال‬ ،‫حقیقت‬. ‫مزیت‬‫ارائه‬ ‫یا‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫داشتن‬ ‫اختیار‬ ‫در‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫رقابتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫ذهنی‬ ،‫بهترین‬ ‫و‬ ‫بهتر‬ ‫که‬ ‫چرا‬ ،‫نیس‬ ‫بهتر‬ ‫خدمت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫بستگی‬ ،‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫جستجو‬ ‫که‬ ‫ارزشی‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتری‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫رقیب‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫نیت‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫در‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫ابزاری‬ ‫است‬ ‫رقابتی‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نمایه‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫آیا‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫درک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫است‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫و‬ ‫مختصر‬ ‫روشی‬ ،‫رقابتی‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫تعادل‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارید‬ ‫مضرت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫تان‬ ‫رقیب‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫رقابتی‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نمایه‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫شما‬:‫رقیب‬1:‫رقیب‬2: ‫جایگاه‬(‫شرایط‬ ‫رقابتی‬) ‫محوری‬ ‫شایستگی‬ (‫خبرگی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫حیطه‬) ‫ها‬ ‫قابلیت‬(‫منابع‬/ ‫ها‬ ‫فعالیت‬) ‫مشتری‬(‫که‬ ‫کسانی‬ ‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫هدف‬) ‫نیاز‬(‫که‬ ‫کاری‬ ‫دهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫انجام‬) ‫رویکرد‬(‫به‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫می‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫پردازند‬) ‫ها‬ ‫منفعت‬(‫مزایا‬)
  24. 24. ‫سبک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ناحیه‬‫سنگین‬ ‫است‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫سنگین‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫استراتژی‬:‫یک‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫سایر‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫مسیر‬. ‫درست‬‫همان‬‫طور‬‫که‬‫رهبری‬،‫واقعی‬‫تمامی‬‫پیروان‬‫را‬ ‫خشنود‬‫نمی‬،‫سازد‬‫استراتژی‬‫واقعی‬‫نیز‬‫تمامی‬‫مشتریان‬ ‫را‬‫خشنود‬‫نمی‬‫کند‬.
  25. 25. ‫رقابتها‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫رقابت‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫رقبای‬‫عبارتند‬ ‫سودها‬‫از‬:‫تأمین‬ ،‫مشتریان‬ ‫ها‬ ‫جانشین‬ ‫تولیدکنندگان‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالقوه‬ ‫واردشوندگان‬ ،‫کنندگان‬. ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫های‬ ‫کنش‬ ‫برهم‬ ‫و‬ ‫بازیرگان‬ ‫این‬ ‫پورتر‬ ‫مایکل‬ ‫نامد‬ ‫می‬ ‫رقابتی‬ ‫نیروی‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫را‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫ناملموس‬ ‫رقابت‬ •‫شرایط‬‫موجود‬. •‫بی‬،‫تفاوتی‬ •‫اولویت‬‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫ناملموس‬ ‫رقیبی‬ ،‫سازمان‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬.
  26. 26. ‫پشتیبانی‬ ،‫سوم‬ ‫قاعده‬‫کردن‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫از‬ ‫اثربخش‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫را‬ ‫بیکاری‬ ‫و‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ورشکستگی‬ ‫و‬ ‫موفقیت‬ ‫میان‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ‫کند‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫نفر‬ ‫هزاران‬ ‫برای‬ ،‫موفقیت‬ ‫به‬ ‫دستیابی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫از‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫در‬ ‫تأثیر‬ ‫تحت‬ ،‫زمان‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫مند‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫رویکردی‬ ‫حیاتی‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫مهارت‬ ‫مستمر‬ ‫ی‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫و‬ ‫دیگران‬ ‫قراردادن‬ ‫است‬.
