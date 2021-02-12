Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chair, Axel Grothey, MD, Geoffrey Ku, MD, and Kohei Shitara, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to GI Malignancies for this CME/MOC activity titled “Taking Aim at GI Cancers: New Opportunities to Deliver Personalized Treatment With HER2 and Other Molecularly Targeted Therapies.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/32DfHnX. CME/MOC credit will be available until February 7, 2022.

Taking Aim at GI Cancers: New Opportunities to Deliver Personalized Treatment With HER2 and Other Molecularly Targeted Therapies

  1. 1. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 lmmunohistochemical Criteria for Scoring HER2 Expression in Gastrointestinal Cancer1 Surgical Specimen Expression Pattern, lmmunohistochemistry Biopsy Specimen Expression Pattern, lmmunohistochemistry HER2 Overexpression Assessment 0 No reactivity or membranous reactivity in <10% of cancer cells No reactivity or no membranous reactivity in any cancer cell Negative 1+ Faint or barely perceptible membranous reactivity in ≥10% of cancer cells; cells are reactive only in part of their membrane Cluster of ≥5 cancer cells with a faint or barely perceptible membranous reactivity irrespective of percentage of cancer cells positive Negative 2+ Weak to moderate complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity in ≥10% of cancer cells Cluster of ≥5 cancer cells with a weak to moderate complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity irrespective of percentage of cancer cells positive Equivocal 3+ Strong complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity in ≥10% of cancer cells Cluster of five or more cancer cells with a strong complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity irrespective of percentage of cancer cells positive Positive Perform ISH to determine if cancer cells are ISH-negative or ISH-positive
  2. 2. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 Microsatellite Instability (MSI) or Mismatch Repair (MMR) Testing1 • Used for locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric cancer in patients who are candidates for treatment with PD-1 inhibitors • Performed on formalin-fixed, paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue • Results interpreted as MSl-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) in accordance with CAP DNA Mismatch Repair Biomarker Reporting Guidelines • Refer patients with MSI-H or dMMR tumors to a genetics counselor for further assessment • No loss of nuclear expression of MMR proteins: no evidence of deficient mismatch repair (low probability of MSI-H) • Loss of nuclear expression of one or more MMR proteins: deficient mismatch repair • Refer patients with MSI-H or dMMR tumors to a genetics counselor for further assessment MMR Interpretation • Microsatellite stable (MSS) • MSI-Low (MSI-L) – 1%-29% of markers exhibit instability – 1 of the 5 National Cancer Institute (NCI) or mononucleotide markers exhibits instability • MSI-High (MSI-H) – ≥30% of the markers exhibit instability – 2 or more of the 5 NCI or mono-nucleotide markers exhibit instability MSI Interpretation
  3. 3. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 PD-L1 Testing1 • Used for locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric carcinomas in patients who are candidates for treatment with PD-1 inhibitors • An FDA-approved companion diagnostic test for use on FFPE tissue is available as an aid in identifying patients for treatment with PD-1 inhibitors • Should be performed only in CLIA-approved laboratories • This is a qualitative immuno-histochemical assay using anti–PD-L1 antibodies for the detection of PD-L1 protein in FFPE tissues from gastric adenocarcinoma • A minimum of 100 tumor cells must be present in the PD-L1–stained slide for the specimen to be considered adequate for PD-L1 evaluation • A specimen is considered to have PD-L1 expression if the Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1 – CPS is the number of PD-L1 staining cells (ie, tumor cells, lymphocytes, macrophages) divided by the total number of viable tumor cells, multiplied by 100 Assessment of PD-L1 Protein Expression in Gastric Cancers
