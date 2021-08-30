Chair and Moderator, Manish A. Shah, MD, FASCO, and Zev A. Wainberg, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gastric and GEJ cancers for this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3uF3Txt. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until August 22, 2022.
Be the first to like this
Chair and Moderator, Manish A. Shah, MD, FASCO, and Zev A. Wainberg, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gastric and GEJ cancers for this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Redrawing the Algorithm in Gastric and GEJ Cancers: Treatment Planning and Sequencing in the Era of Immunotherapy.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3uF3Txt. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until August 22, 2022.
Total views
40
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Be the first to comment