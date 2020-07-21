-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Linda R. Duska, MD, MPH, Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, and Charles A. Leath, III, MD, MSPH, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gynecologic cancer for this CME/MOC activity titled "Practical Perspectives on Rapid Change in Endometrial and Cervical Cancer Management: Exploring Innovative Therapy in Gynecologic Malignancies." For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC information, including instructions on applying for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/2XK5Omw. CME/MOC credit will be available until July 16, 2021.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment