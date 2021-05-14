-
Chair, Brett Elicker, MD, Mary M. Salvatore, MD, and Joshua J. Solomon, MD, discuss interstitial lung disease in this CME activity titled “The Importance of Early Recognition of Interstitial Lung Diseases: Practical Strategies for the Radiologist.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/3bs5kIn. CME credit will be available until May 09, 2022.