  27. 27. ‫از‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫با‬ ‫متناسب‬ ،‫یابد‬ ‫می‬ ‫افزایش‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫رهبری‬ ‫های‬ ‫مسئولیت‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫دردسترس‬ ‫زمان‬ ،‫آن‬.‫جلسات‬ ‫هرچیز‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫چند‬ ‫عمال‬ ‫و‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫های‬ ‫ایمیل‬ ،‫بیشتر‬.‫به‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫بلعیده‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫ترتیب‬ ‫این‬. ‫اغلب‬ ،‫کنند‬ ‫تفویض‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫های‬ ‫مسئولیت‬ ‫نتوانند‬ ‫که‬ ‫رهبرانی‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫وطیفه‬ ‫چند‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫به‬ ‫وابسته‬.‫ترین‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫است‬ ‫ایمیل‬ ،‫بودن‬ ‫ای‬ ‫وظیفه‬ ‫چند‬ ‫عناصر‬. ‫تخصص‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مند‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫رویکردی‬ ‫فاقد‬ ‫که‬ ‫رهبرانی‬ ‫تبدیل‬ ‫جلسات‬ ‫آهنربای‬ ‫به‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬ ،‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫خویش‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬. ‫ذهنیت‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫آن‬ ‫برای‬«‫فعالیت‬=‫موفقیت‬»،‫هستند‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫محسوب‬ ‫انگیز‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ایده‬ ،‫ای‬ ‫گزاره‬ ‫چنین‬.
  28. 28. ‫زمان‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫های‬ ‫تکنیک‬ •‫بخش‬‫دهید‬ ‫اختصاص‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫کاری‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫از‬ ‫توجهی‬ ‫قابل‬. •‫کنید‬ ‫ارسال‬ ‫تری‬ ‫کم‬ ‫های‬ ‫ایمیل‬. •‫سازید‬ ‫برقرار‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫تبادالت‬. •‫گام‬1:‫های‬ ‫برش‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫زمان‬ ،‫هفته‬ ‫یک‬ ‫مدت‬ ‫به‬30‫دقیقه‬ ‫نمایید‬ ‫ثبت‬ ‫روز‬ ‫کل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ای‬. •‫گام‬2:‫کنید‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫های‬ ‫طبقه‬ ،‫هفته‬ ‫پایان‬ ‫در‬ (‫جلسات‬ ،‫مجازی‬ ‫کنفرانس‬ ،‫ایمیل‬ ،‫کاری‬ ‫جلسات‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫غیره‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬.)‫طول‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫کل‬ ،‫طبقه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫را‬ ‫هفته‬. •‫گام‬3:‫زمانی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اندازه‬ ‫و‬ ‫افقی‬ ‫محور‬ ‫روی‬ ‫را‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫طبقات‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫سنجش‬ ‫نمودار‬ ‫در‬ ‫عمودی‬ ‫محور‬ ‫روی‬ ‫را‬‫مشخص‬‫نمایید‬. •‫گام‬4:‫و‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫را‬ ‫طبقه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫میزان‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫هم‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫مربوطه‬ ‫نقاط‬. •‫گام‬5:‫از‬ ‫آنگاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫مرور‬ ‫را‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫سنجش‬ ‫نمودار‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫های‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫طبقات‬ ‫جایگاه‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫برای‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫ماتریس‬ «‫حذف‬»،«‫کاهش‬»‫یا‬«‫افزایش‬»‫تمایل‬ ‫که‬ ‫تغییری‬ ‫به‬ ‫بسته‬ ، ‫ی‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫استفاده‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫طبقات‬ ‫در‬ ‫دارید‬ «‫ایجاد‬»‫به‬ ‫مند‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫که‬ ‫جدیدی‬ ‫های‬ ‫حوزه‬ ‫با‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫را‬ ‫پرنمایید‬ ،‫هستید‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫سرمایه‬. •‫گام‬6:‫بر‬ ‫را‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫طبقه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫آل‬ ‫ایده‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫و‬ ‫نمایید‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫مبنای‬ ‫میزان‬ ‫دادن‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫برای‬ ‫منقطع‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ «‫آل‬ ‫ایده‬»‫کنید‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫هم‬ ‫به‬.
