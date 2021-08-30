Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Planning and Sequencing Treatments
Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Supportive Care
Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Supportive Care
Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Supportive Care
Aug. 30, 2021
Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy

Aug. 30, 2021
Chair and Moderator, Manish A. Shah, MD, FASCO, and Zev A. Wainberg, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gastric and GEJ cancers for this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3uF3Txt. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until August 22, 2022.

Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy

  1. 1. Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Planning and Sequencing Treatments Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/WNZ40 a Fluorouracil or capecitabine. b A careful medical interview includes questions about the condition of meal intake; body weight changes; symptoms such as constipation/diarrhea, feeling of fullness, relapse of previous symptoms(not only abdominal pain and nausea); other changes in daily life. 1. Le DT et al. Clin Colorectal Cancer. 2020;19:32-38.e3. 2. Bray F et al. CA Cancer J Clin. 2018;68:394-424. 3. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Gastric Cancer. V3.2021. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/gastric.pdf. 4. Lordick F. Nat Rev Clin Oncol. 2015;12:7-8. 5. Iwasa S et al. Int J Clin Oncol. 2020;25:1223-1232. Electronic Health Records Data From 2011-2018 (N = 3,291 patients with advanced/metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma) Understanding Practice Gaps1,2 • One-third (34%) of patients not tested for HER2 status Workup • 25% of patients did not receive treatment after diagnosis • Majority of 1L pts (57%) never received subsequent therapy First-Line Treatment • Of patients who did receive treatment for gastric or GEJ cancers, approximately half received 2L therapy and less than one-fifth received 3L therapy • Initiation of 2L targeted therapy, particularly ramucirumab, is often delayed from the time of progression in community oncology practices • In 2L, almost a quarter of patients received ramucirumab alone or as part of a combination regimen, but platinum-, taxane-, and fluoropyrimidine-based regimens not containing ramucirumab remained more frequently used Second-Line Treatment and Beyond Understanding Treatment Options3,4 • Fluoropyrimidinea + cisplatin + trastuzumab (category 1) • Fluoropyrimidine + oxaliplatin + trastuzumab • Fluoropyrimidine + cisplatin or oxaliplatin + trastuzumab + pembrolizumab Preferred • Ramucirumab + paclitaxel (category 1) • T-Dxd (HER2+ adenocarcinoma) • Docetaxel (category 1) • Paclitaxel (category 1) • lrinotecan (category 1) • Fluorouracil + irinotecan • Trifluridine + tipiracil for ≥3L (category 1) Other Recommended Regimens • Ramucirumab (category 1) • lrinotecan + cisplatin • Fluorouracil + irinotecan + ramucirumab • Irinotecan + ramucirumab • Docetaxel + irinotecan (category 2B) Useful in Certain Circumstances • Entrectinib or larotrectinib (NTRK fusion+ tumors) • Pembrolizumab (MSI-H/dMMR or TMB-H (≥10 mutations/megabase) • Fluoropyrimidinea + oxaliplatin + nivolumab (PD-L1 CPS ≥5) (category 1) • Fluoropyrimidinea + oxaliplatin or cisplatin • Fluorouracil + irinotecan • Paclitaxel ± cisplatin or carboplatin • Docetaxel ± cisplatin • Fluoropyrimidinea • Docetaxel + cisplatin or oxaliplatin + fluorouracil • Docetaxel + carboplatin + fluorouracil (category 2B) • Fluoropyrimidinea + oxaliplatin + nivolumab (PD-L1 CPS 1-4) (category 2B) First Line Second and Subsequent Lines HER2 + – Determining When to Consider a Subsequent Line of Therapy5 Tumor markers Tumor markers CT image results Clinical symptoms Prognostic factors CT image results Clinical symptoms “Deterioration” indicated by one factor Recheck if other factors are present Careful medical interviewb Consider subsequent therapy Careful medical interviewb Radiological examination (CT, etc) Prognostic factors (laboratory data, etc) “Deterioration” indicated by two or more factors • Addition of another radiographic modality (including a shortening of the interval of CT assessments) OR • Re-examination at the next visit
  2. 2. Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Supportive Care Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/WNZ40 Understanding the Role of Patient Education and Supportive Care1,2 Multidisciplinary Treatment Planning Educating patients about their disease, therapy options, and management of adverse events is key to keeping patients healthy enough to receive effective treatments. Holistic, multidisciplinary care is important for improving QOL, managing physical and emotional symptoms, helping patients make treatment decisions, and coordinating care among providers. Remind patients that they have choices when a treatment plan is being developed and that their clinician team is there to support them Make sure patients understand upfront assessment Different tests: routine blood tests, imaging tests Biomarker testing: HER2, PD-L1, MSI/MMR Cancer staging Treatment choices Requirements for each treatment option Diagnosis/prognosis Be prepared to discuss with your patients Surgical oncology Medical oncology Radiation oncology Oncology nursing Thoracic surgery Others (eg, pathology, nutrition, palliative care) Gastroenterology Multidisciplinary treatment planning
