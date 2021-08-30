Chair and Moderator, Manish A. Shah, MD, FASCO, and Zev A. Wainberg, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gastric and GEJ cancers for this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3uF3Txt. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until August 22, 2022.