  29. 29. ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫تعهد‬ ‫بر‬ ‫تأثیرگذاری‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫بود‬ ‫کداک‬ ‫شکست‬ ‫قلب‬ ،‫استراتژی‬ ‫خود‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫تأثیرگذاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫ناتوانی‬. •‫افزایش‬‫اجتماعی‬ ‫برهانی‬ ‫با‬ ‫تعهد‬ ‫شبیه‬ ‫زیاد‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫به‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫که‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫توضیح‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫برهان‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫رفتار‬ ‫دیگران‬. •‫تمرین‬‫استراتژیک‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫بر‬ ‫تأثیر‬ ‫بیشترین‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫که‬ ‫نمودید‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫را‬ ‫رفتارهایی‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫خود‬ ‫کارکنان‬ ‫به‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ضرورت‬ ‫گاه‬ ‫آن‬ ،‫هستند‬ ‫کارتان‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫موفقیت‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫تمرین‬ ‫منظم‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تا‬ ‫دهید‬ ‫فرصت‬. •‫استراتژی‬ ‫عادات‬ ‫ی‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫رفتار‬ ‫یک‬ ‫تمرین‬ ‫بارها‬ ‫و‬ ‫بارها‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نتیجه‬ ‫عادت‬‫باشد‬ •‫داستان‬ ‫قدرت‬ •‫محاوره‬‫های‬‫استراتژی‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫رخداد‬ ‫نباید‬ ‫استراتژی‬.‫مستمر‬ ‫ای‬ ‫محاوره‬ ‫باید‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫باشد‬. ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تقویت‬ ‫را‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫سالم‬ ‫های‬ ‫محاوره‬ ،‫مشخصه‬ ‫سه‬:
  30. 30. ‫گیری‬ ‫نتیجه‬ ‫به‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫موقعیتی‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫فهرست‬ ،‫زیر‬ ‫در‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ارائه‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫مبدل‬ ‫حیاتی‬ ‫امری‬: •‫اند‬ ‫یافته‬ ‫تغییر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫اهداف‬. •‫مشتری‬ ‫نیازهای‬ ‫تکامل‬. •‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫نوآوری‬. •‫دهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تغییر‬ ‫را‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ادراک‬ ‫رقبا‬. •‫افلول‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫ها‬ ‫قابلیت‬.
  31. 31. ‫سوزی‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫است‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫سه‬ ،‫حریق‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫در‬: •‫کنترل‬:‫دهید‬ ‫تخصیص‬ ‫را‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫بار‬ ‫یک‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫حریق‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ (‫اول‬ ‫بار‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فقط‬)‫تحلیل‬ ‫و‬ ‫تجزیه‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫بتوانید‬ ‫تا‬ ، ‫نمایید‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫های‬. •‫تفویض‬:‫محول‬ ‫شخصی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫ضروری‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫تخصیص‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫برخوردار‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫پاسخگویی‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫نمایید‬. •‫پیشگیری‬:‫کنید‬ ‫حذف‬ ‫و‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫را‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫علت‬.
  32. 32. ‫تاکتیکی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫پتانسیل‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫عواملی‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫ها‬ ‫تاکتیک‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫حصول‬ ‫بدون‬ ،‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫هنگفتی‬ ‫مقادیر‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫برای‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫را‬ ‫چشمگیر‬.‫راستای‬ ‫در‬ ‫ملموس‬ ‫اقدامات‬ ‫ها‬ ‫تاکتیک‬ ‫مان‬ ‫مدت‬ ‫بلند‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدت‬ ‫کوتاه‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫به‬ ‫ما‬ ‫دستیابی‬ ‫هستند‬. ‫سنجش‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ابزاری‬ ‫تاکتیکی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ماتریس‬ ‫رود‬ ‫می‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫پارامتر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫های‬ ‫تاکتیک‬: ‫رقبا‬ ‫از‬ ‫تمایز‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کارآمدی‬.‫خصوص‬ ‫در‬ ‫کارآمدی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫دو‬ ‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫مشتریان‬: ‫داخلی‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫تاکتیک‬ ‫که‬ ‫میزانی‬(‫شرکت‬ ‫کارکنان‬) ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫خارجی‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫تا‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫دهند‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫تأثیر‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫شما‬ ‫پیشنهادات‬ ‫کارگیری‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫انتخاب‬. ‫می‬ ‫قائل‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫تاکتیک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫خارجی‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫که‬ ‫اهمیتی‬ ‫باشند‬.
  33. 33. ‫پایان‬

×