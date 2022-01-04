Successfully reported this slideshow.
Etiology and Pathogenesis of PNH
Etiology and Pathogenesis of PNH
Etiology and Pathogenesis of PNH
Current and Emerging Treatment Options for PNH
Upstream and Downstream Targeting of the Complement Pathway to Manage PNH: Current and Emerging Inhibitors

Chair Carlos M. de Castro, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria for this CME activity titled “Upstream and Downstream Targeting of the Complement Pathway to Manage PNH: Current and Emerging Inhibitors.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3AdbPIw. CME credit will be available until December 30, 2022.

Upstream and Downstream Targeting of the Complement Pathway to Manage PNH: Current and Emerging Inhibitors

  1. 1. Etiology and Pathogenesis of PNH Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/YQK40 Nucleus GPI anchor Cell membrane CD59 CD55 Extracellular Anticomplement proteins Normal Cell PIG-A Defective GPI anchor PIG-A C5 Membrane attack complex C5 PNH Etiology of PNH1
  2. 2. Etiology and Pathogenesis of PNH Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/YQK40 C1q, C1r, C1s Factor B, Factor D, Properdin C3 “Tickover” convertase amplification loop C3 convertase C2, C4 C2, C4 C3 convertase Lectin Pathway Classic Pathway Alternative Pathway C3 C3b C5 convertase Defective CD55 C5 C3a Classic Pathway Extravascular hemolysis Intravascular hemolysis Membrane attack complex ↑ Inflammation ↑ Hemolysis ↑ Thrombosis Defective CD59 C5b C6 C9 C7 C8 Mutation of the PIG-A gene in PNH leads to the formation of defective GPI anchor proteins Complement Activation Pathways and Pathogenesis of PNH2,3
  3. 3. Etiology and Pathogenesis of PNH Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/YQK40 1. Crawford JD et al. Ann Vasc Surg. 2014;28:122.e5-122.e10. 2. Figueroa JE, Densen P. Clin Microbiol Rev. 1991;4:359-395. 3. Zipfel PF et al. Front Immunol. 2019;10:2166 Bone marrow failure (peripheral cytopenias, overlap with AA and MDS) Fatigue (80% pts) Dyspnea (66% pts) Chest pain (12% pts) Abdominal pain (45% pts) Dysphagia Stroke Cardiac ischemia Pulmonary embolism Budd-Chiari (17% pts) DVT Hemoglobinurea/Dark urine Erectile dysfunction 1 Renal insufficiency 2 Thrombosis (40%-50% of patients, the main cause of death) 3 Clinical Presentation of PNH
  4. 4. Current and Emerging Treatment Options for PNH1-6 Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/YQK40 Currently Approved Therapies Novel Emerging Therapies • Complement inhibition – Eculizumab (FDA approved 3/16/07) – Ravulizumab (FDA approved 12/21/18) – Pegcetacoplan (FDA approved 5/14/21) • Supportive care – Oral iron, folate, vitamin B12 – RBC transfusion • Allogeneic HCT has a very limited role • Treatment goals – Control intravascular hemolysis – Increase hemoglobin levels – Resolve symptoms – Improve QOL – Reduce risk of thrombosis, pulmonary hypertension, renal damage • Options for PNH are expanding • This will allow for better individualization of therapy • Longer-term efficacy and safety data are awaited • While a cure is not in sight, new drugs will convert this disease into a more manageable condition • Curative treatments are being conceptualized Factor B Inhibitors Factor D Inhibitors Novel C5 Inhibitors Iptacopan Danicopan Crovalimab Pozelimab ALXN2050 BCX9930 1. Cançado RD et al. Hematol Transfus Cell Ther. 2021;43:341-348. 2. Martí-Carvajal AJ et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2014:CD010340. 3. Hill A et al. Br J Haematol. 2012;158:409-414. 4. Griffin M et al. Ther Adv Hematol. 2017;8:119-126. 5. Griffin M et al. Ther Adv Rare Dis. 2020;1:1-12. 6. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04170023.

Chair Carlos M. de Castro, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria for this CME activity titled “Upstream and Downstream Targeting of the Complement Pathway to Manage PNH: Current and Emerging Inhibitors.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3AdbPIw. CME credit will be available until December 30, 2022.

