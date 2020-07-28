Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Practice Guidelines: Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Ca...
Practice Guidelines: Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID a NCCN Category 1 in combination with cisplatin, Category 2A in combinat...
NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medi...
NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medi...
NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing1 PRACTICE AID CAP: College of American Pathologists; CLIA: Cl...
Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Ca...
Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Ca...
Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Ca...
Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID ADC: antibody–drug conjugates; CPI: checkpoint inhibitor; CTLA-4:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice

17 views

Published on

Josep Tabernero, MD, PhD, Geoffrey Ku, MD, and Kohei Shitara, MD, prepared useful practice aids pertaining to gastric cancer for this CME/MOC activity titled "Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice." For the full presentation, complete CME/MOC information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/2XvwyXD. CME/MOC credit will be available until July 20, 2021.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice

  1. 1. Practice Guidelines: Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 Unresectable locally advanced, locally recurrent, or metastatic disease Karnofsky PS ≥60% or ECOG PS ≤2 Karnofsky PS <60% or ECOG PS ≥3 Perform HER2, PD-L1, MSI by PCR/MMR by ICH testing (if not done previously) if metastatic adenocarcinoma is documented or suspected Best supportive care HER2 All Others Trastuzumab • Add to first-line chemotherapy for HER2 overexpressing metastatic adenocarcinoma • Combination with fluoropyrimidine and platinum agentsa • Not recommended for use with anthracyclines First·Line Therapy • Two-drug cytotoxic regimens are preferred because of lower toxicity • Three-drug cytotoxic regimens should be reserved for medically fit patients with good PS and access to frequent toxicity evaluation • Oxaliplatin is generally preferred over cisplatin due to lower toxicity Preferred Regimens • Fluoropyrimidine (fluorouracil or capecitabine) and oxaliplatinb • Fluoropyrimidine (fluorouracil or capecitabine) and cisplatinb Performance Status PalliativeManagement
  2. 2. Practice Guidelines: Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID a NCCN Category 1 in combination with cisplatin, Category 2A in combination with other platinum agents. b Category 2A. c Approved for use in the US and Japan. d Approved for use in Japan only. e Approved for use in the US only. CPS: combined positive score; dMMR: deficient mismatch repair; ECOG: Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; ICH: International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use; MMR: mismatch repair; MSI: microsatellite instability; MSI-H: MSI-high; NCCN: National Comprehensive Cancer Network; PCR: polymerase chain reaction; PD-L1: programmed death-ligand 1; PS: performance status. 1. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/gastric.pdf. Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 Systemic Therapy for Unresectable Locally Advanced, Recurrent, or Metastatic Disease (When Local Therapy Is Not Indicated) Second-Line and Subsequent Therapy Second-Line Therapy NCCN Category Preferred Regimens Ramucirumab + paclitaxel 1 Docetaxel 1 Paclitaxel 1 lrinotecan 1 Fluorouracil + irinotecan 2A Pembrolizumab (MSI-H or dMMR tumors)c 2A Other Recommended Regimens Ramucirumab 1 lrinotecan + cisplatin 2A Entrectinib or larotrectinib (NTRK gene fusion–positive tumors) 2A Docetaxel + irinotecan 2B Nivolumabd N/A Useful in Certain Circumstances Fluorouracil + irinotecan + ramucirumab 2B Third-Line Therapy Category Preferred Regimens Trifluridine/tipiracil 1 Pembrolizumab (MSI-H or dMMR tumors)c 2A Pembrolizumab (gastric adenocarcinoma with PD-L1 expression levels by CPS ≥1)e 2A Nivolumabd N/A