  4. 4. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 1. National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines. Gastric Cancer. Version 3.2020 https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/gastric_blocks.pdf. 2. National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines. Colon Cancer. NCCN Answer Blocks™. Version 4.2020. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/colon_blocks.pdf. • All patients with metastatic colorectal cancer should have tumor tissue genotyped for RAS (KRAS and NRAS) and BRAF mutations individually or as part of an NGS panel • NTRK fusions are extremely rare in colorectal carcinomas • Methods for detecting NTRK fusions are IHC, FISH, DNA-based NGS, and RNA-based NGS • Universal MMR or MSI testing is recommended in all newly diagnosed patients with colon cancer KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF Mutation Testing NTRK Fusions Microsatellite Instability or Mismatch Repair Testing • Diagnostic testing is via immunohistochemistry, FISH, or NGS • Positive by immunohistochemistry is defined as: 3+ staining in more than 50% of tumor cells – 3+ staining is defined as an intense membrane staining that can be circumferential, basolateral, or lateral – Reflex those with a 2+ HER2 score to FISH testing » Positive when the HER2:CEP17 ratio is ≥2 in more than 50% of tumor cells • Anti-HER2 therapy is only indicated in HER2-amplified tumors that are also RAS and BRAF wild type HER2 Testing Colon Cancer2
  5. 5. Gastric and Colorectal Cancer: Current Treatment Algorithms and Select Clinical Trials Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 The Evolving Treatment Algorithm With Targeted Agents for Advanced Gastric Cancer1 If progression and PS 0-1, third-line treatment: trifluridine/tipiracil or clinical trial If CPS ≥1, third-line treatment: pembrolizumab If HER2-positive and received prior trastuzumab-based regimen: newly FDA approved T-DXd New diagnosis of GC PS, blood analysis, physical examination, pathology report with HER2 status ECOG/PS 0-1 first-line treatment: platinum + fluoropyrimidine ± trastuzumab (if HER2+) ECOG PS 2 If progression and PS 0-1, second-line treatment: ramucirumab-based, irinotecan, paclitaxel, or clinical trial If progression and PS 0-1 and MSI-H tumor, second-line treatment: pembrolizumab Best supportive care
  6. 6. Gastric and Colorectal Cancer: Current Treatment Algorithms and Select Clinical Trials Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 Diagnosis of Advanced/Metastatic Colorectal Cancer2,3 Identify patient characteristics according to performance status, comorbidities, age, previous adjuvant treatment, quality of life, acceptance of toxicities, and patient preferences Third Step Evaluate disease characteristics according to primary tumor location (left vs right) and molecular profile (RAS/BRAF status, MSI status and HER2 overexpression, NTRK rearrangements) Trastuzumab + (pertuzumab or lapatinib) and trastuzumab deruxtecan are recommended by the NCCN guidelines as initial therapy for patients with HER2-amplified and BRAF wild-type, advanced CRC, who are not appropriate for intensive therapy Second Step Focus on treatment goals according to resectability of metastases, sites of metastases, pattern of progression, and tumor burden MDT Treatment Goal: Cure Surgery ± CT in “clearly resectable” metastases Preoperative CT in “potentially resectable disease” Treatment Goal: Disease Control Best combination of CT ± surgery ± locoregional treatments in oligometastatic disease Fit patients Totally unfit: Best supportive care Unfit for intensive treatment: FP + anti-EGFR (if RAS wt) FP + bev Dose-adjusted doublet CT
  7. 7. Gastric and Colorectal Cancer: Current Treatment Algorithms and Select Clinical Trials Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 HER2+ Gastric Cancer4 PD-1 Inhibitor + Monoclonal Antibody + CTX NCT03615326: KEYNOTE-811 Recruiting 732 participants Pembrolizumab + trastuzumab + CTX Phase 3 ADC NCT03556345 Active (127), not recruiting RC48-ADC ADC NCT03329690: DESTINY-Gastric01 Active (220), not recruiting Trastuzumab deruxtecan vs physician's choice (irinotecan or paclitaxel) ADC NCT04014075: DESTINY-Gastric02 Recruiting 72 participants Trastuzumab deruxtecan CTLA-4InhibitororCTX+PD-1Inhibitor+ MonoclonalAntibody NCT03409848: INTEGA Active (97), not recruiting Ipilimumab or FOLFOX + nivolumab + trastuzumab BispecificAntibody+CTX NCT03929666 Recruiting 115 participants Zanidatamab + CTX vs physician's choice Phase 2 ADC + PD-1 Inhibitor NCT04280341 Not yet recruiting (50) RC48-ADC + JS001 Phase 1 Monoclonal Antibody ± PD-1 Inhibitor ± CTX ± Dual CPI NCT04082364: MAHOGANY Recruiting 850 participants Margetuximab +/- INCMGA00012 +/- CTX +/- MGD013 +/- trastuzumab Phase 2/3 ADC + PD-L1 Inhibitor + CTX NCT04379596: DESTINY-Gastric03 Recruiting 220 participants Trastuzumab deruxtecan ± durvalumab ± CTX MonoclonalAntibody+ PD-1Inhibitor NCT02689284 Active (95), not recruiting Margetuximab + pembrolizumab BispecificAntibody+PD-1Inhibitor+CTX NCT04276493 Recruiting 50 participants Zanidatamab + tislelizumab + CTX Phase 1b/2
