Linda R. Duska, MD, MPH, Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, and Charles A. Leath, III, MD, MSPH, discuss gynecologic cancer in this CME/MOC activity titled "Practical Perspectives on Rapid Change in Endometrial and Cervical Cancer Management: Exploring Innovative Therapy in Gynecologic Malignancies." For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC information, including instructions on applying for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/2XK5Omw. CME/MOC credit will be available until July 16, 2021.