  3. 3. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 lmmunohistochemical Criteria for Scoring HER2 Expression in Gastric Cancer Surgical Specimen Expression Pattern, lmmunohistochemistry Biopsy Specimen Expression Pattern, lmmunohistochemistry HER2 Overexpression Assessment 0 No reactivity or membranous reactivity in <10% of cancer cells No reactivity or no membranous reactivity in any cancer cell Negative 1+ Faint or barely perceptible membranous reactivity in ≥10% of cancer cells; cells are reactive only in part of their membrane Cluster of five or more cancer cells with a faint or barely perceptible membranous reactivity irrespective of percentage of cancer cells positive Negative 2+ Weak to moderate complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity in ≥10% of cancer cells Cluster of five or more cancer cells with a weak to moderate complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity irrespective of percentage of cancer cells positive Equivocal 3+ Strong complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity in ≥10% of cancer cells Cluster of five or more cancer cells with a strong complete, basolateral, or lateral membranous reactivity irrespective of percentage of cancer cells positive Positive
  4. 4. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 • Used for locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric cancer in patients who are candidates for treatment with PD-1 inhibitors • Performed on formalin-fixed, paraffin­-embedded (FFPE) tissue • Results interpreted as MSl-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) in accordance with CAP DNA Mismatch Repair Biomarker Reporting Guidelines • Refer patients with MSI-H or dMMR tumors to a genetics counselor for further assessment Microsatellite Instability (MSI) or Mismatch Repair (MMR) Testing MMR Interpretation MSI Interpretation • No loss of nuclear expression of MMR proteins: No evidence of deficient mismatch repair (low probability of MSI-H) • Loss of nuclear expression of one or more MMR proteins: deficient mismatch repair • MSI-stable (MSI-S) • MSI-low (MSI-L) - 1%-29% of markers exhibit instability - 1 of the 5 National Cancer Institute (NCI) or mononucleotide markers exhibits instability • MSI-H - ≥30% of the markers exhibit instability - 2 or more of the 5 NCI or mono-nucleotide markers exhibit instability
  5. 5. NCCN’s Principles of Pathologic Review and Biomarker Testing1 PRACTICE AID CAP: College of American Pathologists; CLIA: Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments; NCCN: National Comprehensive Cancer Network; PD-1: programmed cell death protein 1; PD-L1: programmed death-ligand 1. 1. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/gastric.pdf. Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 • Used for locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric carcinomas in patients who are candidates for treatment with PD-1 inhibitors • An FDA-approved companion diagnostic test for use on FFPE tissue is available as an aid in identifying patients for treatment with PD-1 inhibitors • Should be performed only in CLIA-approved laboratories PD-L1 Testing Assessment of PD-L1 Protein Expression in Gastric Cancers • This is a qualitative immunohistochemical assay using anti–PD-L1 antibodies for the detection of PD-L1 protein in FFPE tissues from gastric adenocarcinoma • A minimum of 100 tumor cells must be present in the PD-L1–stained slide for the specimen to be considered adequate for PD-L1 evaluation • A specimen is considered to have PD-L1 expression if the combined positive score (CPS) ≥1 - CPS is the number of PD-L1 staining cells (ie, tumor cells, lymphocytes, macrophages) divided by the total number of viable tumor cells, multiplied by 100
  6. 6. Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 HER2+ Gastric Cancer PD-1 Inhibitor + Monoclonal Antibody + CTX NCT03615326: KEYNOTE-811 Recruiting 732 participants Pembrolizumab + trastuzumab + CTX + placebo ADC NCT03329690: DESTINY-Gastric01 Active (220), not recruiting Trastuzumab deruxtecan vs physician's choice (irinotecan or paclitaxel) ADC + PD-1 Inhibitor NCT04280341 Not yet recruiting (50) RC48-ADC + JS001 Bispecific Antibody + CTX NCT03929666 Recruiting 115 participants ZW25 vs physician's choice ADC NCT03556345 Active (127), not recruiting RC48-ADC ADC NCT04014075: DESTINY-Gastric02 Recruiting 72 participants Trastuzumab deruxtecan CTX or CTLA-4 Inhibitor + PD-1 