  3. 3. Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Supportive Care Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/WNZ40 Guidelines for Supportive Care1-8 Preventing Malnutrition Nutrition  Advise patients that weight loss can occur from loss of appetite, pain, and anatomical changes  Encourage patients to eat small, high-protein meals throughout the day  Consider a feeding tube  Review all vitamin and mineral supplements (eg, vitamin B12, iron, calcium, folate) with care team Indigestion  Encourage avoidance of spicy and acidic foods, alcohol, and carbonated (fizzy) drinks  Prescribe H2 receptor blockers, proton pump inhibitors, antacids, or antispasmodics  Recommend elevating the head of the bed and staying upright for 2 hours after oral intake Nausea and Vomiting  Prescribe antiemetics to control nausea  Recommend small meals comprising bland foods and plenty of fluids, including ginger ale Dumping Syndrome  Recommend small meals throughout the day rather than three larger meals  Have patient eat slowly and chew well  Recommend a lower-carbohydrate diet or eating carbohydrates as part of a meal rather than by themselves  Encourage increasing protein and fiber intake, limiting fluid volume with food, and avoiding sugary foods Indigestion  Consider relieving symptoms by prescribing acarbose to slow carbohydrate digestion and control blood sugar levels after a meal or octreotide to limit insulin release and slow the emptying of the stomach's contents into the small intestine)  Use reconstructive surgery if other options do not work GI Blockage  Aim to reduce nausea/vomiting and have patient return to oral diet  Consider placing stent via endoscopy to allow food to pass through or gastrojejunostomy bypass  Recommend EBRT to reduce tumor size Before Treatment  Assess the patient’s nutritional status  Make a referral to the nutritionist to help optimize nutrition status before starting treatment  Assess the patient’s support system (family, friends, outside providers)  Refer to social work if patient needs help with meals, transportation, or a support group  Encourage smoking cessation  Conduct teach-back when reviewing treatment plan Up to 85% of patients with gastric cancer experience malnutrition, which is associated with greater symptom burden, decreased treatment responses, increased rates of complication, higher costs, and shorter survival.
  4. 4. Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Supportive Care Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/WNZ40 1. https://www.nccn.org/patients/guidelines/content/PDF/stomach-patient.pdf. 2. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Esophageal and Esophagogastric Junction Cancers. Version 3.2021. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/esophageal.pdf. 3. Rosania R et al. Gastrointest Tumors. 2016;2:178-187. 4. Gavazzi C et al. Br J Nutr. 2011;106:1773-1778. 5. Guo ZQ et al. Support Care Cancer. 2020;28:373-380. 6. Van Cutsem E, Arends J. Eur J Oncol Nurs. 2005;9(suppl 2):s51-s63. 7. https://www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer- type/stomach/supportive-care/nutrition-and-stomach-cancer/?region=on. 8. https://www.rnpedia.com/nursing-notes/medical-surgical-nursing-notes/gastric-cancer. Managing Other Common Issues Bleeding  Consider endoscopic treatment, embolization, or EBRT to help control bleeding  Prescribe a proton pump inhibitor to reduce the risk of bleeding  Review signs and symptoms of bleeding with the patient Anemia  Monitor CBC, iron studies, and serum vitamin B12 levels to detect anemia  Monitor albumin and prealbumin levels to determine if protein supplementation is needed  Important: Monitor vitamin B12 levels post gastrectomy  Give vitamin B12 tablets or injections to help with deficiency  Consider ferric carboxymaltose injection for patients with iron deficiency Fatigue  Encourage physical activity and energy conservation measures as tolerated  Assess and address contributing medical and/or psychosocial factors Anxiety  Provide a relaxed and comfortable environment  Encourage active participation of the patient and family in care and treatment decisions  Allow the patient an opportunity to discuss feelings and concerns with a social worker or clergy member Pain  Assess characteristics of pain and discomfort (eg, location, duration, quality, frequency) at each visit  Provide multimodal pain management: nonopioids, opioids, topical medications, and nonpharmacological modalities  Work with palliative care when appropriate Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathy  Consider duloxetine for painful neuropathy only (not effective for numbness or tingling)

Chair and Moderator, Manish A. Shah, MD, FASCO, and Zev A. Wainberg, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gastric and GEJ cancers for this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3uF3Txt. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until August 22, 2022.