  8. 8. Gastric and Colorectal Cancer: Current Treatment Algorithms and Select Clinical Trials Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 Immunotherapy and Combinations for Gastric Cancer4 Phase 3 Immunotherapy + CTX NCT03745170: ORIENT-16 Recruiting 650 participants Sintilimab + CTX Immunotherapy + CTX NCT03675737: KEYNOTE-859 Recruiting 1,542 participants Pembrolizumab + CTX Immunotherapy+CTX NCT03221426: KEYNOTE-585 Recruiting 1,000 participants Pembrolizumab + CTX Immunotherapy + Monoclonal Antibody NCT04099641 Recruiting 80 participants Pembrolizumab + bavituximab Immunotherapy+DKK1NeutralizingAntibody+CTX NCT04363801: DisTinGuish Not yet recruiting (72) Tislelizumab + DKN-01 ± CTX Immunotherapy + Antiangiogenesis + CTX NCT04069273: SEQUEL Not yet recruiting (58) Pembrolizumab + ramucirumab + paclitaxel Immunotherapy+Antiangiogenesis+CTX NCT03966118 Recruiting 59 participants Avelumab + paclitaxel + ramucirumab Immunotherapy + PARP Inhibitor NCT02734004: MEDIOLA Active, not recruiting (427) Durvalumab + olaparib Immunotherapy Combinations NCT03281369 Recruiting 410 participants Atezolizumab + various combinations Antiangiogenesis+PARPInhibitor+ Immunotherapy (RiME) NCT03995017 Recruiting 61 participants Ramucirumab + rucaparib ± nivolumab Phase 1/2 Phase 2 Immunotherapy + TKI NCT03539822: CAMILLA Recruiting 30 participants Durvalumab + cabozantinib Immunotherapy+Antiangiogenesis NCT02572687 Active (114), not recruiting Durvalumab + ramucirumab Phase 1 Immunotherapy + PARP + CTX NCT03579784 Recruiting 40 participants Paclitaxel + olaparib then durvalumab + olaparib + paclitaxel Immunotherapy+PARPInhibitor NCT04209686 Not yet recruiting (36) Paclitaxel + pembrolizumab + olaparib Immunotherapy+TKI NCT04164979 Recruiting 20 participants Pembrolizumab + cabozantinib
  9. 9. Gastric and Colorectal Cancer: Current Treatment Algorithms and Select Clinical Trials Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 Other Therapies and Strategies for Gastric Cancer4 Phase 3 Phase 1/2 Phase 2 CTX Platform Combo NCT03368963 Recruiting 64 participants Trifluridine/tipiracil + nanoliposomal irinotecan Claudin 18.2-Positive + CTX NCT03653507: GLOW Recruiting 500 participants Zolbetuximab + CTX PARP+Antiangiogenesis NCT03008278 Recruiting 49 participants Olaparib + ramucirumab Claudin18.2-Positive+CTX NCT03504397: SPOTLIGHT Recruiting 550 participants Zolbetuximab + CTX FGFR Inhibitor NCT04189445 Not yet recruiting (115) Futibatinib Claudin18.2-positive+PD-1Inhibitor+CTX NCT03505320: ILUSTRO Recruiting 112 participants Zolbetuximab + pembrolizumab + CTX CTX+Antiangiogenesis NCT03686488 Recruiting 25 participants Trifluridine/tipiracil + ramucirumab
  10. 10. Gastric and Colorectal Cancer: Current Treatment Algorithms and Select Clinical Trials Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/PXC40 1. Adapted from Alsina M et al. ESMO Open. 2019;4(suppl 2):e000521. 2. De Falco V et al. ESMO Open. 2019;4(Suppl 2):e000813. 3. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Colon Cancer. Version 4.2020. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/colon_blocks.pdf. 4. https://clinicaltrials.gov. HER2-Expressing CRC4 Immunotherapy for CRC4 Other Therapies for CRC4 Phase 2 ADC NCT03384940: DESTINY-CRC01 Active (90), not recruiting Trastuzumab deruxtecan Anti-PD-1 + Anti-CTLA-4 ± CTX NCT04008030: CheckMate -8HW Recruiting 748 (MSI-H) participants Nivolumab ± ipilimumab or nivolumab + ipilimumab + physician’s choice CTX (oxaliplatin, leucovorin, fluorouracil, irinotecan, bevacizumab, or cetuximab) TKI + Monoclonal Antibody NCT03457896 Recruiting 35 participants Neratinib + trastuzumab or cetuximab TKI+MonoclonalAntibody NCT03043313 Recruiting 115 participants Tucatinib + trastuzumab Anti-PD-L1 + Anti-CTLA-4 + CTX NCT03202758: MEDITREME Recruiting 48 participants Durvalumab + tremelimumab + FOLFOX Anti–PD-L1+Yttrium-90RadioEmbolization NCT04108481: iRE-C Recruiting 18 (MSS) participants Durvalumab + Yttrium-90 radioembolization VEGFR Inhibitor + BSC NCT04322539: FRESCO-2 Recruiting 522 participants Fruquintinib + BSC vs placebo + BSC CTX Platform NCT03306394: PRECONNECT Active (907), not recruiting Trifluridine/tipiracil hydrochloride CDK4/6Inhibitor NCT04607668: PRESERVE1 Recruiting 296 participants Trilaciclib Phase 3 Phase 1/2 PARP ± Anti-Angiogenesis NCT04456699: LYNK-003 Recruiting 525 participants Olaparib ± bevacizumab BRAFinhibitor+EGFRInhibitor±CTX NCT04607421: BREAKWATER Not yet recruiting (930) Encorafenib + cetuximab ± CTX (oxaliplatin, irinotecan, leucovorin, fluorouracil, capecitabine, or bevacizumab) Phase 3