Inhibitor + Monoclonal Antibody NCT03409848: INTEGA Recruiting 97 participants Ipilimumab or FOLFOX + nivolumab + trastuzumab Monoclonal Antibody ± PD-1 Inhibitor ± CTX ± Dual CPI NCT04082364: MAHOGANY Recruiting 850 participants Margetuximab + INCMGA00012 + CTX + MGD013 + trastuzumab BispecificAntibody+PD-1Inhibitor+CTX NCT04276493 Recruiting 50 participants ZW25 + tislelizumab + CTX Antiangiogenesis + CTX NCT03081143: RAMIRIS Recruiting 429 participants Ramucirumab + FOLFIRI Monoclonal Antibody + PD-1 Inhibitor NCT02689284 Active (95), not recruiting Margetuximab + pembrolizumab ADC + PD-L1 Inhibitor + CTX NCT04379596: DESTINY-Gastric03 Not yet recruiting (220) Trastuzumab deruxtecan vs trastuzumab deruxtecan ± CTX ± durvalumab Phase 3 Phase 2 Phase 1b/2 Phase 2/3 Phase 1
  7. 7. Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 Antiangiogenesis + PARP Inhibitor + Immunotherapy (RiME) NCT03995017 Recruiting 61 participants Ramucirumab + rucaparib ± nivolumab PARP + Antiangiogenesis NCT03008278 Recruiting 49 participants Olaparib + ramucirumab Immunotherapy + Antiangiogenesis + CTX NCT04069273: SEQUEL Not yet recruiting (58) Pembrolizumab + ramucirumab + paclitaxel Immunotherapy + Antiangiogenesis NCT02572687 Active (114), not recruiting Ramucirumab + durvalumab Immunotherapy + Antiangiogenesis + CTX NCT03966118 Recruiting 59 participants Avelumab + paclitaxel + ramucirumab CTX + Antiangiogenesis NCT03686488 Recruiting 25 participants Trifluridine/tipiracil + ramucirumab Phase 2 Phase 1 Phase 1/2 Antiangiogenesis Combinations
  8. 8. Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 Immunotherapy + CTX NCT03745170: ORIENT-16 Recruiting 650 participants Sintilimab + CTX Immunotherapy + PARP Inhibitor NCT02734004: MEDIOLA Active, not recruiting (427) Durvalumab + olaparib TKI + PD-L1 Inhibitor NCT03539822: CAMILLA Recruiting 30 participants Cabozantinib + durvalumab Immunotherapy + CTX NCT03675737: KEYNOTE-859 Recruiting 1,542 participants Pembrolizumab + CTX Immunotherapy Combinations NCT03281369 Recruiting 410 participants Atezolizumab + various combinations Immunotherapy + CTX NCT03221426: KEYNOTE-585 Recruiting 1,000 participants Pembrolizumab + CTX PD-1 + CTLA-4 Inhibition NCT04202601 Recruiting 80 participants Sintilimab + IBI310 Phase 3 Phase 1/2 Phase 1 Immunotherapy and Combinations Immunotherapy + PARP NCT03579784 Recruiting 40 participants Paclitaxel + olaparib then durvalumab + olaparib + paclitaxel Immunotherapy + Monoclonal Antibody NCT04099641 Recruiting 80 participants Bavituximab + pembrolizumab Immunotherapy + DKK1 Neutralizing Antibody + CTX NCT04363801: DisTinGuish Not yet recruiting (72) DKN-01 + tislelizumab ± CTX Immunotherapy + PARP Inhibitor NCT04209686 Not yet recruiting (36) Paclitaxel + olaparib + pembrolizumab Immunotherapy + TKI NCT04164979 Recruiting 20 participants Cabozantinib + pembrolizumab Phase 2
  9. 9. Selected Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer1 PRACTICE AID ADC: antibody–drug conjugates; CPI: checkpoint inhibitor; CTLA-4: cytotoxic T-lymphocyte–associated protein 4; CTX: chemotherapy; FGFR: fibroblast growth factor receptor; PARP: poly ADP-ribose polymerase; PD-1: programmed cell death protein 1; PD-L1: programmed cell death ligand 1. 1. https://clinicaltrials.gov. Access the activity, “Optimizing Precision Medicine in Gastric Cancer Care: Essential Guidance on Translating Scientific Advances With Novel HER2-Targeted Therapies and Other Agents Into Current Clinical Practice,” at PeerView.com/VBJ40 PARP Inhibitor NCT03427814: PARALLEL 303 Active, not recruiting (540) BGB-290 vs placebo Claudin 18.2-Positive NCT03653507: GLOW Recruiting 500 participants Zolbetuximab + CTX + placebo FGFR Inhibitor NCT03694522: FIGHT Recruiting 548 participants Bemarituzumab + CTX Claudin 18.2-Positive NCT03504397: SPOTLIGHT Recruiting 550 participants Zolbetuximab + CTX + placebo CTX Platform Combo NCT03368963 Recruiting 64 participants Trifluridine/tipiracil + nanoliposomal irinotecan Phase 3 Phase 1/2 Other Therapies and Strategies AKT Small Molecule Inhibitor NCT01896531 Active (154), not recruiting Ipatasertib + CTX Claudin 18.2-positive NCT03505320: ILUSTRO Recruiting 112 participants Zolbetuximab + pembrolizumab + CTXFGFR Inhibitor NCT04189445 Not yet recruiting (115) Futibatinib Phase 2

×